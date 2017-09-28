Thursday September 28th – Open Thread

Posted on September 28, 2017 by

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

10 Responses to Thursday September 28th – Open Thread

  1. American Georgia Grace says:
    September 28, 2017 at 12:20 am

    Happy early morning donuts and coffee Treepers….sometimes ya just gotta laugh or you’ll cry….world’s gone crazy, thank God every day for Trump45 for trying to right our beautiful ship The USS America First 🚢

    Like

    Reply
  2. Garrison Hall says:
    September 28, 2017 at 12:23 am

    Happy Cursday, Treepers. Give your puppies a pat for me.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. PNWLifer says:
    September 28, 2017 at 12:28 am

    I watched a few moments of Megyn Kelly’s show yesterday. Caught a sappy montage of family talking about how wonderful and accomplished she is. Adjectives and superlatives galore. Totally over the top. It was so so bad.

    I keep reading she’s insulting everyone on the show. Today was wanting Jane Fonda to discuss her plastic surgery while she’s plugging her new movie.

    Suspect celebs already booked while be canceling. Her show is a total flop. Karma baby. It’s a beautiful thing.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. Lucille says:
    September 28, 2017 at 12:38 am

    The sincerity of this man is very touching…and what he says is very true….

    “Why do they hate me so much? Are they afraid?”
    Brandon Tatum – Published on Sep 27, 2017

    Like

    Reply
  6. Troublemaker10 says:
    September 28, 2017 at 12:48 am

    Like

    Reply
  7. Lucille says:
    September 28, 2017 at 1:24 am

    IT’S CURSDAY!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s