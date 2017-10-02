October 2nd – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #256

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
There’s been a series of problems with this aircraft’s oxygen system, I believe .
This was retweeted by The Last Refuge
Earthquake preparedness? Or hiding from a bad Monday?
ROFL except for the rug–I almost thought that someone had gotten into my house that is something my cat would do and has done. LOL
The problem with these square pattern rugs is they look like litter boxes… 😩
LOL–sometimes I am surprised by some of the things my cat does.
Sweet baby
Tables can be frightening…
Fantasy Freefall League: Who had the most empty seats on Sunday?
LikeLiked by 4 people
I just saw pics of kneelers:
49ers 30 players on knee
Seahawks 3 on knee
Colts all standing
Broncos stand
Raiders Marshawn lynch knee AND anti trump shirt
https://mobile.twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/914565993569116162/photo/1
This desdline article most of the covers events from today.
http://deadline.com/2017/10/nfl-players-continue-kneeling-for-anthem-roundup-1202180102/
Whoa, i must be tired to have written that so poorly! Ok night all. I hope POTUS gives a rootin tootin nfl, sessions, noko, puerto rico tweet storm in the morning!
Truth
Ok guys Am I the only one wanting to see what happened to NFL viewership today?
LikeLiked by 6 people
Hopefully it is DOWN!!
Way down. Heard many of my friends taking advantage of good weather to enjoy outdoors with family.
I read ticket sales down; one report said 18%, another report said 21%. The Stubhub stadium was down so many attendees that they actual put tarps over the seats so it wouldn’t be so apparent. The tarps had logos on them or something to make it look like decoration instead of greenscreen. Nice try but a smart photog caught it.
Yes Yes Yes
TY {Chicago}}
The tarps have been there for every game at StubHub, reducing seating from 30,000 to 27,000.
Did anyone play football today? Not sure I quit watching just curious if it’s still a thing or not.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Great stuff. 2:05 ” be the true the White Hat”. Prophecy unleashed.
Kimmel was a fool to join the Lefty Bandwagon of #Resistance. He could have had every Trump voter tuning in.
LikeLiked by 3 people
When we voted POTUS in I think most of us just had Washington DC spend-alots-but-do-nothings in mind. But it is obvious — due to POTUS and the Trump Effect — that the swamp has inroads all over the U.S. and I am so glad that POTUS has taken on celebritydom / sportsdom where the left, including communists and socialists, have previously found safe haven. It is a culture war, and due to one man, Trump, we’re winning against it. MAGA a little more every day!
And, by the way, thank you Treepers who followed my new tweet site asimmonsflorida.
God bless, and good night
BF and I watched a bit of Red Zone – I saw some empty seats in Atlanta. The game itself has really gotten worse, never mind all the jerks. I’m still smarting from my USC Trojans losing to Wash State.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Trojan here as well…my son is on the team. Painful loss.
Me too wend. Where should we meet to drown our sorrows?
Aldo details the recent street prayer in Paris
LikeLiked by 3 people
So that big ‘street prayer’ that the muslims did, was actually a mass call to “kill the nonbelievers”…that’s what they were calling for.
It was a call for mass attacks.
“Kill them all, collectively. Don’t make exceptions.”
Wow. I hope this video goes viral over there.
Maybe it will make them wake up.
Yes, they’re cursing us in those communal prayers.
We’re respectful, the police make sure they’re not disturbed. And they’re asking their devil-god for strength to kill _ALL_ of us: men, women, children.
Spin THAT.
I almost didn’t click on this video, almost. I didn’t really understand what it would be about, but I am thankful I did watch it, and in its entirety. Thank you for sharing this with us. Unfortunately, I wish I could say I am surprised by it, but I am not. I’ve always wondered what the heck they have been saying anyways. This just reinforces I wasn’t far off.
What saddens me is the majority of the French and other European countries will never know or learn of this. None of the politicians would do anything about it even if they were to become aware of it. They would let it continue. However, I would like to see the police officers that were present at this prayer to watch this video though. I wonder if they would collectively do anything about it the next time they were told to guard and protect them?
Tatjana Festerling Merkel is out to destroy Germany
LikeLiked by 2 people
The REAL reason for Europe’s influx of migrants!!! WikiLeaks founder
LikeLiked by 1 person
Obama was instrumental in bringing down the Banks and bringing them to heal…causing them to capitulate to the Left.
He used…Race.
