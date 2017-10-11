Updates on Mandalay Bay Massacre – Interview With Maintenance Worker Provides More Confusion…

As best can be determined the current narrative (subject to change) is that a security guard, Jesus “Jose” Campos, was dispatched to the 32nd floor due to an alarm from an emergency stairwell door being opened. [Jose Campos is currently being guarded by a security firm and not available for media interviews].
Sometime after (or during) Campos assignment to check out the alarm, a maintenance worker named Stephen Schuck was sent to check out a fire exit door that would not open. Presumably this is the same door Campos was assigned to investigate.
Maintenance worker Schuck could not open the door from the stairwell and needed to go back into another wing to come to the front of the exit door on the 32nd floor.
During this Schuck transit time Campos arrived on the 32nd floor and noted the hotel suite door partially open (didn’t knock) and encountered the shooter, Stephen Paddock, who shot Campos in the leg (upper left thigh) and fired multiple rounds through the door.
Maintenance worker Schuck arrives to find Security Guard Campos hiding in an alcove (“poking his head out”) who immediately warned Schuck to get away and then both come under a hail of gunfire. See video interview:
.
According to the last official press conference this ‘hail of gunfire’ was around 9:59pm. Approximately six minutes prior to Paddock breaking out the hotel windows and spraying the crowd (10:05pm). According to released audio, maintenance worker Stephen Shuck used his radio to call the hotel security office, inform them of a gunman on the 32nd floor and request a 9-11 call to police.
That’s where things stand based on the latest media publications of events as described:
LAS VEGAS — A maintenance worker said Wednesday he told hotel dispatchers to call police and report a gunman had opened fire with a rifle inside the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino hotel before the shooter began firing from his high-rise suite into a crowd at a nearby musical performance.
The revised timeline has renewed questions about whether better communication might have allowed police to respond more quickly and take out the gunman before he committed the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.
Worker Stephen Schuck says he was checking out a report of a jammed fire door on the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay when he heard gunshots and a hotel security guard, who had been shot in the leg, peeked out from an alcove and told him to take cover.
“As soon as I started to go to a door to my left the rounds started coming down the hallway,” Schuck said. “I could feel them pass right behind my head.
“It was kind of relentless so I called over the radio what was going on,” he said. “As soon as the shooting stopped we made our way down the hallway and took cover again and then the shooting started again.”
Police said Monday they believe gunman Stephen Paddock shot a hotel security guard through the door of his suite six minutes before he unleashed a barrage of bullets into the crowd of concert-goers, killing 58 people and injuring hundreds more.
The injured guard used his radio and possibly a hallway phone to also call hotel dispatchers for help.
That account differs dramatically from the one police gave last week when they said Paddock fired through the door of his room and injured the unarmed guard after shooting into the crowd.
The company that owns Mandalay Bay has questioned the new timeline.
“We cannot be certain about the most recent timeline,” said Debra DeShong, a spokeswoman for MGM Resorts International. “We believe what is currently being expressed may not be accurate. This remains an ongoing investigation with a lot of moving parts.”
Las Vegas police did not respond Tuesday night to questions about the hotel’s statement. (read more)
(Via Chicago Tribune) […] Ten days after the shooting, key details about what unfolded remain a mystery, while officials cannot seem to agree on basic facts about the timeline.
Police in Las Vegas, who had previously said Paddock shot a hotel security guard during the rampage, reversed course Monday and said the guard was actually wounded six minutes before the mass shooting began.
The revelation from Joseph Lombardo, the Las Vegas sheriff, gave way to a new round of questions, including when information about this shooting was relayed to hotel security and when — or if — that detail was then given to the local police. So far, neither the police or the hotel have offered any answers, and both sides have in fact suggested there could be future revisions to the timeline.
“Nobody’s trying to be nefarious, nobody’s trying to hide anything, and what we want to do is draw the most accurate picture we can,” Lombardo said in a television interview Wednesday. “I’m telling you right now, today, that that timeline might change again.”
MGM Resorts, which owns the Mandalay Bay, released a statement Tuesday night casting doubt on the latest timetable Lombardo had announced. In the statement, the company said it “cannot be certain about the most recent timeline” released publicly “and we believe what is currently being expressed may not be accurate.”
MGM did not elaborate on what part of the police timeline was inaccurate and did not respond to questions regarding what it was disputing, what happened inside the hotel and whether hotel security officials are required to immediately call the police upon reports of gunshots. Through a public relations firm, MGM declined to make any employee available for an interview Wednesday, and said in a statement: “Security has been and continues to be a top priority at all of MGM Resorts.” (read more)
Something seems off, but what do I know.
