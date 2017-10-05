October 5th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #259

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
What awesome awesome president. LOVE you president Trump.
Our president has been through so much is just the last few weeks and keeps on going.
I really don’t believe that any other president has had this many tragedies so close together.
I think the Good Lord gave us a strong leader because the world (not just the US) needs one right now. There’s probably more to come before we get through all this. I hope he keeps the Trump family strong.
Do believe that the Lord is behind Trump being President
I’m concerned by POTUS’ willingness to discuss new gun laws. At all of his rallies he repeatedly made an effort to assure us that the 2nd Amendment would be taken care of. I hope he doesn’t change his mind.
They’re probably going to outlaw bump stocks, and they should. And the silencer bill will go nowhere, which is fine also. I doubt there’s anything else to worry about.
Neither of those things are fine.
Really? Listen to some of those videos in Las Vegas the other day again until you get it.
You’ve obviously never fired a weapon with a bump fire stock. They are incredibly fun. My rights should not be trampled because of evil men.
We as a country have decided that automatic weapons in private hands need to be closely regulated. The fact that somebody cleverly figured out an inexpensive work around, doesn’t change that fact.
The NFA is garbage. I’m still waiting on tax stamps I submitted TEN MONTHS AGO for a couple suppressors. It’s absolutely ridiculous that the NFA even exists.
I’m shocked to see gun grabbers on The Treehouse. Wow.
No where in the 2nd amendment does it say you have a right to “have fun with a gun.” You have a right to gun ownership not to make an ass out of yourself shooting watermelons.
Democrat Underground is that way.
In the pursuit of happiness, firing with bumpfire stock is guaranteed fun.
Boo. Hiss.
BF was in artillery and together we own about eight guns. No one outside of LE or military needs a fully automatic weapon, bump stock, etc., unless they’re up to no good- really.
To dilonsfo
I’m a 27 year retired Army veteran and a cop. Who are you to tell me what I can and can’t do with my weapon. If I want to have fun shooting watermelons with a bump fire stock it’s none of your business.
It doesn’t matter what kind of weapon you have if your a law abiding citizen. It’s comments like yours that denigrate the 2nd amendment.
Exactly the meaning of freedom.
Go blast those melons.
Concur completely.
The only requisite is obeying the local laws.
Full auto or semi is no threat difference.
In Nevada, people go to ranges where fully automatic guns are a tourist attraction.
What we should be talking about is psychosis and how do psychotic types gradually form into mass murderers? Drugs anyone?
Mental health and criminality are the causative issues, not the weapons employed.
What if he catapulted kettle bombs into the crowd? Could have killed a thousand or more.
Its not the gun–it is the enemy/criminal behind the gun
Wow, I’d watch the Demons press conference but my doctor told me to avoid too much excitement….BTW that is a gorgeous .357.
I love my 38s LOL
It never hurts to ‘discuss’ any issue, any matter.
POTUS is always willing to discuss; always willing to listen.
Under this POTUS 2nd Amendment will remain strong; he’s not a deceiver of the American people.
He’s got this.
Yes, I think he’s just making non-committal noises that mean nothing. He realizes the emotions of a moment should never dictate legislation.
It is often like President Trump’s “We’ll see” responses that are really the same as my Dad used to give me as a precurser to no or don’t count on much. Dad in Chief, calm down kids, “we’ll see”.
I think that’s part of the problem right there. We should not entertain any more stupid ideas from the Left. The time for discussion is over. Isn’t that what the Left has already said? They don’t want to discuss, they want you to shut up? This civil war is going to go hot here pretty soon, and the Left has proven they are not interested in civil discussion or in anything that PT says. IMO, this whole LV thing is just going to be a tremendous attempt at taking our guns. They know they can’t impeach PT until we are unarmed. Luckily, they’re idiots, and still don’t realize that taking our guns is never going to happen. I say bring on the heat, because it’s all corrupt from top to bottom
Michael says –> “I’m concerned by POTUS’ willingness to discuss new gun laws.”
Presidetn Trump ONLY said “… we’ll be talking about gun laws as time goes by” (where is your “NEW” in there?)
Ref. 19 seconds in:
Seems like EVERYONE (nearly without exception; and not only “the Left”) lately adds their own twists to what he says – and puts words and alternate meanings into his mouth.
“talking about” DOES NOT EQUAL “make new gun laws”.
He said the same thing about the Paris Accords (global warming), and that went nowhere except to allow the squeaky wheels to run over each other.
Does anybody else find it ironic that the bonds that allowed Puerto Rico to borrow money to over pay their government employees pensions, are now in part held by funds here in the United States that municipalities rely on to over pay their government employees pensions? Don’t these people understand the concept, take one for the team?
Everyone’s knows in DC who paid and involved in this whole fake dossier, fake fisa , wiretapping, msm leaks. If it’s true that Mueller is going behind fake dossier then rats and RINO would like to call end of Mueller investigation and save tax payers .