Obama sued Citibank in 1995 on behalf of ACORN, claiming that Citibank was “racist” for not making enough home loans to Subprime customers.
That lawsuit sent shockwaves out into the Banking Industry.
Banks started making Subprime Loans.
They didn’t want to get accused of ‘racism’ and get sued into oblivion like Citibank.
The rest is history.
The Deep Left puppet masters use ‘race’ now to destroy the Western world.
They have brainwashed people into thinking that being branded as ‘racist’ is the worst thing that can happen to you…and you must do anything to avoid it.
So people are accepting their own demise, to avoid being called ‘racist’.
I have a dear friend that I taught in HS that became a Para at my school and now is the Assistant Principal at my former school. I am godfather to his oldest son. I consider him to be the son I never had. He and his wife are Puerto Rican. She has her mom and dad that still live in PR. I found out from a cousin of mine that works at another school in the building that he has been talking crap 💩 about our President. He has bought into all the BS. I have been bombarding him with all the threads SD has posted.
I told him to open his eyes and see the truth about Puerto Rico 🇵🇷. I invited him over next Saturday with my godson to watch the Michigan vs. Michigan State game. We have gone each year out to Ann Arbor to watch a Michigan game together. Last year my godson took the trip. I gave him my first Michigan jersey as a gift. The young boy sleeps with it on. He is an incredible student at the age of 8 that wants to one day study at Michigan.
I haven’t heard from him yet on whether he and his son will becoming to my house! All I can do is hope that he has been reading and viewing the articles I have sent. Hate to lose him to stupidity!
Theres something I dont get. Losing a friend youve known for years bi hope your friend realizes cnn isnt his sons godfather, you are. So why the heck put more faith in them and not you?🤗
Love the pictures Felice. Hope and pray your friend comes around to seeing the truth. Sad how fake news poisons the hearts and minds of those who watch/read their cr@p.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hope he comes around, Fle.
The Fake News is doing great harm to our country with their lies.
It’s gotten our police officers killed…and put Trump Supporters in danger.
And it has caused rifts between family members.
The lying leftist media hates us and I hate them right back.
They have no shame.
What a cool and awesome gift! I am not surprised at all that he sleeps with it on. Thank you so much for sharing too.
Jihad Terror in Edmonton
One wouldn’t think of Western Canada as a hotbed of jihad, but the larger cities in Alberta enjoy considerable cultural enrichment. Last night in Edmonton a mujahid ran down a policeman on the street, then got out of his vehicle and stabbed him.
Very few of the initial news reports mentioned the fact that a flag for the Islamic State was seen in the suspect’s car. The first clip below, however, talks about the flag.
https://vid.me/vgohh
Vidme doesn’t seem to embed.
See two clips and more extensive coverage at GoV:
http://gatesofvienna.net/2017/10/jihad-terror-in-edmonton/
yee-haw!
LikeLiked by 8 people
People should just start supporting their local HS teams instead.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Or not allowing their sons to play high school football. That would solve this in five years.
LikeLike
Jihad Terror in Marseille
A mujahid in the southern French city of Marseille went on a rampage today, attacking and killing two women with a knife before being shot dead by police. His cry of “Allahu Akhbar” during the attack made his “terrorist” intent clear.
Subtitled video, transcript, articles.
Below is a report on the incident from The Jerusalem Post:
Man Shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’ Kills Two at French Train Station
MARSEILLE – Two women were stabbed to death and their assailant shot dead by soldiers in the southern port city of Marseille on Sunday in what police sources described as a “likely terrorist act.”
http://gatesofvienna.net/2017/10/jihad-terror-in-marseille/
Same place the American girls were attacked with acid a couple weeks back, I think.
The Day of the Victims of the Multicoloured Republic
K. from Germany, who translated the article below about the current state of Modern Multicultural Germany, includes this brief note:
This article by M. Sattler just appeared at PI News. The author doesn’t mince words, yet this time to an extent that could be used against us when quoted out of context. I take it as a sign of increasing awareness of the uncomfortable truth that it can appear at all, even in these circles.
Today: The Day of the Victims of the Multicoloured Republic
On the first Sunday of October we remember the victims of the Multicoloured Republic. The number of the dead and raped, the beaten, threatened and humiliated has increased yet again this year. As always, the victims are almost without exception Germans, the perpetrators almost without exception invaders from the Middle East and Africa settled here by the state. What has become of Germany?
