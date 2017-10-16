Eight Months After Taking Office ISIS on Brink of Defeat In Raqqa…

Had this been any other president and this would be leading the nightly news.  Eight months after taking office and changing the battle strategy, ISIS loses control over their self-declared capital in Raqqa, Syria.

Over the weekend a convoy of ISIS fighters surrendered in Raqqa leaving approximately 200-300 fighters to mount their last stand to the death.

According to Reuters and CBS reports the liberation of Raqqa, the capital of the Islamic State, has not yet been declared by the U.S. coalition, yet the declaration remains only a formality.  U.S.-backed militia forces are celebrating as the final house-to-house clearing takes place to get rid of the remaining ISIS remnants.

(Via CBS) – RAQQA, Syria — There’s been no official declaration of victory, but U.S.-backed fighters in Raqqa aren’t waiting for one.

The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) is finished in Raqqa, they said, after hundreds of extremists surrendered over the weekend.

They’ve had some help from U.S. airstrikes, but the Syrian militiamen that did the fighting on the ground are the very definition of a ragtag army.  (read more)

And Now Today:

RAQQA, Syria (Reuters) – U.S.-backed militias battled foreign fighters defending the last pocket of Islamic State’s one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa on Monday, bringing their four-month offensive for the city to the brink of victory.

A Reuters correspondent saw smoke rising above the city and heard mortar fire, but did not see air strikes while in Raqqa.

A field commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), an alliance of Kurdish and Arab militias, said he expected the operation to end on Monday. The U.S.-led coalition that backs them said it could not give a timeline.

SDF spokesman Mostafa Bali said they were fighting Islamic State in only one small zone of Raqqa in the evening, around the city’s national hospital and stadium.

Bali said he could not determine how much longer the battle would take. “The clashes are ongoing,” he added.  (read more)

104 Responses to Eight Months After Taking Office ISIS on Brink of Defeat In Raqqa…

  1. cyn3wulf says:
    October 16, 2017 at 9:18 pm

    ” I’m sorry, we’re going to keep winning…”

  2. Ziiggii says:
    October 16, 2017 at 9:19 pm

    This is “YUGE!”

  3. Minnie says:
    October 16, 2017 at 9:20 pm

    Remarkable!

    I suppose there’s some good that CBS and Reuters covered this news.

  4. Running Fast says:
    October 16, 2017 at 9:22 pm

    Hard fought and historic. Imagine where we can go if we keep electing people like President Trump!?

    Seriously… how do we go about finding, nurturing and electing MAGA people?

    Congratulations to the soldiers, commanders and leaders who made this happen.

  5. Jim says:
    October 16, 2017 at 9:24 pm

    The first picture Sundance posted above is outstanding. Have seen it before and it speaks volumes about these two men without saying a single word. MAGA!

  6. prettiestone says:
    October 16, 2017 at 9:24 pm

    That representation of President Trump and President Obama says it all. Picture perfect. Thanks, Sundance.

  7. chojun says:
    October 16, 2017 at 9:26 pm

    I just noticed that we haven’t heard from Bashaar al Assad lately. The US-Russia relationship via Syria is a complicated one. There are people on twitter such as @sahouraxo (Sarah Abdallah) who are pro Syrian (and also Pro-Trump and Pro-Putin) who are championing the progress in Syria. They’ve also been vociferously vocal about John McCain’s involvement in Syria and how his interference has contributed greatly to the bloodshed in Syria.

    Once ISIS has been forever defeated and completely eliminated in Syria, I have a feeling that the conflict will turn towards Turkish intervention in the region. I also wonder what Iran’s strategic position will be toward the Assad regime once ISIS is eliminated in Syria.

    The situation is just so complicated over there – we’re so fortunate to have someone in Donald Trump who has absolutely no interest in being tangled up in that region.

    • rsanchez1990 says:
      October 16, 2017 at 9:45 pm

      The next flashpoint in the Middle East is Kurdistan. They tried asking President Trump about it earlier today and he has not committed to a side yet, he just wants peace in the region. But the Kurds are in Iraq and Turkey, so any moves towards independence by the Kurds would necessarily involve Turkish intervention in the region. President Trump did acknowledge the great help the Kurds have been in handling ISIS, so I think he will step in as mediator if necessary. If the Turks, Iraqis, and Kurds can resolve the issue of Kurdistan by themselves, which I think is what President Trump ideally wants to happen, then great.

      • keeler says:
        October 16, 2017 at 9:58 pm

        Kurds are in Iraq, Syria, Turkey, and Iran- with a small pockets in Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia.

