Intellectual Froglegs: “Knee Jerks”…

Posted on September 30, 2017

Joe Dan Gorman has produced one of his best episodes of Intellectual Froglegs to date:

Visit Intellectual Froglegs Site HERETwitter HERE

9 Responses to Intellectual Froglegs: “Knee Jerks”…

  1. Prettyplease says:
    September 30, 2017 at 4:17 am

    Liberals suffer from heavy metal toxicity aka wrecking ball syndrome. 😂

  2. wheatietoo says:
    September 30, 2017 at 4:31 am

    I love it!

    Thank you, Joe Dan, for calling out the NeverTrumper Mark Levin!
    He’s going to be on Hannity on Monday night…and I plan on not-watching it.

    And Thank You for calling out Breitbart and Drudge, too!
    I could hug you.
    {{{Joe Dan}}}
    I have given up on those two sites and don’t even go there anymore.

    This was a most excellent edition of your always great Intellectual Froglegs videos.
    I love it so much.

    You even put my favorite dance footage at the end during the credits.
    Yay! Thanks for that too!

    We love you, Joe Dan!

  3. Howie says:
    September 30, 2017 at 4:37 am

    Go Froggie!! Great one.

  4. wheatietoo says:
    September 30, 2017 at 4:52 am

    And Nice Tech Work from our Treeper, TheHumanCondition!
    Thanks, man.
    Well done.

  5. Harry Lime says:
    September 30, 2017 at 5:06 am

    Mark Levin, meh…just another talking head…same as it ever was…

  6. realcapedcrusader says:
    September 30, 2017 at 5:27 am

    Loved the song, thanks Joe Dan you rock.

