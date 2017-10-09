Justice for Jessica – Jury Selection Begins in Jessica Chambers Murder Trial…

Many CTH readers will painfully remember the 2014 brutal murder of 19-year-old Jessica Lane Chambers in the small town of Batesville Mississippi.
Jessica Chamber was burned to death on Dec. 6, 2014, and when the fire department found her she was still alive despite sustaining burns on 98 percent on her body. She died a few hours later at the hospital. CTH invested a lot of time researching the attack and the evidence surrounding the murder. [Category “Justice for Jessica”]
The trial of her killer, 28-year-old Quinton Verdell Tellis, begins today with jury selection in Magnolia Mississippi. The jurors will then be transported to Batesville Mississippi for the trial. There is a local reporter, Therese Apel, who has done exceptional reporting on the entire story from day #1. [Therese Apel Twitter Here]
CTH will be following the trial and sharing updates as appropriate. Due to the emotional investment many Treepers put into the case in 2014, we may post a general information and discussion thread during the trial, which is anticipated to last a week.
Thanks for providing space for us to walk this on out.
God bless us,
each and every one.
Thanks so much for the continuing coverage for Jessica!
Heart breaking case… such evil is hard for me to ever understand….. RIP Jessica you were loved and will be remembered.
Heart breaking indeed.
Thank you Sundance for this and all the good work you do. It was the tragedy of Jessica under which I found the Treehouse.
Same here!
That’s when I dropped in also. Can’t recall quite how I wandered in, but I’m glad I did.
Me, too. I lost my old device and had to get a new handle several months ago, but I am still here! 😉 Justice for Jessica!
We can’t bring Ms. Chambers back but we can certainly hope for justice. God bless this poor child. I just can’t imagine what she endured at the hands of such evil.
This is a very emotional case. I have a great deal of difficulty talking about this case. Hopefully this trial will bring some semblance of “closure”.
Stupid word that: “closure”. Some stuff never closes.
no death penalty with this, I read somewhere.
The death penalty is too good for that bastard
He should be burned alive like he did to his victim! That would be justice.
Thank You Sundance. I remember how personal you made this story.
This case was what brought me to CTH and cemented my appreciation of your (SD’s) and many of the commenters’ knowledge, analysis, but most of all, commitment to truth. Hallelujah, that this trial has finally gotten underway.
May God bring the truth to light in this case and His justice be done! May His Mercy and Grace also rain upon Ms. Chambers’ family, friends, and all whose lives have been touched by this tragedy. Amen!
I pray justice is delivered swiftly and appropriately.
No, it never closes and the pain lives on.
I have vague memories of this story, but the details are blurred. Is there someplace we could go to get a summary of what has happened so far?
SD provides the link to satisfaction of your request in the text of the post.
we all chased this story thanks to CTH and the local/area treepers that took flowers to the murder site.
so much went on while we dug into the internet, facebooks, newspapers, press news releases and DA comments….
we suspected everyone in the town and elsewhere…
still makes no sense at all.
tragic, and I think maybe we all got too deep in the weeds on her terrible life.
thanks for bringing us into this saga for this round of whatever happens.
I have been wondering what ever happened to that case. Thanks for the update, and may the perp(s) receive the kind of justice they so richly deserve, in this world and the next.
Oh, if this person really did this, he’ll be in the “smoking” section forever…barring a true confession and repentance.
He dinahdonuffin’.
will be interesting to find out what the Prosecution has discovered about that hour/hour and a half after she left that gas station and before she was so brutally murdered, that horrible night.
Sundance, as you may know, I am computer illiterate. The scrum that is on trial for this is a habitual offender and is suspected of killing another woman. Check out LAW NEWZ (Cathy) tweets. She has some court documents. LAW NEWZ website may even carry a live stream if cameras are allowed. P.S. I hate autocorrect!
One of the things I’ll never understand is why authorities couldn’t prevent this *after* Jessica was mudered:
-snip-
Quinton Tellis will face charges in connection with the 2015 death of Meing-Chen Hsiao, a ULM graduate student.
