President Trump Delivers Remarks Following ‘Mandalay Bay Massacre’ in Las Vegas: “An Act of Pure Evil”…

Following the horrific mass shooting in Las Vegas President Trump delivers somber remarks:
Leftism is domestic terrorism.
LikeLiked by 13 people
Nearly everybody on our side knows this except our representatives. They refuse to acknowledge it. I think Trump has mentioned Antifa twice, and Sessions refuses to open his mouth or lift a finger against the Left’s widespread assaults on our First Amendment. Until this changes, it just gets worse. More violence.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I smell the stench of a false flag operation. There are numerous pro gun bills that until today seemed sure to pass. the deep state does NOT want it to happen. The CIA have long since used mind control weapons and drugs on people to make commit heinous acts.
If this sounds overboard to you, I recently read several US patents that describe various apparatus to effect subliminal mind control. Some used microwaves and others ultrasonic sound. The victim hears voices that nobody else around them hears. Scary!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank God for President Trump!!!
LikeLiked by 15 people
PT is doing all he can to make “one America” happen during his Presidency.
I pray we are not too far gone.
LikeLiked by 19 people
Brought a tear to my eye. It is so nice to have a real president that cares about all of the people in this country instead of only caring about people that are certain colors or religions. Thank you Lord for blessing us with President Trump.
Thank God for President Trump!!!!!! We will all be praying for the family’s in Vegas !
LikeLiked by 8 people
The loony liberals are already calling for more gun control legislation even before the victims’ bodies are cool.
http://dailycaller.com/2017/10/02/democrats-immediately-call-for-gun-control-after-las-vegas-shooting/
LikeLiked by 3 people
No surprise there. It just takes them a few moments to get to the keyboard and start pounding out their idiotic messages about gun control legislation that will do absolutely nothing, in the end. On second thought, usually their legislation will prevent someone from saving their own lives when they need to defend themselves. Their answer is always to take away all the guns and we know how well that works in Chicago (Chiraq) and many other places around the world.
Yes we prohibit guns anywhere innocents are gathered. ‘They’ already control our guns. Law-abiding citizens obey gun laws. Period.
LikeLiked by 6 people
The Dems are jealous that they can’t beat unarmed citizens like the Spanish government…
LikeLiked by 4 people
Powerful remarks from our President. For the first time my local news relayed his comments accurately and without any snide comments. I hope all news stations will do this and allow us to heal from this terrible tragedy.
There’s hope yet!
Somebody better remind @HillaryClinton and @BarackObama that we have one president at a time.
— m_altierre (@mfg5ues) October 2, 2017
Somebody better remind @HillaryClinton and @BarackObama that we have one president at a time.
— m_altierre (@mfg5ues) October 2, 2017
(and John McCain as well)
What this was in response to:
Degenerate old drunk STILL politicizing atrocities.
Imagine if we'd elected this ghastly non-human sack of greed and power-lust. https://t.co/i1t3A5PIlB
— Thomas Wictor (@ThomasWictor) October 2, 2017
Degenerate old drunk STILL politicizing atrocities.
Imagine if we'd elected this ghastly non-human sack of greed and power-lust. https://t.co/i1t3A5PIlB
— Thomas Wictor (@ThomasWictor) October 2, 2017
LikeLiked by 7 people
Our grief isn't enough. We can and must put politics aside, stand up to the NRA, and work together to try to stop this from happening again.
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 2, 2017
Our grief isn't enough. We can and must put politics aside, stand up to the NRA, and work together to try to stop this from happening again.
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 2, 2017
LikeLike
Maybe we should stand up to car companies and stop driving, you idiot.Hillary should be put away.
Will someone please ask her if she wants to ban knives and cars now because they are used as weapons in countries where guns are banned?
Don’t forget the hundreds of muriatic acid attacks. Ban that as well. Surely we can live with dirty bricks.
Just go away, Hillary.
Noise suppression stuff is not like in the movies or on TV. Silencers do not make it much quieter; it is still really loud. The higher the caliber, the louder it is.
Wictor is certainly too kind to HRC
He did a good job.
Now we have to listen to Gabbie Gifford and more like her.
No, we don’t. I certainly won’t listen to anything they have to say.
It’s not appropriate to joke in this thread
I wasn’t joking she (Giffords) spoke in DC today after the shooting.
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2017/10/02/gabby-giffords-calls-congress-find-courage-address-gun-violence/723357001/
NO. We don’t.
I have not heard anything Gabbie has to say for years.
Anyone who hears her and “more like her” is part of a self-selected audience.
