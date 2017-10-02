October 2nd – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #256

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

143 Responses to October 2nd – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #256

  nwtex says:
    October 2, 2017 at 12:24 am

  woodstuff says:
    October 2, 2017 at 12:27 am

    This was retweeted by The Last Refuge

  RedBallExpress says:
    October 2, 2017 at 12:28 am

    Fantasy Freefall League: Who had the most empty seats on Sunday?

  kinthenorthwest says:
    October 2, 2017 at 12:30 am

    Ok guys Am I the only one wanting to see what happened to NFL viewership today?

  milktrader says:
    October 2, 2017 at 12:33 am

    Did anyone play football today? Not sure I quit watching just curious if it’s still a thing or not.

  Missing Andrew says:
    October 2, 2017 at 12:33 am

  Missing Andrew says:
    October 2, 2017 at 12:33 am

  beachgrammie says:
    October 2, 2017 at 12:34 am

    When we voted POTUS in I think most of us just had Washington DC spend-alots-but-do-nothings in mind. But it is obvious — due to POTUS and the Trump Effect — that the swamp has inroads all over the U.S. and I am so glad that POTUS has taken on celebritydom / sportsdom where the left, including communists and socialists, have previously found safe haven. It is a culture war, and due to one man, Trump, we’re winning against it. MAGA a little more every day!

  Wend says:
    October 2, 2017 at 12:35 am

    BF and I watched a bit of Red Zone – I saw some empty seats in Atlanta. The game itself has really gotten worse, never mind all the jerks. I’m still smarting from my USC Trojans losing to Wash State.

  yucki says:
    October 2, 2017 at 12:38 am

    Aldo details the recent street prayer in Paris

    wheatietoo says:
      October 2, 2017 at 1:08 am

      So that big ‘street prayer’ that the muslims did, was actually a mass call to “kill the nonbelievers”…that’s what they were calling for.
      It was a call for mass attacks.

      “Kill them all, collectively. Don’t make exceptions.”

      Wow. I hope this video goes viral over there.
      Maybe it will make them wake up.

      yucki says:
        October 2, 2017 at 1:34 am

        Yes, they’re cursing us in those communal prayers.
        We’re respectful, the police make sure they’re not disturbed. And they’re asking their devil-god for strength to kill _ALL_ of us: men, women, children.
        Spin THAT.

    maiingankwe says:
      October 2, 2017 at 2:03 am

      I almost didn’t click on this video, almost. I didn’t really understand what it would be about, but I am thankful I did watch it, and in its entirety. Thank you for sharing this with us. Unfortunately, I wish I could say I am surprised by it, but I am not. I’ve always wondered what the heck they have been saying anyways. This just reinforces I wasn’t far off.

      What saddens me is the majority of the French and other European countries will never know or learn of this. None of the politicians would do anything about it even if they were to become aware of it. They would let it continue. However, I would like to see the police officers that were present at this prayer to watch this video though. I wonder if they would collectively do anything about it the next time they were told to guard and protect them?

  yucki says:
    October 2, 2017 at 12:39 am

    Tatjana Festerling Merkel is out to destroy Germany

  yucki says:
    October 2, 2017 at 12:40 am

    The REAL reason for Europe’s influx of migrants!!! WikiLeaks founder

    wheatietoo says:
      October 2, 2017 at 1:34 am

      Obama was instrumental in bringing down the Banks and bringing them to heal…causing them to capitulate to the Left.

      He used…Race.
      Obama sued Citibank in 1995 on behalf of ACORN, claiming that Citibank was “racist” for not making enough home loans to Subprime customers.
      That lawsuit sent shockwaves out into the Banking Industry.

      Banks started making Subprime Loans.
      They didn’t want to get accused of ‘racism’ and get sued into oblivion like Citibank.
      The rest is history.

      The Deep Left puppet masters use ‘race’ now to destroy the Western world.
      They have brainwashed people into thinking that being branded as ‘racist’ is the worst thing that can happen to you…and you must do anything to avoid it.

