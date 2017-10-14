October 14th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #268

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
The modern FBI is run by amateurs. J. Edgar Hoover had corruption down pat.
The FBI and a number of other Federal Government Agencies have been destroyed by politicisation. (plus the IRS and EPA for example).
The reason that can happen is the fabian green socialists, cultural left and modern marxist activists that come out of universities and gravitate to the bureaucracy (guaranteed taxpayer wages, union rules and no dismissal, what’s not to like?).
Everything in the USA is now politicised, plan accordingly.
Take no engineering from far left Statists. They are simply imposing their political philosophy as if it is a moral imperative.
I’ve made a copy of your post because you’ve summed it up so well.
You hit the nail on the head brother.
Ted Cruz just outed himself as the tip-of-the-spear Butt Boy for the USCOC’s 2018 Election SPLITTER STRATEGY: Flip Congress to bury the Trump Agenda.
(You heard it first right here on CTH where Sundance fingered the original Splitter Strategy … aided and abetted by good ole Teddie Boy.)
“Ted Cruz Warns [Republicans] of “Watergate-Style Blowout” in 2018”
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/10/ted-cruz-warns-watergate-style-blowout-2018/
He thinks he’s going to con Americans:
• Into thinking he’s a “Conservative” visionary.
• Into thinking he’s “for” the Trump Agenda.
• Into thinking he’s a modern-day “Paul Revere”.
Nothing could be further from the truth: He’s delivered NOTHING to enact the Trump Agenda.
Cruz is BAITING our Trump M🇺🇸A🇺🇸G🇺🇸A Team to vote all the RINOs out as the USCOC’s 2018 SPLITTER STRATEGY:
• Cause die-hard supporters of the GOPe incumbents to sit 2018 out after their incumbents get beaten in primaries, or worse yet vote DemBot in a fit of loser’s spite.
• Cause Trump Team members to sit 2018 out if their primary challengers get beaten in primaries.
REMEMBER that Heidi Cruz is a DEEP STATE OPERATIVE out of Goldman Sachs, a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and an architect of the Globalist Agenda to BLEED AMERICA.
Wow…he said they would be crushed if they didn’t approve the Trump agenda. And you have issues with that? Seriously?
You know, we call him Lyin’ Ted for a reason. I don’t trust him either. Remember how he kept it cool for most of the primary campaign, thinking he could draft on Trump, then destroy him at the end? This is the same M.O.
I’ll say it again. Thank God that neither Ted Cruz or Hillary Clinton will ever be president. If either one of them had been elected, our country would have ceased to exist as we know it. Our borders and our sovereignty would have been erased forever.
Add good ol’ Jeb! to that list.
If John McCain said the same thing would you make this same comment?
That is the boat some of us put Ted Cruz on.
John McCain didn’t say it nor would he. Other than some here don’t like Cruz, his comments were true. If the Republicans don’t pass the Trump agenda, they will be hammered in 2018 and 2020. It is hard for me to believe that some of you are having issues with what he said.
WordPress is so wonky, I don’t know where this comment will end up, but SoCal: Yes, Cruz’s comments are true — but he is not unhappy about it. Don’t you get it? He’s telegraphing his pleasure at the prospect! And he thinks he will survive. After all, St. Bannon has said so.
He is not an American citizen, therefore he has no Allegiance to our Constitution or Country. It gives him a ‘moral’ excuse to delude The People. I thought most people learned their lesson about this from Zero. Whether he is genuine or not – it is not worth the risk. Apparently quite a few simple minded American citizens think they are somehow smarter than our Founding Fathers..
“he is not an American citizen”
discredited anything else you had to say, and it took just six words
SoCal: Cruz is crowing, glowing and salivating at the prospect. Have issues with that? Well I should hope so!
[REMEMBER that Heidi Cruz is a DEEP STATE OPERATIVE out of Goldman Sachs, a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and an architect of the Globalist Agenda to BLEED AMERICA.]
BlackKnight, how smart can Heidi Cruz be? After all, she is married to Lyin’ Ted. 🙂
Ted Cruz is a Fake always has been – all rhetoric zero action
he doesn’t give two nickles what happens to any of them in Congress he’s T’ing up HIS NEXT Presidential election 2020 or 2024 with the help of Bannon and Gorka…. when they hitched their wagon (after their WH exit ) to that teddy bears for illegals canuck I knew Trump tossed em out on their Asses for a BIG reason. – Zero Trust with any of them now
How about General Kelly in 2024?
I’m not sure I agree or disagree about the spliter strategy. I’m just don’t understand how it works. I agree fully that lyin’ ted is a globalist.
