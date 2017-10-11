Wednesday October 11th – Open Thread

Posted on October 11, 2017 by

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

15 Responses to Wednesday October 11th – Open Thread

  1. Garrison Hall says:
    October 11, 2017 at 12:20 am

    Listening to young Molly Tuttle causes me to think that there might be hope for the world.

    Like

    Reply
    • Minnie says:
      October 11, 2017 at 12:22 am

      Thanks Garrison, your selections are always uplifting.

      Reminds me to be grateful for all blessings 🙏

      Wishing you a peaceful evening ❤️

      Like

      Reply
  2. BakoCarl says:
    October 11, 2017 at 12:22 am

    Quiet Place

    I’m looking for a quiet place
    To read and think, maybe pray;
    A place to leave my cares behind,
    A place where happiness stays.

    My place can be very small;
    I know I won’t feel confined.
    I just need a special place
    Where I can find peace of mind.

    I’ve looked almost everywhere,
    Inside and out, high and low.
    My quiet place eludes me;
    I don’t know where I can go.

    Now there’s a small voice now telling me
    To seek and then I’ll find,
    To knock and the door will open
    To reveal the One most kind.

    All I need to do is ask
    And I will be shown the way
    To my special quiet place
    For my solitude each day.

    Now I have my quiet place;
    It may seem strange, I know.
    But it was with me all the time
    While I dashed to and fro.

    God’s Spirit dwelling within me
    Gives comfort, joy and peace,
    Brings to mind all God has done,
    Giving my life a new lease.

    Now with me, inside and out,
    In valleys or on top of the hill,
    I can go to my quiet place
    And hear God’s Spirit “Peace. Be still.”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. Grandma Covfefe says:
    October 11, 2017 at 12:29 am

    Be strong and take heart, all you who hope in the Lord.
    Psalm 31:24

    Like

    Reply
  4. Lucille says:
    October 11, 2017 at 12:34 am

    Venezuelan classical guitarist Alirio Diaz – No notation when this was filmed, but he lived to age 92, passing away in 2016.

    Like

    Reply
  6. millwright says:
    October 11, 2017 at 12:39 am

    For those with either mathematical bent or an interest in long-range shooting here’s an analysis of the LV shooting bringing some real science to the problems. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JxmEFeKy8aI Takes about 30 min.

    I like Mike’s call for everyone outside of government to get involved ! ( Isn’t that what Treepers do so successfully ? ) While watching this video it occurred to me there ought to be ample evidence of bullet impacts enabling investigators to determine not only the ” grazing angle ” of the impact but establishing lines of bearing as well . ( A LOB will establish a line pointing to either the source or 180′ away from it .) Such forensic examination will readily determine if there were other shooters and recovered spent bullets will aid in determining what calibers and ammo were used. There certainly appears to be multiple sites overlooking the concert venue presenting a shooter with a good field of view significantly closer to the venue than the Mandalay.

    Like

    Reply
  7. Jim Marine #4 (@357mag22) says:
    October 11, 2017 at 12:40 am

    that young lady did good on that song.

    Like

    Reply
  8. F.D.R. in Hell says:
    October 11, 2017 at 12:47 am

    A nostalgic premonition…

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s