      So people are accepting their own demise, to avoid being called ‘racist’.

  fleporeblog says:
    October 2, 2017 at 12:42 am

    I have a dear friend that I taught in HS that became a Para at my school and now is the Assistant Principal at my former school. I am godfather to his oldest son. I consider him to be the son I never had. He and his wife are Puerto Rican. She has her mom and dad that still live in PR. I found out from a cousin of mine that works at another school in the building that he has been talking crap 💩 about our President. He has bought into all the BS. I have been bombarding him with all the threads SD has posted.

    I told him to open his eyes and see the truth about Puerto Rico 🇵🇷. I invited him over next Saturday with my godson to watch the Michigan vs. Michigan State game. We have gone each year out to Ann Arbor to watch a Michigan game together. Last year my godson took the trip. I gave him my first Michigan jersey as a gift. The young boy sleeps with it on. He is an incredible student at the age of 8 that wants to one day study at Michigan.

    I haven’t heard from him yet on whether he and his son will becoming to my house! All I can do is hope that he has been reading and viewing the articles I have sent. Hate to lose him to stupidity!

    Gil says:
      October 2, 2017 at 12:50 am

      Theres something I dont get. Losing a friend youve known for years bi hope your friend realizes cnn isnt his sons godfather, you are. So why the heck put more faith in them and not you?🤗

    Fe says:
      October 2, 2017 at 1:02 am

      Love the pictures Felice. Hope and pray your friend comes around to seeing the truth. Sad how fake news poisons the hearts and minds of those who watch/read their cr@p.

    wheatietoo says:
      October 2, 2017 at 1:16 am

      Hope he comes around, Fle.

      The Fake News is doing great harm to our country with their lies.
      It’s gotten our police officers killed…and put Trump Supporters in danger.
      And it has caused rifts between family members.

      The lying leftist media hates us and I hate them right back.
      They have no shame.

    maiingankwe says:
      October 2, 2017 at 2:09 am

      What a cool and awesome gift! I am not surprised at all that he sleeps with it on. Thank you so much for sharing too.

  yucki says:
    October 2, 2017 at 12:44 am

    Jihad Terror in Edmonton

    One wouldn’t think of Western Canada as a hotbed of jihad, but the larger cities in Alberta enjoy considerable cultural enrichment. Last night in Edmonton a mujahid ran down a policeman on the street, then got out of his vehicle and stabbed him.

    Very few of the initial news reports mentioned the fact that a flag for the Islamic State was seen in the suspect’s car. The first clip below, however, talks about the flag.
    https://vid.me/vgohh

  nwtex says:
    October 2, 2017 at 12:44 am

  nwtex says:
    October 2, 2017 at 12:48 am

    yee-haw!

  yucki says:
    October 2, 2017 at 12:51 am

    Jihad Terror in Marseille

    A mujahid in the southern French city of Marseille went on a rampage today, attacking and killing two women with a knife before being shot dead by police. His cry of “Allahu Akhbar” during the attack made his “terrorist” intent clear.

    Subtitled video, transcript, articles.
    Below is a report on the incident from The Jerusalem Post:

    Man Shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’ Kills Two at French Train Station

    MARSEILLE – Two women were stabbed to death and their assailant shot dead by soldiers in the southern port city of Marseille on Sunday in what police sources described as a “likely terrorist act.”

    http://gatesofvienna.net/2017/10/jihad-terror-in-marseille/

  yucki says:
    October 2, 2017 at 12:54 am

    The Day of the Victims of the Multicoloured Republic

    K. from Germany, who translated the article below about the current state of Modern Multicultural Germany, includes this brief note:

    This article by M. Sattler just appeared at PI News. The author doesn’t mince words, yet this time to an extent that could be used against us when quoted out of context. I take it as a sign of increasing awareness of the uncomfortable truth that it can appear at all, even in these circles.

    Today: The Day of the Victims of the Multicoloured Republic

    On the first Sunday of October we remember the victims of the Multicoloured Republic. The number of the dead and raped, the beaten, threatened and humiliated has increased yet again this year. As always, the victims are almost without exception Germans, the perpetrators almost without exception invaders from the Middle East and Africa settled here by the state. What has become of Germany?