The problem with what he’s saying is that Trump is popular with working class Democrats….and we’re EVERYWHERE. I don’t think what he’s talking about is going to really work out if primary challengers run on a strictly MAGA platform.
Unlike what the GOP and the Dems do, Trump is actually a unifier, and it works because his policies are unifying ones….unless you’re a scumbag politician that is.
The splitter strategy basically rests on having so many “good” choices that the actual outsider(s) get crowded out and the desired candidate gets nominated. Here’s an explanation of how it was supposed to work in the 2016 elections:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2015/08/22/tripwire-alert-evidence-now-exists-to-show-benefit-of-gope-road-mapped-splitter-strategy/
Pay particular attention to:
“[ It’s important to remember here that we are talking about PRIMARY VOTERS and PRIMARY ELECTIONS. Only about 1/4 of all Republicans will vote in a primary, and the number of GOPe (employees) within the population who show up to a primary represents a higher percentage than exist in the Republican general election. ]”
Makes you wonder about what happened in the Alabama primary…
Now does ANYONE question Bannon’s real motives ? (for going after Repub. Incumbents?
Is he with P45 or Cruz?
Lyin Ted is worried about getting reelected next year.
Even though the hypocrite Bannon is not going to lead a primary challenge against him…the good people of Texas may decide to do it without Bannon’s help.
Ted is so damaged from his own self-inflicted wounds, he might get defeated by the Dem-challenger for his seat.
He gave the Dems a lot of material to work with…and they will be replaying it over and over.
It’s a big question mark, whether enough Texas R’s will hold their noses and vote for Toxic Ted, or just stay home.
So Lyin Ted is at this event sponsored by the globalist Koch Brothers.
And he’s basically lamenting the fact that…”We may not like Trump, but we’ve got to use him to get elected next year.”
If this comment from the Gateway Pundit article is any indicator, it looks like Ted’s obsequiousness is working:
‘Julie’ says:
” Thank you Ted Cruz for finally doing the right thing and really getting behind our President.
I might vote for you now in Texas again.
The way you behaved in the primaries I didn’t think it was possible.”
Gotta hand it to ole Lyin Ted, he sure can fool people.
And here we go again, I would like to say I am surprised that the selective memory of some will allow this guy to even be in the primary let alone re-elect him.
Cmon Texas pull your finger out and send Lyin ted packing.
MAGA
The GP comment from ‘Julie’ made me throw up in my mouth a little. WHEN are people going to WAKE UP?
BlackKnight, remember, Our Lion, POTUS Trump branded Ted Cruz…LYIN’ TED.
It stuck to him. He’s lived up to his moniker Trump gave him. (Cruz’s Republican Convention speech)
A YUGE number of Lyin’ Ted’s former supporters now see it.
Except for his sycophant followers at Breitbart, he doesn’t have that much influence.
He’s still Lyin’ Ted!
POTUS is smart enough to use him to his advantage…leaverage in other words.
…and Bannon is totally hands off Lyin’ Ted!!!!
Hmmmmmmmmm…..
Yo. Back away from the chili powder, black knight. Plenty of fights in the senate, Cruz has been relegated to the corner, that doesn’t mean it’s a conspiracy. We need his votes – pick a fight with Corker, McCain, murkiest , Collins….
AND Tom Tillis, Richard Burr
You nailed it, BlackKnight! I first read about Lyin’ Ted’s speech to the Koch Bros over on Gateway Pundit and my antennae went up big time. You have described EXACTlY what that POS is doing. And Bannon is going to see to it that every GOP incumbent is voted out — except Cruz? Get them him out! And take his coat.
Wait… BlackKnightRides, you can’t honestly be suggesting that Lyin’ Ted a NATURAL BORN CANADIAN who SPREAD A LIE about Ben Carson dropping out in the Iowa Caucus to siphon votes would be using subterfuge and deception to support Globalism and Anti-MAGA agendas?
/sarcasm
The diehard Cruz supporters still loathe Trump, and that it in itself says something. No matter what the president does, they manage to spin it negatively.
If you are right, do you think Bannon is part of that plan, since he thinks very highly of Cruz?
Well this is kind of creepy!
I didn’t realize she had such a low set of standards.
Anthony Scaramucci reportedly dating Fox News anchor Kimberly Guilfoyle
https://www.yahoo.com/news/anthony-scaramucci-reportedly-dating-fox-135430408.html
I would say yes, she does. Gavin Newsom is the classic self-medicating, spiritually-flatlined, degenerate San Francisco politician.
