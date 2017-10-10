James O’Keefe Investigates Scope of New York Times Anti-Trump Bias Within Editorial Ranks…

Posted on October 10, 2017 by

(NEW YORK) – Project Veritas has released a video of the New York Times video gatekeeper Nicholas Dudich, who was caught on hidden-camera boasting of his lack of journalistic ethics. Dudich, who serves as Audience Strategy Editor, displays a lack of integrity throughout the video, manages videos which go “on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram” for the Times.

While talking about being objective at the Times, Dudich replies candidly, “No I’m not, that’s why I’m here.” Dudich considers himself an important player at the New York Times, telling the Project Veritas Journalist “my voice is on… my imprint is on every video we do.”

.

Dudich goes on to explain what he might do to target President Trump:

“I’d target his businesses, his dumb fuck of a son, Donald Jr., and Eric…

“Target that. Get people to boycott going to his hotels. Boycott… So a lot of the Trump brands, if you can ruin the Trump brand and you put pressure on his business and you start investigating his business and you start shutting it down, or they’re hacking or other things. He cares about his business more than he cares about being President. He would resign. Or he’d lash out and do something incredibly illegal, which he would have to.”

When the undercover journalist asks Dudich if he could make sure that the anti-Trump stories make it to the front, he replied, “Oh, we always do.”  (read more)

Advertisements
This entry was posted in media bias, Notorious Liars, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

60 Responses to James O’Keefe Investigates Scope of New York Times Anti-Trump Bias Within Editorial Ranks…

  1. 1footballguru says:
    October 10, 2017 at 1:54 pm

    What a bunch of wacko freaks. Thank god for project veritas….the media is just complete scum!

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  2. NickTheDeplorable (@NicholasCain67) says:
    October 10, 2017 at 2:00 pm

    These recordings are meaningless unless O’Keefe can get them admitting to breaking laws. Dudich might get suspended for a week and that is all that comes of this.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. LKA in LA says:
    October 10, 2017 at 2:02 pm

    What an arrogant evil man. I feel sorry for his wife to have chosen so badly. I do not know how these people look in the mirror. I can’t wait until President Trump takes him to task. This pos is an enemy of the US. Scum.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • Lunatic Fringe, Phd. [undocumented] says:
      October 10, 2017 at 2:19 pm

      They look in the mirror and beam with pride. They love what they are doing. As long as they have Trump, his family, and his voters to attack they can avoid facing the poison in their own clan. If you haven’t figured out that being on that side of the fence gives them license to lie, cheat, rape, and steal… then hopefully this is an eye opener.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
  4. Convert says:
    October 10, 2017 at 2:03 pm

    Wow.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. Brian L says:
    October 10, 2017 at 2:07 pm

    This is my surprised face.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. Publius2016 says:
    October 10, 2017 at 2:11 pm

    “All the news that’s fit to print” is a shell of its former self…sure there has always been planted stories but the level of collusion between the Obama Administration, Antifa/BLM, the Clinton campaign, DNC, RINOs, and Nevertrumpers has torn off the masks of everything…the NY Times is dead and like the NFL, will lose audience forever.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  7. FofBW says:
    October 10, 2017 at 2:11 pm

    Thought this was coming out on OANN tonight?

    Like

    Reply
  8. Phooey says:
    October 10, 2017 at 2:13 pm

    If nothing else. O’Keefe has shown that the toxicity, hate, and venom of hardcore leftists knows no bounds. How do you live your life at a constant 10/10 on the hate scale? My goodness, these folks appear to be totally amoral and living empty lives based on lies. Hate is what they live for, it’s literally their religion. Sad!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  9. OS says:
    October 10, 2017 at 2:18 pm

    Thomas Wictor: “All that matters to leftists is that the correct words be spoken. Saying the right things gives you freedom to be a monster.”

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  10. Fe says:
    October 10, 2017 at 2:19 pm

    I’m livid, what an arse hole. 😡 Just who the heck do these people think they are? Don’t answer, I know exactly what they are. Completely lost in every way, emotionally, intelligently but most importantly spiritually. They all live in a hopeless dark world. So sad. If they don’t have an authentic come to Jesus moment, they’re going to find out just how truly hopeless they’ll be on the wrong side of eternity.

    Thank God for Project Veritas and the truth MOABs from PDJT.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • Sayit2016 says:
      October 10, 2017 at 3:08 pm

      “Just who the heck do these people think they are?”

      Fe– apparently he ” thinks” he is a bad-ass Godson of Comey”. ; )

      Ok class all together now : He is Delusional !!!!

      Well done kids !