Well, they said no new press conferences til Friday but he had to do an interview so there is tremendous pressure…with President Trump’s $1million donation, answers will need to appear by Sunday…expect real video to be released by hotel…Remember this is the FOUR SEASONS (upper floors) and MANDALAY BAY…Steve Wynn came out for a reason…he’s Finance Chair for RNC too.
Friday is going to prove too early for them to get their story straight
You have just discovered that you are in the Twilight Zone
For sure. 😯
OMG I just spoke those exact words to the hubs!
We are still in the Twilight Zone. I was thinking PDT would bring it to an end.
Moscow Rules. Trust your gut.
Something is off.
the hallway video would be timestamped. all of this is junk journalism from the lsm
Per LATimes there is no hallway video!
Why would the security guard be under guard?
I am starting to think that the entire strategy of disinformation and confusion is by design. They (who is they?) do it until the ones asking the questions get exhausted to the point the entire matter is forgotten over time. It is basically what they did with Benghazi, the IRS, Fast and the Furious, Hillary e-mails and other matters. While people are kneeling during NFL games, are there or have there been any protests over Christopher Stevens wrongful death, Hillary Clinton’s egregious crimes, Susan and Samantha’s unlawful unmasking, or Lois Lerner skating free? Nope! Nada! That is what we get with a apathetic public, and surely the deep state has taken advantage of that weakness of the American people! Sure lets just vent on forums like these! My point is, this latest tragedy is something that will probably end in the same dustbin of history. Time is the element in which such intense scrutiny is eroded by shifting the narrative onto a different topic altogether. Meanwhile NK is now going to be front and center soon as tensions now are ramping up once again to talk down the US dollar, while this tragedy gets buried in the editorial section of the Sunday edition. SIGH! Same! Wash Rinse and repeat!
Sorry, but we are close…there was a Stop Trump convention at this same hotel last year…Who was there? Obama DHS appointees and Crooked Hillary supporters…Let’s go to the video! The Four Seasons being on the Top floors of Mandalay Bay is huge! who owns Four Seasons? Bill Gates is one owner…we need a good timeline and the thousands of tourists around the world have the video! The timeline is key! Keep digging.
“Call the police someone is firing a gun up here. Someone is firing a rifle on the 32nd floor down the hallway.”
“Freddy wants to know if you know a room?”
“It’s at the end of the hallway, uh, I can’t, I can’t tell you what room. It looked like he fired down the hallway when I got close to the door.”
“…Someone is firing a rifle…”
How does he know it’s a rifle?
The sound.
Some people would be able to do that; most would have no clue.
A maintenance worker? Maybe but I’d like to know what his level of firearms knowledge and experience is.
Meanwhile someone is waving this shiny stuff at us while ignoring the reports of off-duty police and military veterans on the ground that there was more than one firearm, and more than one shooter.
The sound and the fact that it was automatic fire. Machine pistols are rare.
I have to infer that M.Bay did Not call the police…at least after the initial shooting. If they had there would be no confusion. Everything is time stamped…certainly at the police end.
If they had gotten a 911 call at 10:01, we would know it. They didn’t. My guess is that they started getting 911 calls from civilians outside the M.Bay. Now they have to have this prolonged effort to fit together the pieces.
The M.Bay timestamps on their security phones should be in sync with the true time…but not necessarily if they’ve been sloppy in maintaining their time recordings.
I think M.Day is going to bear a burden here. If you have a shooter in the hotel and don’t call 911?
The more Mandalay Bay talk the more FUBAR’D they’ll be.
They want public sentiment to be that they were hero’s not part of the carnage.
I have a hard time with the “tone” with which he calls back on the radio… not normal response for someone, anyone that has not been in combat, to be so ‘calm’.
Also, Mandalay Bay records it’s own radio traffic? Even the maintenance radio channel?
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Mmmm, maybe? Maybe Mandalay Bay is trying to protect itself from a FUBAR investigation because they ‘know’ the truth?
At this point IDK 😐
Even worse, Mandalay Bay may be trying to protect itself from a competent investigation because they know the truth. Or that maybe coming from the Federal Bureau of Islam.
At this point it appears they have nothing to worry about.
I have a gut feeling that the LVMPD are getting egg all over themselves, and they’re not happy about it. They’ve been forced to stand in front of us looking like Keystone Kops. I hope so, actually, because their pride may lead them sooner or later let the truth leak out.
“I have a gut feeling that the LVMPD are getting egg all over themselves, and they’re not happy about it.”
I get the same feeling.
Here’s the real question what time did Mandalay Bay know about shots on 32nd floor and at what time did they notify LVMD?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ziiggii, did you hear about the lawsuits against the bump stock Manufacturers?
