October 17th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #271

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Speaking of Tax Cuts….. This is louder with crowder is hilarious!
Steven Crowder breaks down everything wrong with Bernie Sanders’ attack and “critique”, printed in The Guardian, of Trump’s tax plan.
Check out whom Google associates with Nazis
It’s a simple Google image search. Maybe somebody can explain to me the nature of the algorithms that generate a page full of pictures like these.
http://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2017/10/check_out_who_google_associates_with_nazis.html
search phrase was:
“photos of Nazis shouting down speakers”
Man, I hate to think what the reverse psychology search would look like. Antifa would be depicted as angels I guess.
That is so crazy! Pure evil.
Is that Whoopi third row down on the left?
Why does Israel have to be ok with the Iran deal?
Our Father which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy name.
Thy kingdom come,
Thy will be done in earth, as it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our debts,
as we forgive our debtors.
And lead us not into temptation,
but deliver us from evil:
For thine is the kingdom,
and the power,
and the glory, forever.
Amen.
Amen
Glory be to the Father, to the Son and to the Holy Spirit, as it was in the beginning, is now and ever shall be, Amen.
Amen.
President Trump can fix the Welfare State:
“All” he needed to do is create more jobs than America has workers:
• Causes employers to raise wages and benefits, as demand exceeds supply
• Eliminates any excuse for not working
• Induces citizens to pursue jobs when they pay far better than welfare
• Enables shift from Welfare to “Transition Support” that drops with every month
• Justifies requirement to work while receiving Transition Support
• Permits a shift to worker-funded “Transition Support Accounts” that workers draw down first when unemployed
Hillary is the William Jennings Bryan of the 21st century. Was Trump gracious not to say she’ll be in jail or worse before then?
In the morning, President Donald J. Trump will meet with Secretary of Defense James Mattis. In the afternoon, the President will greet Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras of Greece, meet with him, and have a working luncheon with him.
The President and Prime Minister Tsipras will then hold a joint press conference. Later in the afternoon, the President will participate in a Diwali ceremonial lighting of the Diya. In the evening, the President will the depart the White House en route to the Marriott Marquis Washington, D.C. to give remarks to the Heritage Foundations Presidents Club Meeting. The President will then return to the White House.
http://publicpool.kinja.com/subject-daily-guidance-and-press-schedule-for-tuesday-1819600913
Quite an exhaustive schedule, but he can do it!
Meanwhile, Hillary is falling down and breaking body parts.
We dodged a bullet, people.
Las Vegas Shooting (did anyone notice this?)
It is about new info from Cabbie video.
Very interesting. Of course the sheriff and FBI have already checked this out, right?
I’m sure all will be redacted but what amazing work J.W. /Tom Fitton are doing!
I guess it takes 6 weeks to run a sharpie across all of the text….you would think the fbi would just invest in an 8.5 x 11 ink stamp for redactions on foia requests in order to save time…I think Sessions ordered one already for the DOJ, maybe he will share his.
“…8.5 x 11 ink stamp for redactions…” 🙂
Fitton will receive 10 lbs. of black construction paper, spraypainted black.
Beg your pardon Mr. President but the Democrats are also great at lying, cheating, sexual harassment, drug and alcohol abuse, marriage infidelity, and mass murders.
“Trump bows to no man, and that’s what many like about him because a president should never bow. The United States of America doesn’t bow. We finally have a president who will stand up and fight.
“Trump is willing to use every single weapon progressives have always used.”
The Right Man at the Right Time
http://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2017/10/the_right_man_at_the_right_time.html
“REGRESSIVES”
President Trump has seized the initiative, generated big momentum, and is now “RUNNING DOWNHILL”.