The Day of the Victims of the Multicoloured Republicis a day of commemoration, but also a day of protest against a dangerous, irresponsible social experiment, which demands its blood toll every day anew. The “Multicoloured Republic” project is no longer just an airy-fairy reverie of stoned hippies. In many places in Germany, it has become the gruesome, bloody reality whose extent is still carefully hushed up by the propaganda press.
more: http://gatesofvienna.net/2017/10/the-day-of-the-victims-of-the-multicoloured-republic/
‘Multiculturalism’ is the most perfidious concept ever to be inflicted on the West.
It is diabolical.
It was designed to destroy the culture of Western countries.
Ever notice that ‘multiculturalism’ came along at about the same time that Globalism was being pushed on us?
That’s because the go hand in hand.
The globalists had to make us accept Multiculturalism in order to accept Globalism.
And they used…Race.
We were told that we had to have more ‘diversity’ in our Western Countries.
They were talking about ‘racial diversity’.
And if we didn’t agree and didn’t accept this…then we were “racist”.
How do we get more of this ‘diversity’?
Ah…we must embrace Multiculturalism!
And if we didn’t accept Multiculturalism…then what were we called?
We were called ‘racists’, of course.
See how that all worked?
From Trump’s Twitter Page
SL @SLandinSoCal Sep 24
When you kneel for our #NationalAnthem, you aren’t protesting a specific issue, you are protesting our Nation and EVERYTHING it stands for‼️
Maybe you’ve seen this footage of Spanish police behaving like TURKS in Barcelonia.
CAUTION: This is disturbing footage.
Catalonia Independence Referendum (01/10/2017) spanish “democracy” clashes police brutality
POLICE VIOLENCE IN CATALONIA | CARGAS POLICIALES VIOLENTAS EN EL 1-0
Looks like Catalonia voted itself out of Spain tonite? Not sure if all the votes have been counted, but it was like 90% leave last I saw.
This could be the next step in the eventual breakdown of Western Europe.
If I understand it correctly…Catalonia is sick of having muslim invaders forced on them.
So they want their Independence.
This Vote was declared ‘illegal’ or ‘unofficial’ by the Spanish government, I think.
So the Catalonians are going to have a tough time enforcing it.
Oh goodness, Wheatie, this has been going on forever. Leftists rule in Catalonia. It has nothing to do with the muslims.
LikeLike
Ah, okay. Thanks.
I just watched the video below and understand it better.
I used to watch funny anti-Obama videos made by a guy who always talked about Catalonia…as though Catalonians were conservative.
So I got the wrong impression.
I got an email that said over 1000 people have been treated in hospitals. Not primarily youngsters, either. They threw old folks down stair-wells, pulled women by the hair till some were nearly scalped.
POLAND is pouring in supportive messages. No translations so far, but they’re clearly engaged. G-d bless them.
LikeLiked by 2 people
https://twitter.com/BratWodza?lang=en
I just sent an email to Spanish consulate. I knew ethnic Yurpians would be attacked soon by their own government. Was expecting it to happen in Germany. It kicked off in Spain. On one of the videos, there was a dog involved. Attacking dogs!
Catalan separatists are like Scottish separatists, they resent the dominant group, but they have no problem with mass immigration, in fact, they support it.
Both independence groups are nutty as heck.
They don’t behave this way with terrorists.
Free Car washes for veterans, using NFL gear. Pretty clever:
http://www.breitbart.com/sports/2017/10/01/online-radio-station-uses-nfl-gear-wash-veterans-cars/
Peggy Hubbard gives a breakdown of NFL Criminal Statistics here. Yeah, it’s kinda hard to see why people have stuck with these fools and crooks for as long as they have:
LikeLiked by 3 people
Oh I am so running with all of the information she shared with us. Heck, let me start here.
(Hope you don’t mind Sunnydaze).
NFL PLAYERS
713 arrests from 2000 to 2014
202 DUI’s
88 assaults
85 domestic incidences
38 gun related arrests
38 alcohol related assault arrests
35 crashes with alcohol
21 burglaries/theft
7 murders
6 animal abuse cases
As she said, it is not a police problem, it’s an NFL problem with their players. I only came up with a total of 583 crimes, so you might want to watch the video and see where I missed some. I’m still running with it though.
Thank you Sunnydaze for sharing this with all of us. It makes a heck of a lot more sense to me now that’s for sure.