They mentioned it on FoxBusiness today.
Said that some victims have already filed suits against the ‘Manufacturers of Bump Stocks’.
I think they said “in Texas”.
How do they know which bump stocks were on which guns?
This will get interesting…because the bump stock Manufacturers will demand to see ‘ballistic proof’ of which guns were fired, etc.
Yes, it would seem WAY to early to be filing any type of lawsuits. Feels like ambulance chaser type lawyering.
Why Bump stock lawsuits and not suites filed against Mandalay Bay and event organizers?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Money would be in Mandalay Bay lawsuits.
Did you read security firms mission statement?
They protect Individuals and CORPORATIONS.
Mandalay Bay needs to keep Campos from talking because his story changes, keep him from media!
Yeah you may be reading into that language at little to much, but it makes some sense if Mandalay Bay is paying for this security detail. Campos seems to be key in this entire narrative – been saying this for days….
Is this Campos character good for Mandalay Bay or good for the LEO narrative? Why the changing narrative for Campos? Why does Mandalay Bay make a statement last night claiming they do not agree with the latest change in the timeline to THEN setup this ‘new’ narrative via its PR firm featuring an exclusive interview with a maintenance guy we never heard about?
So everything that LEO’s claimed Campos did is all of the sudden the work of this maintenance worker?
Seems to me someone someone is trying to steer the narrative a different direction from the actual truth. Wynn’s comments seem to point to the possibility of him trying to take out a competitor with insider knowledge. So is the maintenance guy or Campos part of the ‘real’ story?
Fox showed picture of a 21yr old woman in hospital bed who’s suing MB, concert promoter, venue, and bump stock manufacturer. We can see the lights and hear the sirens from here, more coming!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
That could get really interesting if that Bob Powell Video on on the sound of the shots and the bump firing combined with a bipod was correct. NO WONDER it got taken down so fast!!!
The Ambulance chasing Lawyers are hoping to settle out of court for 10 to 100K and don’t want anyone to know trying to fire a bumpstock, on your belly with a bipod doesn’t work since it depends on the recoil. The bipod is there to deaden the recoil….
It is going to be fun. Jury selection should be a real circus.
yep you notice ALSO the rubber bumpers, (feet), on those bi-pods? 😉
Yes, now that you mention it. AND I do not shoot!
Oh and I figured out what this is actually about.
JUDICIAL LAW MAKING!!!
Remember Hillary was going to get rid of guns by suing the crap out of manufacturers like they did to domestic small airplanes.
So, the timeline may change again. I bet it will! When you have to keep covering your lies, everything has to keep changing.
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s Vegas…they all know because otherwise they wouldn’t survive!
maybe they share CCTV across brands?
The Sheriff is under tremendous pressure by everyone involved…based upon the changing timeline and subpar communication with the public, it is very possible that the other people involved in this terrorist attack may not be identified…However, it is without a doubt that President Trump with exact American Justice on those responsible. Based on the available evidence (however tainted) most likely Deep State or ISIS.
Way off. We will never know what happened in that room.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And you’ve got to admit it smells a lot like the CIA.
And was the man shooting the rifle in the hallway id’d as Paddock? Maintenance said man with a rifle. In the hall. Not shooting thru a door
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Call the police someone is firing a gun up here. Someone is firing a rifle on the 32nd floor down the hallway.”
“Freddy wants to know if you know a room?”
“It’s at the end of the hallway, uh, I can’t, I can’t tell you what room. It looked like he fired down the hallway when I got close to the door.”
But you do bring up something interesting. Schuck said “he”. I suppose it’s more likely that a shooter would be a man than a woman, but is it telling that Schuck referred to the shooter as “he”?
About all I’ve concluded is that we’ve been lied to about whatever happened that night.
There’s no way authorities were unaware of either Campos or Schuck; police who breached the suite would have met one or both of the men during the event, and even a minimally competent ordering of available facts would have included the times and basic happenings.
I continue to follow the story because, like a train wreck, I can’t look away. Unfortunately although the picture changes with each look we don’t get any wiser or better informed for looking.
1st press conference it was stated that Paddock was known to the FBI but not local law enforcement. Now sheriff just made the statement he was not known to any agency’s.
Why the change?
“Why change”, because from what I found on line, Paddock was working for FBI: he was selling guns to ISIS cells, which is inside our country…
That is why now suddenly sheriff changing the story about Paddock again. Sheriff is not his own man, he tells what he was told to tell.
Elena, I have learned a long time ago that just because some thing is on line doesn’t make it true or trustworthy. That old, old word comes to mind … Verify. 😏😏
And how long did law enforcement wait to enter the room?
