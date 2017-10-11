Updates on Mandalay Bay Massacre – Interview With Maintenance Worker Provides More Confusion…

As best can be determined the current narrative (subject to change) is that a security guard, Jesus “Jose” Campos, was dispatched to the 32nd floor due to an alarm from an emergency stairwell door being opened. [Jose Campos is currently being guarded by a security firm and not available for media interviews].

Sometime after (or during) Campos assignment to check out the alarm, a maintenance worker named Stephen Schuck was sent to check out a fire exit door that would not open. Presumably this is the same door Campos was assigned to investigate.

Maintenance worker Schuck could not open the door from the stairwell and needed to go back into another wing to come to the front of the exit door on the 32nd floor.

During this Schuck transit time Campos arrived on the 32nd floor and noted the hotel suite door partially open (didn’t knock) and encountered the shooter, Stephen Paddock, who shot Campos in the leg (upper left thigh) and fired multiple rounds through the door.

Maintenance worker Schuck arrives to find Security Guard Campos hiding in an alcove (“poking his head out”) who immediately warned Schuck to get away and then both come under a hail of gunfire. See video interview:

According to the last official press conference this ‘hail of gunfire’ was around 9:59pm. Approximately six minutes prior to Paddock breaking out the hotel windows and spraying the crowd (10:05pm). According to released audio, maintenance worker Stephen Shuck used his radio to call the hotel security office, inform them of a gunman on the 32nd floor and request a 9-11 call to police.

That’s where things stand based on the latest media publications of events as described:

LAS VEGAS — A maintenance worker said Wednesday he told hotel dispatchers to call police and report a gunman had opened fire with a rifle inside the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino hotel before the shooter began firing from his high-rise suite into a crowd at a nearby musical performance. The revised timeline has renewed questions about whether better communication might have allowed police to respond more quickly and take out the gunman before he committed the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. Worker Stephen Schuck says he was checking out a report of a jammed fire door on the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay when he heard gunshots and a hotel security guard, who had been shot in the leg, peeked out from an alcove and told him to take cover. “As soon as I started to go to a door to my left the rounds started coming down the hallway,” Schuck said. “I could feel them pass right behind my head. “It was kind of relentless so I called over the radio what was going on,” he said. “As soon as the shooting stopped we made our way down the hallway and took cover again and then the shooting started again.” Police said Monday they believe gunman Stephen Paddock shot a hotel security guard through the door of his suite six minutes before he unleashed a barrage of bullets into the crowd of concert-goers, killing 58 people and injuring hundreds more. The injured guard used his radio and possibly a hallway phone to also call hotel dispatchers for help. That account differs dramatically from the one police gave last week when they said Paddock fired through the door of his room and injured the unarmed guard after shooting into the crowd. The company that owns Mandalay Bay has questioned the new timeline. “We cannot be certain about the most recent timeline,” said Debra DeShong, a spokeswoman for MGM Resorts International. “We believe what is currently being expressed may not be accurate. This remains an ongoing investigation with a lot of moving parts.” Las Vegas police did not respond Tuesday night to questions about the hotel’s statement. (read more)

Las Vegas police defend shifting timeline of shooting, warn it could change again

(Via Chicago Tribune) […] Ten days after the shooting, key details about what unfolded remain a mystery, while officials cannot seem to agree on basic facts about the timeline.

Police in Las Vegas, who had previously said Paddock shot a hotel security guard during the rampage, reversed course Monday and said the guard was actually wounded six minutes before the mass shooting began.

The revelation from Joseph Lombardo, the Las Vegas sheriff, gave way to a new round of questions, including when information about this shooting was relayed to hotel security and when — or if — that detail was then given to the local police. So far, neither the police or the hotel have offered any answers, and both sides have in fact suggested there could be future revisions to the timeline.

“Nobody’s trying to be nefarious, nobody’s trying to hide anything, and what we want to do is draw the most accurate picture we can,” Lombardo said in a television interview Wednesday. “I’m telling you right now, today, that that timeline might change again.”

MGM Resorts, which owns the Mandalay Bay, released a statement Tuesday night casting doubt on the latest timetable Lombardo had announced. In the statement, the company said it “cannot be certain about the most recent timeline” released publicly “and we believe what is currently being expressed may not be accurate.”

MGM did not elaborate on what part of the police timeline was inaccurate and did not respond to questions regarding what it was disputing, what happened inside the hotel and whether hotel security officials are required to immediately call the police upon reports of gunshots. Through a public relations firm, MGM declined to make any employee available for an interview Wednesday, and said in a statement: “Security has been and continues to be a top priority at all of MGM Resorts.” (read more)

