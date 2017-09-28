September 28th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #252

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
Zuckerberg literally lobbies for mass immigration. It’s called FWD.us
He’s as anti-Trump as it gets.
Go zuck yourself, Mark.
Right in the face!
I cannot wait to beat his ass in 2020.
https://i.redditmedia.com/oUxVrWup-m1zW4CKDUXPtbJtBTg2olH_wtiQYCcte6k.jpg?w=588&s=b09b452210814fe2de1c022b504b2946
Alien robots cant even be POTUS!
He literally censors half of all ideas just by refusing to have a “dislike” button. When I can’t dislike Hillary and all of her criminal syndicate, I am being silenced.
Go back to eating lunch from your nose Zuckerbooger!
Gab.ai has a dislike feature.
Google has been using extralegal methods to destroy it.
The only good use of Facebook is to share cat pictures or get a recipe from your aunt.
Folks what our Lion 🦁 is going to do via EO next week is beyond brilliant! That EO is going to FINALLY liberate the Forgotten Men and Women from the nightmare known as Obamacare. 31 states took the Medicaid Expansion. That allowed able bodied Americans that earned slightly above the poverty line (138%) to benefit in massive subsidies paid by the Federal Government to have Healthcare. They are the only beneficiaries of the great Ponzi scheme known as Obamacare. The 19 states that refused and everyone in those 31 states that accepted the Medicaid Expansion that earns above the BS cutoff got screwed royally. They became the Cash Cow 🐮 needed to payoff the Ponzi scheme. No one gives a 💩 about them.
However, our gift from our Heavenly Father is about to set them free! I hate Rand Paul but he gave a great explanation of what is about to occur.
The Law Rand referenced from 1970 was setup for large corporations and businesses that had employees and localities in multiple states. Think of UPS as an example. UPS benefits from the law because they can negotiate with insurance companies throughout the US on behalf of their employees to get the best price possible to offer their employees healthcare as part of their compensation package. Insurance companies don’t mind lowering their premiums because of the sheer number of employees. They also don’t care about preexisting conditions for certain employees because the pool of healthy employees warps those that are not healthy and would need more care. This is a win win for UPS and the Healthcare companies that do business with them.
That law covers about 34% of Americans. What our President is going to do through that EO is to allow groups of Americans to come together and have the same rights as UPS. A perfect example is the Farmers of America. That is nearly 1 million Americans and their families. Right now they are each an individual person in the eyes of Obamacare. After next week, they are freed from Obamacare and will be seen as one entity. They will setup a representative that will negotiate with insurance companies on their behalf. You will see other Forgotten Men and Women provided the same opportunity throughout our country.
Here is the beauty in this EO. 95% of Americans will be liberated from Obamacare. Those that will group like I described above will have premiums that will be lower than when there wasn’t Obamacare. ABSOLUTELY AMAZING!!!
All that will be left is the 5% that benefit from Obamacare! Our President will flip the script on public opinion in massive numbers by his EO. Democrats and Republicans will be left with the Carcass that is Obamacare. No one in their right mind will fight it in Congress. However, it will be challenged because the Ponzi scheme will be destroyed. Our President is expecting that! He will have 75% of Americans screaming at the courts on his behalf. Democrats and Republicans will be so overwhelmed that they will agree to keeping Obamacare for the 5% and allowing our President’s EO to become actual law so that they both can take credit. It would not shock me that our President allows all 50 states to benefit from the Expansion in return for a cap in Medicaid funding to save it from going bankrupt!
He 100% kept his promise that EVER SINGLE AMERICAN HAS AFFORDABLE HEALTHCARE!
I will wait and see. The best thing we could do is to eliminate insurance companies altogether, and forget ‘groups’. Groups just create false floors. We do not have our companies and groups buying car insurance. And it is cheap. Let’s just keep this simple.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I’m very happy with my HMO. Unfortunately, I’ve gotten my money’s worth out of them and then some. It’s managed health care, but they have done a very good job for me when I needed them. The primary care doctors are not the greatest, but the specialists are top notch. You just need to know how to navigate the system and accept that they are just trying to control costs, which is as it should be.
