Saturday October 14th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

  3. citizen817 says:
    October 14, 2017 at 12:19 am

    The 29-year-old marine veteran credits his quick-thinking during the chaos to his military training.

    When a sniper opened fire on a group of spectators at a Las Vegas country music festival, Taylor Winston made national headlines for stealing a man’s truck and using it to transport over 30 wounded people to the hospital.

    On Friday, dealership representatives met up with the veteran and gave him the keys to a 2013 Ford F-150 with customized wheels and tires. 

    https://www.goodnewsnetwork.org/veteran-stole-truck-save-30-vegas-shooting-victims-surprised-new-car/

    Reply
  4. duchess01 says:
    October 14, 2017 at 12:20 am

    The Greatest Conspiracy
    Posted by Bart SibrelDate: October 13, 2017

    http://www.thesleuthjournal.com/the-greatest-conspiracy/

  5. F.D.R. in Hell says:
    October 14, 2017 at 12:25 am

    Equal time for First Pooch…

  6. Grandma Covfefe says:
    October 14, 2017 at 12:27 am

    We wait in hope for the Lord; he is our help and our shield.
    Ps. 33:20

  7. Harry Lime says:
    October 14, 2017 at 12:30 am

    When I look around this is what I see. It’s a sad world.

    Animation by Steve Cutts

  9. Garrison Hall says:
    October 14, 2017 at 12:32 am

    Happy Caterday, Treepers . . .

  10. duchess01 says:
    October 14, 2017 at 12:35 am

    WARNING: There Is Going to be an Attempted Communist Revolution on Nov. 4 (VIDEO)
    Posted by Daisy LutherDate: October 11, 2017

    http://www.thesleuthjournal.com/warning-communist-revolution-nov-4/

  11. Lucille says:
    October 14, 2017 at 1:06 am

    HAVE A GREAT CATURDAY!

  13. Janie M. says:
    October 14, 2017 at 1:25 am

    Cheap entertainment for kitty – no batteries required.

  14. mj_inOC says:
    October 14, 2017 at 1:30 am

    Sure miss our Kitty… went from 8# to 4# in one week…
    She’s in Kitty Heaven… Always, His Promise. “I go to prepare a place for you…”

    • Donna in Oregon says:
      October 14, 2017 at 1:50 am

      Oh, I’m so sorry for your loss! I was posting the joke I found below and didn’t read your post first. My apologies.

  15. Donna in Oregon says:
    October 14, 2017 at 1:49 am

    A tom cat and a tabby cat were courting on a back fence at night.
    The tom leaned over to the tabby with pent up passion and purred,
    “I’d die for you!”

    The tabby gazed at him from under lowered eye lids and asked,
    “How many times?”

  16. citizen817 says:
    October 14, 2017 at 2:05 am

    The NFL needs its fans a lot more than the fans need the NFL.

  18. smiley says:
    October 14, 2017 at 2:45 am

    🐱 ❤

  21. cycle1 says:
    October 14, 2017 at 3:55 am

    The priest in the video at end of article talks about a hermit in Loreto, Italy who predicted in 1985 that Donald J Trump would bring America back to God:

  22. SF says:
    October 14, 2017 at 5:08 am

    Why I’m Raising My Kids to Be Feminists

    In an exclusive essay for MarieClaire.com, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau opens up about wanting his sons to “escape the pressure to be a particular kind of masculine that is so damaging to men and to the people around them.”

    http://www.marieclaire.com/politics/a12811748/justin-trudeau-raising-kids-feminist/

