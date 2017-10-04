FBI Questions Girlfriend of Las Vegas Shooter…

All of the reporting surrounding Marilou Danley (62), girlfriend of shooter Stephen Paddock (64), remains odd. CTH noted last night not to put too much emphasis on these media reports as they are subject to 180° turns and twists. [The retraction by Newsweek is another example.] Often “subjects of interest” fall into the ‘Villain-to-Victim-to-Villain’ flow of news cycles.

According to a CNN report, using a Southeast Asia immigration official for sourcing, despite claims of her U.S. residency and Filipino origin, Ms. Danley travels on an Australian passport:

[…] After the attack, authorities in the United States, the Philippines and Australia joined efforts to search for Danley, hoping she might shed some light on the motive behind the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history. Danley landed Tuesday at Los Angeles International Airport, a law enforcement source told CNN. She was accompanied by the FBI in Los Angeles, where Las Vegas police planned to question her, the source said.

Danley, 62, who travels on an Australian passport, arrived from Manila, said Maria Antoinette Mangrobang, the Philippine Bureau of Immigration spokeswoman. Danley had arrived in the Philippines from Tokyo on September 15, then left for Hong Kong on September 22, and flew back to the Philippines on September 25, Mangrobang said. (read more)

Travel: USA to Tokyo to Manila to Hong Kong to Manila then back to the USA.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — FBI agents began questioning the Las Vegas gunman’s girlfriend on Wednesday for clues to what drove Stephen Paddock to slaughter 59 people from his high-rise hotel suite, a law enforcement official said.

The official said Marilou Danley was interviewed at the bureau’s field office in Los Angeles and was with her attorney. The official was not authorized to discuss the investigation publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Danley, 62, returned to the U.S. on Tuesday night from the Philippines after a weekslong trip abroad.

[…] Sheriff Joseph Lombardo on Tuesday called Danley a “person of interest” in the attack. A receptionist at the office of Los Angeles-based criminal defense attorney Matthew Lombard confirmed he was representing Danley but would not comment any further.

[…] Danley’s sisters in Australia said in a TV interview there that they believe she couldn’t have known about Paddock’s murderous plans and that he must have sent her away so she wouldn’t interfere.

The sisters — whose faces were obscured and their names withheld — said Danley is “a good person” who would have stopped Paddock had she been there

“She didn’t even know that she was going to the Philippines until Steve said, ‘Marilou, I found you a cheap ticket to the Philippines,'” said one of the sisters, who live near Brisbane. (read more)