        Talk about being between a rock and a hard place.

      • crossthread42 says:
        October 16, 2017 at 10:05 pm

        IMOP, the Kurds deserve they’re own independent “state”…
        They have fought very “bravely” against,, ISIS, Terrorist(s), Saddam Hussain, etc etc..
        Our previous administration(s) have let them down repeatedly…
        Iran/Iraq/Turkey will NOT let them have it, as they would have control over YUGE amounts of Oil reserves…
        If I’m not mistaken..
        Are they not also Majority Christian also?
        (correct Me if I’m wrong on that count)…

        • keeler says:
          October 16, 2017 at 10:17 pm

          Majority are Sunnis, but there are Shi’as, Yazidis, Christians, Jews, Zoroastrians, and other faiths as well as some Soviet-style Marxists. It’s that part of the world- where everything bumps into everything else.

    • peachteachr says:
      October 16, 2017 at 10:53 pm

      I think we will begin to see the fruit of his relationship with Gen. el Sisi. He was one of the first foreign leaders to call Pres. Trump on Nov. 8th. Egypt is a great ally.
      Today, Pres. Trump brought up the Green Revolution and said he wanted good for the people of Iran.
      Pitch perfect tone.

  8. dufrst says:
    October 16, 2017 at 9:26 pm

    Liberation

  9. Blacksmith8 says:
    October 16, 2017 at 9:27 pm

    hey obysmal never had a magic wand that’s why he failed

  10. BlackKnightRides says:
    October 16, 2017 at 9:29 pm

    STROLL DOWN MEMORY LANE:
    WaPo’s Brightest Dimwits and GWB’s Brain Trust painted themselves IDIOTS a year ago on 9/24/16:

    • “To fight the Islamic State terrorist group, Donald Trump would “bomb the s— out of” their oil fields or “bomb the hell out of ISIS.” Or maybe neither of those things.
    • “The scattered ideas that Trump has offered publicly have often been contradictory, impossible or even illegal — alarming many national security and foreign policy experts in both parties.
    • “I don’t think he has a well-thought-through position on anything,” said Eliot Cohen, a top State Department official during the George W. Bush administration who helped organize an anti-Trump open letter earlier this year. “I don’t think he’s read much, I don’t think he’s studied these issues. I think, like with so many other topics, he’s just emoting.”

    “I would bomb the s— out of them,” Trump said of Islamic State-controlled oil fields at a rally last year in Iowa. “I would just bomb those suckers. And that’s right: I’d blow up the pipes, I’d blow up the refineries. I would blow up every single inch. There would be nothing left.”

    https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/trump-vows-to-utterly-destroy-isis–but-he-wont-say-how/2016/09/24/911c6a74-7ffc-11e6-8d0c-fb6c00c90481_story.html

  11. rvsueandcrew says:
    October 16, 2017 at 9:30 pm

    Haha! In the first photo George Washington’s head is turned away from Obama and he appears to be looking at President Trump.

  12. TreeperInTraining says:
    October 16, 2017 at 9:32 pm

    I’ve been watching all this with hesitant reserve. We invested millions of dollars of funding and training into this bunch of hired mercenaries.

    All it took was a man with a different vision….and a President with gonads who ended another one of Obama’s failed schemes. The “covert” arming of various jihadi groups . When I heard back in July that Trump was ending this program….I was beyond thrilled, as I expected to hate all of his foreign policy decisions.

    I was never a Trump Train Broad (I’m a hesitant hanger on type), but this decision alone makes me very proud of my vote for Donald Trump.

    Kudos, Mr. President.

    Imhoo

    • AM says:
      October 16, 2017 at 9:40 pm

      I’m glad you’re here. 🙂

      • TreeperInTraining says:
        October 17, 2017 at 12:43 am

        AM…thank you. I am seriously honored to be able to post with all you fabulous Treepers, and wish I would have found Sundance sooner.

    • Michael says:
      October 16, 2017 at 9:58 pm

      Excellent point.

      IMHO this causes enormous complications and backlash.
      I learned about this years ago in a book I was reading. It is from the Qur’an.

      “”The best thing is to work honestly in their property, and if you mix your affairs with theirs, then they are your brothers. ”

      In the Middle East if you mix in the affairs of others
      (and therefore in their eyes become their brothers)
      and THEN renege you have quite possibly made permanent enemies.
      They cannot understand or trust people who behave this way. (I can’t either)
      I wish the USA would just stay the heck out of the tar pits.

      • TreeperInTraining says:
        October 16, 2017 at 10:00 pm

        I will never understand our desire to coup Libya and then out desire to attempt the same in Syria.

