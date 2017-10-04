FBI Questions Girlfriend of Las Vegas Shooter…

Posted on October 4, 2017 by

All of the reporting surrounding Marilou Danley (62), girlfriend of shooter Stephen Paddock (64), remains odd.   CTH noted last night not to put too much emphasis on these media reports as they are subject to 180° turns and twists.  [The retraction by Newsweek is another example.]  Often “subjects of interest” fall into the ‘Villain-to-Victim-to-Villain’ flow of news cycles.

According to a CNN report, using a Southeast Asia immigration official for sourcing, despite claims of her U.S. residency and Filipino origin, Ms. Danley travels on an Australian passport:

[…]  After the attack, authorities in the United States, the Philippines and Australia joined efforts to search for Danley, hoping she might shed some light on the motive behind the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history.

Danley landed Tuesday at Los Angeles International Airport, a law enforcement source told CNN. She was accompanied by the FBI in Los Angeles, where Las Vegas police planned to question her, the source said.

Danley, 62, who travels on an Australian passport, arrived from Manila, said Maria Antoinette Mangrobang, the Philippine Bureau of Immigration spokeswoman. Danley had arrived in the Philippines from Tokyo on September 15, then left for Hong Kong on September 22, and flew back to the Philippines on September 25, Mangrobang said. (read more)

Travel: USA to Tokyo to Manila to Hong Kong to Manila then back to the USA.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — FBI agents began questioning the Las Vegas gunman’s girlfriend on Wednesday for clues to what drove Stephen Paddock to slaughter 59 people from his high-rise hotel suite, a law enforcement official said.

The official said Marilou Danley was interviewed at the bureau’s field office in Los Angeles and was with her attorney. The official was not authorized to discuss the investigation publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Danley, 62, returned to the U.S. on Tuesday night from the Philippines after a weekslong trip abroad.

[…] Sheriff Joseph Lombardo on Tuesday called Danley a “person of interest” in the attack. A receptionist at the office of Los Angeles-based criminal defense attorney Matthew Lombard confirmed he was representing Danley but would not comment any further.

[…] Danley’s sisters in Australia said in a TV interview there that they believe she couldn’t have known about Paddock’s murderous plans and that he must have sent her away so she wouldn’t interfere.

The sisters — whose faces were obscured and their names withheld — said Danley is “a good person” who would have stopped Paddock had she been there

“She didn’t even know that she was going to the Philippines until Steve said, ‘Marilou, I found you a cheap ticket to the Philippines,'” said one of the sisters, who live near Brisbane. (read more)

Advertisements
This entry was posted in FBI, Mandalay Bay Massacre, media bias, Police action, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

30 Responses to FBI Questions Girlfriend of Las Vegas Shooter…

  1. treehouseron says:
    October 4, 2017 at 3:08 pm

    All we’re getting is what the FBI is releasing. They seem to have a huge piece of the puzzle, that they’re withholding from us…. which makes it all make sense.

    So people are left to speculate what that puzzle piece is.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  2. Peter Costello says:
    October 4, 2017 at 3:10 pm

    Who, other than a child or some kind of human chattel, just gets “sent away?”

    Like

    Reply
  3. mazziflol says:
    October 4, 2017 at 3:12 pm

    For a family who brags about their wealth and lifestyle…why the need for a ‘cheap’ ticket?

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  4. MM says:
    October 4, 2017 at 3:12 pm

    Don’t forget the pulse night club shooters wife.
    She was spilling her guts until FBI/Cair stepped in and then she knew nothing.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  5. kinthenorthwest says:
    October 4, 2017 at 3:13 pm

    Like many have said this was way too well planned for just a lone wolf. Others, or some organization is involved in some way. I just pray it is not someone within the Federal Government that was helping him, especially someone higher up in the government, or that was once higher up in the government.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
      October 4, 2017 at 3:24 pm

      Maybe she can give hint as to who was shooting out the second window. At that distance from the target area there was no good reason for one guy to have two sniper nests set up only 30 feet apart.

      Like

      Reply
    • scott467 says:
      October 4, 2017 at 3:25 pm

      “I just pray it is not someone within the Federal Government that was helping him, especially someone higher up in the government, or that was once higher up in the government.”

      _______________

      That you even have to wonder at all speaks volumes about how far the credibility of government has fallen.

      Like

      Reply
  6. Lucille says:
    October 4, 2017 at 3:13 pm

    Wonder if they can get any info out of her re ISIS’s claims….

    ISIS hails Las Vegas shooter as “lion of tawhid”
    October 4, 2017 10:51 AM By Robert Spencer
    “Tawhid” is Islamic monotheism.
    https://www.jihadwatch.org/2017/10/isis-hails-las-vegas-shooter-as-lion-of-tawhid

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. Joe says:
    October 4, 2017 at 3:14 pm

    What does his note say?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. willvecchio says:
    October 4, 2017 at 3:15 pm

    How the perp earned the millions is the key to figuring out why he did what he did. A criminal operation somehow connected to his father’s life of crime makes the most sense to me. Lots of $, pilot’s license, airplanes, a virtual arsenal, a life of gambling and hedonism, hmmmm.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. 4sure says:
    October 4, 2017 at 3:15 pm

    Questioned w/her attorney present. For her, that is best thing to do. So, you can rest assured, the interrogation lasted only a few mins. unless they were exchanging pics. of grandchildren. And the FBI learned she knew absolutely nothing.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. Joe says:
    October 4, 2017 at 3:20 pm

    Did Mandalay Bay give out more than one room key? If so, who used it? Video will show who entered his room, if anybody else…FBI knows by now, that is for sure.

    Also, you can’t just get on the elevators to those floors, there is security that checks to see if you have a key to those floors so they must have noticed the multiple trips with suitcases and it would be odd to those who secure the elevators.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. grandmaintexas says:
    October 4, 2017 at 3:22 pm

    CIA Intel guy, contributor on FOX, took FBI to task for ruling out terrorism within first few hours. Interesting.

    Like

    Reply
  12. Ziiggii says:
    October 4, 2017 at 3:22 pm

    interesting flight the night of the shooting by the LVMPD chopper (N911WY)
    https://www.flightradar24.com/data/aircraft/n911wy#f122993
    note it circles Mandalay Bay then all the sudden heads towards the i-15 / i-215 interchange and then back. I’m still trying to figure out exact times, but it reminded me of the BOLO call on a dark dually truck seen leaving the parking area at a high rate of speed.

    Also, interesting – this afternoon it has been circling the Clark County Sheriff’s office… hmm, curious?!?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. Seb Dadin (@Awan_Scandal) says:
    October 4, 2017 at 3:23 pm

    Why is everyone ignoring the elephant in the room in favor if elaborate conspiracy theories?

    Like

    Reply
  14. Ziiggii says:
    October 4, 2017 at 3:25 pm

    “Travel: USA to Tokyo to Manila to Hong Kong to Manila then back to the USA.”

    yeah nothing weird about taking a random trip to Hong Kong while you are supposed to be “visiting family in Manila”… and dang that’s a lot of SkyMiles!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s