Here’s one guy who woke up a couple years earlier (March 2015) than most. Burned his Minn. gear way back then over criminal/immoral NFL behavior. good for him! :
LikeLiked by 3 people
LA Lakers plan to lock arms thru out season, coach says:
http://www.espn.com/nba/story/_/id/20875213/los-angeles-lakers-lock-arms-stand-national-anthem-preseason-opener
Catalonia independence from Spain explained in 4 minutes (Catalonia referendum 2017)
So is it a done deal?
If so, this’ll be fascinating to watch and see what it evolves into. Would not be at all surprised if it spread to other areas of W. Europe.
The polling places were destroyed, potential voters savaged, unable to cast votes.
Results can’t be regarded as valid. But this is the most powerful incentive to separate I’ve ever seen. And I was against it!
This federal government has lost its legitimacy, thrown the most productive region in the country to thugs who appear to be paramilitary from hell. I’d like to know if they’re “new” Spaniards.
Can you imagine if police treated the North African invaders like that? The dumb animals fished out of the sea from sub-Saharan Africa who riot because they don’t like PASTA in ITALY?
LikeLiked by 1 person
It was an illegal election. How would you like Jerry Brown to announce that California will hold a vote to secede from the union, and if the results are yea, and ignore our Constitution and declare the results valid. Should the USofA allow it? Lincoln didn’t.
Different worlds, different universes.
Nor is this 1936-39. But if the Francoist paramilitary keep it up, it could very well end up a bloody mess.
LikeLiked by 1 person
From what I saw in Barcelona the last time I was there, it is the same. Communists. Socialists. Hard left. Propaganda everywhere you go and a huge chip on their shoulders that they are so much superior to the Spanish. Non-stop talk about oppression. Refusal to answer in Spanish. Etc. Etc. Etc.
Yes Yucki, it is a different world. Instead of Moscow and the Politburo running everything behind thescenes, this time around, it is George Soros. /s
This. I was against it too. But I don’t see how you can carry on like before. Especially as like you said we see them pussyhelmet footing round terrorists every day.
Wow! That was a wonderful piece of propaganda. Really well done! Just forgot all the parts about the communists, socialists, anarchists, anarcho-syndicalists, etc. running Catalonia and the Spanish Civil War.
Oh. Forgot about the Soviets orchestrating everything in Catalonia behind the scenes during the Civil War. My bad….. /s
The reverrond Jesse Jackson called for an NFL boycott for different reasons…or at least I think he did…it’s nearly impossible to decipher what this man is saying…is he actually forming words here or is he sleepwalking?
This kind of reminds me of this scene from Blazing Saddles…
…and who can argue with that?
Sounds like Jesse is trying to shake down the team owners over…something.
Can’t make out what his beef is, though.
But if you burn your own city down to protest a heroin dealer getting what they deserved…
What an idiot. The Players can say/do whatever the F they want. And so can the (ex) Fans.
They’re not burning YOUR shirt, idiot, they’re burning their own stuff. Live with it.
These Dem Idiots do not understand the concept of Free Speech At.All.
It really is extraordinary.
You have Free Speech/We have Free Speech/We All have Free Speech. GET IT?
The left doesn’t believe in free speech, just ask Brendan Eich and James Damore.
And at least the fans are burning (protesting) on their own dime and on their own time.
We should encourage these “supporters” to be more supportive of the movement. Protest their workplace. Encourage their co-workers to join them. I’m positive, that’ll work to bring awareness. 😆
They accept that the anthem protest is anti American, since pro American speech is racist.
I’m tired of having to listen to an endless stream of race hucksters demanding that white people “listen” to them talk to us about race-relations. Black people comprise 13 percent of the US population, yet are responsible for 50 percent of all homicides committed between 1980 and 2008.
In the 75 biggest counties in the US blacks committed 62 percent of robberies, 57 percent of murders, and 45 percent of assault. Telling us what we need to do about race relations is just an increasingly lame excuse for these same “black intellectuals” to ignore the criminality within their own communities. If you compare black professional athletes with white athletes, you’ll find similar levels of violent behavior. Black athletes are a much of highly paid thugs. I’m done with them.
https://thezman.com/wordpress/?p=4914
Have a conversation: Whenever you hear someone say they want to have a conversation about something, what they mean is they want to shut down all debate and impose their will with regards to the subject. Having a conversation about marriage led to the end of the homosexual marriage debate in favor of the sodomites. Having a conversation about race means Progs screaming at white people about racism and white privilege. Having a conversation always means sitting through a lecture.
