Updates on Mandalay Bay Massacre: Today’s Las Vegas Police Press Briefing…

Today the Las Vegas Police and FBI announced a campaign to get additional information, “true knowledge”, from the public. The FBI has created a specific call line: “1-800-CALL-FBI”, or (1-800-225-5324). The career-minded undersheriff held the presser.
There were virtually no answers to looming questions provided within the latest briefing. Officials are certain there was no additional shooters, but they are not sure if there was an accomplice aiding Stephen Paddock. Incredulously, some of the media questions would appear to be easily answered, or refuted, if the investigators watched the CCTV from the Mandalay casino/hotel; yet, they remain unanswered.
(Via NBC) Investigators are trying to determine whether someone else was in the Las Vegas gunman’s hotel room when he was registered there, senior law enforcement officials briefed on the investigation told NBC News.
The investigators are puzzled by two discoveries: First, a charger was found that does not match any of the cellphones that belonged to the gunman, Stephen Paddock.
And second, garage records show that during a period when Paddock’s car left the hotel garage, one of his key cards was used to get into his room.
One would think this would be an easy issue for law enforcement to confirm through the use of CCTV. It just seems odd they don’t hold answers to such easy questions.
[…] At a Friday press conference, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Undersheriff Kevin McMahill said they did not think there was a second shooter, but he said it was unclear whether or not Paddock had help.
“We’re very confident that there was not another shooter in that room,” McMahill said. “What I cannot confirm to you today, and what we continue to investigate is, whether anybody else may have known about this incident before he carried it out.”
Law enforcement are also examining Paddock’s finances. IRS records show that Paddock was a successful gambler, earning at least $5 million in 2015. Some of that could be from other investments, but most of it was from gambling, officials say.
McMahill said they also found approximately 50 pounds of tannerite and ammonium nitrate — materials that can be used to make explosive devices — in the gunman’s car, but it did not appear that Paddock had assembled the material into an improvised explosive device.
[…] His motive is still unclear. Senior law enforcement officials said Paddock, 64, had researched possible attack locations in Boston and Chicago, including the Lollapalooza festival in Chicago in August.
McMahill said investigators have not found any connection between Paddock and ISIS, the terror group that claimed responsibility for the attack, a claim it made without offering any proof. The terror group’s claim has been widely discounted. Investigators have not determined a motive, he said. (read more)
Ww. If those guys are that efficient, perhaps they could give Robert Mueller a hand.
I agree. They know a lot of hard things to determine without talking to anyone.but don’t know the answer to simple things they could have determined.
Exactly. They have absolutely no way to confirm he was a lone shooter, but confirm it nonetheless, and know for certain if anybody else entered that room, but cant confirm that…im waiting for tge reincarnation of the friggen Warren commission to explain how the multiple bursts of gunfire with different cadence, and duration was all simple echos very easily explained through complex mathematical algorithims….the magic echo…you guys are in deep down there…unbelievable
Because they are lying and hiding the real truth
I was being sarcastic. They are full of $hit
His identity is buried deep in the CIA: he’s a ghost.
Release the videos for the days he was at the Mandalay 10 minute increments…any real investigation would be asking the public for help! Release the video from the Obama DHS Crooked Hillary stop Trump convention at the same Mandalay Bay Hotel from last year too!!
I’ve been searching for days for information about the room service plates, glasses and utensils. Surely they were collected for DNA evidence. Who has them, and is that evidence being collected? Or is it possible the dishes have already been run through the hotel dishwasher and sanitizer, and are already back in service?
LikeLiked by 2 people
probably cleaned with bleachbit then dried with a cloth. then smashed with hammers.
@ porkchopsandwiches :
What you said is entirely plausible.
I sense a country song in there, somewhere…
Not buying any of it… Cover-up
I am so disgusted by all of this b.s. It’s clearly a deep-state operation, and Clark County Sheriff is in on it.
No Clark County is being suppressed
Agree. That FBI guy is VERY sketchy. Looks like he’s related to John Brennan.
Clearly, the FBI goon was there as a minder, to make sure the under sheriff did not go off script. I’d hate to have creeps like that looking over my shoulder while I tried to do my job. No wonder cops don’t like the Feds.
He made 5 million in gambling in one year. Really? That doesn’t even include the comps. I thought the house always wins.