Rand is scum. “Walk us through the next step of repeal.” Rand sez, “blah blah blah, I got nothing.”
More good ideas from dirt sandwich rand. Put Chinese troops on the north side of the DMZ. 😨😨😨😨 Any wonder this fool couldn’t qualify for the debates. Careful, rand. Joe Manchin might make you even more irrelevant than you are right now.
So far Nobody is addressing the inflated high cost of health care, Not even PDJT and that is very disappointing that he hasn’t gone there since the primaries when he briefly talked about having all pricing be transparent so consumers could price shop to let capitalism/consumerism bring the costs down. Big Pharma needs to be reigned in and until that happens there isn’t going to be “cheap health insurance” no matter what they do. buying across state lines absolutely needs to happen but that won’t drive down the cost of care. So when they say the “Insurance company’s have all the power” IMHO that is totally misleading.. a big shell game
You want to dramatically bring down health care costs?…. get rid of ALL healthcare insurance.
I love President Trump and would never say anything negative about him… with that said, he’s very rich, I don’t think he realizes the problem isn’t the insurance it’s the cost of the services.
with THAT said, I still think he’ll get more done about healthcare than any politician could possibly get done. I have faith he’ll get us some relief.
I also feel like if we deregulate this a little bit like he’s talking about across state lines, we’re going to start getting some free market solutions that WILL drive down costs, like the direct health care model which looks awesome and I believe will keep growing.
So just my honest opinion, I’m very optimistic. I think the free market is going to drop not only insurance costs but actual healthcare costs in the very near future.
He’s had to buy policies for employees for decades. He knows exactly how much premiums have gone up relative to the increase in wages, etc. He routinely shared this info early in the campaign.
But he is aware, he talked about it on the campaign trail. making health care costs transparent would allow people to price shop as to where they chose a doctor, or which hospital they would have their baby, surgery etc at. – Trump is keenly aware no matter the size of his bank account , it’s what got him elected 🙂
Oh and specifically about Big Pharma, President Trump has talked about that many times and agrees with you… so I’d hang in there, I think he will do something about that.
He’s trying to do things in order, and the good news is he’s a busy body. Once he gets Obamacare destroyed and taxes cut, and the border wall funded.. and the budget approved… he’s going to be looking around at what else he can do and I believe working on drug prices will be one of those priorities.
“Our President will flip the script on public opinion in massive numbers by his EO. Democrats and Republicans will be left with the Carcass that is Obamacare.”
For a couple of years now, Hannity has been talking about just such a plan that is based in Kansas City and which offers quality health care at substantially cheaper prices than “official” health-care plans because it negotiates directly with big pharma, has minimal bureaucratic overhead, and is largely run by doctors who want to help their patients. What this EO might just do is dis-incentivize the traditional insurance-and-government dominated health-care structure which is dependent on limiting people’s choices. This might just work. It’s sure worth a try. And besides, I love the idea of the president doing an end-run around the insurance lobby and the federal bureaucracy.
This could be Trump’s “Let them enforce it!” moment.
If you have seen the “Boycott NFL Sponsors” graphic
Dannon yogurt is a sponsor of the NFL. Do not replace with Chobani.
https://refugeeresettlementwatch.wordpress.com/2016/08/30/twin-falls-idaho-where-the-chobani-yogurt-company-typifies-the-globalist-view-of-refugees/
Likewise,
Nike is an NFL sponsor, but don’t buy Adidas (Reebok) instead.
http://www.adweek.com/creativity/reebok-scolds-trump-with-flow-chart-about-when-not-to-say-youre-in-such-good-shape/
New Balance- is that the name of the good ones?
LikeLiked by 3 people
They are made in the US and the owners endorsed Trump for his TPP stance.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes. DH has little size 16 WW and he loves NB. I have them, and I also wear the Aravon sandals with the NB footbed technology.
Anybody who thinks the dimocrat is going to beat the judge in Alabama, stop your worrying. Here’s the dimocrat candidate talking to Chuck Todd, and sure enough he’s an advocate of full term abortion. That’s not going to sell in Alabama. Go to 5:05 in the video. https://youtu.be/6N319bNkuWo
LikeLiked by 5 people
How HORRIBLE and grotesque is that!? 😰😰😭
LikeLiked by 3 people
Full term abortion? At least he’s honest.