LikeLiked by 3 people
NFL and Roger Goodell
Tax the poor, give it to the rich!
http://dailysignal.com/2017/09/26/heres-much-money-nfl-rakes-taxpayers/
So. When Goodell said he was giving up tax-exempt status in 2015, he was only bluffing?
NFL is still receiving benefits from “tax-exempt municipal bonds”, that were supposed to pay for things of public use (roads, sewers, etc), rather than stadiums used 10 times or less a year for the benefit of the wealthy few.
I haven’t been able to hang out much here during the last week, but I did get some time earlier and read Bluto commenting about his father who is a Trump hater and how it has caused a strain in their relationship. Others chimed in with similar stories about family rifts, and fleporeblog commented upthread about a friendship. These stories make me sad. And I have an unopened email in my inbox that I am dreading reading as it is from a leftist friend and I know it will be difficult.
So when I read this article tonight by Kurt Schlichter, it made me think of this struggle that many of us are facing.
**********
The Left Hates You. Act Accordingly.
“They hate you.
Leftists don’t merely disagree with you. They don’t merely feel you are misguided. They don’t think you are merely wrong. They hate you. They want you enslaved and obedient, if not dead. Once you get that, everything that is happening now will make sense. And you will understand what you need to be ready to do.
You are normal, and therefore a heretic. You refuse to bow to their idols, to subscribe to their twisted catechisms, to praise their false gods. This is unforgivable. You must burn.
Crazy talk? Just ask them. Go ahead. Go on social media. Find a leftist – it’s easy. Just say something positive about America or Jesus and they’ll come swarming like locusts. Engage them and very quickly they will drop their masks and tell you what they really think. I know. I keep a rapidly expanding file of Twitter leftist death wish screenshots.
They will tell you that Christians are idiots and vets are scum.
That normals are subhumans whose role is to labor as serfs to subsidize the progressive elite and its clients.
That you should die to make way for the New Progressive Man/Woman/Other.
Understand that when they call Donald Trump “illegitimate,” what they are really saying is that our desire to govern ourselves is illegitimate. Their beef isn’t with him – it’s with us, the normal people who dared rise up and demand their right to participate in the rule of this country and this culture.
They hate you, because by defying them you have prevented them from living up to the dictates of their false religion. Our rebelliousness has denied them the state of grace they seek, exercising their divine right to dictate every aspect of our puny lives. Their sick faith gives meaning to these secular weirdos, giving them something that fills their empty lives with a messianic fervor to go out and conquer and convert the heathens.
And the heathens are us.
Oh, there are different leftist sects. There are the social justice warriors who have manufactured a bizarre mythology and scripture of oppression, privilege, and intersectionality. Instead of robes, they dress up as genitals and kill babies as a blasphemous sacrament. Then there are the pagan weather religion oddballs convinced that the end is near and that we must repent by turning in our SUVs. Of course, the “we” is really “us” – high priests of the global warming cult like Leonardo DiCaprio will still jet around the world with supermodels while we do the ritual sacrificing of our modern comforts. Then there are the ones who simply worship themselves, the elitists who believe that all wisdom and morality has been invested in them merely because they went to the right college, think the right thoughts, and sneer at anyone living between I-5 and I-95.
But all the leftist sects agree – they have found the revealed truth, and imposing it upon the benighted normals like us is so transcendently important that they are relieved of any moral limitations. They are ISIS, except with hashtags instead of AKs, committed to the establishment of a leftist caliphate.
You wonder why the left is now justifying violence? Because they think that helps them right now. Today it’s suddenly OK to punch a “Nazi.” But the punchline is that anyone who opposes them is a “Nazi.”
You wonder why they ignore the rule of law, why they could switch on a dime from screaming at Trump for refusing to preemptively legitimize a Hillary win and then scream that he is illegitimate the moment she lost? Because their only principle is what helps the left win today. That’s why the media gleefully, happily lies every single day about every single thing it reports. Objectivity? When that stopped being a useful thing, it stopped being a thing at all.
They are fanatics, and by not surrendering, by not kneeling, and by not obeying, you have committed an unpardonable sin. You have defied the Left, and you must be broken. They will take your job, slander your name, even beat or kill you – whatever it takes to break you and terrify others by making you an example. Your defiance cannot stand; they cannot allow this whole Trump/GOP majority thing to get out of control. They must crush this rebellion of the normal, and absolutely nothing is off the table.
