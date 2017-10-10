James O’Keefe Investigates Scope of New York Times Anti-Trump Bias Within Editorial Ranks…

(NEW YORK) – Project Veritas has released a video of the New York Times video gatekeeper Nicholas Dudich, who was caught on hidden-camera boasting of his lack of journalistic ethics. Dudich, who serves as Audience Strategy Editor, displays a lack of integrity throughout the video, manages videos which go “on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram” for the Times.
While talking about being objective at the Times, Dudich replies candidly, “No I’m not, that’s why I’m here.” Dudich considers himself an important player at the New York Times, telling the Project Veritas Journalist “my voice is on… my imprint is on every video we do.”
Dudich goes on to explain what he might do to target President Trump:
“I’d target his businesses, his dumb fuck of a son, Donald Jr., and Eric…
“Target that. Get people to boycott going to his hotels. Boycott… So a lot of the Trump brands, if you can ruin the Trump brand and you put pressure on his business and you start investigating his business and you start shutting it down, or they’re hacking or other things. He cares about his business more than he cares about being President. He would resign. Or he’d lash out and do something incredibly illegal, which he would have to.”
When the undercover journalist asks Dudich if he could make sure that the anti-Trump stories make it to the front, he replied, “Oh, we always do.” (read more)
What a bunch of wacko freaks. Thank god for project veritas….the media is just complete scum!
Watched the video. Basically a beta male AV dork at the NYT trying really hard to impress the gal questioning him…
Thanks for taking it for the team…I could’t bear to watch it.
These recordings are meaningless unless O’Keefe can get them admitting to breaking laws. Dudich might get suspended for a week and that is all that comes of this.
Jail time is transitory. Shattering public trust in the NYT is forever.
It’s always about showing the lack of honesty and ethics within the Legacy Media. NYT is failing. Recently, I think they had to axe some more people and even move or lose some property since their “journalism” isn’t selling enough to pay the bills. This is just piling more on to that.
Like the NYT or the people that still subscribe to the times cares about ethics.
So you think this exposure is a waste of time?
Well no one will report on this but maybe Hannity. No one really cares about a guy no one has never heard of that edits videos.
I think you are totally wrong!
There are a lot of Liberals that voted Democrat because they were expected to and have started sitting on that fence that need to hear the truth about what’s going on behind the scenes.
This forever sets up the “But the NYT says….” to be a lie!
I’m not “nobody,” and I care. To hear this piece of trash (NYT) called the paper of record disgusts me. They are essentially bankrupt. Who is paying the bills? They are nothing more than a propaganda tool for the left.
Don’t forget that this is only part 1 of the NYT American Pravda videos by Project Veritas.
My father-in-law is in his 80s, a devoted subscriber of the NYT, and for some reason considers himself conservative. Recently he attended Antifa apologist Mike Bray’s speech at a campus out of intellectual curiosity or because he thought it was “cool.” Some people’s brains have been stewing in progressive soup so long that there’s only mush left.
Sadly, I have one brother like that. It’s like conversing with a Parrot. The only reason I ever have anything to do with him is out of respect for my mother. I know she prays daily for him.
Yesterday I talked to a neighbor and it was like talking to a parrot: it is still about our president’s taxes (who cares) and when he found out that I am an immigrant, so immediately came-out of him: Trump is anti-immigrant…I had to correct him that I am legal immigrant and a citizen, he is against illegals, but he continued talking as a parrot…G-d help us…
Agree Nick, people that have been reading the Slimes for a long time will never see this video, and if they do…will not matter to them. Their vitriolic hate for the President supercedes all logic and reason. This just fits in to their slanted narrative of ‘mean ‘ol Trump’ singling out everything they hold dear, like the paper, like the NFL, like CNN, like etc
Very true, but many stories in other publications are reprints of NYT articles. This will help people identify those as fake news.
When I see an article based on NYT or WP, I just move on by,
Mike
That is admitting to slander and lies! Esp on the President!
He probably will get promoted.
Not necessarily, Nick. Our President tweets… brilliantly.
What an arrogant evil man. I feel sorry for his wife to have chosen so badly. I do not know how these people look in the mirror. I can’t wait until President Trump takes him to task. This pos is an enemy of the US. Scum.
They look in the mirror and beam with pride. They love what they are doing. As long as they have Trump, his family, and his voters to attack they can avoid facing the poison in their own clan. If you haven’t figured out that being on that side of the fence gives them license to lie, cheat, rape, and steal… then hopefully this is an eye opener.
Wow.
This is my surprised face.
“All the news that’s fit to print” is a shell of its former self…sure there has always been planted stories but the level of collusion between the Obama Administration, Antifa/BLM, the Clinton campaign, DNC, RINOs, and Nevertrumpers has torn off the masks of everything…the NY Times is dead and like the NFL, will lose audience forever.