Gambling was the cover in my book
LikeLiked by 8 people
Paddock played video-poker, he was no high roller. Paddock was everything: the “angry white guy”, gambler, muslim convert, antifa supporter, gun fanatic, etc. He was their perfect patsy. Multi-national deep state black hat operation. O’bastard signed U.N. agreement. https://www.forbes.com/sites/larrybell/2011/06/07/u-n-agreement-should-have-all-gun-owners-up-in-arms/#1af90d8f5bceedix Buy more guns and ammo.
Off-topic, smile or you’d cry – IRS has just awarded Equifax with a no-bid contract !! https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2017/10/irs-awards-equifax-7-25m-taxpayer-identity-contract-weeks-after-hack/ . This was quite a week. On a positive note, none of the LVNV crisis actors, fake police, EMS, firefighters, died; and neo-con Sheldon Adelson & Chertoff will make billions. https://squawker.org/politics/4chanvegas/
Just read LuLu’s article, I stand corrected on the “high-roller” statement.
laundered $$$…not from gambling…my hunch
Bingo! Winnings, my arse. It was money laundering. Somebody here surmised days ago that he may have been a hit man or a drug smuggler. I agree with that assessment.
Bingo! Winnings, my arse. It was money laundering. Somebody here surmised days ago that he may have been a hit man or a drug smuggler. I agree with that assessment.
This article tells us a lot – from casino management – about video poker. And how he could have made very good money playing it.
https://www.reviewjournal.com/business/casinos-gaming/paddocks-game-of-choice-video-poker-allowed-him-to-blend-in/
A person could have $5 million in W2-G’s for a year, but still have no net income from gambling for that same year. If that $5 million is the total of his W2-G’s, it tells us nothing about his actual income from gambling. Only the tax return will reveal that.
Exactly. And that $5 million was total income.
If someone was really that successful in Vegas, wouldn’t the casino owners “encourage” him to go elsewhere?? I, too, thought the house always wins (you can win here and there, but does anyone really show massive winnings at the end of a year?).
See above. There’s a difference between “casino winnings” and actual income. Even the casinos like to brag about the amount their patrons win. But look at the tax return to see how much of those winnings are actual income once netted against losses.
There will be no big losses if he is laundering money
Up Votex 100000
There are so many safeguards in place to detect laundering that if that’s what he was doing, then the casino (or someone high up on the inside) was complicit.
LikeLiked by 1 person
NO! You don’t say????
Not withstanding lucky jackpot wins and professional Poker Players, at most you can somewhat get break even if you include the compensation via food, tickets, shuttle and other service from the casino.
The killer had such a premium card where all his “bets” are logged. If you don’t log it you wont earn points.
Follow the money.
Not if you play your cards right.Slots yes house always wins
We don’t know where the “winning” $$ amount came from. If it was data provided by the Casino itself, it might have been what is called a “Win/Loss” statement for that year.
A Win/Loss statement includes ALL bets made regardless of the outcome. For instance, you bet $1 and the machine comes up as an even money payback….you got back $1 for your $1 wager… In the Win/Lose statement that constitutes a “Win” of $1 but in actuality you only received you wager back…technically not a “win”.
It is the net of wagers “in” verses “paybacks”, that determine whether or not the yearly gambling amount constituted an overall “Win” (taxable) or an overall “Lose” (deductible against the total amount of other winnings).
So, as someone pointed out, we can’t determine his gambling “winnings” without seeing the documented tax return for that year.
Long, detailed article on Paddock with fairly current details from a Las Vegas paper. Worth a read.
https://lasvegassun.com/news/2017/oct/06/a-casino-regular-quiet-but-prickly-unleashes-a-ram/
They would know everything about him and make up more, if he’d been on the Trump campaign. Too bad so many resources are spent on the Russia witch hunt.
I’ve never been much of a conspiracy theorist, but this one just smells real bad. For me, the most troubling part of it was how the FBI declared it was not ISIS related within just hours. Meanwhile, our President has been under multiple investigations for months now with zero evidence.
I’m becoming one… This is ridiculous…The man has no trail… Sounds like someone who was purposely keeping a low profile..
The reason conspiracy theorists are ridiculed is to keep you from realizing or considering that there really is a conspiracy. There is a big one in this country and it has been going on a very long time.
I cannot stand this BS. They are hiding information in order to “protect us” and not cause panic. Typically nanny state crap treating us like children that cannot handle the truth. I hope whoever has the video footage if he streamed it leaks it and makes them look like the fools
They are hiding information to protect themselves – not us.
Any information that is being withheld would be damaging to the preferred leftist deep state / msm narrative.