We’ve seen them burn UC Berkeley and how the police controlled by the leftist state government of California stood by and watched as Americans were beaten by the mob. Why? Because the government of the State of California approves of the violence. Do you think it’s a coincidence that California is doing everything it can to disarm its normals?
The Left won’t say it out loud – at least not yet – but make no mistake. If violence is what it takes for the Left to prevail, then violence we will have. You saw it, and you were meant to. Berkeley was a message about the price of dissent where leftist hold sway. And they seek to hold sway everywhere
How to we respond?
The first step is to end the denial. Open your eyes. See what is happening. Don’t allow yourself to be deluded by false nostalgia for a past period of cultural peace that existed only because, at that time, the Left was winning. They hate you. Look at Twitter. Look at Facebook. Try and tell yourself that leftists are just nice people who disagree with you on a few policy details. Stop fooling yourself.
Understand that this must get much worse before it can get better. We may wish to stop the cultural/political struggle, but they can’t stop. Their religion tells them we are greedy, racist, sexist, homophobe morons who hate science and love Hitler. How could they tolerate us? How could they ever allow us power?
They can’t. Their sick ideology and false theology requires that we be enslaved or exterminated – we can’t be tolerated, and we certainly can’t be allowed to hold the reins of power. I hoped that my novel People’s Republic, about what lies at the bottom of this blood-soaked slippery slope, would be rendered moot by the GOP’s victory in November. I was wrong. The Left has redoubled its efforts.
So the only outcome is that one side wins and the other loses. There’s no truce to be had, no possibility of a tie. And the frightening thing is that the Left is so foolish, so stuck in its bubble that it has no understanding that it can only push so far before the people with all the guns and all the training push back. That’s the problem with kids who were raised on participation trophies and who never got into a fistfight – they don’t consider the possibility that they will lose, and lose hard.
We must ensure they do. Understand your enemy. Understand that the Left will exploit your principles and morals to make you disarm yourself – figuratively and literally. Don’t play their game; don’t fall for their manufactured outrages. Never concede their lies, never take their side against the people defending your liberty. Most of all, accept the truth that if we let them win we will spend the rest of our lives on our backs with a giant Birkenstock pressed into our collective face.
They hate us. And however they come at us, we need to be prepared to fight.”
https://townhall.com/columnists/kurtschlichter/2017/02/06/the-left-hates-you-act-accordingly-n2281602
Actually, Kurt is being the optimist thinking that if we lose we’ll have a giant Birkenstock pressed into our collective face. Bill Ayers and his /s “lovely wife” happily and publicly wrote that – oh – only 25 million or so American would have to go to the camps. As in concentration camps.
I appreciate your post, Sylvia. I have read of strains experienced by Treepers for supporting President Trump. I have been mocked for supporting candidate Trump and friends vanished simply because I said I support him. It is one reason why this site and support from others is so important. Many have struggles held within, and this site provides much to help us forward in our love of country and gratitude for President Trump.
Thank you Sylvia.
Kurt is fast becoming one of my favorites reads of late.
And yes, I’m heartbroken over the strain in my family. Doing my best to heal every day. I may come off as a more flippant & “devil-may-care” type of dude, but beneath that obnoxious exterior I have a big, BIG heart. Hoping love & time will heal. It’s day to day, but isn’t everything? With all of us?
Pray for us all. Not just my family, but all across our nation. Many are broken for no good reason. It’s sad.
Appears we may have a terrorist attack in Las Vegas. I would not be surprised if they are connected to the earlier attacks in Edmonton and Marseille.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My amateur opinion is that the gunfire heard in some videos is automatic weapons, which leans towards foreign terrorists rather than the deranged mass shooter.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Communists already exploiting the tragedy
LikeLike
Right. But. Planned Parenthood is okay?
LikeLiked by 1 person
And how will they police that? That is exactly the situation we have in Europe, yet terrorists and criminals have free access to them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
From the leftist perspective: WE ARE THE ENEMY, not the Islamist invaders.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“People laying there”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Do we know if other Mosques preached the same same attack infidels collectively verse?
Lord Jesus help the innocents there, help all LEO and first responders and please help LEO contain the threat as soon as possible.