Enquiring minds want to know.
And, now we learned tonight that Paddock’s house was broken into. That’s Keystone Cop territory not to stop a B&E at the killer’s house near Vegas. He owns several homes. I doubt the FBI is watching them either.
What kind of security license/training does Campos have? Basic, armed etc? What does his license with the state say and when did he get it? Why is it that the security guy is hiding, but the maintenance worker is the one apparently doing the job for Campos? I still do not understand how Campos is not dead or why Schuck wasnt revealed earlier.
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maybe Campos was tending to his wound???? Even if not fatal, he was probably losing some blood.
Fight or flight, which is why i ask about his training. A cop with a non fatal wound would have his gun out and fight, because he is trained and pissed. So, who is campos? And if schuck is taking the lead, why? Why isnt mb security backing up campos as part of their team?
LikeLiked by 1 person
As sundance surmised, maybe Campos is an illegal alien. They get special treatment, ya know.
This is what I found Gil.
Security Guard License Requirements in Nevada
Nevada security guards are under the jurisdiction of the Nevada Private Investigator’s Licensing Board. Employees are registered and issued work cards.
https://www.securityguard-license.org/states/nevada-security-guard.html
The Nevada’s Private Investigator’s Licensing Board web site (linked below) has an embedded link whereby one may “Verify License”.
https://nevadapilb.glsuite.us/
I used the following search terms: Jesus, Jose, Campos, security, private investigator and did searches with/without the “*”.
I don’t get any hits. Doesn’t appear to me Jesus “Jose” Campos was a licensed security guard.
That’s interesting.
I am confused why the site offers for a fee individual licensee verification or list of active licenses by License Type, when it offers the non-fee process also. Too tired to keep on this. Maybe others have some thoughts.
“VERIFICATION LIST SELECTION
From this page you may purchase an individual licensee verification or a list of active licenses by License Type. Each verification list will have a charge of $25.00; each licensee verification will have a charge of $35.00. All fees must be paid prior to downloading the list. Once payment has been made you will receive a code that will allow you to download the purchased list or verification. This code is valid for 72 hours. Please record this number. You will need it to resume the download if it fails for any reason. You may select as many lists as you wish; you will be charged $25.00 for each list. Once a list has been downloaded to your machine you must save the list to your machine if you want to access this list in the future. The list will be current as of the previous business day. “
LikeLike
Need to see Special Agent Paddock’s Official Personnel File. I’ll buy a copy next time I’m in Beijing
LikeLiked by 8 people
RUSSIA… or ask Julian Assange.
Now that would be funny as heck if Julian lets the FBI walk all the way out on a long limb, and just when they are about to shut the case, does a massive data dump, sawing off their fake limb.
OH, PLEASE make it happen!
I am open to conspiracy stories myself. I believe Paddock’s house was broken into and that makes me very suspicious. There was another high profile shooting whose apartment was entered when it should have been sealed off by the FBI (?). There were weird things about that shooting, too. And, Campos being guarded by a security firm?
San Bern???
Oh yeah GoPro goes missing there too! 🤔
Yes and the lady survivor who described the shooters as three men taller than average and physically fit, wearing all-black clothing and pullover masks.
I saw that interview once or twice and then it disappeared from view.
Why is Campos under security surveillance, but the maintenance guy is giving interviews.I wonder if Campos told the LEO’s about the maintenance guy originally.
Campos is under protective custody of a private security firm?
This best stranger and stranger.
Did Campos actually see Paddock in the suite?
The problem I am having is not so much the changing story. It’s that Lombardo is even the face of this investigation. It reminds me of the Biker shooting in Waco when the police told known whoppers for the cameras. In both cases the Feds had the lead roles.
So was the door stuck open or stuck shut? That’s pretty important. Stuck open could mean that was the escape route, stuck shut could be to prevent SWAT from entering from there.
I suspect it was propped open as a shut fire escape door would not be readily noticed.
One of the stairway doors (there are two between the stairway and the hallway with a small space between them) was screwed shut.
Shut. Closed. Sealed. Not able to be opened. SWAT needed to open it with a crowbar.
The only evidence offered that the shooter planned to escape was an official (Lombardo?) saying so at one of the first press conferences. The subject has not been brought since and no evidence has surfaced since that the shooter planned to escape.
Confusion is over the alarm. The alarm triggered when the shooter opened one of the doors in order to disable the other. It did not stay open and the alarm did not sound because the door was “stuck open” or “stuck shut.” It went off because the door opened momentarily as the shooter moved through it.