I agree there was probably no one else in the room at the time of the shootings… What happened before should be easily figured out by all the cameras in the lobby’ in the Hotel.. They are definitely hiding stuff…
i still feel this was a BLACK BAG JOB BY THE DEEP STATE AND ISIS SOME HOW WAS INVOLVED.
trust the FBI, SURELY THEY JEST.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Agree.
I also agree. When I read “McMahill said investigators have not found any connection between Paddock and ISIS,” my first reaction was ‘check his connection with the Deep State.’
“…to get additional information, “true knowledge”, from the public. The FBI has created a specific call line:” …
1-800-WEM-OPUP. So we at FBI can erase the remaining incriminating evidence that implicates our involvement in Fast & Furious 2.0. /sarc
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s not sarcasm. That’s spot on.
Obama and Clinton created the ISIS. All 3 are part of the deep state, imho anyway
Made 5 million gambling in 2015 and by 2017 he wants to kill as many people as possible at a concert and kill himself? I am not buying this for one second.
LikeLiked by 2 people
NO body I mean NO body makes any real money at gambling.
If he claimed 5 million in winnings that is because he made 10 million running, drugs, people, or guns. He was laundering cash so he could spend and invest without the IRS looking up his skirt.
I can not tell you what happened in his hotel room but I can tell you with absolute certainty what happens on the casino floor. YOU LOSE. minumum 10% every time you run your money through a machine.
Most of us have been to a casino sometimes you win maybe big keep your money go home your a winner… but you go back and like a coin merchant of old they shave every dollar you put in until they have it all…. please enjoy a free cocktail on the house.
And bought a new minivan, cash, and registered under his name at MB, and didn’t hide his check-in check-out dates. Bought guns under his own name, over 12 month period. How stupid does the deposit state think people are?
So we’re just supposed to believe that this guy snapped because he was on Valium?
Oh year he was making money gambling, hand over foot, and couldn’t spend it all so he had anxiety.
Yes a one time prescription for a month’s worth several months previous to the event.
Yes, makes sense to me.
Valium is not much different than taking an aspirin.
I think something is odd here in the way they handle it(why we cant know for sure why..?)
But there is enough evidence and possibilities why he could have done it.
His father and upbringing..:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Benjamin_Hoskins_Paddock
He was a surrogate father for his brothers. One of the brothers is a criminal.(bruce)
Killer didn’t snap prior but its still possible that a life crisis could lead someone down that route emulating his father.
The whole secrecy and no obvious motive thing is imo directly related to his father evading the FBI for 10 years on the run.
So many think his GF is lying but if not it all makes sense. She reproted him to have changed screaming around and stuff.. He goes to the doc.. doc prescribes Valium.
It doesn’t help and he takes action on the movie in his head..
No conspiracy, Isis or anything is in theory needed here.
I dont understand why his history is not taken into consideration at all.. its liek everyone wants his favorite conspriacy to come true. (antifa trump hater or gun nut with illegal arms)
and had daddy issues…at 64 yo.
Correct, all we need is the CTV, it will give a complete answer about who was in the room and when. About who collected the vehicle etc . If it has been “erased accidentally” or none of the cameras covering the elevator and lobby etc. were “working”. Then, Houston we have a problem with coverup.
CTV will solve it. If there is a coverup the CTV “must” not be available for it to work.
Just like the DC cops’ cameras that were not on when they found Seth Rich. Oops! Forgot!
Not possible to run that line in a Casino. There are hundreds of cameras covering every bit of the floorspace. A lot of redundancy.
Th DC videos were deleted for 6 months due to “virus”
If only every person who called into the new tip line could call into an agency that the citizens of this country trusted.
I would think twice before calling that line. Callers might get into a bizarre car accident or commit suicide after such a call. Just saying.
Unsealed documents today about ISIS plot to blow up subways, landmarks, oh yeah and target outdoor concerts. Three operatives arrested. One from the Philippines. Just sayin’.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
FBI Aaron Rouse was assigned to Las Vegas by Comey this year. He probably hates President Trump’s guts and is as trst worthy as the snake in the song.
link?
LikeLike
I have a tip: Scott Edmisten. Captured in Tennessee.
http://time.com/4969885/tennessee-submachine-guns-scott-edmisten/
Take a look at the local newspaper reports too. He claimed some of the weapons were manufactured by him; thats why they had no serial numbers and he had not fired them and not sure they would work. He pleaded with the police to let him go so that he could commit suicide.