    The Day of the Victims of the Multicoloured Republicis a day of commemoration, but also a day of protest against a dangerous, irresponsible social experiment, which demands its blood toll every day anew. The “Multicoloured Republic” project is no longer just an airy-fairy reverie of stoned hippies. In many places in Germany, it has become the gruesome, bloody reality whose extent is still carefully hushed up by the propaganda press.

    more: http://gatesofvienna.net/2017/10/the-day-of-the-victims-of-the-multicoloured-republic/

    wheatietoo says:
      October 2, 2017 at 1:46 am

      ‘Multiculturalism’ is the most perfidious concept ever to be inflicted on the West.
      It is diabolical.
      It was designed to destroy the culture of Western countries.

      Ever notice that ‘multiculturalism’ came along at about the same time that Globalism was being pushed on us?

      That’s because the go hand in hand.
      The globalists had to make us accept Multiculturalism in order to accept Globalism.

      And they used…Race.

      We were told that we had to have more ‘diversity’ in our Western Countries.
      They were talking about ‘racial diversity’.

      And if we didn’t agree and didn’t accept this…then we were “racist”.

      How do we get more of this ‘diversity’?
      Ah…we must embrace Multiculturalism!

      And if we didn’t accept Multiculturalism…then what were we called?
      We were called ‘racists’, of course.

      See how that all worked?

  Hanya says:
    October 2, 2017 at 12:55 am

    From Trump’s Twitter Page

    SL‏ @SLandinSoCal Sep 24

    When you kneel for our #NationalAnthem, you aren’t protesting a specific issue, you are protesting our Nation and EVERYTHING it stands for‼️

  yucki says:
    October 2, 2017 at 1:03 am

    Maybe you’ve seen this footage of Spanish police behaving like TURKS in Barcelonia.
    CAUTION: This is disturbing footage.

    Catalonia Independence Referendum (01/10/2017) spanish “democracy” clashes police brutality

  keebler AC ovfefe says:
    October 2, 2017 at 1:11 am

    sunnydaze says:
      October 2, 2017 at 1:20 am

      Peggy Hubbard gives a breakdown of NFL Criminal Statistics here. Yeah, it’s kinda hard to see why people have stuck with these fools and crooks for as long as they have:

      maiingankwe says:
        October 2, 2017 at 2:46 am

        Oh I am so running with all of the information she shared with us. Heck, let me start here.
        (Hope you don’t mind Sunnydaze).

        NFL PLAYERS
        713 arrests from 2000 to 2014
        202 DUI’s
        88 assaults
        85 domestic incidences
        38 gun related arrests
        38 alcohol related assault arrests
        35 crashes with alcohol
        21 burglaries/theft
        7 murders
        6 animal abuse cases

        As she said, it is not a police problem, it’s an NFL problem with their players. I only came up with a total of 583 crimes, so you might want to watch the video and see where I missed some. I’m still running with it though.

        Thank you Sunnydaze for sharing this with all of us. It makes a heck of a lot more sense to me now that’s for sure.

    sunnydaze says:
      October 2, 2017 at 1:25 am

      Here’s one guy who woke up a couple years earlier (March 2015) than most. Burned his Minn. gear way back then over criminal/immoral NFL behavior. good for him! :

  yucki says:
    October 2, 2017 at 1:20 am

    Catalonia independence from Spain explained in 4 minutes (Catalonia referendum 2017)

    sunnydaze says:
      October 2, 2017 at 1:33 am

      So is it a done deal?

      If so, this’ll be fascinating to watch and see what it evolves into. Would not be at all surprised if it spread to other areas of W. Europe.

      yucki says:
        October 2, 2017 at 1:54 am

        The polling places were destroyed, potential voters savaged, unable to cast votes.
        Results can’t be regarded as valid. But this is the most powerful incentive to separate I’ve ever seen. And I was against it!

        This federal government has lost its legitimacy, thrown the most productive region in the country to thugs who appear to be paramilitary from hell. I’d like to know if they’re “new” Spaniards.

        Can you imagine if police treated the North African invaders like that? The dumb animals fished out of the sea from sub-Saharan Africa who riot because they don’t like PASTA in ITALY?

