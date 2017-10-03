Tuesday October 3rd – Open Thread

Posted on October 3, 2017 by

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

4 Responses to Tuesday October 3rd – Open Thread

  1. Garrison Hall says:
    October 3, 2017 at 12:16 am

    Like

    Reply
  2. elena19501deplorable says:
    October 3, 2017 at 12:18 am

    I posted it on another tread, but not many ppl saw it.
    How it all started in the 70s…How it was planned to make Eurasia out of Europe. This is incredible video, which needs to go viral…But you got to read translation in the bottom of the video…

    Like

    Reply
  3. citizen817 says:
    October 3, 2017 at 12:20 am

    The 66-year-old entertainer is still alive, and news outlets that announced his death Monday retracted their stories later Monday.

    Like

    Reply
  4. MaryfromMarin says:
    October 3, 2017 at 12:20 am

    “May the souls of the faithful departed, by the mercy of God, rest in peace.”

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s