I’ve always thought these abortion people, if they’re going to be consistent, should be fine with a woman murdering her kid up to about 4 or 5 years old. It’s the exact same thing, the kid is completely dependent on you at 1 month from conception, what’s the difference at full term or even 4 or 5 years old?
I believe there was a news story not too long ago pushing this same thing, some libs were actually saying they were alright with infanticide.
If they’re not willing to support that, then It’s like eating hamburger but not being willing to kill a cow.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Starfckr, that bit should be captured as a sound bite and played continually during the election campaign In Alabama, that should fry his candy -SS and kill his chance at getting elected. I pray to God that will be so.
Thank you for this post, God bless you.
I am in dire need of a mobile workspace, either a tablet or a laptop, but I have put off purchasing anything because I am fanatical about trying to buy things made in the US. No such animal exists which was manufactured here.
Some days I read something which makes me mad at Apple, other days Microsoft, etc. etc.
What is the most America First way to solve my dilemma? I’d be grateful for suggestions.
Build your own? I jest, but in all seriousness, I still don’t think that would work.good luck!
Samsung? Not American, but as far as I know they don’t get involved in US politics like Apple and Microsoft.
Try RCA. I bought a tablet on sale. Best electronic device I have had in years. Based in NY.
I’ll look into that.
I have had HP for years, Love them and they are made here
https://www.cnet.com/news/hp-to-apple-hey-we-already-make-pcs-in-the-u-s/
hey I did not know that!
HP as some nice options. 😉 great sales center in Boise. 😉
http://store.hp.com/us
Personally, I’ve always been Apple.
Even HP units are mostly made abroad, unless you order a custom built machine based on your unique needs…which may be assembled right here in Boise for you(out of foreign parts). HP has great warranties, plus, buy the protection plan and if you do not use it, you’re $$ is refunded after 3 years. Pretty awesome. Lots of US employees.
Ouch! Even on sale these are dear.
Poor naive Rand. He says he doesn’t think the Left will object to this. Are you kidding? Anything that empowers the individual to escape the fetters of Obamacare will be hated, feared and despised by the Left.
LikeLiked by 3 people
NFL: No Fans Left..
The networks are not showing the crowds true responses during the National Anthem. There is only one way they will get the message.. BOYCOTT.. DON’T GO! Empty seats will get the message across. They cannot avoid the scene of empty seats..
All of the Networks – including FOX.. “..camera operators were ordered to avoid crowd shots in case they showed fans counterprotesting the protests..”
“..By covering one of the most significant days in NFL history with rose-colored glasses, the networks cheated viewers. We got an incomplete picture of what really happened in stadiums on Sunday and Monday..”
http://www.sportingnews.com/nfl/news/nfl-tv-networks-deliberately-avoided-booing-fans-cbs-nbc-fox-espn-monday-night-football/wp37jk7eoiha1p7ktogwfftzs
My hope is there are a lot of empty seats but I know there won’t (some people don’t give enough of a dam* to give up their precious football) but I hope that a lot of cell phone footage will be taken, especially if there are empty seats at Lambeau. That would be a big deal.
The left has been claiming that President Trump praises Neo-Nazis, while condemning peaceful NFL players.
https://legalinsurrection.com/2017/08/no-trump-did-not-call-nazis-and-white-nationalists-very-fine-people/
https://news.grabien.com/making-transcript-trump-press-conference-charlottesville
The leftist media is as FAKE NEWS as it gets here.
And many of the NFL “peaceful” players are violent criminals and Neo-Marxists.
National Felon Leauge
LikeLiked by 1 person
If you’re still beating the dead horse that is the NFL, check out this link:
http://boston.cbslocal.com/2017/09/27/patriots-national-anthem-stand/
The Patriots are now suggesting they’ll all stand up next week. So the public humiliation must be getting to them.
This is a Boston based news site… and check out all the comments. I read about 100 of them and didn’t read 1 that wasn’t agreeing with the President.
I mean the NFL must be getting HAMMERED over this…
LikeLiked by 2 people
I am from Boston and am sooo happy the people see the light. There’s a large percentage of independents here.