        EV22 says:
          October 2, 2017 at 2:08 am

          It was an illegal election. How would you like Jerry Brown to announce that California will hold a vote to secede from the union, and if the results are yea, and ignore our Constitution and declare the results valid. Should the USofA allow it? Lincoln didn’t.

          yucki says:
            October 2, 2017 at 2:25 am

            Different worlds, different universes.
            Nor is this 1936-39. But if the Francoist paramilitary keep it up, it could very well end up a bloody mess.

            EV22 says:
              October 2, 2017 at 2:38 am

              From what I saw in Barcelona the last time I was there, it is the same. Communists. Socialists. Hard left. Propaganda everywhere you go and a huge chip on their shoulders that they are so much superior to the Spanish. Non-stop talk about oppression. Refusal to answer in Spanish. Etc. Etc. Etc.

            EV22 says:
              October 2, 2017 at 2:43 am

              Yes Yucki, it is a different world. Instead of Moscow and the Politburo running everything behind thescenes, this time around, it is George Soros. /s

        Esperanza says:
          October 2, 2017 at 2:25 am

          This. I was against it too. But I don’t see how you can carry on like before. Especially as like you said we see them pussyhelmet footing round terrorists every day.

    EV22 says:
      October 2, 2017 at 2:00 am

      Wow! That was a wonderful piece of propaganda. Really well done! Just forgot all the parts about the communists, socialists, anarchists, anarcho-syndicalists, etc. running Catalonia and the Spanish Civil War.

      Oh. Forgot about the Soviets orchestrating everything in Catalonia behind the scenes during the Civil War. My bad….. /s

  Harry Lime says:
    October 2, 2017 at 1:23 am

    The reverrond Jesse Jackson called for an NFL boycott for different reasons…or at least I think he did…it’s nearly impossible to decipher what this man is saying…is he actually forming words here or is he sleepwalking?

    This kind of reminds me of this scene from Blazing Saddles…

    …and who can argue with that?

  Kaiser Roll says:
    October 2, 2017 at 1:31 am

    But if you burn your own city down to protest a heroin dealer getting what they deserved…

  Garrison Hall says:
    October 2, 2017 at 1:42 am

    I’m tired of having to listen to an endless stream of race hucksters demanding that white people “listen” to them talk to us about race-relations. Black people comprise 13 percent of the US population, yet are responsible for 50 percent of all homicides committed between 1980 and 2008.
    In the 75 biggest counties in the US blacks committed 62 percent of robberies, 57 percent of murders, and 45 percent of assault. Telling us what we need to do about race relations is just an increasingly lame excuse for these same “black intellectuals” to ignore the criminality within their own communities. If you compare black professional athletes with white athletes, you’ll find similar levels of violent behavior. Black athletes are a much of highly paid thugs. I’m done with them.

    Kaiser Roll says:
      October 2, 2017 at 1:46 am

      https://thezman.com/wordpress/?p=4914

      Have a conversation: Whenever you hear someone say they want to have a conversation about something, what they mean is they want to shut down all debate and impose their will with regards to the subject. Having a conversation about marriage led to the end of the homosexual marriage debate in favor of the sodomites. Having a conversation about race means Progs screaming at white people about racism and white privilege. Having a conversation always means sitting through a lecture.

    Harry Lime says:
      October 2, 2017 at 1:56 am

      They dindu nuffin.

  Kaiser Roll says:
    October 2, 2017 at 1:49 am

    NFL and Roger Goodell

    Tax the poor, give it to the rich!

    http://dailysignal.com/2017/09/26/heres-much-money-nfl-rakes-taxpayers/

    andi lee says:
      October 2, 2017 at 2:17 am

      So. When Goodell said he was giving up tax-exempt status in 2015, he was only bluffing?

      Kaiser Roll says:
        October 2, 2017 at 2:21 am

        NFL is still receiving benefits from “tax-exempt municipal bonds”, that were supposed to pay for things of public use (roads, sewers, etc), rather than stadiums used 10 times or less a year for the benefit of the wealthy few.

  keebler AC ovfefe says:
    October 2, 2017 at 1:55 am

  Sylvia Avery says:
    October 2, 2017 at 1:57 am

    I haven’t been able to hang out much here during the last week, but I did get some time earlier and read Bluto commenting about his father who is a Trump hater and how it has caused a strain in their relationship. Others chimed in with similar stories about family rifts, and fleporeblog commented upthread about a friendship. These stories make me sad. And I have an unopened email in my inbox that I am dreading reading as it is from a leftist friend and I know it will be difficult.

