October 5th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #259

Posted on October 5, 2017 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

64 Responses to October 5th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #259

  1. kinthenorthwest says:
    October 5, 2017 at 12:21 am

    What awesome awesome president. LOVE you president Trump.
    Our president has been through so much is just the last few weeks and keeps on going.
    I really don’t believe that any other president has had this many tragedies so close together.

    Liked by 16 people

    Reply
  2. Michael says:
    October 5, 2017 at 12:22 am

    I’m concerned by POTUS’ willingness to discuss new gun laws. At all of his rallies he repeatedly made an effort to assure us that the 2nd Amendment would be taken care of. I hope he doesn’t change his mind.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • starfcker says:
      October 5, 2017 at 12:27 am

      They’re probably going to outlaw bump stocks, and they should. And the silencer bill will go nowhere, which is fine also. I doubt there’s anything else to worry about.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • Michael says:
        October 5, 2017 at 12:29 am

        Neither of those things are fine.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • starfcker says:
          October 5, 2017 at 12:31 am

          Really? Listen to some of those videos in Las Vegas the other day again until you get it.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
          • Michael says:
            October 5, 2017 at 12:32 am

            You’ve obviously never fired a weapon with a bump fire stock. They are incredibly fun. My rights should not be trampled because of evil men.

            Liked by 1 person

            Reply
          • Wend says:
            October 5, 2017 at 12:41 am

            BF was in artillery and together we own about eight guns. No one outside of LE or military needs a fully automatic weapon, bump stock, etc., unless they’re up to no good- really.

            Like

            Reply
            • sgtrok13 says:
              October 5, 2017 at 1:01 am

              To dilonsfo
              I’m a 27 year retired Army veteran and a cop. Who are you to tell me what I can and can’t do with my weapon. If I want to have fun shooting watermelons with a bump fire stock it’s none of your business.
              It doesn’t matter what kind of weapon you have if your a law abiding citizen. It’s comments like yours that denigrate the 2nd amendment.

              Liked by 2 people

              Reply
              • Bull Durham says:
                October 5, 2017 at 1:17 am

                Exactly the meaning of freedom.
                Go blast those melons.
                Concur completely.
                The only requisite is obeying the local laws.
                Full auto or semi is no threat difference.
                In Nevada, people go to ranges where fully automatic guns are a tourist attraction.

                What we should be talking about is psychosis and how do psychotic types gradually form into mass murderers? Drugs anyone?

                Mental health and criminality are the causative issues, not the weapons employed.
                What if he catapulted kettle bombs into the crowd? Could have killed a thousand or more.

                Liked by 1 person

                Reply
    • kinthenorthwest says:
      October 5, 2017 at 12:28 am

      Its not the gun–it is the enemy/criminal behind the gun

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
    • abigailstraight says:
      October 5, 2017 at 12:31 am

      It never hurts to ‘discuss’ any issue, any matter.
      POTUS is always willing to discuss; always willing to listen.
      Under this POTUS 2nd Amendment will remain strong; he’s not a deceiver of the American people.
      He’s got this.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • paulraven1 says:
        October 5, 2017 at 12:41 am

        Yes, I think he’s just making non-committal noises that mean nothing. He realizes the emotions of a moment should never dictate legislation.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
        • beachgrammie says:
          October 5, 2017 at 12:49 am

          It is often like President Trump’s “We’ll see” responses that are really the same as my Dad used to give me as a precurser to no or don’t count on much. Dad in Chief, calm down kids, “we’ll see”.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
      • Victor Laszlo says:
        October 5, 2017 at 12:44 am

        I think that’s part of the problem right there. We should not entertain any more stupid ideas from the Left. The time for discussion is over. Isn’t that what the Left has already said? They don’t want to discuss, they want you to shut up? This civil war is going to go hot here pretty soon, and the Left has proven they are not interested in civil discussion or in anything that PT says. IMO, this whole LV thing is just going to be a tremendous attempt at taking our guns. They know they can’t impeach PT until we are unarmed. Luckily, they’re idiots, and still don’t realize that taking our guns is never going to happen. I say bring on the heat, because it’s all corrupt from top to bottom

        Like

        Reply
    • iswhatitis says:
      October 5, 2017 at 1:01 am

      Michael says –> “I’m concerned by POTUS’ willingness to discuss new gun laws.”

      Presidetn Trump ONLY said “… we’ll be talking about gun laws as time goes by” (where is your “NEW” in there?)

      Ref. 19 seconds in:

      Seems like EVERYONE (nearly without exception; and not only “the Left”) lately adds their own twists to what he says – and puts words and alternate meanings into his mouth.

      “talking about” DOES NOT EQUAL “make new gun laws”.

      Like

      Reply
    • A2 says:
      October 5, 2017 at 1:20 am

      He said the same thing about the Paris Accords (global warming), and that went nowhere except to allow the squeaky wheels to run over each other.

      Like

      Reply
  3. starfcker says:
    October 5, 2017 at 12:30 am

    Does anybody else find it ironic that the bonds that allowed Puerto Rico to borrow money to over pay their government employees pensions, are now in part held by funds here in the United States that municipalities rely on to over pay their government employees pensions? Don’t these people understand the concept, take one for the team?

