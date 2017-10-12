October 12th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #266

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Very telltale, Mr President. Thank you!
Yes it is.
The president wants the truth out.
This is such a crystal clear truth. Many Americans rely on newz broadcasts in a diligent effort to stay abreast of important matters. This being the case, Americans are entitled to no less than the true facts. Anything less is a grevious disservice to Americans sincerely attempting to fulfill a basic civic duty – staying informed.
should read: …in a a perceived diligent effort…
POTUS full interview
w/ Hannity
The only part I was disheartened by was POTUS’ answer on DACA. If I interpreted his response correctly, he will trade on this for the wall and border security. Personally I see this all as one issue. I am sorry but not all 800,000 are angels or deserve to stay here. They are all criminals IMHO.
Perhaps it’s Trump45’s opening negotiating position? He’s the best deal maker bar none 🙂
I still believe that whatever law the Congress attempts to enact will be found unconstitutional by SCOTUS. I believe the President has set up the Dims for failure.
I suppose we will see.
The way I see it, dreamers whether there is DACA or not would have and will be the lowest priority on deportation. It will take years just to deport all the criminals (those who have committed other crimes besides being here illegally) and there is really no way to deport t all illegals anyway (even if it is only 11 million, but I believe it is way higher than that) , so with everything he is asking for it will be well worth making that compromise to get the wall, and end to chain migration, lower legal immigration numbers etc etc etc.
Sorry, but they are not all criminals. Some of them are of course, and we have deported some and should deport that ilk. But most were brought here unknowingly by their parents. The parents were the criminals, not the kids…..
Most of these people know only one country……America. Many do not even speak Spanish. And regardless of what you see reported, they are just fairly typical Americans when you sort through the fluff and actually research this.
I do not at all support the liberal position that all of these people and all their relatives and dogs and horses should be allowed in. Nor do I support the ultra right-wing position that every one of them should be deported just because we do not like people from that area.
I fully support the Nationalist position on this as proposed by my President and written by the only fellow Nationalist left in the White House, Stephen Miller……
Trump45 and Mad Dog Mattis buried NBC. LOL! I appreciate men standing up and refusing to ignore made up fake newz.
This is just fake outrage and noise from these “conservatives”; McConnell is going nowhere.
Yep. The same conservative groups who wanted Paul Ryan as Speaker.
3rd arrest in Charlottesville attack announced.
Wonder who this guy really is:
http://www.richmond.com/news/virginia/third-arrest-made-in-beating-of-black-man-at-white/article_1a224a7b-534d-509a-a9c5-45a4afec7bf1.html#tncms-source=behavioral
But no mention of others who were attacked. Typical (D) politics. Well, really UniParty politics b/c the (R) half plays their role in racial politics as well.
The “victim” DeAndre Harris is also being charged. The following article will give you an idea of how the left wing media is spinning it. https://www.nytimes.com/2017/10/10/us/deandre-harris-charlottesville-charged.html
I watched a lot of videos that day because I could tell by the articles posted the night before that this whole thing was a set up. I watched videos by both sides as well as the media videos. From what I can remember, when the “rally goers” were forced from the park into the waiting Antifa/BLM “counter protesters”, a bunch of “rally goers” were attacked by BLM, and fought back and BLM was loosing badly and ran away, all except for this one kid who they went after. Both sides were in the wrong , but it was BLM who started it.
This 17 y.o. kid who wants a career in acting/modeling was let go by his Agency when they found pro-Trump posts on his social media.
I like his attitude tho. When asked if he’ll shut up about being a Conservative just so he can get a job, he says “No!”
Looks like the “Days of Silence” may be over with the younger generation.
Here’s his twitter account:
He lives fairly close to me!
Cool! Remember his face. You may run into him at the grocery store and can give him a High Five!
I have to shop tomorrow so I think I’ll head West of my usual stores. Lol. I wonder what H.S. he goes to; probably a faith-based one. I bet his parents are very proud.