Comrade Mope: “I suspect it was propped open as a shut fire escape door would not be readily noticed.”
All one needs to do is put a bit of something like an eraser in the latch hole and the door can be shut, but easily opened when needed. If the latch was tied to a proximity sensor to indicate open/shut status, then a slug of metal could be used to keep the latch out of the latch hole.
There was no need for our brilliant, meticulous lone wolf to prop the door open… or else it was a screw-up and our lone wolf was a bit less than brilliant and meticulous.
use tape – Watergate style!
Propped open makes the most sense. However that leads back to discussion of the Four Seasons Hotel three flights up, Bill Gates and the Saudi Royals and you can not have that -No,No, can’t disturb the Elite.
Also Wolfmoon’s words bare repeating at this time, now that the Maintenance Man has ENTERED STAGE LEFT. 🕬
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
Why would I argue for the entire scenario that the police describe?
Why would I argue that the evidence they have given us is real?
Why would I argue FOR the sound of bump-fire,
FOR a single shooter,
FOR shots only coming from the 32nd floor,
FOR almost everything that has been presented in evidence
– and yet I am extremely doubtful that this was what most of us think it is?
People need to ask the RIGHT questions. ALL of the disinformation was designed to make us ask the WRONG questions. They are INTENTIONALLY MISLEADING our questioning.
I know I’m making certain people very nervous now. They know that I know what is happening. SCIENCE will bring this down. SCIENCE in the hands of the people. SCIENCE which is available to everybody as COMMON SENSE.
Don’t question it openly. Keep it to yourself. They are using some of the most advanced psychology and disinformation that has ever been used on the planet. Question until you know that there are MANY things wrong with the story. Don’t start questioning from THEIR starting points. Find your own. Ask WHY? and WHY NOT? But don’t ask openly. They are using POLYMORPHIC DISINFORMATION that reacts to our questioning in different ways to keep the right questions suppressed.
They committed fundamental mistakes, and we HAVE THEM if we just don’t tip them to what those questions are. We need to gain a critical mass of people who realize what is going on, and see through what they are doing.
DO NOT ACCEPT THE NARRATIVE. WE WILL MAKE NO CHANGES TO LAW – WE WILL ACCEPT NOTHING THEY DEMAND – BASED ON FALSE PREMISES.
The next step in counterattacking them comes soon.
Until then, don’t believe any of this. ASK QUESTIONS QUIETLY. The answers will stun you. Use your common sense and BELIEVE IT.
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
Science will not help us here, because someone has taken control of the investigation with the intent of keeping us in the dark. Certain evidence will be manufactured; certain evidence will be destroyed and we won’t be able to examine any of it.
Face it: the incident is being covered. With a pillow, until it stops moving.
Open or shut? An open door alarm for a door that won’t open is contradictory. I stumbled over that too.
Originally I had interpreted the open and closed door story to mean two different doors, one an open suite door, the closed was the report that the fire door would not open.
I had guessed, which based on the confusing narratives from reporters that are inept, I had guessed that some other suite door was ajar, somehow, and the guard encountered the inoperative fire door and requested maintenance.
Then the guard got shot, and did not call that in, just the inoperative fire door. Hard to believe… then the maintenance worker spent xxx time getting there just in time for the second volley of machine gun fire.
So, I think my understanding is faulty, but so far there is not a good official one to replace it.
Maybe someone will tell the police what a good story line is so that they can give us a believable one that won’t change again.
escape by “base Jumping” out the second (adjoining) room window..
here is a SUCCESSFUL Jump from 35 Stories. (Escape Plan)..
Discrepancies: note building has three halls radiating from central elevator, fire stairs are at end, to left of entrance of endcap suite.
1. If Jose checked door from inside (was still on floor) why didn’t he notice the door pinning plate bolted to the door? Shmuck checked from stair side, and had to go back to central elevator.
2. Schmuck said “As zoo as I started to go to a door to my left…” Why was he going to a door other than the fire door? If it was the “stuck” fire door, he was standing right in front of BOTH doors to the suite, and Jose would be closer to the elevator.
Jose Campos never actually got to the point where he was focused on the emergency exit door he was dispatched to check out.
According to the prior reports from officials Campos was en route to the emergency exit door when he heard drilling and noted the suite door slightly ajar.
According to Stephen Schuck he couldn’t open the emergency door from the stairwell, and walked around to see what the issue was. He too never got to focus attention on the stairwell door because of the shooting.
According to the SWAT interview (CBS) they used a pry bar to open the door from the stairwell.
LikeLiked by 4 people
OK, then who reported the stuck door Schmuck was going to check out?
Maybe the stuck door was not the fire door?