Next question – does he gamble and does he have an Asian high stakes hostess girlfriend?
There are security cameras EVERYWHERE in a Casino, including the Garage, so they certainly know if it was Paddock who left with the car or not. Either way, it takes two people to enter the room with a key, and be in the car at the same time. And the room key had to have been used at the time when the car left the garage and wasn’t at the Casino, otherwise it wouldn’t be a point of discussion at all. So, one way or the other, two people.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“And the room key had to have been used at the time when the car left the garage and wasn’t at the Casino”
We don’t know the car was not at the Casino….
“otherwise it wouldn’t be a point of discussion at all. So, one way or the other, two people.”
Not necessarily two people…That’s really jumping to a conclusion without any facts..
Without verification from surveillance, we cannot just “assume” that because his car was out of the parking area & his room key was used at the time, that there were 2 or more people with access to the room.
He simply could have retrieved the car, decided to momentarily go back to the room for whatever reason, & left the car with at the entrance for 5 minutes or so with a valet or bell hop he tipped to keep an eye on it for a few minutes rather than go through the hassle of re-valeting the car. Much easier to just leave it at the entrance, tip someone to monitor it for a few minutes, hop up to the room & return & be back on his way…..
That’s pretty common in Vegas, especially with most major properties now having instituted parking rules & fees. If he was indeed a “High Roller” he would be well known to the employees at this property that he “comps” well for small services rendered.
So this all began on Mandalay Bay’s property. I have stayed in many casino properties and there are cameras everywhere. These cameras should answer most of the unanswered questions. Why aren’t they.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Why aren’t they?”
Jim Murren is chairman and CEO of MGM Resorts International, owner of the Mandalay Bay, Donates to CAIR and Southern Poverty Law Center.
“…In response to what he sees as the racism, bigotry, intolerance and violence in the wake of Charlottesville, Murren announced last week that MGM will match employee contributions to a collection of groups that include extreme leftist organizations and Muslim advocacy outfits….” https://www.reviewjournal.com/opinion/opinion-columns/wayne-allyn-root/commentary-mgms-ceo-risks-angering-many-of-his-customers/
Jim Murren sold most of his MGM stock BEFORE the massacre: http://www.thecommonsenseshow.com/2017/10/06/major-break-in-mandalay-massacre-follow-the-money/
“The Four Seasons is located on floors 35 to 39 of the Mandalay Bay. Prince Alwaleed bin Talal owns the hotel.” http://boards.4chan.org/pol/thread/144155094#p144155094
HMMMmmm Prince Alwaleed bin Talal…
Rupert Murdoch and his best buddy, Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal OWN Fox news and the Wall Street Journal. Alwaleed bin Talal owns a large chunk of Citibank too.
………
There is no love loss between Trump and Alwaleed bin Talal
The guys at 4Chan also reported “Soros “shorted” MGM (owns much of the strip) for like $40M and owns the company installing X-ray machines all across the country.”
Muslim advocacy outfits…
an dthis has to do with charlottesvile how?
LikeLike
Ask Jim Murren not me. He is the one that decided to have MGM match funds with far left groups including CAIR….
THINK MOTIVE, bits and pieces that make a picture.
MGM SHAREHOLDERS: (From Yahoo Finance)
10.30% — % of Shares Held by All Insider
77.56% — % of Shares Held by Institutions
86.47% — % of Float Held by Institutions
586 Number of Institutions Holding Shares
https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/MGM/holders?p=MGM
86.47% + 10.30% = 96.77%
4Chan put this up:
Actual MGM share holders: http://i.4cdn.org/pol/1507234378028.jpg
I wonder if Goldman Sach shorted MGM stock like the did in the BP oil spill under Obummer?
OH, and looky Obama’s mutual fund Vanguard is an owner too!
Dave Hodges missed that.
http://www.thecommonsenseshow.com/2017/10/06/major-break-in-mandalay-massacre-follow-the-money/
This stinks even worse that the BP Gulf Oil Spill Hodges mentioned!
I truly believe that the CIA and the deep state are behind most of the mass shootings in recent history as well as 911. Yeah, you can call me a nut but that it what I truly believe.
LikeLiked by 1 person
you are not a lone nut… 🙂
Was that the FBI “Handler,” standing at the Sheriff’s right and looking over his shoulder?
LVPD is on a short leash.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s an agreement between locals and the Feds. Once the label below gets stamped on an investigation, the locals play along.