Thought this was coming out on OANN tonight?
I think the full one hour special airs on OANN tonight at 10pm EST.
Tonight’s special is a repeat of the original showing on OAN this morning.
If nothing else. O’Keefe has shown that the toxicity, hate, and venom of hardcore leftists knows no bounds. How do you live your life at a constant 10/10 on the hate scale? My goodness, these folks appear to be totally amoral and living empty lives based on lies. Hate is what they live for, it’s literally their religion. Sad!
Thomas Wictor: “All that matters to leftists is that the correct words be spoken. Saying the right things gives you freedom to be a monster.”
That’s what the Nazis and Soviets thought.
I’m livid, what an arse hole. 😡 Just who the heck do these people think they are? Don’t answer, I know exactly what they are. Completely lost in every way, emotionally, intelligently but most importantly spiritually. They all live in a hopeless dark world. So sad. If they don’t have an authentic come to Jesus moment, they’re going to find out just how truly hopeless they’ll be on the wrong side of eternity.
Thank God for Project Veritas and the truth MOABs from PDJT.
“Just who the heck do these people think they are?”
Fe– apparently he ” thinks” he is a bad-ass Godson of Comey”. ; )
Ok class all together now : He is Delusional !!!!
Well done kids !
NYT guy will come out and say he knew it was a set up thus the ridiculous claim Comey is his “godfather.”
I have my DVR set to tape the OANN special with O’Keefe tonite. I am sad as well as “cold anger” at what he called the Trump family and his disgusting behavior towards that family.
Dudich shouldn’t be isolated as a stand-a-lone.
Let other NYTs reporters share … Maggie Haberman & Glen Thrush … share some of that spotlight, per, Wikileaks.
~sharing is caring
I don’t think the NYT cares about its reputation. That’s why it’s hard to get worked up about this story.
I agree unless he has someone like Maggie Haberman on Video saying she made stuff up in the articles this will go nowhere.
Watched the video. Headline is the head AV dork at the NYT was trying really hard to impress the gal questioning him…
Dudich says “Oh, he’s (President Trump) is a threat to everything.” On that point, he’s correct.
And your world of lies, deceit, corruption, and propaganda is coming to a crashing end, Dude-ick.
what a low life he is! Not surprised because they are the pariah of the news media!
Klingon Bird of Prey is uncloaking… Shield generator destroyed.
Captain James O’Keefe, a promotion is in order 😉
And water is wet.
Wonder if this expose is *part* of the reason NYT finally outed Weinstein yesterday after suppressing the story for over a decade?
Trying to reclaim their “credibility”?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I recon.
Back in the glory Days of “60 minutes”, every American would have seen this tape on Sunday Night Prime Time.
My how “Journalism” has fallen.
I’ve been curious how many other liberal cities are under the influence of the NYT. Mine has one mainstream newspaper whose national article bylines are 75% NYT, with a mix of WaPo and AP thrown in.
Those are 3 of the worst. Reuters is right there with them too.
Proof that liberalism/socialism/marxism/communism is a mental illness.
And this, Ladies and Gentlemen, is why we don’t read NYSlimes and come to the treehouse instead.
I’m sure it’s just coincidence that all the leaks about Comey and POTUS, etc. were to and from the NYT. And was Comey, accompanied by his wife, just visiting his godson when spotted at the NY Times Bldg?
This should shut down the Mueller witch hunt once and for all, since, by his own admission, Comey leaked to the Times in order to get a special counsel appointed to
investigatepersecute and prosecute Trump, his family, his companies, his former and present employees.
And of course I’m sure it was pure coinkeedink that Comey’s BFF Mueller was the one to be appointed.
Ugh! Sickening!
It would be fun to see Trump Organization sue for slander.
And if Mueller should happen to ‘find’ a ‘crime’ with which to charge POTUS or any associate or member of his family, there’d be a strong case for a malicious prosecution suit.
Look what our education system turned out … junior can barely express himself but boy does he like his dogma!
LikeLiked by 2 people
They have no ethics, so he didn’t violate anything. Regressives will be regressive.
Soooo, when the crap are the lawsuits and indictments going to happen from all this truth? What happened to all the undercover leaks on the DNC from the campaign? I haven’t heard of anything happening. WTF!? I want indictments, trials, and justice! MAGA! Drain the Swamp! Love you Sundance 😉
To paraphrase what POTUS said: tell it to AG Sessions.
Tell me something that wasn’t obvious.
He might get counselling, some chance dismissed, then onward to another job doing the same thing.
The universities turn out these corruptors of media by the thousands.