NFL Players – Antifa allies..
Antifa took a knee in solidarity with the NFL players last Saturday..
https://www.infowars.com/video-anti-fascist-protesters-block-freeway-threaten-nov-4-it-begins/
Too late Patsies. You made your decision to disrespect the men and women who served and died for this country, and side with the thugs who advocate the assassination of police (BLM) and those that advocate violence against their fellow citizens (Antifa). You spit in every patriotic American’s face last week. Go kiss up to your SJW’s, you know the people who hate your sport and want it destroyed. Good luck getting them to watch it. You made your bed, now go lie in it.
Black Lives Matter blames the conservatives like us for cops (in mostly left-wing cities) killing “unarmed” black men.
I will repeat, BLM blames you.
The NFL and NBA are now Maoist struggle sessions. And they won’t stop until you make a “self-criticism”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Another BLM thug arrested:
https://bluelivesmatter.blue/los-angeles-rams-ethan-westbrooks/
LikeLike
The Maoist Struggle Session sure worked on that Villanueva guy. And several others in the past few days. Think the head of the Michigan U. cops turned tail and ran too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
New Intellectual Froglegs
LikeLiked by 3 people
Citizen817, I am 14:51 mins in….THIS IS TOTALLY freakin’ AWESOME!!
One of his best!! Many Thanks! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸💖💖💖🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
…Back to the fun😎😁🇺🇸💖🇺🇸
“Straight Black Men Are the White people of Black People”
Oh My Friggin …Damn That’s Funny!
I’m heartened by the fact that I keep seeing more and more videos like this one. IMO, we can never have enough fine young patriotic Americans voicing their opinion and telling it like it is. This is another really good one…
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’d subtract “idiots” and substitute with “corrupt GOP Congressmen”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The liberals want to claim Trump wanted to squelch the “Free Speech” of NFL players.
Would NFL players ever be allowed to make a demonstration in favor of the “Alt-Right” ???
Of course not, the NFL would fine the players, if not cut them and ban for life.
Has Trump suggested arresting and prosecuting BLM supporters for engaging in protest???
No
Do liberals actually care about 1st Amendment protections?
No, they want to prosecute refusing to make gay wedding cakes.
Black Lives Matter is feted at the highest levels of our cultural elite. But the same elite argue that it is perfectly OK for antifa to violently assault Alt-Right supporters.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks to Black Lives (supposedly) Matter, crime has increased two years in a row, after two decades of decline.
https://www.peoplespunditdaily.com/news/us/2017/09/26/fbi-violent-crime-increased-by-largest-rate-in-25-years-during-obamas-final-years/
Steve Bannon was sliced and diced as a “Neo-Nazi” by our leftist media, but no one points out the real life “Neo-Marxists” that created and run the Black Lives Matter movement.
http://americanlens.com/black-lives-matter-cofounders/
Take a good look. This kind of mushy-brained meaningless feel-goodism is the kind of stupidity that brought us the Ozero Marxist for 8 years. You want to laugh, but it is just too pathetic.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Any bet takers on how long until the Democrat Party roasts marshmallows over a burning American flag..?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh, look at how superior these people are compared to us backward thinking hayseeds. PUKE!!!!
NEVER GO BACK… NFL = Now Fully Laughable….they have shown who they are, do not be gaslit “becuz you need to be entertained”…Full Stop. They will try another angle, appeal to you, beg your forgiveness, yet they will continue to seek to destroy us all and this country. Stop them dead in their tracks, if you love America, back her, not the Socialist/Communist purveyors of false truths. Stand Firm, Stand for your Inalienable Rights, Stand for America our Beautiful Republic
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸💖💖💖🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
“First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out—
Because I was not a Socialist.
Then they came for the Trade Unionists, and I did not speak out—
Because I was not a Trade Unionist.
Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out—
Because I was not a Jew.
Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.”
Good, Ann, now please be quiet until you get facts the next time.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Interesting information about that West Point communist. Looks like he was turned AT West Point. People have been doing some excellent investigation.
This fits in with my belief that essentially ALL campus radicalism actually starts with faculty and administration, using the students as an easily manipulated and enthusiastic amplifier.