      Like

      Reply
  11. Joe says:
    October 10, 2017 at 2:21 pm

    NYT guy will come out and say he knew it was a set up thus the ridiculous claim Comey is his “godfather.”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. Kalena says:
    October 10, 2017 at 2:25 pm

    I have my DVR set to tape the OANN special with O’Keefe tonite. I am sad as well as “cold anger” at what he called the Trump family and his disgusting behavior towards that family.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. andi lee says:
    October 10, 2017 at 2:28 pm

    Dudich shouldn’t be isolated as a stand-a-lone.

    Let other NYTs reporters share … Maggie Haberman & Glen Thrush … share some of that spotlight, per, Wikileaks.

    ~sharing is caring

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  14. Niagara Frontier says:
    October 10, 2017 at 2:33 pm

    I don’t think the NYT cares about its reputation. That’s why it’s hard to get worked up about this story.

    Like

    Reply
  15. Skinner says:
    October 10, 2017 at 2:36 pm

    Watched the video. Headline is the head AV dork at the NYT was trying really hard to impress the gal questioning him…

    Like

    Reply
  16. Katie says:
    October 10, 2017 at 2:38 pm

    Dudich says “Oh, he’s (President Trump) is a threat to everything.” On that point, he’s correct.

    And your world of lies, deceit, corruption, and propaganda is coming to a crashing end, Dude-ick.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  17. codasouthtexas says:
    October 10, 2017 at 2:39 pm

    what a low life he is! Not surprised because they are the pariah of the news media!

    Like

    Reply
  18. Trumpstumper says:
    October 10, 2017 at 2:40 pm

    Klingon Bird of Prey is uncloaking… Shield generator destroyed.

    Captain James O’Keefe, a promotion is in order 😉

    Like

    Reply
  19. Gary says:
    October 10, 2017 at 2:41 pm

    And water is wet.

    Like

    Reply
  20. andi lee says:
    October 10, 2017 at 2:46 pm

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  21. sunnydaze says:
    October 10, 2017 at 3:00 pm

    Wonder if this expose is *part* of the reason NYT finally outed Weinstein yesterday after suppressing the story for over a decade?

    Trying to reclaim their “credibility”?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  22. sunnydaze says:
    October 10, 2017 at 3:02 pm

    Back in the glory Days of “60 minutes”, every American would have seen this tape on Sunday Night Prime Time.

    My how “Journalism” has fallen.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. PgtSndThinker says:
    October 10, 2017 at 3:04 pm

    I’ve been curious how many other liberal cities are under the influence of the NYT. Mine has one mainstream newspaper whose national article bylines are 75% NYT, with a mix of WaPo and AP thrown in.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. OverWatch says:
    October 10, 2017 at 3:07 pm

    Proof that liberalism/socialism/marxism/communism is a mental illness.

    Like

    Reply
  25. 1stgoblyn says:
    October 10, 2017 at 3:13 pm

    And this, Ladies and Gentlemen, is why we don’t read NYSlimes and come to the treehouse instead.

    Like

    Reply
  26. ezpz2 says:
    October 10, 2017 at 3:22 pm

    I’m sure it’s just coincidence that all the leaks about Comey and POTUS, etc. were to and from the NYT. And was Comey, accompanied by his wife, just visiting his godson when spotted at the NY Times Bldg?

    This should shut down the Mueller witch hunt once and for all, since, by his own admission, Comey leaked to the Times in order to get a special counsel appointed to investigate persecute and prosecute Trump, his family, his companies, his former and present employees.

    And of course I’m sure it was pure coinkeedink that Comey’s BFF Mueller was the one to be appointed.

    Ugh! Sickening!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. Thurstan says:
    October 10, 2017 at 3:50 pm

    It would be fun to see Trump Organization sue for slander.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • ezpz2 says:
      October 10, 2017 at 4:32 pm

      And if Mueller should happen to ‘find’ a ‘crime’ with which to charge POTUS or any associate or member of his family, there’d be a strong case for a malicious prosecution suit.

      Like

      Reply
  28. Apfelcobbler says:
    October 10, 2017 at 4:13 pm

    Look what our education system turned out … junior can barely express himself but boy does he like his dogma!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  29. Sandra-VA says:
    October 10, 2017 at 4:19 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. Robert W. says:
    October 10, 2017 at 4:24 pm

    Soooo, when the crap are the lawsuits and indictments going to happen from all this truth? What happened to all the undercover leaks on the DNC from the campaign? I haven’t heard of anything happening. WTF!? I want indictments, trials, and justice! MAGA! Drain the Swamp! Love you Sundance 😉

    Like

    Reply
  31. POP says:
    October 10, 2017 at 4:26 pm

    Tell me something that wasn’t obvious.
    He might get counselling, some chance dismissed, then onward to another job doing the same thing.
    The universities turn out these corruptors of media by the thousands.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s