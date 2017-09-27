Wednesday September 27th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
What a great start to the week!
Thank you, Lord!
Happy Humpdaeeeee!
Restore to me the joy of Your salvation And sustain me with a willing spirit. Ps 51:12
