Wednesday October 11th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Listening to young Molly Tuttle causes me to think that there might be hope for the world.
Thanks Garrison, your selections are always uplifting.
Reminds me to be grateful for all blessings 🙏
Wishing you a peaceful evening ❤️
Quiet Place
I’m looking for a quiet place
To read and think, maybe pray;
A place to leave my cares behind,
A place where happiness stays.
My place can be very small;
I know I won’t feel confined.
I just need a special place
Where I can find peace of mind.
I’ve looked almost everywhere,
Inside and out, high and low.
My quiet place eludes me;
I don’t know where I can go.
Now there’s a small voice now telling me
To seek and then I’ll find,
To knock and the door will open
To reveal the One most kind.
All I need to do is ask
And I will be shown the way
To my special quiet place
For my solitude each day.
Now I have my quiet place;
It may seem strange, I know.
But it was with me all the time
While I dashed to and fro.
God’s Spirit dwelling within me
Gives comfort, joy and peace,
Brings to mind all God has done,
Giving my life a new lease.
Now with me, inside and out,
In valleys or on top of the hill,
I can go to my quiet place
And hear God’s Spirit “Peace. Be still.”
Amen 🙏
Beautiful, BakoCarl, thank you!
“Now there’s a small voice telling me” Aarrrrgggghh!
I know where to find MY safe space, it’s always in the presence of Our Lord 🙏
Beautiful, BakoCarl. It really hit the spot of the heart.
Thank You, Lord, for BakoCarl’s gift of poetry.
Thank You, Lord, for Treepers’ love, loyalty and humor.
Thank you. Lord, for our President Trump.
Thank you, Lord, for taking care of us.
Amen 🙏❤️🙏
Be strong and take heart, all you who hope in the Lord.
Psalm 31:24
Venezuelan classical guitarist Alirio Diaz – No notation when this was filmed, but he lived to age 92, passing away in 2016.
Halloween can get really creepy-crawly…
http://minnesota.cbslocal.com/2017/10/09/head-lice-halloween-costumes/
For those with either mathematical bent or an interest in long-range shooting here’s an analysis of the LV shooting bringing some real science to the problems. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JxmEFeKy8aI Takes about 30 min.
I like Mike’s call for everyone outside of government to get involved ! ( Isn’t that what Treepers do so successfully ? ) While watching this video it occurred to me there ought to be ample evidence of bullet impacts enabling investigators to determine not only the ” grazing angle ” of the impact but establishing lines of bearing as well . ( A LOB will establish a line pointing to either the source or 180′ away from it .) Such forensic examination will readily determine if there were other shooters and recovered spent bullets will aid in determining what calibers and ammo were used. There certainly appears to be multiple sites overlooking the concert venue presenting a shooter with a good field of view significantly closer to the venue than the Mandalay.
that young lady did good on that song.
A nostalgic premonition…
A peak into the future…