    So when I read this article tonight by Kurt Schlichter, it made me think of this struggle that many of us are facing.

    **********

    The Left Hates You. Act Accordingly.

    “They hate you.

    Leftists don’t merely disagree with you. They don’t merely feel you are misguided. They don’t think you are merely wrong. They hate you. They want you enslaved and obedient, if not dead. Once you get that, everything that is happening now will make sense. And you will understand what you need to be ready to do.

    You are normal, and therefore a heretic. You refuse to bow to their idols, to subscribe to their twisted catechisms, to praise their false gods. This is unforgivable. You must burn.

    Crazy talk? Just ask them. Go ahead. Go on social media. Find a leftist – it’s easy. Just say something positive about America or Jesus and they’ll come swarming like locusts. Engage them and very quickly they will drop their masks and tell you what they really think. I know. I keep a rapidly expanding file of Twitter leftist death wish screenshots.

    They will tell you that Christians are idiots and vets are scum.

    That normals are subhumans whose role is to labor as serfs to subsidize the progressive elite and its clients.

    That you should die to make way for the New Progressive Man/Woman/Other.

    Understand that when they call Donald Trump “illegitimate,” what they are really saying is that our desire to govern ourselves is illegitimate. Their beef isn’t with him – it’s with us, the normal people who dared rise up and demand their right to participate in the rule of this country and this culture.

    They hate you, because by defying them you have prevented them from living up to the dictates of their false religion. Our rebelliousness has denied them the state of grace they seek, exercising their divine right to dictate every aspect of our puny lives. Their sick faith gives meaning to these secular weirdos, giving them something that fills their empty lives with a messianic fervor to go out and conquer and convert the heathens.

    And the heathens are us.

    Oh, there are different leftist sects. There are the social justice warriors who have manufactured a bizarre mythology and scripture of oppression, privilege, and intersectionality. Instead of robes, they dress up as genitals and kill babies as a blasphemous sacrament. Then there are the pagan weather religion oddballs convinced that the end is near and that we must repent by turning in our SUVs. Of course, the “we” is really “us” – high priests of the global warming cult like Leonardo DiCaprio will still jet around the world with supermodels while we do the ritual sacrificing of our modern comforts. Then there are the ones who simply worship themselves, the elitists who believe that all wisdom and morality has been invested in them merely because they went to the right college, think the right thoughts, and sneer at anyone living between I-5 and I-95.

    But all the leftist sects agree – they have found the revealed truth, and imposing it upon the benighted normals like us is so transcendently important that they are relieved of any moral limitations. They are ISIS, except with hashtags instead of AKs, committed to the establishment of a leftist caliphate.

    You wonder why the left is now justifying violence? Because they think that helps them right now. Today it’s suddenly OK to punch a “Nazi.” But the punchline is that anyone who opposes them is a “Nazi.”

    You wonder why they ignore the rule of law, why they could switch on a dime from screaming at Trump for refusing to preemptively legitimize a Hillary win and then scream that he is illegitimate the moment she lost? Because their only principle is what helps the left win today. That’s why the media gleefully, happily lies every single day about every single thing it reports. Objectivity? When that stopped being a useful thing, it stopped being a thing at all.

    They are fanatics, and by not surrendering, by not kneeling, and by not obeying, you have committed an unpardonable sin. You have defied the Left, and you must be broken. They will take your job, slander your name, even beat or kill you – whatever it takes to break you and terrify others by making you an example. Your defiance cannot stand; they cannot allow this whole Trump/GOP majority thing to get out of control. They must crush this rebellion of the normal, and absolutely nothing is off the table.

    We’ve seen them burn UC Berkeley and how the police controlled by the leftist state government of California stood by and watched as Americans were beaten by the mob. Why? Because the government of the State of California approves of the violence. Do you think it’s a coincidence that California is doing everything it can to disarm its normals?