Oh crap–here it goes again-Praying that there are no victims and the good Lord surrounds them all in His protective hands
Las Vegas Police Investigate Reports Of Active Shooter At Country Music Fest
HuffPostOctober 1, 2017
https://www.yahoo.com/news/las-vegas-police-investigate-reports-055525048.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
Says, live. RSBN:
LikeLiked by 2 people
There is a former US Marine who was working security talking about this on Fox now – he is reporting multiple shot including at least one head shot and one police officer. He’s very calm and giving a thorough professional description.
I posted a video someone posted on Tweeter of the beginning — Sounds like a machine gun.
If you aren’t too sick of NFL protest stories, I really recommend this thoughtful Mark Steyn essay on what the disrespect to our national anthem is costing us. Here’s a bit from his piece:
“For anyone who wishes to live in a civilized society where the observance of social norms can be safely assumed, this wretched business is a loss – for what remains of social cohesion, for “true civilization” and for “the real greatness of a nation”. A national anthem can be a national anthem or an opportunity for self-expression, but not both. And, if this is yet one more thing that Americans can no longer agree on, if a people lack the minimal social glue to rise reflexively when the band strikes up the first bars of “O-oh, say, can you…”, you have to wonder whether anything remains to bind us together at all.”
https://www.steynonline.com/8143/man-un-makyth-manners
LikeLiked by 2 people
That is an excellent article, well worth the read!
Listen to this, Hillary very arrogant, bragging she has numerous foreign heads of states calling to ask how they can help her win. I believe this.
LikeLiked by 2 people
She was the one presidential candidate of the two who colluded with Russians to frame Trump. Hence, the Steele dossier.
Reports of a mass shooting in LA
Las Vegas police responding to shooting report at Mandalay Bay
http://abc7.com/las-vegas-police-responding-to-shooting-report-at-mandalay-bay/2477628/
LAS VEGAS (KABC) — Las Vegas authorities are responding to reports of a mass shooting with multiple victims on the Strip at a country music festival near the Mandalay Bay.
Police are investigating reports of one or more active shooters in the area.
The Route 91 country music festival was taking place at the Mandalay.
Witnesses were reporting multiple ambulances flooding the area to help victims.
Witnesses said they saw at least one officer possibly injured in the incident.
Live scanner for mandalas bay https://mobile.twitter.com/PoliticalShort/status/914730409124073472
Anyone know if this is true?
ESPN and FoxSports are no longer going to show the Anthem being played at games?
Really?
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://sports.yahoo.com/espn-apos-not-carry-apos-160121314.html
Thanks.
So I guess it’s true…sort of.
Article said that’s what they are doing for the games today, but didn’t say if it will be a practice going forward.
Well this is only going to piss off fans even more.
Sounds ok but this is what these players want…..to break the white team owners. How does that help. I believe the team owners are between a rock and a hard place. If the team owners fired all these players they would be accused of racism and Soros would send out his goons to riot like BLM and Antifa….this is not an easy situation.
Let ‘me duke it out in the unemployment line them.
F them all.
http://bit.ly/noNFLinWH
Shooter in Las Vegas…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Forgot to say that above is live video of what is happening right now.
I live about 10 miles from the strip. I am hearing lots of sirens. Shooting was at a country music festival by Mandalay Bay. News is reporting lots of injuries.
I was reading tweets that are showing in search results…20+ dead. News isnt saying anything yet. Looking at a local LV news channel website…has someone’s FB posting after fleeing scene…says sniper atop Mandalay Bay Hotel.
People in the area listening to police scanners seem to be reporting the highest numbers. Police scanner live on youtube right now just said “We have a war zone on our hands”.
I hope they are no secondary attacks on LEO and first responders.
Make your Monday happy, sign the petition. http://bit.ly/noNFLinWH
I watched a video that was posted earlier by someone else and I have to admit that it sent me into a total funk for the rest of the day…I believe it is true….I feel so overwhelmed right now with all that is going on and I am glad I have friends here to talk about it because I am sure a lot of us are weary. This Catherine fits says that all that is going on is to distract us. I would not be surprised if this shooting in Las Vegas is the Deep State inflicting more chaos.
According to this video all the money started flowing out of the US around 1998 by the billions.
How are we going to get out of this.
What happens when we have no PTrump? I cannot think about this.
http://thedailycoin.org/2017/10/01/catherine-austin-fitts-21-trillion-missing-u-s-government-criminal-enterprise-deep-state-globalists-want-destroy-us-constitution/
People are saying machine gun listen to this video
How did they get from he ground to the 32nd floor? Surely they weren’t shooting from there, were they?