LikeLike
No idea who reported it. (Perhaps another person who was dispatched to check out the alarm but was inside the stairwell – long walk to the other side).
However, Shuck himself said in the interview above it was THAT stairwell emergency exit door. [And yes, it took Shuck a long time to walk all the way to the other side of the door because he had to backtrack to the center of the three wings and then come to the door from the guest side.]
1) That’s a good question. If I was still working unarmed security and saw evidence of deliberate tampering on a door, I wouldn’t be calling maintenance. I’d be calling for backup. This leads me to believe he didn’t notice the deliberate tampering- either he was on the wrong side, or wasn’t looking closely enough
However, I’m not sure where sundance got the information that Schuck checked the door from the stairway. I listened to the interview multiple times and my impression was Schuck went directly from where he received the call (above the 32nd), down to another wing on the 32nd, through the central court, and then into the 100 wing. To me, this would make sense to do this because he’d want to talk with Campos about the door and it would be easier to talk face to face rather than over the radio or through a disabled door (which are solid and provide no line of sight). I also have a feeling that if Schuck had reached the disabled door from the stairway- whether he found Campos on the other side (as expected and likely talking briefly about the door) or missing (which would be unexpected and noteworthy)- he would have mentioned this. Perhaps I missed something or this is information is an article I’ve somehow not come across. But common sense and experience is telling me Schuck did not enter that stairwell. He would want to meet up with Campos first.
2) Schuck says he was about 1/3 of the way down the hallway when he heard shots and he was not with Campos when he attempted to find cover. Therefore, it would appear he was not near the stairway doors when he took cover, since these doors were within feet of the suite doors. Perhaps he took cover in one of those small side areas where vending and ice machines are kept, or he took cover (as Campos had) in a recessed doorway.
Campos had to be closer to the suite, and Schuck had to be closer to the elevators, based on their reported movements and actions.
Anyone know why Lomardo is not in uniform? This is the 2nd interview I’ve seen where he is no longer in his uniform. Why were that be? Seems odd to me. He’s working.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Optics. Presenting a friendlier face to the public. Uniform creates a different tone than does plain clothes.
I figured it was options. Yes, those optics are so important while they’re apparently lying or misleading about every detail and everyone knows it.
I figured it was OPTICS.
FIRST VERSION OF EVENTS THAT WE WERE TOLD:
Shooter opens fire on the crowd below, then hotel employee Jesus “Jose” Campos arrives on the scene, he disrupts the shooter, and thereby saves the day. What a hero!
THEN WE WERE TOLD:
Hotel employee Campos arrived on the scene, the shooter clips him in the leg(but for some mysterious reason, does not follow through with actually killing him), and then 6 minutes later, the shooter proceeds to rain down mass bullets on crowd below for a duration of 10 minutes, and THEN — approximately an hour after that — the cops show up
(Okay, so the 5 billion pound elephant in the room — WHAT IN HEAVEN’S NAME COULD CAMPOS POSSIBLY HAVE BEEN DOING THAT WHOLE TIME RIGHT AFTER HE GOT SHOT IN THE LEG? Why would he not call this emergency in IMMEDIATELY and get the cops on the way. How can this gap time be explained???!??!!)
The explanation that would make the most sense here is that Campos was actually a participant in the shooting massacre. As part of the hotel security team, he could have been informed the shooter of potential cracks in hotel security. Campos could have also taken steps to delay the authorities from arriving in order to buy extra time for the shooter to carry out his deed.
I really do not care to go any further than this. The conflicting information is becoming a blur and hard to keep up with.
I have no idea what the real truth is. But we are being lied to.
TC
>> the shooter clips him in the leg(but for some mysterious reason, does not follow through with actually killing him),
Have you seen the hallway pictures? There are significant alcoves where the hotel room doors are positioned, certainly enough space for a person to comfortably hide. It’s not like Campos was out in the open in the hallway. And Paddock was firing through a closed hotel room door, right? I see Sundance wrote that the door was partially open, but Paddock was still firing through the door right?
Must have closed it at some point if it was later “breached”by police.
It’s ten-days since the massacre and we now know less than we did then!!! Think of how much we won’t know by the end of the month!!! We’re being gamed, folks, by our own FBI!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
If this keeps up by next month we’ll know nothing at all, except that some people are no longer among the living and others may be maimed for life.
Was anyone else staying on the 32d floor? That diagram is not the whole floor.
LikeLiked by 1 person
According to several reports I’ve read, there were efforts to clear the floor at some point (get people out of their rooms and off the 32nd floor).
