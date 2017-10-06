Updates on Mandalay Bay Massacre: Today’s Las Vegas Police Press Briefing…

Today the Las Vegas Police and FBI announced a campaign to get additional information, “true knowledge”, from the public. The FBI has created a specific call line: “1-800-CALL-FBI”, or (1-800-225-5324). The career-minded undersheriff held the presser.

There were virtually no answers to looming questions provided within the latest briefing. Officials are certain there was no additional shooters, but they are not sure if there was an accomplice aiding Stephen Paddock. Incredulously, some of the media questions would appear to be easily answered, or refuted, if the investigators watched the CCTV from the Mandalay casino/hotel; yet, they remain unanswered.

(Via NBC) Investigators are trying to determine whether someone else was in the Las Vegas gunman’s hotel room when he was registered there, senior law enforcement officials briefed on the investigation told NBC News. The investigators are puzzled by two discoveries: First, a charger was found that does not match any of the cellphones that belonged to the gunman, Stephen Paddock. And second, garage records show that during a period when Paddock’s car left the hotel garage, one of his key cards was used to get into his room.

One would think this would be an easy issue for law enforcement to confirm through the use of CCTV. It just seems odd they don’t hold answers to such easy questions.

[…] At a Friday press conference, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Undersheriff Kevin McMahill said they did not think there was a second shooter, but he said it was unclear whether or not Paddock had help. “We’re very confident that there was not another shooter in that room,” McMahill said. “What I cannot confirm to you today, and what we continue to investigate is, whether anybody else may have known about this incident before he carried it out.” Law enforcement are also examining Paddock’s finances. IRS records show that Paddock was a successful gambler, earning at least $5 million in 2015. Some of that could be from other investments, but most of it was from gambling, officials say. McMahill said they also found approximately 50 pounds of tannerite and ammonium nitrate — materials that can be used to make explosive devices — in the gunman’s car, but it did not appear that Paddock had assembled the material into an improvised explosive device. […] His motive is still unclear. Senior law enforcement officials said Paddock, 64, had researched possible attack locations in Boston and Chicago, including the Lollapalooza festival in Chicago in August. McMahill said investigators have not found any connection between Paddock and ISIS, the terror group that claimed responsibility for the attack, a claim it made without offering any proof. The terror group’s claim has been widely discounted. Investigators have not determined a motive, he said. (read more)