    Like

    Reply
  4. SR says:
    October 5, 2017 at 12:37 am

    Everyone’s knows in DC who paid and involved in this whole fake dossier, fake fisa , wiretapping, msm leaks. If it’s true that Mueller is going behind fake dossier then rats and RINO would like to call end of Mueller investigation and save tax payers .

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Regina says:
      October 5, 2017 at 12:41 am

      It was interesting that the Senate Intel cmte choose today to make their public (no)update – they knew it would get lost in the commotion, resulting in little to no coverage about what a waste of time and money it is.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • treehouseron says:
        October 5, 2017 at 12:44 am

        I think if you connect the dots, they made their proclamation today so that they could ‘pass’ the investigation over to Mueller. Richard Burr is a snake in the grass, i’m embarrassed to say I voted for him just a few short months ago.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • MM says:
          October 5, 2017 at 1:03 am

          Don’t feel bad treehouseron, I voted for Rubio….. We voted for them because we were hopeful they would support our President.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
          • NC PATRIOT says:
            October 5, 2017 at 1:26 am

            We voted for them because PDJT ASKED us to. Better to have the Repubs in charge of the Senate–even though they aren’t helping him they got us the SC Justice !

            Like

            Reply
      • SR says:
        October 5, 2017 at 12:46 am

        One more thing that senate committee have nothing to talk has no idea about fake dossier. If Mueller is looking fake dossier that is making senate committee uncomfortable as committee is hiding deep state, John M, Clinton, Bush, fbi, Comey and previous administration .

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  5. BlackKnightRides says:
    October 5, 2017 at 12:41 am

    Take heart, Treepers:

    Time for the Healthcare Executive Order!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. Kaiser Roll says:
    October 5, 2017 at 12:45 am

    Like

    Reply
  7. rsanchez1990 says:
    October 5, 2017 at 12:46 am

    A new day, a new person in the administration the media wants to resign. At least they’re learning from the T-Rex total flop that they shouldn’t put words into people’s mouths.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • starfcker says:
      October 5, 2017 at 12:49 am

      PJMedia is fingering Kelly as the next guy itching to jump ship.

      Like

      Reply
      • starfcker says:
        October 5, 2017 at 12:53 am

        Here’s the link. Report: General Kelly Pulled Off Air Force One Flight to Las Vegas, May Resign This Week
        https://pjmedia.com/trending/2017/10/04/report-general-kelly-pulled-off-air-force-one-flight-to-las-vegas-may-resign-this-week/

        Like

        Reply
      • beachgrammie says:
        October 5, 2017 at 12:55 am

        This is the most enjoyable soap opera ever. Epic. The Media thinks it is driving the script, not realizing they are really bad writers even for a soap opera, and that the only reason that people are paying attention is because of the Star (POTUS) keeps the ratings going.

        History in the making, as even though the Media wants to keep it as a soap opera, that is just diguising what it really is, which is an Epic.

        Like

        Reply
      • treehouseron says:
        October 5, 2017 at 1:10 am

        “PJMedia”.

        Here’s what gets me. “PJMedia” cannot possibly support President Trump… because if they did, they would have watched President Trump’s meeting in Puerto Rico yesterday, where he pulled Kelly up to the camera and everything looked fine.

        They probably don’t watch President Trump videos, just like I didn’t watch President Obama videos.

        They can’t honestly have seen him yesterday, completely fine… but yet are pushing that he’s quitting any time now.

        I agree with Beach Grammie though, they can all quit as far as I’m concerned, I voted TRUMP, I’d never even heard of Kelly or Tillerson or any of them before the election. There’s probably tons of other great people who can help MAGA I’ve never head of either to replace them with.

        Like

        Reply
        • Troublemaker10 says:
          October 5, 2017 at 1:19 am

          Yeah but this isn’t a pjm report, they are just passing along a Bloomberg report, and pjm article ends it with a question..

          “Wishful thinking on Dworkin’s part (who is a Democrat after all), or is there something to it?”

          Pjm has generally been pretty supportive of POTUS/MAGA, but they do let you know what’s out there.

          Like

          Reply
    • Kaiser Roll says:
      October 5, 2017 at 1:08 am

      Bannon for CoS

      Gorka at State

      Like

      Reply
    • Wend says:
      October 5, 2017 at 1:14 am

      T-Rex scolding the children was great.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  8. Troublemaker10 says:
    October 5, 2017 at 1:05 am

    Like

    Reply
  9. Dazza says:
    October 5, 2017 at 1:05 am

    POTUS saying today that Puerto Rico’s debt will have to be wiped out has PR bond holders reeling. He should take it further and announce that there will be no Federal bailouts for any (Democrat) States and no protection for holders of State bonds. Bond yields for Illinois, California, etc. Will skyrocket as bond prices plummet, putting more pressure on Governornments of said States.

    Thank God for PDJT!

    Like

    Reply
  10. Dazza says:
    October 5, 2017 at 1:07 am

    Governments FFS!!!

    Like

    Reply
  11. Troublemaker10 says:
    October 5, 2017 at 1:12 am

    Like

    Reply
  12. keebler AC ovfefe says:
    October 5, 2017 at 1:20 am

    Is this true?

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s