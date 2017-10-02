President Trump Delivers Remarks Following ‘Mandalay Bay Massacre’ in Las Vegas: “An Act of Pure Evil”…

Posted on October 2, 2017 by

Following the horrific mass shooting in Las Vegas President Trump delivers somber remarks:

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Conspiracy ?, Death Threats, Mandalay Bay Massacre, Police action, President Trump, Terrorist Attacks, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

53 Responses to President Trump Delivers Remarks Following ‘Mandalay Bay Massacre’ in Las Vegas: “An Act of Pure Evil”…

  1. Sedanka says:
    October 2, 2017 at 12:59 pm

    Leftism is domestic terrorism.

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
    • paulraven1 says:
      October 2, 2017 at 2:33 pm

      Nearly everybody on our side knows this except our representatives. They refuse to acknowledge it. I think Trump has mentioned Antifa twice, and Sessions refuses to open his mouth or lift a finger against the Left’s widespread assaults on our First Amendment. Until this changes, it just gets worse. More violence.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • The Devilbat says:
      October 2, 2017 at 2:50 pm

      I smell the stench of a false flag operation. There are numerous pro gun bills that until today seemed sure to pass. the deep state does NOT want it to happen. The CIA have long since used mind control weapons and drugs on people to make commit heinous acts.

      If this sounds overboard to you, I recently read several US patents that describe various apparatus to effect subliminal mind control. Some used microwaves and others ultrasonic sound. The victim hears voices that nobody else around them hears. Scary!!!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  2. Walt says:
    October 2, 2017 at 12:59 pm

    Thank God for President Trump!!!

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  3. FofBW says:
    October 2, 2017 at 1:05 pm

    PT is doing all he can to make “one America” happen during his Presidency.

    I pray we are not too far gone.

    Liked by 19 people

    Reply
  4. Binkser1 says:
    October 2, 2017 at 1:10 pm

    Brought a tear to my eye. It is so nice to have a real president that cares about all of the people in this country instead of only caring about people that are certain colors or religions. Thank you Lord for blessing us with President Trump.

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  5. Mike diamond says:
    October 2, 2017 at 1:11 pm

    Thank God for President Trump!!!!!! We will all be praying for the family’s in Vegas !

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  6. andyocoregon says:
    October 2, 2017 at 1:12 pm

    The loony liberals are already calling for more gun control legislation even before the victims’ bodies are cool.

    http://dailycaller.com/2017/10/02/democrats-immediately-call-for-gun-control-after-las-vegas-shooting/

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Turranos says:
      October 2, 2017 at 1:24 pm

      No surprise there. It just takes them a few moments to get to the keyboard and start pounding out their idiotic messages about gun control legislation that will do absolutely nothing, in the end. On second thought, usually their legislation will prevent someone from saving their own lives when they need to defend themselves. Their answer is always to take away all the guns and we know how well that works in Chicago (Chiraq) and many other places around the world.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  7. deplorabledeb says:
    October 2, 2017 at 1:14 pm

    Powerful remarks from our President. For the first time my local news relayed his comments accurately and without any snide comments. I hope all news stations will do this and allow us to heal from this terrible tragedy.

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  8. georgiafl says:
    October 2, 2017 at 1:15 pm

    (and John McCain as well)

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  9. MfM says:
    October 2, 2017 at 1:16 pm

    He did a good job.

    Now we have to listen to Gabbie Gifford and more like her.

    Like

    Reply
  10. Turranos says:
    October 2, 2017 at 1:17 pm

    Just imagine, for a moment, that Bohoma was still in office…imagine the heartless message that he would deliver. Contrast that with the words, just delivered from President Donald J. Trump.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  11. bessie2003 says:
    October 2, 2017 at 1:20 pm

    Thank you President Trump for this wonderful statement, perfect tempo to set the pace while family members and members of the community absorb the shock and begin to wrap their hearts and minds around what just happened.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  12. fleporeblog says:
    October 2, 2017 at 1:32 pm

    May God Bless our Beloved President and his entire family! Our Lord provided our nation the gift that we call President of the United States of America!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  13. Katherine McCoun says:
    October 2, 2017 at 1:35 pm

    Solid, compassionate speech by POTUS. Strong leadership and I am grateful!

    Had to tell my son about this first thing am as he is going to a camp all week so I wanted him to hear from me rather than be surprised when he heard it from other children.

    One thing I emphasized with him was this guy was not a “shooter” — he was a murderer who used a gun to kill. Yes, he shot the gun but he was the murderer. Shooter is too nice and is also a term that we use for ourselves at the shooting range, skeet & trap shooting, hunting, target practice, etc. When we say that we are going to go shoot it has nothing to do with using a gun to murder (unless you are a vegan then you would view killing wildlife as murder but that is a different issue.

    Also, we discussed that we do lots of things with guns and that they are machines that do not dictate how they are used. If this guy didn’t have access to guns then he would have made bombs which have been used for 150 yrs to kill large numbers of people here in the US. A determined murderer will use what he has to accomplish his goals.
    https://townhall.com/columnists/johnhawkins/2013/04/16/the-10-worst-bombings-in-us-history-n1568828

    We also noted that making laws about guns is redundant as it is already illegal to murder and that only law abiding citizens will obey gun laws. We talked about soft targets. And we talked about life going on and how much do we let it affect us, change our habits and permeate our thoughts. I even mentioned a little bit of what to do if we are ever in that situation of an active attack. We talked about Islam and how civilians have always been killed in war but not usually targeted in war by opposing armies of civilized countries. We talked about drugs, even prescriptions some drugs esp. (ironically) for mental issues, that change a persons mind, reality and sense of right/wrong.