    The Left won’t say it out loud – at least not yet – but make no mistake. If violence is what it takes for the Left to prevail, then violence we will have. You saw it, and you were meant to. Berkeley was a message about the price of dissent where leftist hold sway. And they seek to hold sway everywhere

    How to we respond?

    The first step is to end the denial. Open your eyes. See what is happening. Don’t allow yourself to be deluded by false nostalgia for a past period of cultural peace that existed only because, at that time, the Left was winning. They hate you. Look at Twitter. Look at Facebook. Try and tell yourself that leftists are just nice people who disagree with you on a few policy details. Stop fooling yourself.

    Understand that this must get much worse before it can get better. We may wish to stop the cultural/political struggle, but they can’t stop. Their religion tells them we are greedy, racist, sexist, homophobe morons who hate science and love Hitler. How could they tolerate us? How could they ever allow us power?

    They can’t. Their sick ideology and false theology requires that we be enslaved or exterminated – we can’t be tolerated, and we certainly can’t be allowed to hold the reins of power. I hoped that my novel People’s Republic, about what lies at the bottom of this blood-soaked slippery slope, would be rendered moot by the GOP’s victory in November. I was wrong. The Left has redoubled its efforts.

    So the only outcome is that one side wins and the other loses. There’s no truce to be had, no possibility of a tie. And the frightening thing is that the Left is so foolish, so stuck in its bubble that it has no understanding that it can only push so far before the people with all the guns and all the training push back. That’s the problem with kids who were raised on participation trophies and who never got into a fistfight – they don’t consider the possibility that they will lose, and lose hard.

    We must ensure they do. Understand your enemy. Understand that the Left will exploit your principles and morals to make you disarm yourself – figuratively and literally. Don’t play their game; don’t fall for their manufactured outrages. Never concede their lies, never take their side against the people defending your liberty. Most of all, accept the truth that if we let them win we will spend the rest of our lives on our backs with a giant Birkenstock pressed into our collective face.

    They hate us. And however they come at us, we need to be prepared to fight.”

    https://townhall.com/columnists/kurtschlichter/2017/02/06/the-left-hates-you-act-accordingly-n2281602

    EV22 says:
      October 2, 2017 at 2:19 am

      Actually, Kurt is being the optimist thinking that if we lose we’ll have a giant Birkenstock pressed into our collective face. Bill Ayers and his /s “lovely wife” happily and publicly wrote that – oh – only 25 million or so American would have to go to the camps. As in concentration camps.

    LionWatchesTonight (@HarrisonCorrin1) says:
      October 2, 2017 at 2:26 am

      I appreciate your post, Sylvia. I have read of strains experienced by Treepers for supporting President Trump. I have been mocked for supporting candidate Trump and friends vanished simply because I said I support him. It is one reason why this site and support from others is so important. Many have struggles held within, and this site provides much to help us forward in our love of country and gratitude for President Trump.

    Bluto✓ᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ ᵈᴿᵘᴺᵏᵃᴿᵈ says:
      October 2, 2017 at 2:35 am

      Thank you Sylvia.

      Kurt is fast becoming one of my favorites reads of late.

      And yes, I’m heartbroken over the strain in my family. Doing my best to heal every day. I may come off as a more flippant & “devil-may-care” type of dude, but beneath that obnoxious exterior I have a big, BIG heart. Hoping love & time will heal. It’s day to day, but isn’t everything? With all of us?

      Pray for us all. Not just my family, but all across our nation. Many are broken for no good reason. It’s sad.