[Inspired by MakeAmericaGreat’s Monday post]
He just dumped three YUGE hot potatoes back in Congress’ lap with twin Trump Tactics:
• ASSIGNING OWNERSHIP in urgently unavoidable form
• DOUBLING the OBLIGATION & CONSEQUENCES for failing to deliver
1 – DACA – with 70 hoops to jump through that solve big problems including:
• Illegal Immigration
• Border Security
2 – ObamaCare – with new and painful political fallout
• Massive cuts in congressional Pay-to-Play Insurer-Donation Kickbacks
• Association competition across State lines
• Impending block grants back to the States
3 – Tax Reduction & Reform with the new imperative that Middle-Class Tax Cut exceed the others … recognizing that they pay only 30% of the taxes in the first place
Now he’s “Piling It On” by geometrically multiplying the workload Congress has been obstructing, along with its Obligation and Consequences:
4 – Comprehensive Immigration Reform … turning their “comprehensive” excuse-for-failure meme against them
5 – Massive Spending Cuts in every Department … after Congress failed to pass the FY2018 Budget
6 – Welfare Reform … with the scale and scope needed to meet mushrooming job creation and fill job vacancies as illegals self-deport
• Eliminating Democrat’s Dependency-Class Plantation
• Generating the “Savings” needed to pay for the BIGGEST Tax Cuts in History
7 – Administration Appointments and Judicial Nominations
• DROPPING hundreds of Appointee Positions that were “never missed” during the extended period of Senate Obstruction, along with Obama’s political embeds that filled them but delivered nothing
• Enabling capable-patriot civil servants to laterally transfer to DISPLACE Obama’s political embeds who have been undermining the administration
8 – Restructuring the Federal Government that had become “Too Big for Congress to Oversee”
• Eliminating Departments
• Consolidating Agencies
• Cutting unnecessary Levels of Bureaucracy
9 – Social Security Restructuring (take it to the bank 😉)
Congress never got the memo:
President Trump views Congress as a Board of Directors who meet regularly, review his plans and proposals, and DECIDE not DELAY.
Serendipity:
Congress will be so exhausted fitting the Trump Agenda into their 20 hour work week, 26 weeks a year, that they’ll be running into Retirement or walking into Therapy!
So I have to say as this list has gotten longer and more intense — I have seen that the left is painting this as the President just throwing everything onto the laps of the poor congress — he is not doing his job or when things are to complicated he just throws it to congress….
Is civics/government classes not necessary any longer — how can anyone blindly follow that totally inaccurate picture. Read the constitution people, stop taking selfies and playing xbox!
Heh, heh, heh. “Ownership” with escalating “Consequences” is going to drive Congress Critters stark raving mad.
It totally will – when was the last time anyone in government actually had consequences for anything that they have done! MAGA
I’ve been out of the loop a bit since I’m in the middle of the CA. fires.. We’re all fine and it’s vastly improved, but what’s this Hannity Tick Tock thing?
Apparently WikiLeaks has announced that documents will be released on 21 October proving Hillary Clinton’s treason, unless President Trump announces her indictment before then.
I’m sure President Trump will get right on that indictment. 😉
(I need to make sure I have enough supplies for that day.)
Wikileaks didnt announce that….another scam…its getting tough to wade through the disinfornation on this site lately
Wikileaks to release something in the next week. They put some key code online and the tick tock is the tease. Its Hillary related.
Seems like manypeople are getting weary of the story and moving on. We still know so little, and Jesus Campos is still missing. Has anyone interviewed friends, girlfriends, or non immediate family? Any extra pics, video? Anyone know where the shooters girlfriend is or tried to interview her? How about motive? Security tapes? Anyone pushing Wray or Sessions? This is the biggest “cluster nut” we have going and its sinking into the abyss.
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-10-16/im-concerned-its-highly-unusual-vegas-massacre-security-guard-remains-missing
People have lost interest because there’s been a virtual news blackout on this.
I believe this is MUCH bigger than the shooting we woke up to, but I have less of a chance of finding out what really happened than to JFK.
Noticing the shift being done to take the Weinstein thing and shift it over to Trump. Seems like we may be in a trap, unless we can do more to get news out about the Hollywood types.
A Troika Emerges After the Austrian Election
A Troika Emerges After the Austrian Election
As reported in the news feed last night, Sebastian “Boy” Kurz and the ÖVP came in first in yesterday’s general election in Austria. The results have shifted slightly since then, with the FPÖ dropping into third place, less than a percentage point behind the Social Democrats.
What makes this election interesting is near-parity of the three major parties. Any two of them could form a governing coalition; the other parties are negligible. This means that there will be intense haggling behind the scenes as the parties jostle with each other in a bid to form a government.
The players in this Troika are:
ÖVP (Österreichische Volkspartei, Austrian People’s Party)
SPÖ (Sozialdemokratische Partei Österreichs, Social Democratic Party of Austria)
FPÖ (Freiheitliche Partei Österreichs, Austrian Freedom Party)
http://gatesofvienna.net/2017/10/a-troika-emerges-after-the-austrian-election/
From the above link there’s analysis by Elisabeth Sabaditsch-Wolff:
The elections are over, but the real battle has begun. This is a short analysis of what happened because there is much more than meets the eye.
