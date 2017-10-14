Saturday October 14th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
Happy Caturday!
LikeLiked by 5 people
now that’s a PRETTY CAT.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
The 29-year-old marine veteran credits his quick-thinking during the chaos to his military training.
When a sniper opened fire on a group of spectators at a Las Vegas country music festival, Taylor Winston made national headlines for stealing a man’s truck and using it to transport over 30 wounded people to the hospital.
On Friday, dealership representatives met up with the veteran and gave him the keys to a 2013 Ford F-150 with customized wheels and tires.
https://www.goodnewsnetwork.org/veteran-stole-truck-save-30-vegas-shooting-victims-surprised-new-car/
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Greatest Conspiracy
Posted by Bart SibrelDate: October 13, 2017
http://www.thesleuthjournal.com/the-greatest-conspiracy/
LikeLike
Equal time for First Pooch…
LikeLiked by 2 people
We wait in hope for the Lord; he is our help and our shield.
Ps. 33:20
LikeLiked by 3 people
When I look around this is what I see. It’s a sad world.
Animation by Steve Cutts
LikeLiked by 2 people
That is so sad.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Now you tell me, what’s Hell? 😦
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
http://www.tmz.com/2017/10/13/jason-aldean-las-vegas-shooting-tulsa-concert/?adid=hero5
LikeLike
^^ hmmm This is what I intended to post –>
LikeLike
Happy Caterday, Treepers . . .
LikeLike
WARNING: There Is Going to be an Attempted Communist Revolution on Nov. 4 (VIDEO)
Posted by Daisy LutherDate: October 11, 2017
http://www.thesleuthjournal.com/warning-communist-revolution-nov-4/
LikeLike
Millions?
Not even.
Pure delusion.
If so, I’m prepared.
Beans, bullets and commo.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Don’t forget popcorn, that’ll be the thing you’re most likely to use.
LikeLike
Yeah well it’s been ongoing for quit a while. Decades.
LikeLike
HAVE A GREAT CATURDAY!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I know God loves us, because he gave us kittens.
LikeLike
Any thoughts?
LikeLike
Nothing printable.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Cheap entertainment for kitty – no batteries required.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sure miss our Kitty… went from 8# to 4# in one week…
She’s in Kitty Heaven… Always, His Promise. “I go to prepare a place for you…”
LikeLike
Oh, I’m so sorry for your loss! I was posting the joke I found below and didn’t read your post first. My apologies.
LikeLike
A tom cat and a tabby cat were courting on a back fence at night.
The tom leaned over to the tabby with pent up passion and purred,
“I’d die for you!”
The tabby gazed at him from under lowered eye lids and asked,
“How many times?”
LikeLiked by 1 person
❤
LikeLiked by 2 people
The NFL needs its fans a lot more than the fans need the NFL.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Get your stomach distress bag ready
http://www.nydailynews.com/new-york/manhattan/hillary-clinton-talks-columbia-professor-role-article-1.3559329
LikeLike
🐱 ❤
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
🐱
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
THAT’S funny!
LikeLike
The priest in the video at end of article talks about a hermit in Loreto, Italy who predicted in 1985 that Donald J Trump would bring America back to God:
LikeLike
Why I’m Raising My Kids to Be Feminists
In an exclusive essay for MarieClaire.com, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau opens up about wanting his sons to “escape the pressure to be a particular kind of masculine that is so damaging to men and to the people around them.”
http://www.marieclaire.com/politics/a12811748/justin-trudeau-raising-kids-feminist/
LikeLike
🐱
LikeLike