You can tell he’s young when you read his posts, but this one’s pretty funny:
He isn’t even old enough to vote yet.
Generation Z is engaging though.
Sheesh. It’s about time. Can’t understand why people are allowed to shut down the Free Speech of others just by making a racket and drowning them out.
This is the place (Madison) where a couple of of the Unions brought blow horns and other crap and completely drowned out Palins speech outside the State Capitol way back when she was on the ticket as VP.
So disgusting.
Hopefully more colleges/Universities will follow. This crap just keeps happening.
———-
Protesters at TSU Law School Shout Down Congressman at Conservative Student Event
https://legalinsurrection.com/2017/10/protesters-at-tsu-law-school-shout-down-congressman-at-conservative-student-event/
Excerpt:
The Federalist Society at Texas Southern University’s Thurgood Marshall School of Law invited Republican State Rep. Briscoe Cain to speak about his experiences in the Texas legislature. Unfortunately, a group of protesters took it upon themselves to decide Briscoe shouldn’t be allowed to speak.
Melania Rocks Grey Pants Suit As She Greets Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
Melania Trump looked drop dead gorgeous in a grey pinstripe pantsuit as she greeted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau at the White House Wednesday.
The first lady made a simple pants suit look stunning as she greeted the Canadian leaders in the outfit that she paired with a white button up collar shirt.
She topped the fantastic look with a black tie that she left untied around her neck and black high heels.
Trudeau has a female wife, and she is a woman, not a guy!
/ 🙂
First Lady Melania gives new meaning to the “power suit”. She is definitely dressed for success.
Democrats – After 11 months of post-election contemplation, the Democratic Party still has no message other than “Trump is bad”, “the National Anthem is bad”, and “America’s flag is racist”. They have no new voices commanding their party and are instead relying on the ghosts of their past (Hillary, Pelosi, etc.) with an increased dependency on late night “comedians” because they have no other real platform of influence.
The Media – After getting the last election so egregiously (and purposefully) wrong, the media has collectively spent exactly 0 minutes re-evaluating their standards moving forward and have, in many cases, actually gotten worse. They continue to make things up, skew actual news, and routinely get caught lying to the American public. Now President Trump is hinting at FCC license violations (and possible revocation), while the legacy media’s footprint of influence is decaying as more Americans switch to alternative sources for their news.
Hollywood – Going all-in in the last election, Hollywood has alienated a massive portion of their customer base. People aren’t watching their movies, nobody cares about their award shows, and many are cutting the cord with regards to television. Now a massive scandal with potentially wide-ranging consequences to the structure, economy and political influence of Hollywood (and the media) threatens to dismantle it all together.
Corporations – Multinational corporations are still powerful and engaged in active warfare with President Trump over NAFTA, tax reform, and immigration. However, their ability to influence culture has almost completely evaporated since the 2016 election. Today, companies are having to choose between profit and their left-wing anti-American politics. Those failing to make the right choice soon face the wrath of a now extremely motivated and patriotic American consumer… just ask Starbucks! 😉
Professional Sports – Perhaps the greatest experiment by the left has been the NFL anthem controversy. The NFL willingly allowed their enterprise to be aggressively politicized with one of the left’s most overtly anti-American demonstrations. What has been the result? Massive losses in revenue, a decreasing fan base, and half-empty stadiums, and in the end they had to reverse their position in a fool-hardy attempt to stop the bleeding. They are toast.
Silicon Valley – Liberals love censorship and, holding a monopoly in the tech industry, have enjoyed exercising it at their own discretion for quite sometime. While this is probably still their strongest remaining force of influence, it too is being eroded. This is extremely evident in Twitter’s lightening-fast reversal of the ban on Marsha Blackburn’s ad. There is also a growing anger among both left and right leaning YouTube publishers of YouTube actively de-monetizing conservative videos.
Put it all together and the left is losing the Culture War.
