Justice for Jessica – Jury Selection Begins in Jessica Chambers Murder Trial…

Posted on October 9, 2017 by

Many CTH readers will painfully remember the 2014 brutal murder of 19-year-old Jessica Lane Chambers in the small town of Batesville Mississippi.

Jessica Chamber was burned to death on Dec. 6, 2014, and when the fire department found her she was still alive despite sustaining burns on 98 percent on her body.  She died a few hours later at the hospital. CTH invested a lot of time researching the attack and the evidence surrounding the murder.  [Category “Justice for Jessica”]

The trial of her killer, 28-year-old Quinton Verdell Tellis, begins today with jury selection in Magnolia Mississippi.  The jurors will then be transported to Batesville Mississippi for the trial.  There is a local reporter, Therese Apel, who has done exceptional reporting on the entire story from day #1. [Therese Apel Twitter Here]

CTH will be following the trial and sharing updates as appropriate.  Due to the emotional investment many Treepers put into the case in 2014, we may post a general information and discussion thread during the trial, which is anticipated to last a week.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in justice for jessica, Police action, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

51 Responses to Justice for Jessica – Jury Selection Begins in Jessica Chambers Murder Trial…

  1. Spar Harmon says:
    October 9, 2017 at 1:50 pm

    Thanks for providing space for us to walk this on out.

    God bless us,
    each and every one.

    Liked by 19 people

    Reply
  2. RebelGal (@DebbieL2015) says:
    October 9, 2017 at 1:53 pm

    Thanks so much for the continuing coverage for Jessica!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  3. Sayit2016 says:
    October 9, 2017 at 1:55 pm

    Heart breaking case… such evil is hard for me to ever understand….. RIP Jessica you were loved and will be remembered.

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  4. conservativeinny says:
    October 9, 2017 at 1:57 pm

    Thank you Sundance for this and all the good work you do. It was the tragedy of Jessica under which I found the Treehouse.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  5. Abster says:
    October 9, 2017 at 1:57 pm

    We can’t bring Ms. Chambers back but we can certainly hope for justice. God bless this poor child. I just can’t imagine what she endured at the hands of such evil.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. sundance says:
    October 9, 2017 at 2:00 pm

    This is a very emotional case. I have a great deal of difficulty talking about this case. Hopefully this trial will bring some semblance of “closure”.

    Stupid word that: “closure”. Some stuff never closes.

    Liked by 35 people

    Reply
  7. Will says:
    October 9, 2017 at 2:01 pm

    I have been wondering what ever happened to that case. Thanks for the update, and may the perp(s) receive the kind of justice they so richly deserve, in this world and the next.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. smiley says:
    October 9, 2017 at 2:01 pm

    will be interesting to find out what the Prosecution has discovered about that hour/hour and a half after she left that gas station and before she was so brutally murdered, that horrible night.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Mickie says:
      October 9, 2017 at 2:15 pm

      Sundance, as you may know, I am computer illiterate. The scrum that is on trial for this is a habitual offender and is suspected of killing another woman. Check out LAW NEWZ (Cathy) tweets. She has some court documents. LAW NEWZ website may even carry a live stream if cameras are allowed. P.S. I hate autocorrect!

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  9. woohoowee says:
    October 9, 2017 at 2:10 pm

    One of the things I’ll never understand is why authorities couldn’t prevent this *after* Jessica was mudered:

    -snip-

    Quinton Tellis will face charges in connection with the 2015 death of Meing-Chen Hsiao, a ULM graduate student.

    https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/local/2016/07/07/tellis-charged-monroe-murder/86808274/

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  10. seabrznsun says:
    October 9, 2017 at 2:18 pm

    Finally! Justice should prevail.
    Too bad MSM won’t cover this. That would let the scoundrel at least have an opportunity to be exposed for exactly what he is, a savage monster.
    I’ll will just always recall the photo above to remember Jessica’s sun and innocence.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. TwoLaine says:
    October 9, 2017 at 2:19 pm

    CNN ran a “Justice for Jessica” program yesterday on HLN. You will probably find it online through your local cable provider.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  12. Lauren says:
    October 9, 2017 at 2:26 pm

    I remember seeing a report on Jessica’s murder on Greta Van Susteren’s show on FNC. I’m out here in California and it made an impression on me because of the savage way in which she was murdered. I can’t imagine the pain her parents felt saying goodbye to their daughter who was burned alive. I hope Jessica and her parents receive justice. Rest in Peace Jessica, we haven’t forgotten about you.
    -Lauren

    Like

    Reply
  13. mikebrezzze says:
    October 9, 2017 at 2:26 pm

    Can some law enforcement official drop his pistol and the bullet hits this no good mfer between the eyes?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. Bob Thoms says:
    October 9, 2017 at 2:30 pm

    God bless you Sundance.

    Tough stuff, but necessary to remember, reflect and pray.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. stringplayer55 says:
    October 9, 2017 at 2:32 pm

    RIP, Jessica. The dark side of me wishes that we didn’t have laws forbidding cruel and unusual punishment and that your killer could have the same done to him as he did to you – only allowing him to just barely survive with permanently scarred lungs and body and nightmares for years to come. But that might still be too good for this standard bearer of Satan himself.

    May your family and friends find some measure of peace in the years to come.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • seabrznsun says:
      October 9, 2017 at 2:58 pm

      Satan smiles when we think that way. I got smiled at today on this very thing. I know I should pray he finds deep in his soul the love, grace and mercy of Our Lord and Savior, and begs, crying, on hands and knees on the floor for the remainder of his time in his earthly body for Jesus Christ’s forgiveness. I’m trying.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • boogywstew says:
      October 9, 2017 at 3:09 pm

      If he’s found guilty and after his appeals, society should just shoot him in the head and feed him to the sharks. He’s not worth anymore than that and to torture him just degrades us. He’s a mad dog and we don’t torture them … we just shoot them.

      Like

      Reply
  17. Jim in TN says:
    October 9, 2017 at 2:33 pm

    Sundance, Did you ever do a wrap up of the Biker bar shootout? If so, would you point me to it? Just something else I would like closure on too.

    Like

    Reply
  18. LKA in LA says:
    October 9, 2017 at 2:37 pm

    Jessica, may my soul meet yours in heaven one day. I look forward to it.

    Like

    Reply
  19. auscitizenmom says:
    October 9, 2017 at 2:51 pm

    I have to wonder if this would have been swept under the rug and ignored by the law if not for the CTH keeping the discussion alive and setting up that memorial for her, which it seemed nobody there wanted.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  20. louche9 says:
    October 9, 2017 at 2:54 pm

    Good Lord, they are just now selecting a jury for the case? This happened almost three years ago! The wheels of American justice grind far too slowly. My heart goes out to family members who have had to carry that burden for three years, before the trial even begins.

    Like

    Reply
  21. smiley says:
    October 9, 2017 at 2:59 pm

    Tellis, 2016…”not guilty” plea entered

    Like

    Reply
  22. Maquis says:
    October 9, 2017 at 3:17 pm

    May the Spirit of the Lord be upon all participants.

    May Jessica Rest in Peace.

    May the jury not pull an OJ.

    May the perpetrator suffer Just Consequences and never be allowed a moment’s peace of mind nor lightness of soul for the remainder of his miserable existence.

    Like

    Reply
  23. William N says:
    October 9, 2017 at 3:20 pm

    CNN had scheduled the one hour documentary for Saturday night, but canceled at the last minute “due to the hurricane.”

    HLN ran the program Sunday night, a good summary. HLN will show it again on Tuesday at 5 pm and 9 pm ET.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s