Who is in charge of this “investigation” the FBI or Las Vegas police? How is contradictory evidence being revealed daily? How are multiple shooter reports, from security and police, not being questioned? It almost seems the deep state is in charge, ask Mueller or the Clintons or even Pelosi under oath, what was just ordered to be done? Was this massacre ordered as an attempt to free Harvey Weinstein from federal charges? This massacre either was ISIS or domestic terror. This investigation is just a combination of keystone cops and traitors.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Here’s what Lombardo said today in an interview to the local paper: “As the investigation continues, the sheriff thanked the FBI for helping relieve local law enforcement resources, allowing them to focus on other crimes.”https://www.reviewjournal.com/local/the-strip/sheriff-shares-new-details-about-las-vegas-shooting-investigation/
It sure sounds like he’s saying the FBI is running the show.
Didn’t PT just give $1M to the LVP to pay for their OT, etc during THEIR investigation?
I suspect that part of Schmuck’s job was to shut down the elevators as soon as whoever was shooting was detected.
Also having a real hard time believing Jose got shot with anything larger than a .22LR pistol cartridge at that range, and it did not go through the bone. Next size bullet/cartridge is a 380ACP, and I am pretty sure that would. Certainly, a 380 would at least cause enough damage to require immediate surgery.
A 5.56 or 7.68 rifle cartridge should pass completely through any bone, let alone both sides of a skull at that range. I know for certain that a subsonic (1000fps) .22 will not go through a raccoon skull…
But it was reported that 200+ bullets were fired, I guess in two different sessions (the first when Campos was there alone and he was shot, the second when Schuck was present). Would that be possible with a semi-automatic handgun?
Playing with theories, and little first hand knowledge: I would guess that a sabboted hollow point .223 would expand hitting a solid core wooden door, and after passing through would be the size of a vicious sedated dime. That would cause some serious damage to the thigh. OTOH, a bull nose or pointed .223 slug would likely retain its shape and a lot of velocity after the door, and the thigh bone wouldn’t stop it either.
7.62×54 / .308, door may not even slow down or expand much. And if it was a hollow core door or sheetrock, it might as well have not been there.
From available info, I believe Jose shot himself with a .22LR pistol to “Make it look good.”
Or, it was Professor Plum with the Lead Pipe in the Conservatory.
Enter another player into the subterfuge. FBI wants their version of the story. Hotel wants theirs to come out on top.
So if Campos isn’t giving interviews and has security guards protecting him, is it possible he saw someone else who left the area, dare I say Paddock’s accomplice, that didn’t do any of the shooting at the concert goers? Perhaps another employee who Campos recognized?
LikeLiked by 2 people
A local guy, a veteran who happened to be there at the concert, claims that for the first 4 or 5 minutes he heard two weapons going off simultaneously. Still no word from “shuck & jive” eyewitnesses on the 32nd Floor regarding people getting the heck out of their rooms because loud machine gun fire was going on . . .
There must have been a significant amount of time between Campos being shot and injured and the shots that Schuck encountered. I thought it was interesting that Schuck said he had come down to the 32nd floor in another wing (i.e., not Paddock’s hallway), walked to the center, then walked about 1/3 of the way down Paddock’s hall and heard shots but they weren’t coming down the hallway, then Campos told him to take cover, and then shots came down the hallway.
What were the shots that Schuck heard that were not coming down the hallway? Was it after 10:05 already and Paddock was already shooting out the window at the concert crowd? I need to review the concert videos to see how much time there was between the first round fired into the crowd and the second. Actually, if you have seen the videos you know that Paddock fired some individual shots first (which apparently struck some concertgoers), then there was a gap, and then he totally opened up on the crowd. Was it during that gap when Paddock fired down the hallway at Schuck?.
—–Twilight Zone—–
That’s me how did you get my picture?
No!! that’s me! You must be my missing twin!
That is all of us, MM
Sorry Folks I just had too…
love that one Grandma
Sundance, where did you learn that the door to 32135 was open, and that Campos actually saw Paddock? Everything I have seen and read indicates that the door to the suite remained closed until it was breached with explosives by law enforcement. Paddock had to shoot the 200 rounds though a closed door, which is why Campos only sustained one wound in his leg.
It’s in the press conferences (last three). Lombardo said the door was ajar. Lombardo said Campos didn’t knock. Lombardo said Campos heard drilling. Lombardo said Campos entered room. Lombardo said Campos came under fire.
why is the door off the hinges and laying on its side if it was open for law enforcement to readily enter? Did Paddock close it before shooting holes through it?
WHY, (If planned Mass Shooting).. It’s GO TIME ..Last Day & Last songs of the Concert?