Isn’t Gabby Giffords the Democrat that got shot after voting against Obamacare? Yes, I believe she is.
Just imagine, for a moment, that Bohoma was still in office…imagine the heartless message that he would deliver. Contrast that with the words, just delivered from President Donald J. Trump.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I’d rather not, if you don’t mind. I am so glad he’s in the rear view mirror and I will not think about what he would have said at this moment.
Thank you President Trump for this wonderful statement, perfect tempo to set the pace while family members and members of the community absorb the shock and begin to wrap their hearts and minds around what just happened.
May God Bless our Beloved President and his entire family! Our Lord provided our nation the gift that we call President of the United States of America!
Solid, compassionate speech by POTUS. Strong leadership and I am grateful!
Had to tell my son about this first thing am as he is going to a camp all week so I wanted him to hear from me rather than be surprised when he heard it from other children.
One thing I emphasized with him was this guy was not a “shooter” — he was a murderer who used a gun to kill. Yes, he shot the gun but he was the murderer. Shooter is too nice and is also a term that we use for ourselves at the shooting range, skeet & trap shooting, hunting, target practice, etc. When we say that we are going to go shoot it has nothing to do with using a gun to murder (unless you are a vegan then you would view killing wildlife as murder but that is a different issue.
Also, we discussed that we do lots of things with guns and that they are machines that do not dictate how they are used. If this guy didn’t have access to guns then he would have made bombs which have been used for 150 yrs to kill large numbers of people here in the US. A determined murderer will use what he has to accomplish his goals.
https://townhall.com/columnists/johnhawkins/2013/04/16/the-10-worst-bombings-in-us-history-n1568828
We also noted that making laws about guns is redundant as it is already illegal to murder and that only law abiding citizens will obey gun laws. We talked about soft targets. And we talked about life going on and how much do we let it affect us, change our habits and permeate our thoughts. I even mentioned a little bit of what to do if we are ever in that situation of an active attack. We talked about Islam and how civilians have always been killed in war but not usually targeted in war by opposing armies of civilized countries. We talked about drugs, even prescriptions some drugs esp. (ironically) for mental issues, that change a persons mind, reality and sense of right/wrong.
So many big ideas and terrible realities we now have to talk about with our children!
He told me that one thing that is important to him is that we don’t get so used to these attacks, whether by a crazed person, an evil person, political attack or an act of war by a country or group of people, that we stop being affected by them and stop feeling for the dead and wounded. He said that it seems to happen so much that its almost just part of life but he doesn’t want to let it become routine to his heart for those involved.
Sad that happens this much that we almost can become jaded. Don’t want to walk in fear either. But we can’t be oblivious or ignorant or carelessly refuse to recognize the dangers. Balance, proactive and 0 tolerance so that each event is jarring, unacceptable and we work to prevent future events and always remember the real people involved. So sad! I a grown middle aged woman and I don’t want to deal with this stuff! Hate that my 11 yr old has to grow up in this environment!
Katherine,
I too discussed the events of last night with my 11 y/o son this morning so he wouldn’t first hear of it at school. He had lots of questions and I answered them as well as I could, although we didn’t have much information yet. It is indeed a different world he is growing up in compared to mine. I’m 56 and the worst event I can remember first hand during my childhood were the Manson murders. Although mass shootings and other significant acts of violence have occurred many times over the years, it is hard to try to explain to a child why a person would carry out such an act. It does seem like we are having these “talks” more and more often these days.
End gun violence now, here’s how:
/sarc off
A difficult task today, but do it while hugging a loved one of any kind. Just Love.
Smile though your heart is aching
Smile even though it’s breaking
When there are clouds in the sky, you’ll get by
If you smile through your fear and sorrow
Smile and maybe tomorrow
You’ll see the sun come shining through for you
Light up your face with gladness
Hide every trace of sadness
Although a tear may be ever so near
That’s the time you must keep on trying
Smile, what’s the use of crying?
You’ll find that life is still worthwhile
If you just smile
That’s the time you must keep on trying
Smile, what’s the use of crying?
You’ll find that life is still worthwhile
If you just smile
Songwriters: CHARLES CHAPLIN
If I knew how to post a video I would. Nothing more real than Judy Garland singing this.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ppUbKWQvBvU
(1) President Trump says nothing by accident.https://t.co/0H0xkuTmFC
— Thomas Wictor (@ThomasWictor) October 2, 2017
(1) President Trump says nothing by accident.https://t.co/0H0xkuTmFC
Interesting few tweets.
