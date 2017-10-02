Mandalay Bay Shooter Riddles – The Philippine Angle

We haven’t torn into one of these riddles in a while and this one has a signature pattern that makes in very interesting.

Stephen Craig Paddock (64). Girlfriend reported as Marilou Danley (62).

Paddock considered a “high stakes” gambler.(link)

Danley considered a “high stakes” hostess. (link)

Paddock reported visits to Philippines. (link)

Danley reported as Philippine origin. W/Filipino connections. (link)

Paddock reported to be sending money “tens of thousands of dollars” to Philippines recently. (link)

The picture below (unknown origin) appears to be Paddock (far left – check shirt), and Danley (center). The bar appears to be the Lex Nightclub in Reno Nevada. Website HERE

The two dance poles and walk around dance platform give the appearance of a dance club, go-go club. (Dancing girls, professional hostesses etc.) Or restaurant (day) and club (night). Note absence of alcohol in these pictures (seems odd). Water bottles “natures spring”? (philippine company)

Bowl of Ice center of table.

Black lace woman (right) has orange wrist band, as does Marilou Danley (center) and Jabba-the-hut (black shirt). Stephen Paddock wearing same shirt as prior (well publicized) photo below.

Woman in pink shirt (left shoulder) appears same as closed eye drinking photo. And appears to wear wristband. Pink shirt and orange shirt appear to both have, what looks like, scrolls of some sort.

Reddit has this version of picture:

CTH is more interested in finding where this nightclub is located?

The bar is the Lex Nightclub in Reno Nevada. Possible owner Lex Moser A real estate developer in Northern Nevada – Zillow Profile HERE

Notice the “X” on the bucket of water bottles. Club logo?

What are those scroll looking things? Again, notice the “X” and possible “L E X”

Lex Nightclub Website HERE

