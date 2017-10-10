October 10th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #264

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
I put this in the Vegas thread but a retired 👮 Officer I know has this theory and I find it very interesting.
So tonight we here that the FBI lied about the timeline in Vegas. No shock here on my part.
This is where I am now with the rapidly collapsing Vegas story and all the seemingly unrelated items from this week.
I believe in my gut what I think is going on is accurate.
1. The Vegas official story (lie) is collapsing.
2. Trumps off handed “Quiet before the storm” comment
3. The leak of Gen. Mattis reminder to the Armed Forces of their sworn duties.
4. VP Pence walking out on the NFL
5. Trump really attacking Corker and Corker letting slip that the establishment is actively trying to stop Trump.
6. The never covered Awan scandel
Vegas was supposed to be another 911 on steroids. The purpose was to derail the Trump Presidency. To consume what is left of his time with the why/how/who assign blame to him for letting it happen and have him quit or impeach him for dereliction of duties or some other crime.
Think about it. Nothing they have tried has put a dent in him. Have you ever seen such a coordinated non stop attack of a President. Have you ever seen a political party so blatantly ,against the voters wishes, fight its own electorate. If the election was held today he would win bigger than before because everybody gets it now.
He has started the decoupling of the wall street economy and actively promotes home grown manufacturing. He did this by leaving the Paris accord, throwing out TPP and is this close to scrapping nafta. The CoC for the first time ever just openly came out against Trump renegotiating Nafta the American Job killer.
The economy has grown faster in his first two quarters than at any time in all of Obamas presidency over 3.2% in the last quarter. This was accomplished with almost no effort in direct contrast to what we have been told for thirty years about globalization.
The global warming gangsters have been thrown out on their ass. All TPP and Paris are about is the government sanctioned stealing our money. Nothing else! Nafta is used to undercut our manufacturing by letting china and anyone else ship their government subsidized crap to Mexico or Canada and transported to us and sold under priced so our American products and companies go out of business. Sorry that’s all it does folks.
Now this is serious stuff people. I believe Trump knows what is going on in government. He knows about the traitors in government. Gen Mattis knows who the traitors in the military complex are. Trump wants to let the cat out of the bag in a very public and very clear way so even the most uninformed can see what has really been going on for the last 40 years. How you have been sold out. You ever wonder how after 911 we have more muslim brother hood people in our government than ever. Research the U.S. v Holy land Foundation if you don’t believe me. Educate yourself.
I know most people don’t want to believe the government is that corrupt that compromised but it is folks. I believe when the truth comes out the nation will be stunned. People ,big people, will go to jail or mysteriously drop dead.
You know in your gut none of the Vegas story line makes sense for one guy. Now that we know the Mandalay Bay security guard was shot 10 mins before the massacre started there is a crack in the damn. This guy, Paddock, is part of a team that was supposed take part in the turkey shoot. The plan was to kill thousands. That’s why he had 23 guns in the room, several shooting platforms multiple thousands of rounds of ammo. That’s why the door to the room was not locked, he was expecting his team not the security guard. He panicked and started shooting early before the triangulation team was in place. That’s why every time his brother does an interview you know he is lying through his teeth.
You know why you hear about people who were shot behind the stage running away from the hotel because they where hit by the shooters in the towers behind the stage and across the street. you know why you here people calling 911 about shooters at other casinos because that’s how you delay the police response. Overwhelm them with locations. You know why the LVMPD looks pissed off in tonight’s press conference because they know they are being used and lied to by the FBI. Did you also know that FBI office in Vegas is not in charge of the investigation but the DC branch is.
Now this may upset some of you but use your brain. Think!
That is an interesting take. Thank you for sharing. On my end I have yet to jump to any conclusions, instead I am just taking it all in. The reality is that all “awake” people can sense an unease in the “universe” right now.
I’m also a Cop and I listen to people being dishonest with me every day. My Bullsh*t detector is honed pretty well and the Vegas story isn’t Passing the test.
I hear you sgtrok13, doesn’t pass the smell test.
October 9th was the 1 year anniversary of when Prez Trump brought Juanita Broderick and 3 other women who had been assaulted by Bill Cinton and then harassed by Hillary Clinton to shut them up about it to the 2nd Prez Debate.
Remember this shot of Bill Clinton when he saw them there?:
Check out Chelsea’s expression too. She’s thinking “Well. It finally happened. Daddy’s going to jail.”
One of my favorite pictures.
Will never forget that night!
Of course, that’s NOT her biological dad.
Nope – Chelsea’s real dad is Webb Hubbell. She looks just like him! Very obvious that they have the same low slung droopy bottom lip. That is a genetic trait if ever I saw one. Hillary was sleeping with him and Vince Foster when they were all in Arkansas together….
Wow…I had no idea. I didn’t even think it was possible to miss that many times.
Her’es the Butthurt, completely irrelevant NY Magazine attempting to trash the President by saying Lindsey must have lied about the score, because for President Trump to hit a 73 he’d have to be PGA-level good at Golf… at 71 years of age. (Spoiler: He is)
http://nymag.com/daily/intelligencer/2017/10/lindsey-graham-almost-certainly-lied-about-trumps-golfing.html
Rangel’s retiring. I know it’s a longshot, but we’ve seen some miracles. I wanna see some of these Dems replaced by Trump-loving Rs.
ESPN’s Jemele Hill’s tweet, telling viewers to boycott Cowboys advertisers and by inference, ESPN’s as well makes no sense.
Tweet has not been deleted. She has been given a two week suspension, so why are the tweets not deleted?:
This is a career killing type of move and Jemele could careless – now why? She is not smart, beautiful or popular but she is young, so who kills a plumb career job with zero prospects as backup? She’s not THAT dumb.
Go to her Twitter account and pinned at top are older tweets from Christmas with her pictured with Obama at WH:
Now Sharpton is talking boycott of ESPN.
I believe this was cooked up with Obama/Sharpton/BLM to continue the racial division/war that Obama started over 8 years ago. Jemele most certainly has been promised a career in politics is my guess and this is her launch and payoff.
After this sketchy shlt in Vegas, it seems that emotion and hatred is being whipped up and this is part of the master plan.
Really can’t figure out why any of those companies would still *want* to advertise on ESPN any longer.
This kid killed a cop tonight. Shot him in the head. Not sure what the situation was, whether the kid wasnt properly searched, handcuffed, or if he went after the officers gun. Either way, several lives are changed forever. Pray for the cops family.
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/10/developing-active-shooter-reported-texas-tech-police-officer-shot-dead/
Best tweet I’ve seen on Jemele Hill deal…
😁
lol. let boycott everyone then.
Will be interesting to see if the mayor from San Juan is one of these under investigation.
“U.S. federal prosecutor in Puerto Rico Rosa Emilia Rodriguez announced Sunday her investigation into government officials who allegedly did not deliver hurricane relief aid to the island’s residents.
The announcement of the investigation happened at the request of Gov. Ricard Rosello, when he became aware of numerous reports that FEMA supplies to some mayors were not reaching Puerto Rican residents.
When asked which towns the officials in question represent, Rodriguez responded, “The first is from the north and the other is from the center; and another is the metropolitan area. I can’t mention who these people are, because it could affect the investigation.”
http://dailycaller.com/2017/10/09/u-s-prosecutor-to-investigate-puerto-rican-officials-accused-of-preventing-aid-from-reaching-people/?utm_campaign=atdailycaller&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Social
I doubt if the mayor of San Juan is one of them because she didn’t even know there were supplies to be distributed even when she was standing in front of them.
Sarcasm intended. 😁
