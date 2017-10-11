NBC Claims Stephen Paddock Warned Maintenance Worker “To Take Cover” – (He Didn’t)…

Earlier today President Trump tweeted out a statement that NBC is fake news. The media, and Trump’s political opposition, immediately began circling the wagons to defend NBC.
However, as if on cue, moments after President Trump made the statement, NBC presented video of a Today Show segment interviewing a maintenance worker for Mandalay Bay with a jaw-droppingly false claim about Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock warning the worker. LOOK:
Notice the headline: “Las Vegas Shooter Stephen Paddock Warned Me ‘To Take Cover’: MGM Maintenance Man”.
NBC follows with the script to describe the interview:
Stephen Schuck, a building engineer at the Mandalay Bay Hotel, was on the 32nd floor when the Las Vegas mass shooting began. He tells TODAY that he had been called to check on an exit door and was walking down the hallway when “I started to hear shots ring out” and Stephen Paddock “popped out and yelled at me to take cover.” He adds “I am incredibly blessed that somehow I came out of there alive.” (link)
That claim is entirely false.
It never happened.
The NBC claim is entirely fake news.
No-where in the interview does the maintenance worker claim that Stephen Paddock warned him to take cover. See for yourself; the interview is below. The maintenance worker specifically states the hotel security guard Jesus “Jose” Campos was the one telling him to take cover. Watch:
How many people will read the NBC headline, or read the summary report, and falsely believe what NBC is claiming as fact?
Nbc are trying to humanize paddock and turn the narrative to the guns did the murders.
Remember the trucks in Europe killed not the drivers.
It’s always weapons that caused the crime the criminals are forgotten.
So the 2 supposed 32nd Floor eyewitnesses are Stephen and Jose’
. . . . . . . otherwise known as Shuck & Jive?
Harsh! True, but harsh!
narrative building is apparently much more difficult for the decepticons these days although FBI, MSM, youtube, twitter, facebook, deep state, et al are all obviously trying their best to trip up and slow down the truth seekers. condolences to the victims and their families.
on a lighter note, has anyone checked to see if there were any donuts left on that cart that may have delayed the room raid mission.
NBC also is exposed today for spiking the Harvey Weinstein story. Burying real news in favor of fake agenda driven news is who they are.
http://s.newsweek.com/sites/www.newsweek.com/files/styles/mobile/public/2017/10/11/1011lasvegasmgmpolice.jpg Is it true the FBI guy on right is John Podesta’s son in law?
NO IT IS NOT TRUE!!!!
Sorry for shouting, but every page of threads here lately has had this question and it has been debunked for days.
Aaron Rouse is not married to Podesta’s daughter. She is married to a guy who is much taller and skinnier and his name is not Aaron.
Thank you for the clarification
Geesh, talk about yelling for attention. It really is disconcerting when people are trying to keep level headed and you come out with this sudden freak out in the midst of us trying to sort out what’s what.
She is correct… it’s disconcerting when people DO NOT READ before asking questions; specially when they are disinfo low hanging fruit that has been debunked multiple times over the course of multiple threads!
Some people work full time, they can’t possibly read everything. It discourages people from reading the news here if others are shouting them down. Not very rewarding. Keep them here to read SD’s informative articles. Don’t scare them away.
sorry, but that’s the kind of “fake news” that discredits the positive efforts of people here–this was bandied about and debunked at least 24 hours ago and wasn’t very believable when the erroneous information was first floated. Hopefully being emphatic about the truth will have the desired effect of stopping such unproductive BS. I’m sure there’s plenty of true stuff about the Podestas that should be outed–there’s no need to invent false BS.
Is there some kind of personal thing going on here? A few days ago, you jumped on a post that was not directed at you in the slightest, as if I had directly addressed you, with a very vehement and nasty reply. You then did the same to another post that was a short reply to someone else, as if directed at you.
Now this.
Please just skip my posts if they offend you. Really, not sure WHY they offend you, but whatever.
Too many cups of coffee, too much sugar, or not enough billy goats crossing the bridge for Keebler, would be my guesses. Recommend ignoring, as the thread shows you’re right, Sandra-VA.
My guess would be that Sandra is the one with too much coffee or sugar. Follow the herd, dayall.
Just help counter the news without the drama. Yelling in big caps and put downs of others offensive. It distracts immensely. Stay calm. What makes things seem loopy and conspiratorial is when people yell out stuff as if they know better. You don’t know for a fact, anything. You don’t hold a monopoly on truth and I counter your put downs because it is a tactic used by Alinskyers. No, I won’t ignore them because you’ve countered things which were in fact correct. I remember you shouting about Charlottesville. The meme was that Heather rolled off the car wearing a green shirt and died. She didn’t. No one had real proof that the green shirt was Heather. You don’t have real proof that Rousse is some other guy. You really don’t. I don’t believe it’s the son in law, but the only proof you have are photos from the internet. What I’m saying is, you don’t need to shout because no one knows the truth. Only God and god willing, if he can help us with evidence to see clear.
tread carefully Keebler
(fare warning – you may get whacked in the back of the head)
Good grief.