        Never.

        Smh

        • snarkybeach says:
          October 16, 2017 at 10:18 pm

          it was to burnish Hillary’s resume for the presidential run. too bad it didn’t turn out as planned.

          • TreeperInTraining says:
            October 16, 2017 at 10:26 pm

            We came. We saw. He died.

            And then she laughed.

            I saw into her heart that day.

            • Jim in TN says:
              October 16, 2017 at 11:09 pm

              Too bad your not going by the name Julius.

              Then you could say that is the day Julius sees her.

              You are so right that her use of Caesar’s famous phrase shows deeply into her heart and mind. Above and beyond laughing at killing somebody, she chose to use his quip about conquering Gaul as she was trying to emulate his rise to Emperor and God. (True it was only later Caesars who were recognized as Gods before their deaths.)

              Didn’t she also laugh at having abused a rape victim in court to get the rapist off? That heart is rotten to its core.

            • olderwiser21 says:
              October 16, 2017 at 11:54 pm

              What? Evil and black???

  13. Publius2016 says:
    October 16, 2017 at 9:34 pm

    Destroy ISIS! No need to talk…just smash!

      • The Deplorable Tina says:
        October 16, 2017 at 10:28 pm

        Speaking of Lou Ferrigno…

        EXCLUSIVE: He’s pumped for Trump! Hulk star and Celebrity Apprentice alum Lou Ferrigno set to take a job as head of the President’s Council on Fitness, Sports and Nutrition
        Though Trump ‘fired’ Lou Ferrigno on the Celebrity Apprentice in 2012, he may lead the President’s Council on Fitness, Sports and Nutrition
        The Hulk star tells DailyMail.com he has been corresponding with the president regarding the job as the head of the council
        About Trump, Ferrigno said: ‘I don’t care what anybody says. I really think he is a good-hearted person’
        He said he is already an appointee to the council and wants to ‘make America healthy again’
        In an interview at at the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills, he explained he already has ideas to motivate people of all ages, backgrounds and abilities to be fit.

        http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4819982/Hulk-Lou-Ferrigno-set-job-Trump-Fitness-Council.html

      • Gil says:
        October 16, 2017 at 11:22 pm

        I wanted to tell you…apparently its time to play caprure the flag again. HWNDU is on?!

  14. lastinillinois says:
    October 16, 2017 at 9:35 pm

    No more ISIS?

    No wonder Lindsey has had so much free time for golf lately.

    What hobbies will McCain and Kinzinger pick up to fill their time?

  15. decisiontime16 says:
    October 16, 2017 at 9:42 pm

    What great news!, so many people are free now of these Butchers for Allah. So thankful!

  16. Michael says:
    October 16, 2017 at 9:42 pm

    As Sundance points general public won’t hear a word of this. So sad!

    • TreeperInTraining says:
      October 16, 2017 at 10:22 pm

      Eh….the general public ignored all things Syria until one little boy drowned on a beach…because the drowned child fit their narrative. Few on the left card about Brown Lives, otherwise. Narrative only.

      The crimes against humanity and God continued to pile up in Libya and Syria day after day…and the left all played the Ostrich Game.

      Even if every media positively reported the status of the current situation, few would care. If it doesn’t have to do with transexuals, hating America, banning books, removing offensive statues or any and all things anti Trump, these people aren’t interested.

      Heck….one of our rebels are a human heart…and uploaded a video of it to youtube, and nobody batted an eye.

      The defeat of this killing machine the former president referred to as”The JV Team” won’t even be on the Progs radar.

      I’m bitter. I know alot of you that followed this stuff probably are, too. Sigh.

  17. LBB says:
    October 16, 2017 at 9:46 pm

    Our goal was to kill ISIS in Iraq & Syria. Not sure what happens now with Iran and others.

  18. keeler says:
    October 16, 2017 at 9:46 pm

    Mainstream media is already shifting narratives, turning focus towards the tension between Kurdish and Iraqi forces. This, more than anything, is a sign to me that ISIS- as a functioning state- is about finished. Mainstream media has to find the dark lining in the silver cloud.

    Still a lot of work to be done. The Russians and Syrians pushed hard from Palmyra to Deir al zor a couple weeks ago. They broke the three year siege on the city but ISIS quickly took regained fire control over the highway between the two cities and still have it. I expect there’s going to be a long phase of guerrilla type warfare and much back and forth over the hills and mountains along the major transportation routes. ISIS fighters also pulled this trick in Mosul, using tunnels to sneak into areas in western Mosul that had been clear for months just at the battle was ending. Took a couple days to regain control and mop them all up.