SO GLAD President Trump DID NOT TAKE QUESTIONS.
…AND DID NOT let the nasty propaganda press turn his statement into a press conference where they could insert their insinuations and assertions in the pretense of asking questions.
Agree!
IMO, the sound should be cut the moment he walks away so the MSM’s shout outs cannot be heard. They know this.
Excellent idea!
PDJT should have a signal to cut the sound.
Only one fool, a fool because President Trump announced last week that he was going to PR.
“Mr. President, are you going to PR”.?
If the FBI was truly under Trump control then their statements might have some credibility. But with all we know about the swamp, I am cynical about how they and the media will construct a false narrative
We probably will never know the full story.
And of course, the Democratic mantra of ‘never letting a crisis go to waste’ is already playing out via Hillary and others.
This horrific event is a manifestation of pure evil, regardless of motive or mindset. The victims deserve the dignity of prayer and mourning and not being used as props for one agenda or another.
I trust the President for the final word after everything is investigated and processed. Hopefully he isn’t deceived or misled by those with their own agendas within the swamp.
Greetings people. What sad news!
I’m on my way to Washington, D.C. for Sukkot. I’ll try to post from photos from our Nation’s great Capital.
If I had converted to some radical belief and was intent on doing some people in like the Vegas thing, I would not leave evidence of my religious conversion any place I lived or visited.
There is some indication that the shooters woman was Indonesian. Most of those people are Muslim. She probably left the the country to avoid arrest. My vote is that the shooter was an old man convert radicalised by a young female Muslim.
Something I forgot to add is actually a question;
The name of the hotel is Mandalay Bay, doesn’t that have something to do with Indonesia? Just thinking.
It’s too early to take questions because he’ll find out it was a psyops to take attention off NFL and grab guns. The 10 rifles in the hotel room and machine gun is too far fetched! Along with some women screaming they were all goners before the shooting even occurred. There were people on twitter making up stories about hostage taking in the reception area. People told to take cover in the basement? when there is a hostage situation? They didn’t want witnesses to nothing. The one gunman kills himself before police find him. Watch for missing details like CV.
Also, the massacre took place 8 hours before live info got out but enough time for Reuters and other media to do write ups on it. I pray for any casualties really lost, but don’t give the planners a single piece of credibility or they win.
I wonder if it occurred to the shooter in Las Vegas he could have taken out more innocent victims had he simply flown one of his airplanes into the large crowd. Glad he didn’t do that.
This was is an act of war. Pull out all the stops, fire the demons obstruucting law and order and expose this evil once and for all. This was not a lone gunman…this was a coordinated act of war.
If the federal government does not take action, the poeple will…we have every right to defend ourselves…ferret out the truth and crush this evil.
ENOUGH.
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
RSS - Posts
Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.
Join 47,017 other followers
Treehouse Poet Laureate
Leftism is domestic terrorism.
LikeLiked by 13 people
Nearly everybody on our side knows this except our representatives. They refuse to acknowledge it. I think Trump has mentioned Antifa twice, and Sessions refuses to open his mouth or lift a finger against the Left’s widespread assaults on our First Amendment. Until this changes, it just gets worse. More violence.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I smell the stench of a false flag operation. There are numerous pro gun bills that until today seemed sure to pass. the deep state does NOT want it to happen. The CIA have long since used mind control weapons and drugs on people to make commit heinous acts.
If this sounds overboard to you, I recently read several US patents that describe various apparatus to effect subliminal mind control. Some used microwaves and others ultrasonic sound. The victim hears voices that nobody else around them hears. Scary!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank God for President Trump!!!
LikeLiked by 15 people
PT is doing all he can to make “one America” happen during his Presidency.
I pray we are not too far gone.
LikeLiked by 19 people
Brought a tear to my eye. It is so nice to have a real president that cares about all of the people in this country instead of only caring about people that are certain colors or religions. Thank you Lord for blessing us with President Trump.
LikeLiked by 15 people
Thank God for President Trump!!!!!! We will all be praying for the family’s in Vegas !
LikeLiked by 8 people
The loony liberals are already calling for more gun control legislation even before the victims’ bodies are cool.
http://dailycaller.com/2017/10/02/democrats-immediately-call-for-gun-control-after-las-vegas-shooting/
LikeLiked by 3 people
No surprise there. It just takes them a few moments to get to the keyboard and start pounding out their idiotic messages about gun control legislation that will do absolutely nothing, in the end. On second thought, usually their legislation will prevent someone from saving their own lives when they need to defend themselves. Their answer is always to take away all the guns and we know how well that works in Chicago (Chiraq) and many other places around the world.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes we prohibit guns anywhere innocents are gathered. ‘They’ already control our guns. Law-abiding citizens obey gun laws. Period.