Now, now, be nice to our next governor, I’m sure he will get into office and reverse ALL of moonbeam’s idiocy & make CA great again! /heavy sarcasm from a frustrated Californian 😦
It just occurred to me earlier, but I don’t think people realize how big of a deal this right now. Trump’s statements about the health insurance agencies is just like him throwing DACA into the laps of Congress/Senate. Trump just freed almost everyone from Obummercare, and now he’s calling out the fact that the insurance companies are still getting taxpayer funding. There’s NO way to defend this for the Swamp. Not without sounding like a shill for the insurance agencies (which we already know they are). This is another opportunity for Trump to pour sunlight on these scumbags and show us who they really are.
Trump not only freed us from Obummercare, he also used it as an opportunity to pull the pin on a live grenade and toss it into the laps of the legislature. No matter what happens, Trump wins, and they LOSE. They scrap it and renegotiate on Medicare or whatever. We win, they lose. They don’t do anything and it’s just further exposure of their corruption and we have greater fervor when we go to the ballot box next year. They ultimately LOSE.
I’m still not tired of winning.
These mega associations will be hiring the same managed care companies for their administrative services and networks of providers.. That is all they are now anyway. Not insurance in any way. It is too far gone.
If you still watch cable, which I don’t, all you will hear about this is:
Have you seen this?
Warning — it’s pukeworthy, so you may want to have a barf bag handy.
LikeLiked by 7 people
They’ll end up presenting him with the lifetime achievement award at the Oscars in March.
That nobody will be watching.
all those Oscar awards should have an asterisk by them.
* Actresses may have been raped during the filming of this picture.
I had a tweet on my facebook page that came up in my memories today. It’s hard to believe it was 4 yrs ago but it this should have been a sign to the Dems that we were mad & not going to take it anymore.
Sorry Hillary, we didn’t need the Russians to help us vote for Trump. Obama did it for us.
While I’m doing memories, someone retweeted this today because it was a tweet from Trump 2 yrs. ago. Sundance had a post about Lauren Batchelder, the girl that was a plant at a Jeb rally.
Sara Murray was the CNN reporter that was on air talking about this girl & putting Trump down so I tweeted the article to Sara & DJT. He retweeted it & told Jeb & CNN to apologize.
Wow.
Thanks, dequick2…I had not seen that.
That is very cool.
I wonder if that was the moment in time when Candidate DJT became aware of the Treehouse.
Double wow! Incredible!
I don’t know but DJT retweeted one of Sundance’s tweets within a day of mine.. I can’t remember exactly but remember thinking Wow Trump saw 2 of us pretty much at the same time.
This was proof positive that Trump was listening to the regular people. No telling how many he read without retweeting. 🙂
aka Akimbo Bimbo
My favorite from that day of “returning the barrycades”:
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pointman’s latest
https://thepointman.wordpress.com/2017/10/13/caution-swamp-draining-in-progress/
He must not be looking at the same Breitbart some of us have stopped reading because of their relentless attacks on Trump. Everything he said about Breitbart is totally wrong if you’ve read it lately. I don’t know what Bannon’s game is, but I don’t think he’s helping Trump. And a lot of Trump supporters have stopped reading Breitbart because of their attacks.
Have also noted this. ‘Shame really because I used to enjoy the site.
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/10/13/hillary-clinton-calls-trump-sexual-assaulter-in-bbc-interview-but-says-bills-behavior-in-past.html:
I’m curious as to W.H.Y. Hillary would start playing this game with President Trump now.
Surely she knows that he will go after her when the time is right and in his own way.
Any thoughts Treepers?
She’s nuts.
I was trying to think of the scientific name for Hillarys mental state, but that will do.
I think she really believes her lies. I used to believe her because I wasn’t paying close attention. When you live through the live scandal and see her lying about it it’s jaw dropping. Her aplomb is breathtaking. But I think that she’s really psychopathic. I don’t like calling that kind of thing but I think the things she’s on tape as doing, laughing about the polygraph about that poor child rape victim and the Gaddafi comment are bone chilling.
Yeah, Ol’ Scratch got a hold of her early on.
She’s upset Bill didn’t give her that kind of attention?
POTUS is building her a throne, the three-legged stool variety.
andi lee — Oh I thought it was the porcelain throne. /s
I’ve been expecting this. Think of the Mob. You put one of ours in the hospital (Weinstein) we’ll put one of your’s in the grave. That’s the left’s world view. That’s one reason the RINO party is so scared all the time…the left-mob could end their career at any time.
But I really think if the the left/Jeb! really had dirt on Trump, we’d have Hillary as Queen now.