  19. C. Lowell says:
    October 16, 2017 at 9:46 pm

    Apparently it’s easier to defeat ISIS when you fight rather than support them… Who knew?

    • TreeperInTraining says:
      October 16, 2017 at 9:57 pm

      Agree. Fighting helped.

      But I truly believe the President’s decision in July to end all funding, training and arming of these thugs created a domino effect that brought us to where we are now.

      This all began in Libya…and the blood of thousands is on the altar of the previous administration and all the previous administration’s supporters who turned a blind eye while our hired hands raped, pillaged, kidnapped, beheaded and crucified (yes…for real) innocents.

      As someone else said…there is a lot of work to be done, but the most important thing happened in July…and few even reported on that cataclysmic event. Weird…huh?

      Imhoo

    • Michael says:
      October 16, 2017 at 9:59 pm

      Enlightened sarcasm. It’s a beautiful thing. 😉

  20. Merle Marks says:
    October 16, 2017 at 9:54 pm

    this is what happens when A BOSS IS THE BOSS!! MAGA

  21. stats guy says:
    October 16, 2017 at 9:58 pm

    This is where the RINO party stands with the Left. If Barry had done this the Dems would be pushing for a President for life.

    Mitch et al. won’t say a peep. And Mitch is so frail, the President has to steady him walking up the two steps from the podium. Oh, no..but Mitch has a ‘business’ model…right. And if you don’t fit in you can’t be a Senator. Every time the RINOs start talking about Todd Akin, you know they are lying. Akin endorsed by the GOP.

    Lyin come naturally to RINOs…it is part of their business plan.

    • TreeperInTraining says:
      October 16, 2017 at 10:04 pm

      I have always believed…and not much could convince me otherwise, that Mitch, Lindsey and John, etc. have their fingers in the pie called arms manufacturing and trading.

      A hunch. That’s all.

  22. RedBallExpress says:
    October 16, 2017 at 10:00 pm

    Trump has the ISIS affiliate NFL on the run also.

  23. BlackKnightRides says:
    October 16, 2017 at 10:01 pm

    President Trump has ALREADY made good on ALL of his first Foreign Policy speech on 4/27/17:

    • √ Mr Trump said under his presidency Isis would disappear “very, very quickly” through his long-term plan to prevent the spread of radical Islam. “I won’t tell them where and I won’t tell them how. We must as a nation be more unpredictable. Containing the spread of radical Islam must be a major foreign policy goal of the United States and indeed the world.”
    • √ “We will spend what we need to rebuild our military. Our military dominance must be unquestioned,” he said.
    • √ “We are also going to have to change our trade, immigration and economic policies to make our economy strong again – and to put Americans first again.”
    • √ [Announced] his disdain for the Iran nuclear deal and for some of America’s free trade deals – but also offered glimpses of moderation, for example on relations with the Muslim world.  
    • √ Making no reference to his pledge to block Muslims from entering the US, he spoke for instance of cultivating Middle East allies to counter terrorism.  
    • √ “We’re going to be working very closely with our friends in the Muslim world, which are all at risk for violent attacks,” he said.
    • √ He spoke in more or less unspecific terms of seeking improved relations with Russia and China. [Trump’s “Unpredictable” doctrine]
    • √ “I will not hesitate to deploy military force when there is no alternative,” he offered.  
    • √ “But if America fights, it must fight to win. I will never send our finest into battle unless necessary – and will only do so if we have a plan for victory.”
    • √ Changes he promised included obliging nations assisted by the US to give something back, whatever that might be.“This has to be a two-way street,“ he said. ”They must also be good to us. It’s no longer one way, it’s two way.”  
    • √ While he held back from threatening to undo Nato, he repeated his call on all members to fulfill their commitment to pay at least 2 per cent of GDP on defence.  He said he would call for a summit of Nato countries, if he is elected, to discuss the alliance’s future. 
    • √ He used the speech also to reiterate his willingness to reverse generations of Republican free trade doctrine. “We will no longer surrender this country or its people to the false song of globalism,“ Mr Trump said, denouncing all agreements ”that tie us up and bring America down.”

    http://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-elections/donald-trump-isis-foreign-policy-speech-us-election-2016-a7004371.html

  24. scott467 says:
    October 16, 2017 at 10:02 pm

    “U.S.-backed militia forces are celebrating as the final house-to-house clearing takes place to get rid of the remaining ISIS remnants.”

    _______________

    Traitor McCain must be devastated.