The Culture War is their necessary weapon to challenge the traditional values of society to advance their agenda. It is slowly being stripped from them right in front of their very eyes and they are TERRIFIED! Honestly, think back to this time last year, 2 years ago, 3 years ago… did you ever have think you would see the left losing their minds in such a panic? I certainly didn’t, and I must say that I find myself enjoying every single minute of it? 😛 #MoreWinning 😀
Well Said. This a good brief review of what happened to Leftist Culture War…..Going down the drain.
I love winning–we need more of them.
🙂
Thank you and I agree 100%! #MoreWinning 😀
Greta post, IW.
Who needs football or movies when watching the left implode is so darn entertaining.
Thank you Harry! I know right? I saw someone on Twitter say “Watching Hollywood implode is the best entertainment they’ve produced in years”! LOL So true too! 😛
I don’t understand this tweet. How is Bannon destroying the GOPe’s financial foundation?
I mean it seems like Bannon gets a lot of credit for things he didn’t actually do (like Pres. Trump’s platform and ideas, for instance).
Bannon is spearheading the Trump revolution. He is the muscle……He is going state to state coming out, and campaigning against all incumbent GOPe candidates and taking them head on. He has convinced many GOPe donors to abandon McConnell and Carl Rove and to give to support MAGA candidates.
Bannon is playing a key role in this revolution to take back our country from an oligarchy and to restore a government of, for, and by the people…..
Maybe it is because Brannon is promoting GOPe positions and Trumps core is rejecting that by supporting Trump directly instead of the RNC.
It’s because big GOP donors are moving to Bannon related PACs and candidates rather than support the GOP senate fund, etc..
Gop, itself is raising good money because of Trump.
Republican donors seek out Steve Bannon
http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/republican-donors-seek-out-steve-bannon/article/2636421
Those of you that do not like Steven Crowder should probably pass on this — but those that appreciate his humor – must see
I love Crowder. That one where he posed as a tranny for the Pussy Hat March in Austin was really really funny.
He should have his own late night show – replace the Colbert, Fallen, Kimmell —
That’d be terrific. He’d have an audience for sure.
Once the Culture Wars are won and done, maybe he will.
He’s nailing it again. These “stars” really are just as bad, Every.Bit.as.Bad., as the crowing preachers who are only out for a buck – you know, the ones they love to throw in our faces.
How to pay for the Trump Tax Plan under the Congressionally-MANDATED STATIC SCORING
”STATIC SCORING” uses “currently-defined trajectories of outcomes produced by inputs”.
• Congress defines “Spending Reduction” outcomes as reductions in the previous years’ RATE of INCREASE in Spending: Reducing a 4% rate of increase on $4 Trillion annually by 2 percentage points to a 2% rate of increase counts as a $80 BILLION SPENDING REDUCTION, even though SPENDING ACTUALLY went UP by $80 BILLION (instead of the trajectory increase of $160 BILLION).
The Ryan-led House maintains that any Spending Bill must “pay for itself”, feigning concern over how Tax Reductions would impact Deficits and Debt.
President Trump need only show know he is “paying for the Trump Agenda”, starting with Tax Reductions, by showing how the following will fund them:
• Reductions in the $1 Trillion trajectory for annual deficits under Obama’s Republican Congress over the past 6 years … and the Democrat Congress that preceded it.
• Additions of INCREMENTAL Tax Rate Reductions that are FORMULA-TRIGGERED by annual increases in Taxable Income, in order to flatline Tax Receipts at current levels.
• Spending Reductions from his upcoming Healthcare EO that should flatline spending from the accelerating growth rate in ObamaCare costs.
• Spending Reductions from reduced requirements for Regulatory Enforcement as 2 Regulations are rescinded for every Regulation added.
• Increased Receipts from natural-resource extraction leases for oil, gas, coal and minerals.
• Tax Windfalls from Repatriated Offshore Profits.