It was interesting that the Senate Intel cmte choose today to make their public (no)update – they knew it would get lost in the commotion, resulting in little to no coverage about what a waste of time and money it is.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I think if you connect the dots, they made their proclamation today so that they could ‘pass’ the investigation over to Mueller. Richard Burr is a snake in the grass, i’m embarrassed to say I voted for him just a few short months ago.
Don’t feel bad treehouseron, I voted for Rubio….. We voted for them because we were hopeful they would support our President.
We voted for them because PDJT ASKED us to. Better to have the Repubs in charge of the Senate–even though they aren’t helping him they got us the SC Justice !
One more thing that senate committee have nothing to talk has no idea about fake dossier. If Mueller is looking fake dossier that is making senate committee uncomfortable as committee is hiding deep state, John M, Clinton, Bush, fbi, Comey and previous administration .
Take heart, Treepers:
Time for the Healthcare Executive Order!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Amazon Whole Foods wants cheap labor now.
As a vendor for Wholefoods I have to tell you of their strict rules as to how we must treat our employees. They actually send people onto your farm to make sure you are treating the workers well. Then can’t figure out why we have quote them the prices we put on our product. Watch Wholefoods they’ll bring everything they can in from 3rd world countries who sell cheaper because the 3rd world countries do not have the regulations and labor cost we do here in the USA.
I turned in Illegals when they would apply at my farm, shock to me when I was then turned into a target to be harassed by GOV. for following the law as I knew it to be!
LikeLiked by 1 person
CIS is a great organization.
Turn up the heat, write your Representative and the Speaker to bring up the RAISE Act for a vote in the House.
https://www.house.gov/representatives/find/
https://www.speaker.gov/contact
wow. Was just about to say “I hate these guys so much” (the GOPe importing cheap labor) , when I saw the post below. They cancelled. And yes, it IS political suicide.
Mickey is great. The apple does not fall far from the tree-his father was a great California Supreme Court associate justice and nice man and his mother also nice. Both sadly passed on.
A new day, a new person in the administration the media wants to resign. At least they’re learning from the T-Rex total flop that they shouldn’t put words into people’s mouths.
PJMedia is fingering Kelly as the next guy itching to jump ship.
Here’s the link. Report: General Kelly Pulled Off Air Force One Flight to Las Vegas, May Resign This Week
https://pjmedia.com/trending/2017/10/04/report-general-kelly-pulled-off-air-force-one-flight-to-las-vegas-may-resign-this-week/
This is the most enjoyable soap opera ever. Epic. The Media thinks it is driving the script, not realizing they are really bad writers even for a soap opera, and that the only reason that people are paying attention is because of the Star (POTUS) keeps the ratings going.
History in the making, as even though the Media wants to keep it as a soap opera, that is just diguising what it really is, which is an Epic.
Do we really care if Sessions, or Tillerson, or Kelly, or any of them leave? It is POTUS who is irreplaceable, not them. Stand up, work loyally for POTUS and country, or get out of the way. It isn’t the Tillerson or Kelly train, it is the Trump Train.
Very true. But I doubt Kelly or Tillerson are going anywhere. They knew the job when they signed up. Both are honorable, disciplined men.
Seriously-well put.
An “Epic Enjoyable Soap Opera”.
Thankyou, beachgrammie. You have described it To.A.Tee.
And now I’m gonna go look up where that saying “To a T” came from.
“PJMedia”.
Here’s what gets me. “PJMedia” cannot possibly support President Trump… because if they did, they would have watched President Trump’s meeting in Puerto Rico yesterday, where he pulled Kelly up to the camera and everything looked fine.
They probably don’t watch President Trump videos, just like I didn’t watch President Obama videos.
They can’t honestly have seen him yesterday, completely fine… but yet are pushing that he’s quitting any time now.
I agree with Beach Grammie though, they can all quit as far as I’m concerned, I voted TRUMP, I’d never even heard of Kelly or Tillerson or any of them before the election. There’s probably tons of other great people who can help MAGA I’ve never head of either to replace them with.
Yeah but this isn’t a pjm report, they are just passing along a Bloomberg report, and pjm article ends it with a question..
Pjm has generally been pretty supportive of POTUS/MAGA, but they do let you know what’s out there.
Bannon for CoS
Gorka at State
T-Rex scolding the children was great.
LikeLiked by 1 person
POTUS saying today that Puerto Rico’s debt will have to be wiped out has PR bond holders reeling. He should take it further and announce that there will be no Federal bailouts for any (Democrat) States and no protection for holders of State bonds. Bond yields for Illinois, California, etc. Will skyrocket as bond prices plummet, putting more pressure on Governornments of said States.
Thank God for PDJT!
Neither a borrower nor a lender be…
Governments FFS!!!
Is this true?
Has everyone seen this list?
Donors of Anti-Trump ‘Resistance’ Group Revealed…..
http://freebeacon.com/politics/donors-anti-trump-resistance-group-revealed/?utm_source=Freedom+Mail&utm_campaign=0f4e28c8b1-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2017_10_04&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_b5e6e0e9ea-0f4e28c8b1-45943045