  Kaiser Roll says:
    October 2, 2017 at 2:04 am

    Appears we may have a terrorist attack in Las Vegas. I would not be surprised if they are connected to the earlier attacks in Edmonton and Marseille.

  kinthenorthwest says:
    October 2, 2017 at 2:05 am

    Oh crap–here it goes again-Praying that there are no victims and the good Lord surrounds them all in His protective hands
    Las Vegas Police Investigate Reports Of Active Shooter At Country Music Fest
    HuffPostOctober 1, 2017
    https://www.yahoo.com/news/las-vegas-police-investigate-reports-055525048.html

  Sylvia Avery says:
    October 2, 2017 at 2:08 am

    If you aren’t too sick of NFL protest stories, I really recommend this thoughtful Mark Steyn essay on what the disrespect to our national anthem is costing us. Here’s a bit from his piece:

    “For anyone who wishes to live in a civilized society where the observance of social norms can be safely assumed, this wretched business is a loss – for what remains of social cohesion, for “true civilization” and for “the real greatness of a nation”. A national anthem can be a national anthem or an opportunity for self-expression, but not both. And, if this is yet one more thing that Americans can no longer agree on, if a people lack the minimal social glue to rise reflexively when the band strikes up the first bars of “O-oh, say, can you…”, you have to wonder whether anything remains to bind us together at all.”

    https://www.steynonline.com/8143/man-un-makyth-manners

  keebler AC ovfefe says:
    October 2, 2017 at 2:10 am

    Listen to this, Hillary very arrogant, bragging she has numerous foreign heads of states calling to ask how they can help her win. I believe this.

    keebler AC ovfefe says:
      October 2, 2017 at 2:20 am

      She was the one presidential candidate of the two who colluded with Russians to frame Trump. Hence, the Steele dossier.

  Glen2 says:
    October 2, 2017 at 2:14 am

    Reports of a mass shooting in LA

    Las Vegas police responding to shooting report at Mandalay Bay
    http://abc7.com/las-vegas-police-responding-to-shooting-report-at-mandalay-bay/2477628/

    LAS VEGAS (KABC) — Las Vegas authorities are responding to reports of a mass shooting with multiple victims on the Strip at a country music festival near the Mandalay Bay.

    Police are investigating reports of one or more active shooters in the area.

    The Route 91 country music festival was taking place at the Mandalay.

    Witnesses were reporting multiple ambulances flooding the area to help victims.

    Witnesses said they saw at least one officer possibly injured in the incident.

  wheatietoo says:
    October 2, 2017 at 2:20 am

    Anyone know if this is true?

    ESPN and FoxSports are no longer going to show the Anthem being played at games?
    Really?

  kinthenorthwest says:
    October 2, 2017 at 2:25 am

    Shooter in Las Vegas…

  702Tim says:
    October 2, 2017 at 2:25 am

    I live about 10 miles from the strip. I am hearing lots of sirens. Shooting was at a country music festival by Mandalay Bay. News is reporting lots of injuries.

    Trish in Southern Illinois says:
      October 2, 2017 at 2:46 am

      I was reading tweets that are showing in search results…20+ dead. News isnt saying anything yet. Looking at a local LV news channel website…has someone’s FB posting after fleeing scene…says sniper atop Mandalay Bay Hotel.

    Jimmy Jack says:
      October 2, 2017 at 2:49 am

      People in the area listening to police scanners seem to be reporting the highest numbers. Police scanner live on youtube right now just said “We have a war zone on our hands”.

      I hope they are no secondary attacks on LEO and first responders.

  Aesop Shrugged says:
    October 2, 2017 at 2:31 am

    Make your Monday happy, sign the petition. http://bit.ly/noNFLinWH

  winky says:
    October 2, 2017 at 2:38 am

    I watched a video that was posted earlier by someone else and I have to admit that it sent me into a total funk for the rest of the day…I believe it is true….I feel so overwhelmed right now with all that is going on and I am glad I have friends here to talk about it because I am sure a lot of us are weary. This Catherine fits says that all that is going on is to distract us. I would not be surprised if this shooting in Las Vegas is the Deep State inflicting more chaos.

    According to this video all the money started flowing out of the US around 1998 by the billions.
    How are we going to get out of this.

    What happens when we have no PTrump? I cannot think about this.

    http://thedailycoin.org/2017/10/01/catherine-austin-fitts-21-trillion-missing-u-s-government-criminal-enterprise-deep-state-globalists-want-destroy-us-constitution/

  kinthenorthwest says:
    October 2, 2017 at 2:39 am

    People are saying machine gun listen to this video

  keebler AC ovfefe says:
    October 2, 2017 at 2:45

  45. nwtex says:
    October 2, 2017 at 2:45 am