It is by far not certain that Kurz will be chancellor. I would, however, bet that the FPÖ will be part of the next government. Moreover, FPÖ will hopefully remain third. Why? Because they will be in the best position in coalition talks; they have more options.
Kurz is not in a very favorable position: his options are limited to a coalition government with FPÖ. If FPÖ gets a better deal from the socialists, then Kurz is history. We must also remember there is a lot of distrust between FPÖ and ÖVP. A lot. Do not assume that Kurz is chancellor already. He won, but not by as much as he had hoped for; and, in any case, we won’t know the final tally until Thursday.…
Kurz is a member of the European Council on Foreign Relations — just Google the members; it’s a Soros outfit! He refuses to discuss this membership.
What’s more, all of the ÖVP MEPs recently voted in favor of an abortion law passed in EU parliament. Some “conservative” party!
Also, Sebastian Kurz is not a good option for free speech proponents: he wants to tighten free speech laws; it’s written into the party platform.
Another reason is the failed Law on Islam. He knew the law was crap, but went ahead anyway. The law was passed, and now it’s officially been termed a disaster.…
http://gatesofvienna.net/2017/10/a-troika-emerges-after-the-austrian-election/
LIKE A BOSS!
Not out of the question, I reckon.
All it really says is the Access Hollywood fracas riled women up and they’re more prone to bust their assaults and harassments out into the open since. I can see that.
Attempt to destroy Trump with Access Hollywood tape blamed for Weinstein’s downfall
http://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2017/10/attempt_to_destroy_trump_with_access_hollywood_tape_blamed_for_weinsteins_downfall.html
… resulting in a hilarious Leftist shadenfreude on the ensuing ricochet, mind you.
And one that’s not done, many more will be accused. Just desserts for the Left.
It’s 4Chan, so take with a grain of salt….
3 Vids French News Antifa attacks black cop , caught, identified convicted
Transcript and article for the above:
http://gatesofvienna.net/2017/10/the-bobos-of-antifa-go-on-trial/#more-44199
The Bobos of Antifa go on Trial
Intro: “In a notorious incident in Paris last year, a gang of “anti-fascists” attacked and burned a police car, assaulting the officers inside it. Despite their being masked, several of the thugs were identified and apprehended, and have been put on trial. As it turns out, these violent youngsters are from “good families”, and are not desperate and destitute proletarians, as the mythologists of the left would have us believe.”
…..
Translated article from last year about the case:
Antonin Bernanos, the Antifa militiaman of the beautiful neighborhoods
Horrifying to report: a black man receiving strokes from a whip wielded by a white man. This black could have burned alive in the car set on fire by masked whites.
But the horror is mitigated by the fact that the black wears a police uniform and the white is an Antifa.
The mainstream media were embarrassed. How to present the information?
It’s impossible to launch into “a cowardly racist aggression against a black policeman and a young woman terrorized by the violence of the Antifas.”
They then chose the very non-political word “casseurs” [breakers]. And with a little luck, these “pigs in a blanket” [in French “roasted chicken”, because ‘chicken’ is derogatory term for a policeman] as the text proclaimed on the piece of cardboard placed in front of the car in flames — were perhaps of the far right.
[more at the link]
Capture the flag is back!!! Shia lebeouf and his HWNDU flag just cant get enough.
“Shia LaBeouf has resurrected the notorious ‘He Will Not Divide Us’ exhibit that was sabotaged by 4Chan trolls numerous times, which had led the actor to scrap the 4-year long anti-Trump project months ago”.
https://www.infowars.com/shia-labeouf-resurrects-anti-trump-flag-exhibit-to-delight-of-4chan-trolls/
The MAGA hat replacement is cool.
Even better would be a huge green flag of Pepe the Frog
Fusion GPS, the opposition research firm behind the infamous Trump dossier, says it will not comply with subpoenas for documents and testimony issued earlier this month by the House Intelligence Committee.
So can someone tell me what happens now? Are there consequences for not complying with subpoenas by the House Intelligence Committee?
HRC is outside country and somehow got foot injury just before something coming from Wikileaks, Sarah Carter and Hannity.