Who appointed you as keeper of facts and arbiter of who can post what?
You believe what you want about the death of Heather. I saw with my own eyes what happened, I saw her dead body on the ground, but apparently, according to you, I am not allowed to say what I saw. Now, according to you, I am not allowed to debunk misinformation in this tragedy either.
Move on and leave me alone.
Thank you.
All I said was can you be more civil? You can dish it but you can’t take it?
No, but it certainly looks like Chelsea Clinton’s father…
The Ads at the top of your page keep scrolling the page back to the top. We are using Chrome. Danged annoying.
Install an adblocker.
Hi Pat. The tree people that adminster this site don’t receive revenue for ads. The ads are placed there by the wordpress gods in place of payment for use of wordpress (free version).
So, what many treepers do is install Ad Block, as Sandra – VA says. It works like a charm. I’ve never seen an ad here.
Although, that being said, the roll-up to the top of the page still can occur. I close out the browser and make sure I’m not signed into anything, at all. It works, usually. Best of luck to you.
The roll up occurs because photos and sections are loading up in sections and not in sequence. See below comment.
Every day, more and more, I see why God put President Trump in office. Thank you Jesus.
Security guy just walked in without knocking.
Strange that Paddock with all his meticulous planning didn’t think to secure the entrance doors to his rooms, taking into account other people had pass keys.
He had a battery drill, it would have been the matter of only a few minutes to rive some thick woodscrews into the crack between the door and its casing, for a single door in the side opposite the hinges and for double door top and bottom near the centre.
So was he leaving them easy to open for any particular reason?
if you barricade yourself in then it makes it impossible for yourself or anyone else to escape.
Well, perhaps security guy knocked, no answer, used his own access card to enter. Mandalay will have a record.
The door was ajar next to the door to the stairwell that was propped open that he was sent to close. Heard drilling so pushed the door open. Nothing odd about it and he (Paddock) had no reason to believe any security person would be anywhere near his door. Nothing odd.
I posted on this yesterday on a different thread. All the suite doors have self closing mechanisms (verifiable by virtual tours on MB website) which means it was a meticulous and intentional act to leave the door ajar. Some mechanisms are strong enough it will close all the way even if you slowly close the door and requires a physical object to block the door open. He wanted that door ajar, question is why…given what he was up to. Expecting someone maybe?
And I will posit a rebuttal to my own post, just to nip it in the bud. The self-closing mechanism malfunctioned and he (Paddock) thought the door was closing on its own so didn’t pay attention. It stopped short and what could have been much worse was mitigated by a faulty spring, or divine intervention.
These are just my OPINIONS. Gut feelings. No links or verifications:
1. I think CEO James Murren is in this up to his eyeballs.
2. I think security officer vs maitenance man is a red herring.
3. I think Sheriff Lombardo’s whole demeanor and story changed after POTUS visit.
4. I think Stephen Paddock was a patsy and never fired a shot, including at himself.
“These are just my OPINIONS. Gut feelings. No links or verifications:”
I’ll be SD from yesterday since we continue to have a comprehension issue on going….
then don’t share those opinions UNTIL you have links or verification! Otherwise, you are weaving a story, for what? Just more disinfo – rabbit holes, that do nothing to get to the actual truth.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Don’t be bothered, John, by people that are overly impressed with themselves.
I think people like to make predictions to see if they are later proven correct. It’s cheaper than a lottery ticket with all the same rewards of not buying one.
re: Sheriff Lombardo.
To me, he seemed highly uncomfortable at every one of these media events.
Even if someone is not good at speaking to the media, there wouldn’t be that open hostility. Allowances made, certainly, for the circumstances under which the presser was held and for the yapping media personell.
I don’t believe it’s solely a matter of not liking his job at the moment but moreso that he is completely aware that he’s spewing utter lies to the public.
Las Vegas gunman’s girlfriend added to travel watch list
Excerpt:
The companion of the Las Vegas shooter, Stephen Paddock, has been put on a U.S. government watch list as the FBI continues to press her for information about the worst mass shooting in modern American history, federal law enforcement officials told ABC News.
Marilou Danley has been designated a Transportation Security Administration selectee, meaning authorities will be notified if she attempts to board any commercial flight.
http://abcnews.go.com/US/officials-las-vegas-gunmans-girlfriend-added-travel-watch/story?id=50405805
That is interesting.
probably to keep her from trying to flee the country. But, it could mean more as well.
Just another day with another story that has to be reconciled to what we’ve already been told. Challenges the Campos story?
When cognitive dissonance and passive writing collide: Paddock fired out of the Mandalay Bay to warn people at the concert to take cover from the dangerous unregulated firearms that were attacking them. Sadly, while many did heed the warning, others were unfortunate to intersect the paths of the bullets. Angered over the casualites and loss of life caused by the unsafe guns, Paddock was shot by one of them before the police arrived.
Lurv ya screen name!
I agree. This is a perfect example of a bona fide challenge of NBC’s license is in order as this event is a national security event, FBI is in charge of the investigation.
I hope PT45 instigates a challenge of the NBC license.
