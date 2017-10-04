FBI Questions Girlfriend of Las Vegas Shooter…

All of the reporting surrounding Marilou Danley (62), girlfriend of shooter Stephen Paddock (64), remains odd. CTH noted last night not to put too much emphasis on these media reports as they are subject to 180° turns and twists. [The retraction by Newsweek is another example.] Often “subjects of interest” fall into the ‘Villain-to-Victim-to-Villain’ flow of news cycles.
According to a CNN report, using a Southeast Asia immigration official for sourcing, despite claims of her U.S. residency and Filipino origin, Ms. Danley travels on an Australian passport:
[…] After the attack, authorities in the United States, the Philippines and Australia joined efforts to search for Danley, hoping she might shed some light on the motive behind the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history.
Danley landed Tuesday at Los Angeles International Airport, a law enforcement source told CNN. She was accompanied by the FBI in Los Angeles, where Las Vegas police planned to question her, the source said.
Danley, 62, who travels on an Australian passport, arrived from Manila, said Maria Antoinette Mangrobang, the Philippine Bureau of Immigration spokeswoman. Danley had arrived in the Philippines from Tokyo on September 15, then left for Hong Kong on September 22, and flew back to the Philippines on September 25, Mangrobang said. (read more)
Travel: USA to Tokyo to Manila to Hong Kong to Manila then back to the USA.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — FBI agents began questioning the Las Vegas gunman’s girlfriend on Wednesday for clues to what drove Stephen Paddock to slaughter 59 people from his high-rise hotel suite, a law enforcement official said.
The official said Marilou Danley was interviewed at the bureau’s field office in Los Angeles and was with her attorney. The official was not authorized to discuss the investigation publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.
Danley, 62, returned to the U.S. on Tuesday night from the Philippines after a weekslong trip abroad.
[…] Sheriff Joseph Lombardo on Tuesday called Danley a “person of interest” in the attack. A receptionist at the office of Los Angeles-based criminal defense attorney Matthew Lombard confirmed he was representing Danley but would not comment any further.
[…] Danley’s sisters in Australia said in a TV interview there that they believe she couldn’t have known about Paddock’s murderous plans and that he must have sent her away so she wouldn’t interfere.
The sisters — whose faces were obscured and their names withheld — said Danley is “a good person” who would have stopped Paddock had she been there
“She didn’t even know that she was going to the Philippines until Steve said, ‘Marilou, I found you a cheap ticket to the Philippines,'” said one of the sisters, who live near Brisbane. (read more)
All we’re getting is what the FBI is releasing. They seem to have a huge piece of the puzzle, that they’re withholding from us…. which makes it all make sense.
So people are left to speculate what that puzzle piece is.
Withhold? 2 days after investigation started?
Frankly, I don’t believe anything the FBI says anymore.
Who, other than a child or some kind of human chattel, just gets “sent away?”
For a family who brags about their wealth and lifestyle…why the need for a ‘cheap’ ticket?
Exactly what I’m thinking.
Just let them talk, they’ll talk themselves into a circle!
and what about that $100,000. he wired to THE PHILIPPINES just days before his killing spree ?
wonder if that prompted her to hot foot it over there ?
http://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/stephen-paddock-money-las-vegas-shooting-philippines-girlfriend-latest-a7981661.html
“For a family who brags about their wealth and lifestyle…why the need for a ‘cheap’ ticket?”
Exactly.
Money is no object, certainly not airline ticket money, for somebody who just wired $100K (that we know of so far) to the Philippines.
Don’t forget the pulse night club shooters wife.
She was spilling her guts until FBI/Cair stepped in and then she knew nothing.
Like many have said this was way too well planned for just a lone wolf. Others, or some organization is involved in some way. I just pray it is not someone within the Federal Government that was helping him, especially someone higher up in the government, or that was once higher up in the government.
Maybe she can give hint as to who was shooting out the second window. At that distance from the target area there was no good reason for one guy to have two sniper nests set up only 30 feet apart.
“I just pray it is not someone within the Federal Government that was helping him, especially someone higher up in the government, or that was once higher up in the government.”
That you even have to wonder at all speaks volumes about how far the credibility of government has fallen.
Wonder if they can get any info out of her re ISIS’s claims….
ISIS hails Las Vegas shooter as “lion of tawhid”
October 4, 2017 10:51 AM By Robert Spencer
“Tawhid” is Islamic monotheism.
https://www.jihadwatch.org/2017/10/isis-hails-las-vegas-shooter-as-lion-of-tawhid
What does his note say?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t know but I do know that the Antifa propaganda is photoshopped into the pic you posted.
How the perp earned the millions is the key to figuring out why he did what he did. A criminal operation somehow connected to his father’s life of crime makes the most sense to me. Lots of $, pilot’s license, airplanes, a virtual arsenal, a life of gambling and hedonism, hmmmm.
They likely can’t publicly release what he did for a living… because it blows a lot of deep state shit wide open.
Lived in 23 different places in his life time?
That’s just strange to me!
I’ve probably lived that many places in my lifetime, or close to it…they said he lived on the lam with his dad – wonder if those addresses are part of that record?
I’ve read claims that within one decade – the 80s – he worked for the United States Postal Service, the Internal Revenue Service and Lockheed-Martin. He then, possibly through an inheritance, got into real-estate.
LikeLike
I keep wondering that one.
The reference to Paddock being a millionaire came out of the mouth of his brother. Until we see bank records, that is only a supposition. I am wondering if the airplanes were leased or if he had only a share of ownership.
Questioned w/her attorney present. For her, that is best thing to do. So, you can rest assured, the interrogation lasted only a few mins. unless they were exchanging pics. of grandchildren. And the FBI learned she knew absolutely nothing.
Did Mandalay Bay give out more than one room key? If so, who used it? Video will show who entered his room, if anybody else…FBI knows by now, that is for sure.
Also, you can’t just get on the elevators to those floors, there is security that checks to see if you have a key to those floors so they must have noticed the multiple trips with suitcases and it would be odd to those who secure the elevators.
Employees of Mandalay Bay most likely know a lot about his comings and goings during his stay.
CIA Intel guy, contributor on FOX, took FBI to task for ruling out terrorism within first few hours. Interesting.
interesting flight the night of the shooting by the LVMPD chopper (N911WY)
https://www.flightradar24.com/data/aircraft/n911wy#f122993
note it circles Mandalay Bay then all the sudden heads towards the i-15 / i-215 interchange and then back. I’m still trying to figure out exact times, but it reminded me of the BOLO call on a dark dually truck seen leaving the parking area at a high rate of speed.
Also, interesting – this afternoon it has been circling the Clark County Sheriff’s office… hmm, curious?!?
Why is everyone ignoring the elephant in the room in favor if elaborate conspiracy theories?
“Travel: USA to Tokyo to Manila to Hong Kong to Manila then back to the USA.”
yeah nothing weird about taking a random trip to Hong Kong while you are supposed to be “visiting family in Manila”… and dang that’s a lot of SkyMiles!
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s a lot of side trips!
