NBC Claims Stephen Paddock Warned Maintenance Worker “To Take Cover” – (He Didn’t)…

Earlier today President Trump tweeted out a statement that NBC is fake news. The media, and Trump’s political opposition, immediately began circling the wagons to defend NBC.

However, as if on cue, moments after President Trump made the statement, NBC presented video of a Today Show segment interviewing a maintenance worker for Mandalay Bay with a jaw-droppingly false claim about Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock warning the worker. LOOK:

(YouTube Link)

Notice the headline: “Las Vegas Shooter Stephen Paddock Warned Me ‘To Take Cover’: MGM Maintenance Man”.

NBC follows with the script to describe the interview:

Stephen Schuck, a building engineer at the Mandalay Bay Hotel, was on the 32nd floor when the Las Vegas mass shooting began. He tells TODAY that he had been called to check on an exit door and was walking down the hallway when “I started to hear shots ring out” and Stephen Paddock “popped out and yelled at me to take cover.” He adds “I am incredibly blessed that somehow I came out of there alive.” (link)

That claim is entirely false.

It never happened.

The NBC claim is entirely fake news.

No-where in the interview does the maintenance worker claim that Stephen Paddock warned him to take cover. See for yourself; the interview is below. The maintenance worker specifically states the hotel security guard Jesus “Jose” Campos was the one telling him to take cover. Watch:

.

How many people will read the NBC headline, or read the summary report, and falsely believe what NBC is claiming as fact?