Abigailstraight, this is why…
Not tired of winning yet! So glad the adults are back in charge! Thank you PDJT for the great week, and SD for your continual spot on analysis!
She is hoping that the gullibles, of whom there are many, won’t know the difference between “he raped me” and “they let you …” One is clearly consensual and the other is clearly not. She hopes will be the stark difference will be less clear to those who get their news from the lying MSM.
Kind of like those who conflate immigration with illegal entry/invasion and immigrants with illegal aliens. And many do completely accept this intentional misrepresentation.
Exactly right. That is her intention. The fact that too many hosts playing this clip do not call her out on this blatant lie makes me crazy.
Her brain has deteriorated due to alcoholism, or rampant syphilis, or Parkinson’s disease. Or maybe all three. Either way, organic brain damage.
Her handlers need to gently take her by the arm, lead her away, settle her into a comfy chair in the solarium at the home and tuck a shawl around her shoulders murmuring soothing words to her like, “You’ll win next time for sure. You’ll show them. There, there Hillary. Huma will come rub your shoulders soon, isn’t that something to look forward to? Let’s just get you a nice cup of herbal tea, shall we?”
The Trump Admin is running out of time to indict for the Uranium One deal…..it’s 7 years on Oct 22, 2017! Is that woman (HRC) going to be held accountable for any of her wrongdoings by this admin?
The language used in a Jan. 29, 2013 letter to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) from Uranium One suggests that CFIUS completed its approval of Case No. 10-40 on or before October 22, 2010, and that the Secretary of the Treasury and the Secretary of the lead agency (possibly State, possibly another Department) may have “jointly determined that the transaction will not impair US national security.”
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2015/05/04/clinton-cash-uranium-deal-approved-by-foreign-investment-committee-52-days-after-shareholders-finalized-takeover/
👆 Look! Squirrel! 🐿
👍😀
Strange, all photos of released family are still *old* photos. Very telling. Of Good condition or very bad conditions.
Also, this:
Pakistan army official confirms no confrontation in release of family. (So, son to dad, has some explaining to do, maybe. 5 dead terrorists, re: his sustained injuries?)
Oh. Dipwad Boyle, Caitlan Copeland & 3 children landed in Canada with U.S. Dept. escort. 😁
One son is extremely ill, supposedly, force fed by their captors. No other descriptors for appearance was gleaned from the article, except hostility from Joshua for U.S. intervention.
https://www.voanews.com/amp/ex-hostage-father-haqqani-network-killed-infant-daughter/4070194.html
Looks healthy but what of Caitlan & children?
This article makes it sound like the American State Department worked for their release, and this man resents the American State Department. “Their interests are not my interests.” His wife suffered – and is suffering – for his choices. He is a big time leftists and I’m glad they went to Canada.
There is much to this story we are not being told. It seems like a PR campaign for Pakistan and I am not liking POTUS giving Pakistan kudos. As far as his wife suffering for his choices, it was HER choices that got her in her position. This whole thing is as fishy as the Bergdol story.
Perhaps, Caitlan & children now need rescued from Canada’s grasp.
That article links to another one about her parents being upset with their son-in-law. The second article says her parents were upset with him for taking her to Afghanistan.
The article that Andi has a link to.
With all the “theories” about the Las Vegas shooting continuing I want to ask one very real question. Deep State attack, FEMA/DHS drill or a false flag etc. WHAT is PTrump going to do about the constant false flags being perpetrated on the American people who are being murdered?
He definitely knows something for when he went to the hospital EVERYONE lined up for photos with smiling ear to ear victims and medical professionals. People were murdered. PTrump is saying NOTHING about this joke of an investigation.
What will he do about the false flags that will happen again and again. I read that there may be another bad one before Thanksgiving. Americans are damn good and angry and rightly so!
A couple of days after the shooting, Trump stated there would be a lot more coming out in the next few days. He left no doubt in my mind that he knew what went down. I am also perplexed at his silence on ALL of it.
He might not see anything as being a false flag. I think he’ll wait until the investigation is finished.
I don’t think much go’s on in Vegas that Steve Wynn does not have knowledge of — Trump International Hotel is located in Las Vegas — They are close friends, I have faith that he has information he needs and like every other strategic move — when the time is right, we will know all!
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2611600/George-Clooney-called-casino-mogul-hole-stormed-away-dinner-billionaire-slagged-President-Obama.html
Funny – never seen that before!
Totally awesome.