    • scott467 says:
      October 16, 2017 at 10:03 pm

      Along with his Middle Eastern touring pals, Adam Kinzinger and Evan McMuffin.

      • joeknuckles says:
        October 16, 2017 at 10:49 pm

        Send them all over there to meet with the survivors in Raqaa, but first send those pictures of the 3 of them meeting with the ISIS leaders before their reign of terror began.

    • Symsense says:
      October 16, 2017 at 10:31 pm

      mcCIAn as I like to call him.

      Now we just need to hold the traitors responsible for isis accountable.

    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      October 16, 2017 at 10:40 pm

      Now, how will we keep Evil McCain, Kinzinger and Egghead McMuffin from going back to Middle East and stir up more trouble? They aren’t going to give it up. All those countries ought to put a travel ban on those traitors, and to shoot them down if they even go there.

      Fake News will keep inflaming the Middle East with lies. They’ve been doing that since Carter.

  25. trapper says:
    October 16, 2017 at 10:13 pm

    As for the “hundreds” of ISIS fighters who have surrendered to the Syrians whose people they have been butchering, I suggest we just look away.

  26. MrE says:
    October 16, 2017 at 10:36 pm

    Wow, it’s almost like Barry totally lacked any desire to defeat ISIS or something…

    • C R Lord says:
      October 16, 2017 at 11:10 pm

      Barry is a Muslim.

    • scott467 says:
      October 17, 2017 at 12:31 am

      “Wow, it’s almost like Barry totally lacked any desire to defeat ISIS or something…”

      ____________

      Yeah, or something.

      It’s the same problem the entire political-class is experiencing. When DJT comes in as a complete outsider, and makes changes in weeks and months that the political-class claims would take decades (but in fact they just don’t want to do it), it exposes the political-class as wholesale liars and frauds.

      It wasn’t ‘gridlock’, it wasn’t even ‘hard’.

      The reason NOTHING was accomplished on behalf of the American People, going all the way back to the first Bush administration, is because they weren’t even TRYING to help Americans.

      They were only helping themselves by betraying their countrymen.

      They should all be prosecuted, convicted and executed.

      By his quick success, especially as a complete outsider, President Trump exposes the entire political-class, making it obvious that they are either:

      A) wholly incompetent

      and / or

      B) wholly corrupt

      Those are the only two possibilities.

  27. joeknuckles says:
    October 16, 2017 at 10:46 pm

    Ok, this is great and we finally did the right thing. However, it is quite likely that the people we helped to free may want to kill us just as bad as the ones we defeated. After all, we supported the ISIS terrorists that oppressed them for so long. What a mess.

  28. Bouchart says:
    October 16, 2017 at 10:55 pm

    ISIS has been suffering from a crisis of leadership. When McCain got that brain tumor it really dealt them a crippling blow.

  29. treehouseron says:
    October 16, 2017 at 10:55 pm

    For Decades I was under the impression that some wars couldn’t be won. President Trump has proven if you get the right commanders with the right directives and let them do their job, the American Military is still capable of anything.

  30. C R Lord says:
    October 16, 2017 at 11:08 pm

    I think they made Obama far too large in that photo. He isn’t even close to being that large next to our President. Perhaps about one tenth of that size would come close to his real worth compared to Donald J Trump. I think the picture is hilarious though!

  31. DebbieUK says:
    October 16, 2017 at 11:19 pm

    I was just recently remarking to my son that I don’t see the BBC celebrating the imminent fall of Isis They will only run with it if they can find a way to damage Trump.

    • keeler says:
      October 16, 2017 at 11:57 pm

      That’s not an entirely bad thing.

      The “state” ISIS- the one that controls towns, enforces laws, collects money, etc- isn’t going to see another Ramadan, but the “ideological” ISIS- the one hiding in basements and trying to build IEDs- is going to be around for a while.

      If the corporate media went around reporting “ISIS is dead! ISIS is dead!” and created a situation in which the Trump Administration took or appeared to take credit for “defeating ISIS”, they’d be peddling a “Trump’s Mission Accomplished Moment” narrative within minutes of the next terrorist attack.

      Better to let the media worry about the NFL and Pokemon Go. Their distraction lets the adults work undisturbed while they clean up the various messes of the last six decades.

  32. Ghostrider says:
    October 17, 2017 at 12:16 am

    1. No more ISIS
    2. No more WH leaks lately
    3. Have heard nothing from BLM lately
    4. Have heard nothing from Antifa lately
    5. Berghdahl pleads guiltily today
    6. Stock market and economy are up
    7. McConnell has been neutered
    8. Insurance company subsidies are rescinded

    And, it is only Monday!