WHY? waste time “drilling”…
S.P. had DAYS to complete those “task’s”
I see conflicting reports, some say another door was ajar, some say Paddock’s door was ajar.
The only reasonable explanation for Campos to be under protection is that he must have witnessed someone fleeing the scene.
What else (who else) would pose any threat to him?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Maybe they don’t want him to talk in public.
Media might make him an offer he couldn’t refuse?
I don’t believe any thing these people say. Every part of this story has changed so many times I don’t believe any part.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
They now have Campos under wraps and he’s clamed up. His story must be told in detail and the approximate time of Paddoks death determined and if it was or wasn’t a self inflicted gun shot. Imagine if Paddocks time of death is earlier than 10 pm. Then he wasn’t the shooter.
Still clear as mud. Professor Plum or Mr. Green or Scarlett did it, with a revolver or a rope or candlestick, in the conservatory or the library or the hall.
Well I certainly have no ‘Clue.’ 😜
This could be nothing, or it could be meaningful. The union that Campos belongs to is the SPFPA. Here’s what the group says about itself on their website: “The SPFPA (International Union, Security, Police and Fire Professionals of America) is the oldest, largest and fastest growing Security, Police union in the United States Today. The SPFPA represents over 27,000 security police professionals across the U.S. and Canada. SPFPA members provide security services for the Department of Defense/NASA, Aerospace, U.S. Department of Energy, U.S. Federal Courts, Nuclear Facilities, Prisons, Detention Centers, Correctional Facilities, Armored Car, Casinos. Arts and entertainment, Federal, State and County Buildings, Military Instillations, Universities, Hospitals, Public Utilities, Automotive, Airports, Seaports, Homeland Security Facilities and Industry.” http://www.spfpa.org/about-spfpa.html That list gives me a knot in my stomach in light of the Vegas tragedy.
The FBLie is simply lying. What a bunch of Globaloney. They will never get away with it.
Okay…watched interview of “engineer” and can say that his story is not believable…he said something that was very off…”unusual yet it was silent at this time…” These are not the words of someone involved in a shooting and terrorist massacre. In addition, he continues using the word, Jesus…like he really wants to associate Jesus with this the security guard, Jose. The idea that he knew “Jesus” was shot in the leg by seeing only his head pop out doesn’t make sense…Really, the video needs to be released ASAP as this story does not hold water…Lastly, he says he is coming from a higher floor but doesn’t say he’s coming from the Four Seasons! Again Mandalay Bay has a Four Seasons on the upper floors that is apparently connected through stairways and passages.
This evidentiary mess was created so that the FBI could keep the lone gunman theory prominent in their meme. Keep it simple stupid. Case closed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
A prime example of how all this is fert derp as a football bat is those photos. They know they’re out there, and yet, they insist that 200 rounds were fired through them. I’m no expert, and half of one of them is obscured, but there’s no way.
Also, if now both Campos and the maintenance guy were fleeing “a hail of bullets,” just how far did those alleged 200 rounds travel?
The left’s fingerprints are all over this, not just from their violent tendency and utter desperation, but also from the complete world of explanation they’ve constructed that doesn’t comport with reality. It’s as if they’ve had a brainstorming session, and set plausibility aside.
The left having a brainstorming session seems to be an oxymoron.
I know the released photos are horrible quality, but does any else see a possible blood stain on the chair? It’s not a reflection on the gold area but on the brown fabric.
(I don’t know how to post the picture, it’s the one with the two rounded chairs pushed together in front of the couch)
Also what is the blue electrical tube? Just wondering.
This is a local interview from this morning in Vegas…different interview, because Sheriff Lombardo is wearing his uniform.
http://www.lasvegasnow.com/morning-cup-of-joe/sheriff-lombardo-speaks-live-about-the-tragedy-on-the-strip/832719304
This was on the sidebar: http://www.lasvegasnow.com/news/reports-mandalay-bay-hotel-security-didnt-call-police-when-guard-was-shot/833049526 “ABC News reports hotel security at Mandalay Bay didn’t call 9-1-1, after finding out one their guards had been shot.” ??????
Nevermind, I think this is ABC being incredibly sloppy. In another article they have the 9:59/10:05 times and I guess they assume that as soon as Campos was shot someone was going to call 911. I thought the info in my post directly above referred to Schuck’s call.
Chasing ghosts.
At the risk of appearing simplistically cynical… a False Flag has dozens of loose ends, especially one poorly planned and/or poorly executed. History is chock full of them.
Bottom line in 2017: Gun confiscation – no matter the collateral damage. 😦
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank You Sundance — I am truly wondering if Americans will ever really know the true Vegas Shooting story.
Again, it just get stranger & Stranger!