The food cart sticks in my mind as a place where someone could have hidden and been wheeled in and out by an employee
LikeLiked by 1 person
Reminds me of an “I Love Lucy” episode.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There is something about the classics.
Casinos were for laundering money.
Wouldn’t trust anything out of the brother’s mouth.
Where are the casino surveillance videos? Even the gun stores would have surveillance videos. They wouldn’t keep them for a year, but they should have the one from the last purchase.
This things stinks from the get-go.
A person could have $5 million in W2-G’s for a year, but still have no net income from gambling for that same year. If that $5 million is the total of his W2-G’s, it tells us nothing about his actual income from gambling. Only the tax return will reveal that. (From Niagara Frontiere above)
Yes but maybe he did not care.
Paddock walks in with $50,000 in his pockets (a 2″ stack of bills). He plays video poker all night making several hundred seperate bets. He keeps the receipts for the winning bets which make him X (say $30,000). He throws away the receipts for the losing bets. Depending on the odds, the money he bet on the winners is only say $2,000. On paper, he just turned $2,000 into $30,000. This money is now clean, albeit taxable. He does not care about the $20,000 he “lost” because it is dirty money (drug running, gun running, Narco cash, whatever).
This is money laundering.
It is theoretically impossible to win at machine games if you play for long stretches. The odds are hard coded into the machines so you will lose. But the odds for a few key results can pay 50:1 or more. If you don’t report the losses and just report the winners, you can walk away with the same $50,000 you came in with, perfectly legit (albeit taxable)
Confident there was not another shooter “…in that room”.
More breadcrumbs?
LikeLiked by 5 people
It’s easy to understand. Cease using your mind, your common sense, your instincts, your life experience and Believe the Authorities. See. All makes sense.
While YouTube takes down the videos, Twitter and FB and Google manipulate comments, evidence and theories.
America, the Land of the Blinded, Baffled, Buffaloed and BullShitted.
We voted MAGA and Trump to blow all this up.
It’s time to pull the trap door at the FBI. McCabe, Mueller, and all their BFFs should be perp-walked the hell to prison. But I’d settle to helo them out 200 miles and drop them into the dark blue swirl of the Gulf Stream.
“The investigators are puzzled by two discoveries: First, a charger was found that does not match any of the cellphones that belonged to the gunman, Stephen Paddock.”
That was for his burner phone that he used to coordinate with his accomplice. He pitched it when he decided it was going down that night. He forgot to pitch the charger. Rookie mistake.
So can the charger be traced back to burner phone packaging and then back to where burner phone was purchased?
I just wonder if there is any thing that identifies that specific charger so it may be traced.
These are more and more lies…FBI is collecting all videos to suppress the evidence! All video outlets are required to take down anything not approved by authorities…this is true despotic actions…best to post anything and everything as soon as possible so it can be screensaver and downloaded…they gave faulty timeline immediately…shooting time was wrong…response time was wrong…his reservation times were wrong…this is deliberate! Keep digging!
Why does one get the feeling that the very ones investigating are in some way involved, or at the very least, covering up for those who are??! Hmmmmmmmm……..mysterious 😳
No, I’m not wearing a tin foil hat! LOL 😄
Well……I have my titanium hat on. Guess I’m nuts now!
There are way too many things that just don’t add up, and now additional mysteries like the non-matching phone charger. Here’s a short article with a video which looks at things from a shooter’s perspective that demonstrates some of these unexplained things & which shows that a second shooter is almost a certainty.
http://www.captainsjournal.com/2017/10/05/the-collapse-of-the-government-narrative-on-the-las-vegas-shooting/
The lights going on to expose the people in the killing field, which doesn’t go off until it’s all over, is yet another inexplicable thing to me. How does the reasoning go?
-Oh, something’s wrong, let’s turn on the lights.
-Wow, people are getting shot or something, let’s leave the lights on for them to escape, but-
-There are no exits to escape from! So let’s leave on the lights so the shooter can see his targets….
The loudness of the shooting is another thing that bothers me. Was the concert at very low volume? Even fairly loud shooting, from that far away, would seem to me to be drowned out by the music. If the shooting were a lot closer, that would make more sense. As the guy in the video points out, no one seemed to know where the shots were coming from- they couldn’t see the flashes coming from a window in that great slab of a building? Which was more or less in darkness, so that flashes would stand out?
Nah, like I said: it doesn’t make any sense to me at all. Something’s happening here, but we don’t know what it is- do we, Mr. Jones?
The light on is standard when something happens.