LikeLiked by 6 people
The Dems are jealous that they can’t beat unarmed citizens like the Spanish government…
LikeLiked by 4 people
Powerful remarks from our President. For the first time my local news relayed his comments accurately and without any snide comments. I hope all news stations will do this and allow us to heal from this terrible tragedy.
LikeLiked by 13 people
There’s hope yet!
LikeLiked by 1 person
(and John McCain as well)
LikeLiked by 8 people
What this was in response to:
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLike
Maybe we should stand up to car companies and stop driving, you idiot.Hillary should be put away.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Will someone please ask her if she wants to ban knives and cars now because they are used as weapons in countries where guns are banned?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Don’t forget the hundreds of muriatic acid attacks. Ban that as well. Surely we can live with dirty bricks.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just go away, Hillary.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Noise suppression stuff is not like in the movies or on TV. Silencers do not make it much quieter; it is still really loud. The higher the caliber, the louder it is.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wictor is certainly too kind to HRC
LikeLiked by 4 people
He did a good job.
Now we have to listen to Gabbie Gifford and more like her.
LikeLike
No, we don’t. I certainly won’t listen to anything they have to say.
LikeLiked by 7 people
It’s not appropriate to joke in this thread
LikeLike
I wasn’t joking she (Giffords) spoke in DC today after the shooting.
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2017/10/02/gabby-giffords-calls-congress-find-courage-address-gun-violence/723357001/
LikeLike
NO. We don’t.
I have not heard anything Gabbie has to say for years.
Anyone who hears her and “more like her” is part of a self-selected audience.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Isn’t Gabby Giffords the Democrat that got shot after voting against Obamacare? Yes, I believe she is.
LikeLike
Just imagine, for a moment, that Bohoma was still in office…imagine the heartless message that he would deliver. Contrast that with the words, just delivered from President Donald J. Trump.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I’d rather not, if you don’t mind. I am so glad he’s in the rear view mirror and I will not think about what he would have said at this moment.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thank you President Trump for this wonderful statement, perfect tempo to set the pace while family members and members of the community absorb the shock and begin to wrap their hearts and minds around what just happened.
LikeLiked by 8 people
May God Bless our Beloved President and his entire family! Our Lord provided our nation the gift that we call President of the United States of America!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Solid, compassionate speech by POTUS. Strong leadership and I am grateful!
Had to tell my son about this first thing am as he is going to a camp all week so I wanted him to hear from me rather than be surprised when he heard it from other children.
One thing I emphasized with him was this guy was not a “shooter” — he was a murderer who used a gun to kill. Yes, he shot the gun but he was the murderer. Shooter is too nice and is also a term that we use for ourselves at the shooting range, skeet & trap shooting, hunting, target practice, etc. When we say that we are going to go shoot it has nothing to do with using a gun to murder (unless you are a vegan then you would view killing wildlife as murder but that is a different issue.
Also, we discussed that we do lots of things with guns and that they are machines that do not dictate how they are used. If this guy didn’t have access to guns then he would have made bombs which have been used for 150 yrs to kill large numbers of people here in the US. A determined murderer will use what he has to accomplish his goals.
https://townhall.com/columnists/johnhawkins/2013/04/16/the-10-worst-bombings-in-us-history-n1568828
We also noted that making laws about guns is redundant as it is already illegal to murder and that only law abiding citizens will obey gun laws. We talked about soft targets. And we talked about life going on and how much do we let it affect us, change our habits and permeate our thoughts. I even mentioned a little bit of what to do if we are ever in that situation of an active attack. We talked about Islam and how civilians have always been killed in war but not usually targeted in war by opposing armies of civilized countries. We talked about drugs, even prescriptions some drugs esp. (ironically) for mental issues, that change a persons mind, reality and sense of right/wrong.
So many big ideas and terrible realities we now have to talk about with our children!
He told me that one thing that is important to him is that we don’t get so used to these attacks, whether by a crazed person, an evil person, political attack or an act of war by a country or group of people, that we stop being affected by them and stop feeling for the dead and wounded. He said that it seems to happen so much that its almost just part of life but he doesn’t want to let it become routine to his heart for those involved.