    So many big ideas and terrible realities we now have to talk about with our children!

    He told me that one thing that is important to him is that we don’t get so used to these attacks, whether by a crazed person, an evil person, political attack or an act of war by a country or group of people, that we stop being affected by them and stop feeling for the dead and wounded. He said that it seems to happen so much that its almost just part of life but he doesn’t want to let it become routine to his heart for those involved.

    Sad that happens this much that we almost can become jaded. Don’t want to walk in fear either. But we can’t be oblivious or ignorant or carelessly refuse to recognize the dangers. Balance, proactive and 0 tolerance so that each event is jarring, unacceptable and we work to prevent future events and always remember the real people involved. So sad! I a grown middle aged woman and I don’t want to deal with this stuff! Hate that my 11 yr old has to grow up in this environment!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • TXBlueSquid says:
      October 2, 2017 at 2:13 pm

      Katherine,
      I too discussed the events of last night with my 11 y/o son this morning so he wouldn’t first hear of it at school. He had lots of questions and I answered them as well as I could, although we didn’t have much information yet. It is indeed a different world he is growing up in compared to mine. I’m 56 and the worst event I can remember first hand during my childhood were the Manson murders. Although mass shootings and other significant acts of violence have occurred many times over the years, it is hard to try to explain to a child why a person would carry out such an act. It does seem like we are having these “talks” more and more often these days.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  14. charliedan says:
    October 2, 2017 at 1:35 pm

    End gun violence now, here’s how:

    /sarc off

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. independentalien says:
    October 2, 2017 at 1:36 pm

    A difficult task today, but do it while hugging a loved one of any kind. Just Love.
    Smile though your heart is aching
    Smile even though it’s breaking
    When there are clouds in the sky, you’ll get by
    If you smile through your fear and sorrow
    Smile and maybe tomorrow
    You’ll see the sun come shining through for you

    Light up your face with gladness
    Hide every trace of sadness
    Although a tear may be ever so near
    That’s the time you must keep on trying
    Smile, what’s the use of crying?
    You’ll find that life is still worthwhile
    If you just smile

    That’s the time you must keep on trying
    Smile, what’s the use of crying?
    You’ll find that life is still worthwhile
    If you just smile

    Songwriters: CHARLES CHAPLIN

    If I knew how to post a video I would. Nothing more real than Judy Garland singing this.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  16. justme928 says:
    October 2, 2017 at 1:38 pm

    Interesting few tweets.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  17. georgiafl says:
    October 2, 2017 at 1:56 pm

    SO GLAD President Trump DID NOT TAKE QUESTIONS.

    …AND DID NOT let the nasty propaganda press turn his statement into a press conference where they could insert their insinuations and assertions in the pretense of asking questions.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  18. History Teaches says:
    October 2, 2017 at 2:00 pm

    If the FBI was truly under Trump control then their statements might have some credibility. But with all we know about the swamp, I am cynical about how they and the media will construct a false narrative

    We probably will never know the full story.

    And of course, the Democratic mantra of ‘never letting a crisis go to waste’ is already playing out via Hillary and others.

    This horrific event is a manifestation of pure evil, regardless of motive or mindset. The victims deserve the dignity of prayer and mourning and not being used as props for one agenda or another.

    I trust the President for the final word after everything is investigated and processed. Hopefully he isn’t deceived or misled by those with their own agendas within the swamp.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. Moishe Pipik says:
    October 2, 2017 at 2:22 pm

    Greetings people. What sad news!

    I’m on my way to Washington, D.C. for Sukkot. I’ll try to post from photos from our Nation’s great Capital.

    Like

    Reply
  20. Awshoot says:
    October 2, 2017 at 2:24 pm

    If I had converted to some radical belief and was intent on doing some people in like the Vegas thing, I would not leave evidence of my religious conversion any place I lived or visited.
    There is some indication that the shooters woman was Indonesian. Most of those people are Muslim. She probably left the the country to avoid arrest. My vote is that the shooter was an old man convert radicalised by a young female Muslim.

    Like

    Reply
  21. keebler AC ovfefe says:
    October 2, 2017 at 2:25 pm

    It’s too early to take questions because he’ll find out it was a psyops to take attention off NFL and grab guns. The 10 rifles in the hotel room and machine gun is too far fetched! Along with some women screaming they were all goners before the shooting even occurred. There were people on twitter making up stories about hostage taking in the reception area. People told to take cover in the basement? when there is a hostage situation? They didn’t want witnesses to nothing. The one gunman kills himself before police find him. Watch for missing details like CV.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • keebler AC ovfefe says:
      October 2, 2017 at 2:27 pm

      Also, the massacre took place 8 hours before live info got out but enough time for Reuters and other media to do write ups on it. I pray for any casualties really lost, but don’t give the planners a single piece of credibility or they win.

      Like

      Reply
  22. andyocoregon says:
    October 2, 2017 at 2:39 pm

    I wonder if it occurred to the shooter in Las Vegas he could have taken out more innocent victims had he simply flown one of his airplanes into the large crowd. Glad he didn’t do that.

    Like

    Reply
  24. PDQ says:
    October 2, 2017 at 2:59 pm

    This was is an act of war. Pull out all the stops, fire the demons obstruucting law and order and expose this evil once and for all. This was not a lone gunman…this was a coordinated act of war.

    If the federal government does not take action, the poeple will…we have every right to defend ourselves…ferret out the truth and crush this evil.

    ENOUGH.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s