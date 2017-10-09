Justice for Jessica – Jury Selection Begins in Jessica Chambers Murder Trial…

Many CTH readers will painfully remember the 2014 brutal murder of 19-year-old Jessica Lane Chambers in the small town of Batesville Mississippi.

Jessica Chamber was burned to death on Dec. 6, 2014, and when the fire department found her she was still alive despite sustaining burns on 98 percent on her body. She died a few hours later at the hospital. CTH invested a lot of time researching the attack and the evidence surrounding the murder. [Category “Justice for Jessica”]

The trial of her killer, 28-year-old Quinton Verdell Tellis, begins today with jury selection in Magnolia Mississippi. The jurors will then be transported to Batesville Mississippi for the trial. There is a local reporter, Therese Apel, who has done exceptional reporting on the entire story from day #1. [Therese Apel Twitter Here]

CTH will be following the trial and sharing updates as appropriate. Due to the emotional investment many Treepers put into the case in 2014, we may post a general information and discussion thread during the trial, which is anticipated to last a week.