Gee, you mean like an intelligent person would do. All these press conferences make those that are giving them look foolish because they give before the investigation is finished all the evidence has been collected and examined. It drives the actual investigators crazy. Too many people watch the press conferences and read the news stories and come up with conclusions and then have to adjust when updated info is given….just like those that read the political polls and actually believe them. Then when the facts come out…well, they did all that “concern” stuff for nothing. Then the next time…it is the same thing all over. It is one thing to discuss the facts as we know them but to come up with conclusions before investigation is done without the caveat that one is speculating just is isn’t the smart thing to do. President Trump is doing the right thing by remaining quiet and letting the investigation continue until it is said that it has been completed.
You mean “theoretical” false flags. Or…can you prove the false flags you are talking about without a reasonable doubt?
Muddy waters, muddy waters…everywhere muddy waters…
I’m posting this here because it has to do with LV and the hate that Mandalay Bay promoted against President Trump and the people who support him last October.
Steven Paddock started to stock up on guns one week after the #Make America Rage Again concert and event. Lombardo said in a earlier presser that Paddock started buying up weapons around October 20, 2016. What happened around that time to make him go and buy all those guns, a rage maybe? Probably not, but who knows. No business should support and advertise for this crap.
The hashtags that the group who is performing(Prophets of Rage) uses are disgusting.
#MakeAmericaRageAgain
#TheResistance
#Fight the power F**k Trump
#Killing in the name
There is no mystery.
It’s all on the many cctv cameras….
Why the reluctance to say…..this is what is obvious from the cctv video ??????
Crying Sheriff’s are quickly resolved by cctv.
She is back — This HAS to be my fave so far!
RED PILL BLACK
Harvey Weinstein, Eminem, and why the left can’t stop losing
Haqqani ‘extortion’ network (believed to be a *shadowy pact* of the pakistani intelligence, as well as, counter-intelligence) has much to answer for. Release-Demands are identical as Bergdahls’ Obama-deal ~ “release of high value prisoners”. Plural.
(Perhaps, the Awan family, of congressional IT staff, can assist here)
American Professor Kevin King is still hostage in the heinous Haqqani network. (Australian Tim Weeks was taken hostage also. Currently searching for proof of life.) As is, 74 year old Paul Overby.
~Prayers
~Extortion17
~Benghazi4
~Benghazi33
~Bergdahl6
~AustinTice
~BobLevinson
~PastorAndrewBrunson
~UKJohnCantlie
~NoQuarter
Closer ups of helicopter videos links earlier which I didn’t see. Thank you, Georgiafl! If you missed them, here they are again.
You can actually see gunfire from the moving helo.
This last one shows a helo further away from the Mandalay but it seems to be circling.
Yeah, when on a covert mission in a helicopter firing on thousands, be sure to make it obvious.
Come on – there are so many obvious upside downs to this event – let’s not fall for the mockery and drunken false information to make it appear like we are all nuts.
They are videos of what happened up for examination. I didn’t find the helos obvious at all. It took this long to find. No one knows what happened yet. The helicopters were NOT flying low. You weren’t there. It was night. There was chaos. No visible gunfire from Mandalay. There were comments from pilots who said the blobs look like helicopters but they couldn’t be sure. You’re reading and maybe following main stream media making fun of it which is how they stop enquiry.
In the first two tweets from ‘Lucas Clark’…I can’t really see anything, too blurry.
But the bottom tweet from ‘Alana Bowker’…it definitely looks like a helicopter.
And it does look like there could be some gunfire coming out of it.
There’s a ‘where & when’ problem with that clip, though:
Can’t tell where the chopper is hovering over.
Can’t tell when that was taken.
-Healthcare Industry defunding
-Sanctuary City on law enforcement grants
Take that Ford!
Awesome.
“I think the people who do sue will have to explain to their voters why they’re suing to prevent you in having a choice in what kind of insurance you can buy and to try and prevent you from buying inexpensive insurance,” Paul said. “I think that’s going to be a difficult explanation for voters.”
The premium price of preventive care and non medically needed care is not worth it. HSA is a tax based scheme.
Yesterday Trump began to reverse the worst deal in history. Mark Levin has nothing but great praise for the president – a great 12 minutes to relish in it….
https://www.conservativereview.com/articles/levin-hateful-dems-stand-with-iran-against-trump-and-america
LOL, so a patriotic buddy on FB posts a meme “share if you’re not watching the NFL today”. One of the comments is by an apparent Leftist who responded they’re not, but for probably the opposite reason than him. A fellow Leftist chimes in, “yes we’re boycotting the NFL in defense of the players who want to kneel!”
The NFL is so screwed. 🤣🤣🤣