Why would light guys be on his team? Too much people involved and not important enough for his task….He couldn’t miss anyway as it appears he just shot into the crowds. There was no place to not hit…
He stopped shooting when the guy got to his door. At that point the crowd had mostly left or hid. It would have been very hard for him to get more victims even with lights on.
If his #1 aim was to kill as many people as possible he just could have flown one of his planes into the crowd. This killer had a movie going in his head.
The lights can be explained. They are timed… end of concert lights go up. After a certain amount of time, they go out.
Interesting that they haven’t mentioned anything about the shooting at the Bellagio that apparently occurred at the same time as the Mandalay Hotel shootings
‘Confident there was not another shooter “…in that room”.
Errr, what?
The CTV will give Certainty not merely Confidence that no-one else was in the room (or visited it).
We should standby for the revelation that the CTV wasn’t “useful” or “available”
I also would like to see this.
Just a thought about the President’s “Calm before the Storm” comment.” The media is focusing on Korea, China and Russia due to the fact that it was made in the presence of the Generals. I am keeping my fingers crossed that it has to do with Vegas. Time will tell…………..
Well . . . . that is an interesting thought. I share your hope that it’s about Vegas.
Regarding our President’s “the calm before the storm” comment: later this month the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) is having their annual convention in Philadelphia. There have been multiple emails sent to those planning on attending, assuring the estimated 29,000+ police chiefs scheduled to attend that the city is doing everything possible to assure their safety. Allegedly the Antifa, BLM, and other left wing radical scum groups have targeted this event to conduct a huge wave of violence against those that enforce our laws….
The second window shooting position doesn’t make sense to me..he planned on dying.. why not just blaze away from one window until jig was up… Waste time smashing another window and moving back and forth?.. were any weapons found in other room?.. Something just aint right here
The second window faces the airport fuel tanks, which were found with bullet holes (that didn’t fully penetrate).
My guess is, if it isn’t a cover-up, they don’t want to tip their hand to an identified someone who was in the room.
Or, they are just in shock at who was in the room. sarc.
It’s never made sense to me that they keep insisting that the shooter had a plan to escape. Really? An escape plan from a hotel room 30+ floors up with only one door to exit from. Not buying it.
There is nothing the FBI could ever say that would have me believe them. Their credibility is shot. Has been for a very long time.
We’re not gonna get any info out of the officials. This event is dead of any real information just like San Bern and Orlando.
I’ll just watch from afar unless something breaks loose from the LVMPD.
Reminiscent of Japanese Fire Balloons that didn’t happen until
The only successful video poker playing professional gambler in the world.
Of course they want you to reach out to them. They’re trying to nip this thing in the bud, and it ain’t working.
The “true knowledge” thing strikes me as a desperate attempt to get hold of what the public is finding out on their own, and refute it specifically, because they’re rapidly losing control of the “lone wolf” narrative.
The usual suspects CNN and NBC are staking what little is left of their credibility on it.
I wouldn’t call this government for any reason, at no time, for any thing. And that’s with decades of IC in my family. Nope. Wouldn’t do it. Don’t trust them as far as I could throw them.
My ‘novel’ seems to be holding up quite well (posted on earlier threads). The pressers are to show the g-men are on the trail and to keep the press happy and ‘boxed-in’ a misdirection for now. The press scurry after the squirrels and occasionally even find an edible nut or two.
The report in the Sun about Marilou packing up her belongings was reported earlier. It was also reported by interviews with the neighbors (have to give nosey parkers credit) that Marilou would only visit for about a week and the disappear for a month. She was quite the traveler.
The reports of public disagreements between the two (at Starbucks) were memorable and staged as was the millionaire gambler’s three days a week cheap lunches at the retirement centre. A regular pattern, nothing to see here, just a regular guy (establishes residency).
In my ‘novel’ Paddock is a bagman, weapons procurer and depot, facilitator (money laundering?) who had his gambling debts underwritten and then was paid by an international crime syndicate/ISIL to set-up the killing field. It was a longterm plan that was activated. Marilou was the handler, reporting on a regular basis if he was on schedule and to make sure he didn’t go ‘postal’.
The professionals did the deed, but something went sideways and Paddock was eliminated. Possibly the security guard locating the room. In any event, the delay in back-up seems that when his name was reported that flagged something in the system, a connection to an ongoing international investigation.
To be continued….
What would the wind feel like with one window on the 32nd floor broken? What would it feel like with 2 broken? How much time between one and two being broken?
