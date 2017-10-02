Mandalay Bay Shooter Riddles – The Philippine Angle

We haven’t torn into one of these riddles in a while and this one has a signature pattern that makes in very interesting.
Stephen Craig Paddock (64). Girlfriend reported as Marilou Danley (62).
- Paddock considered a “high stakes” gambler.(link)
- Danley considered a “high stakes” hostess. (link)
- Paddock reported visits to Philippines. (link)
- Danley reported as Philippine origin. W/Filipino connections. (link)
- Paddock reported to be sending money “tens of thousands of dollars” to Philippines recently. (link)
The picture below (unknown origin) appears to be Paddock (far left – check shirt), and Danley (center). The bar appears to be the Lex Nightclub in Reno Nevada. Website HERE
(click to enlarge) 2048 x 1152
The two dance poles and walk around dance platform give the appearance of a dance club, go-go club. (Dancing girls, professional hostesses etc.) Or restaurant (day) and club (night). Note absence of alcohol in these pictures (seems odd). Water bottles “natures spring”? (philippine company)
Bowl of Ice center of table.
Black lace woman (right) has orange wrist band, as does Marilou Danley (center) and Jabba-the-hut (black shirt). Stephen Paddock wearing same shirt as prior (well publicized) photo below.
Woman in pink shirt (left shoulder) appears same as closed eye drinking photo. And appears to wear wristband. Pink shirt and orange shirt appear to both have, what looks like, scrolls of some sort.
Reddit has this version of picture:
CTH is more interested in finding where this nightclub is located?
The bar is the Lex Nightclub in Reno Nevada. Possible owner Lex Moser A real estate developer in Northern Nevada – Zillow Profile HERE
Notice the “X” on the bucket of water bottles. Club logo?
What are those scroll looking things? Again, notice the “X” and possible “L E X”
Lex Nightclub Website HERE
As we all say, “don’t worry, Trump’s got this”
FYI on info on Lex Moser from his Zillow profile it says he was a member of the 82nd Airborne. “The 82nd Airborne Division is an elite airborne infantry division of the United States Army…””Some sources consider the 82nd Airborne Division the most highly trained light infantry division in the world.[1] Recently the 82nd Airborne has been conducting operations in Iraq. The 82nd Airborne has been assigned to advise and assist Iraqi Security Forces.” I would say this guy probably knew his way around weapons pretty well, and if he is the man at the Anti-Trump rally I’d say he needs looked at a little more closely. As they say….the plot thickens
Sundance: “Black lace woman (right) has orange wrist band, as does Marilou Danley (center) and Jabba-the-hut (black shirt).”
____________
It appears that they are all wearing the orange wrist-band, or could be, but we can see all of their wrists.
From left to right:
Paddock (wristband plainly visible in photo where he’s holding a shot glass), black lace woman, can’t see either arm of woman in purple top, can’t see right arm of woman in glasses, Jabba is wearing the wrist-band, Marilou is wearing the wrist-band, the woman Marilou has her arm around appears to be wearing the orange wrist-band on her right wrist, above her watch, heavy guy in tan shirt appears to be wearing orange wrist-band on his right wrist, can’t see heavy guy’s girlfriend’s right wrist, heavy light blue shirt guy has his left and covering his right wrist.
Also note that Paddock, Jabba and heavy light blue shirt guy all have typical nondescript, baggy, un-tucked conceal-carry type shirts on. Heavy guy in tight tan shirt appears to have some sort of black bag next to his right hip, like a fanny-pack (for a pistol), can’t tell if it’s attached to his belt or not.
If I walked into that nightclub (which I wouldn’t), I would notice and assume that all four of those guys were carrying. Those conceal-carry shirts are supposed to look so plain/ordinary that they don’t draw attention, but I think they have the exact opposite effect. It looks like those guys are “B” movie actors who stepped right out of a 1970s Hawaii Five-O episode, and that’s the problem with MOST of the purpose-designed concealed-carry shirts (IMO), lol!
.
.
“Stephen Paddock wearing same shirt as prior (well publicized) photo below.”
____________
Concealed-carry companies make plain-jane shirts that look very much like these, with breakaway fabric or snaps that look like buttons but which can be pulled open with one hand to quickly access a firearm in a shoulder holster or an inside (or outside) the waistband holster.
Example: http://www.511tactical.com/covert-flex-shirt.html
Here is some footage(?) of supposed gunfire from a lower floor of Mandalay Bay Hotel. Multiple shooters maybe?
http://yournewswire.com/las-vegas-video-multiple-shootes/
Politely requesting that we don’t reference Alex Jones, InfoWars or Lame Cherry as credible sources here.