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/local/2016/07/07/tellis-charged-monroe-murder/86808274/
He’s a bad, bad, man.
Finally! Justice should prevail.
Too bad MSM won’t cover this. That would let the scoundrel at least have an opportunity to be exposed for exactly what he is, a savage monster.
I’ll will just always recall the photo above to remember Jessica’s sun and innocence.
CNN ran a “Justice for Jessica” program yesterday on HLN. You will probably find it online through your local cable provider.
I watched it last night and found out several new things I had not heard before.
The portions I caught before crashing were very informative.
I remember seeing a report on Jessica’s murder on Greta Van Susteren’s show on FNC. I’m out here in California and it made an impression on me because of the savage way in which she was murdered. I can’t imagine the pain her parents felt saying goodbye to their daughter who was burned alive. I hope Jessica and her parents receive justice. Rest in Peace Jessica, we haven’t forgotten about you.
-Lauren
Can some law enforcement official drop his pistol and the bullet hits this no good mfer between the eyes?
God bless you Sundance.
Tough stuff, but necessary to remember, reflect and pray.
RIP, Jessica. The dark side of me wishes that we didn’t have laws forbidding cruel and unusual punishment and that your killer could have the same done to him as he did to you – only allowing him to just barely survive with permanently scarred lungs and body and nightmares for years to come. But that might still be too good for this standard bearer of Satan himself.
May your family and friends find some measure of peace in the years to come.
Satan smiles when we think that way. I got smiled at today on this very thing. I know I should pray he finds deep in his soul the love, grace and mercy of Our Lord and Savior, and begs, crying, on hands and knees on the floor for the remainder of his time in his earthly body for Jesus Christ’s forgiveness. I’m trying.
Satan smiles when we think that way.
Not to mention Taxpayer dollars to keep him breathin’.
That’s true.
Render unto Cesar.
And if he doesn’t repent and accept Christ, fires beyond any on earth will burn and torment not his body but his soul and not for a limited, earthy time, but for eternity. I’m good relying on God to handle the ultimate justice on this. It could turn out that the guy charged won’t even be found guilty/may not be guilty, in which case all justice is solely in His Hands.
If he did it, even if he repents, he’s going to be scorched in purgatory and will be cleansed of burning her alive. Gotta love a Roman Catholic.
If he’s found guilty and after his appeals, society should just shoot him in the head and feed him to the sharks. He’s not worth anymore than that and to torture him just degrades us. He’s a mad dog and we don’t torture them … we just shoot them.
“Special Report”..
“Justice for Jessica”
Link–> https://www.msn.com/en-us/weather/watch/cnn-special-report-justice-for-jessica/vp-AAsZPoB
SRy thought it was the whole programme
Sundance, Did you ever do a wrap up of the Biker bar shootout? If so, would you point me to it? Just something else I would like closure on too.
Jessica, may my soul meet yours in heaven one day. I look forward to it.
I have to wonder if this would have been swept under the rug and ignored by the law if not for the CTH keeping the discussion alive and setting up that memorial for her, which it seemed nobody there wanted.
Very likely It would have been another unsolved cold case without some level of justice.
Some of those cases get solved though like that of the Lyons sisters abducted in 1975.
http://www.foxnews.com/us/2017/09/12/suspect-in-1975-slayings-sisters-expected-to-plead-guilty.html
At least Jessica’s family won’t have to wait 40 years for closure no matter how inadequate that may be.
Good Lord, they are just now selecting a jury for the case? This happened almost three years ago! The wheels of American justice grind far too slowly. My heart goes out to family members who have had to carry that burden for three years, before the trial even begins.
Tellis, 2016…”not guilty” plea entered
May the Spirit of the Lord be upon all participants.
May Jessica Rest in Peace.
May the jury not pull an OJ.
May the perpetrator suffer Just Consequences and never be allowed a moment’s peace of mind nor lightness of soul for the remainder of his miserable existence.
CNN had scheduled the one hour documentary for Saturday night, but canceled at the last minute “due to the hurricane.”
HLN ran the program Sunday night, a good summary. HLN will show it again on Tuesday at 5 pm and 9 pm ET.