• Etc.
the liars approved every Obummer bill that doubled the national debt and suddenly they want to balance. they need to be exposed and deposed
I just watched this video someone linked on the Affleck post but I think it belongs here as well. Orwell is looking into and connecting Qatar, Clinton Foundation, the new Obama foundation, ISIS, the Saudis and Weinstein.
This could be huge.
This is a great channel – I was just about to post something else by them.
They need to talk to PewTube, who will do automatic backups of their stuff, in case they ever get videos pulled, etc.
Go to around 13 minutes in this and see how there was a HELICOPTER up over the shooting. Yes – you can hear it in many of the audios, AND it is visible in some of them.
LikeLike
ACK! Wrong copy-paste. We’ll try again. This one is the HANG BY NOOSES video – still a great one to gauge the BREADTH of the treason.
Go to around 13 minutes in this and see how there was a HELICOPTER up over the shooting. Yes – you can hear it in many of the audios, AND it is visible in some of them.
Given what we know now — looks like both halfs of the Affleck/Damon have ties to Clinton Foundation — wonder what happen to the 2 million that Damon advocates to go to Haiti??
Matt Damon (left) and UAE TV personality Mohamed Parham Al Awadhi at the Clinton event in New York.
Matt Damon @ Clinton Global Initiative Annual Meeting in NYC
Barack Obama and Matt Damon address Bill Clinton-#39s Global Initiative 2009 News
Cities as Labs of Innovation: Matt Damon and Gary White – CGI 2014 Annual Meeting
THESE ARE OVER THE COURSE OF YEARS — 2008-2014
Matt Damon is starting to resemble a greasy mammal. I was going to say, pig, but some pigs are cute. Anyhoo…Damon stars in some white nationalist psyop movie directed by his pal Mr. George Amal Clooney. Tomato rating is a 55% last I checked.
Motives for Weinstein — with the Obama Foundation set up exactly like Clinton Foundation – 2.0
This has a pretty good explanation of the take down of Weinstein – why now?
It has nothing to do with “raised consciousness”—or else she wouldn’t have left off that list the one name obviously missing. It’s not about raised consciousness or else the Democratic party’s 2016 presidential campaign would not have been a year-long therapy session treating a repressed trauma victim with even its main slogan—“I’m with her”—referencing a muted plea for sympathy for a woman who’d been publicly shamed by a sexual predator.
Which brings us, finally, to the other reason the Weinstein story came out now: Because the court over which Bill Clinton once presided, a court in which Weinstein was one part jester, one part exchequer, and one part executioner, no longer exists.
A thought experiment: Would the Weinstein story have been published if Hillary Clinton had won the presidency? No, and not because he is a big Democratic fundraiser. It’s because if the story was published during the course of a Hillary Clinton presidency, it wouldn’t have really been about Harvey Weinstein. Harvey would have been seen as a proxy for the president’s husband and it would have embarrassed the president, the first female president.
Bill Clinton offered get-out-of-jail-free cards to a whole army of sleazeballs, from Jeffrey Epstein to Harvey Weinstein to the foreign donors to the Clinton Global Initiative. The deal was simple: Pay up, genuflect, and get on with your existence. It was like a papacy selling indulgences, at the same time that everyone knew that the cardinals were up to no good.
The 2016 election demolished Clinton world once and for all, to be replaced by the cult of Obama, an austere sect designated by their tailored hair shirts with Nehru collars. “That is not who we are as Americans,” they chant, as Harvey Weinstein’s ashes are scattered in the wind.
FULL ARTICLE:
http://www.weeklystandard.com/the-human-stain-why-the-harvey-weinstein-story-is-worse-than-you-think/article/2009995
(p.s. That is a parody Bannen account)
Supreme Court throws out appeals court ruling that struck down Trump’s previous temporary travel ban
October 11, 2017 12:21 PM BY ROBERT SPENCER
https://www.jihadwatch.org/2017/10/supreme-court-throws-out-appeals-court-ruling-that-struck-down-trumps-previous-temporary-travel-ban
Steyn on Tucker