Sad that happens this much that we almost can become jaded. Don’t want to walk in fear either. But we can’t be oblivious or ignorant or carelessly refuse to recognize the dangers. Balance, proactive and 0 tolerance so that each event is jarring, unacceptable and we work to prevent future events and always remember the real people involved. So sad! I a grown middle aged woman and I don’t want to deal with this stuff! Hate that my 11 yr old has to grow up in this environment!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Katherine,
I too discussed the events of last night with my 11 y/o son this morning so he wouldn’t first hear of it at school. He had lots of questions and I answered them as well as I could, although we didn’t have much information yet. It is indeed a different world he is growing up in compared to mine. I’m 56 and the worst event I can remember first hand during my childhood were the Manson murders. Although mass shootings and other significant acts of violence have occurred many times over the years, it is hard to try to explain to a child why a person would carry out such an act. It does seem like we are having these “talks” more and more often these days.
LikeLiked by 1 person
End gun violence now, here’s how:
/sarc off
LikeLiked by 1 person
A difficult task today, but do it while hugging a loved one of any kind. Just Love.
Smile though your heart is aching
Smile even though it’s breaking
When there are clouds in the sky, you’ll get by
If you smile through your fear and sorrow
Smile and maybe tomorrow
You’ll see the sun come shining through for you
Light up your face with gladness
Hide every trace of sadness
Although a tear may be ever so near
That’s the time you must keep on trying
Smile, what’s the use of crying?
You’ll find that life is still worthwhile
If you just smile
That’s the time you must keep on trying
Smile, what’s the use of crying?
You’ll find that life is still worthwhile
If you just smile
Songwriters: CHARLES CHAPLIN
If I knew how to post a video I would. Nothing more real than Judy Garland singing this.
LikeLiked by 2 people
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ppUbKWQvBvU
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Interesting few tweets.
LikeLiked by 4 people
SO GLAD President Trump DID NOT TAKE QUESTIONS.
…AND DID NOT let the nasty propaganda press turn his statement into a press conference where they could insert their insinuations and assertions in the pretense of asking questions.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Agree!
IMO, the sound should be cut the moment he walks away so the MSM’s shout outs cannot be heard. They know this.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Excellent idea!
LikeLiked by 1 person
PDJT should have a signal to cut the sound.
LikeLike
Only one fool, a fool because President Trump announced last week that he was going to PR.
“Mr. President, are you going to PR”.?
LikeLike
If the FBI was truly under Trump control then their statements might have some credibility. But with all we know about the swamp, I am cynical about how they and the media will construct a false narrative
We probably will never know the full story.
And of course, the Democratic mantra of ‘never letting a crisis go to waste’ is already playing out via Hillary and others.
This horrific event is a manifestation of pure evil, regardless of motive or mindset. The victims deserve the dignity of prayer and mourning and not being used as props for one agenda or another.
I trust the President for the final word after everything is investigated and processed. Hopefully he isn’t deceived or misled by those with their own agendas within the swamp.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Greetings people. What sad news!
I’m on my way to Washington, D.C. for Sukkot. I’ll try to post from photos from our Nation’s great Capital.
LikeLike
If I had converted to some radical belief and was intent on doing some people in like the Vegas thing, I would not leave evidence of my religious conversion any place I lived or visited.
There is some indication that the shooters woman was Indonesian. Most of those people are Muslim. She probably left the the country to avoid arrest. My vote is that the shooter was an old man convert radicalised by a young female Muslim.
LikeLike
Something I forgot to add is actually a question;
The name of the hotel is Mandalay Bay, doesn’t that have something to do with Indonesia? Just thinking.
LikeLike
It’s too early to take questions because he’ll find out it was a psyops to take attention off NFL and grab guns. The 10 rifles in the hotel room and machine gun is too far fetched! Along with some women screaming they were all goners before the shooting even occurred. There were people on twitter making up stories about hostage taking in the reception area. People told to take cover in the basement? when there is a hostage situation? They didn’t want witnesses to nothing. The one gunman kills himself before police find him. Watch for missing details like CV.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Also, the massacre took place 8 hours before live info got out but enough time for Reuters and other media to do write ups on it. I pray for any casualties really lost, but don’t give the planners a single piece of credibility or they win.
LikeLike
I wonder if it occurred to the shooter in Las Vegas he could have taken out more innocent victims had he simply flown one of his airplanes into the large crowd. Glad he didn’t do that.
LikeLike
LikeLike
This was is an act of war. Pull out all the stops, fire the demons obstruucting law and order and expose this evil once and for all. This was not a lone gunman…this was a coordinated act of war.
If the federal government does not take action, the poeple will…we have every right to defend ourselves…ferret out the truth and crush this evil.
ENOUGH.
LikeLike