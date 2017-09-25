Supreme Court Cancels Travel Ban Arguments…

Against the backdrop of a revised set of administration rules on visa issuance and restricted nationalities; and considering the previously argued ‘Trump travel ban’ guidelines expired Sunday; the Supreme Court has cancelled their hearing of arguments in opposition to the former travel restrictions and visa guidance.
(Via Associated Press) – 1:40 p.m. – The Supreme Court has canceled arguments set for Oct. 10 in the dispute over President Donald Trump’s travel ban, after Trump rolled out a new policy Sunday.
The unsigned order from the justices Monday asks both sides to weigh in by Oct. 5 about what to do with the case.
The court had been ready to hear argument about the legality of a 90-day ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries and a 120-day ban on refugees from around the world.
The ban expired Sunday and was replaced by a new policy that affects eight counties and has no expiration date. Those countries are Chad, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Syria, Venezuela and Yemen. Chad, North Korea and Venezuela were not covered by the earlier ban. (link)
In addition both Chad and Venezuela are pushing back against Homeland Security guidance that led to their inclusion on the revised travel restrictions:
♦Chad’s government says it learned “with astonishment” of the decision by the U.S. government that its country is on a list whose nationals will be prohibited from entering the United States.
A government statement Monday said the government expresses its incomprehension about the “official reasons for this decision; which contrasts with Chad’s constant efforts and commitments in the fight against terrorism at regional and global levels.”
Chad’s government called for a better appreciation of the situation and for Trump to reconsider the decision which it says “undermines the image of Chad and the good relations between the two countries.” (LINK)
♦Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (nee-koh-LAHS’ mah-DOO’-roh) says the Trump administration’s decision to include Venezuelan officials on a travel ban is a form of “political and psychological terrorism.”
His foreign ministry issued a statement Monday saying that the travel restrictions violate the values of the United Nations charter and international law and are part of a continuing effort by the U.S. to oust Maduro from power.
The ministry said it is considering “all necessary measures” to defend Venezuela’s sovereignty and national interest. (LINK)
Get used to it, Venezuela! Better get with the program or everyone will be uninvited – including members of the politburo.
Winning!
Oh Yea!
Awesome indeed….
Maduro called Trump Hitler. Why should we let anyone from Venezuela in at all?
Well…umm…I wouldn’t mind letting in MISS Venezuela 🙂
Venezuela’s government is delusional.
Venezuela’s is run by socialist-communists who have turned the country into a hades hole. The leaders remind of Stalin, Pol Pot and Castro. They like the others mentioned have no respect for their citizens and their lives.
The fake msm is not talking WIN but NFL garbage.
What is the meaning of cancelling arguments? Is it to argue on the revised EO instead?
the issue is moot since the original travel ban has expired.
Oh dear — what it looks like when someone other than a Democrat is willing to game the system. #Winning #MAGA
isnt it nice when our side plays ball too
“His foreign ministry issued a statement Monday saying that the travel restrictions violate the values of the United Nations charter and international law and are part of a continuing effort by the U.S. to oust Maduro from power.
The ministry said it is considering “all necessary measures” to defend Venezuela’s sovereignty and national interest.”
Good luck with that buddy! America’s sovereignty could care less about the UN charter’s values!
Whose gonna enforce that; France, Germany?
Thanks for the laugh!
Exactly!
I’m confused, how is this a good thing? by SCOTUS not hearing the argument and ruling on the 90 day travel ban doesn’t this just set a precedent for liberal sjw to do it again to PDJT or another potus down the road?
Not really activist judges are going to rule as they see fit until he supreme court says something. Also supremes already gave the important ruling that the President does have authority to restrict travel.
I still would of rather they ruled on the constitutionality of POTUS temporary 90 day travel ban. with out that SCOTUS ruling they will proceed to SJW things.
Problem is you are expecting lower courts not to continue to rule against the order. They would regardless of what Supreme court say on the mater as the goal is to delay and file endless complaints.
What maters is it was enforced and the new order demonstrates that Trump is not discriminating Muslims making all the argument pointless and the sham they always where.
The judges in the district and appeals ruling against this should be disrobed and disbarred. As they have brought total shame to their branch of government.
They have asked the parties to submit response as to whether the cases are now moot. Once answers are received, they will either hear the two cases or not depending on responses.
I have a feeling they will be hearing the cases.
Expect a new challenge at the Hawaiian District Court in front of obama’s homey judge by the end of the week….
Sudan should be reinstated on the ban list. I am waiting for a complete freeze on all immigration until the RAISE Act is implemented. New immigration applications should be on hold, although I expect tax reform will take up the remainder of this year.
Look out RNC/GOP, your days are numbered. Glad to hear POTUS admit he ‘might’ have made a mistake endorsing Strange. We need God fearing, Constitution obeying Senators like Judge Moore. The President’s loyalties lie with God and the U.S. Constitution.
Actually – both Strange and Moore are Christians:
“Strange grew up in Homewood, where he attended All Saints’ Episcopal Church as a child. He and his wife, Melissa, are members of St. Mary’s-on-the-Highlands Episcopal Church in Birmingham’s Southside and frequently attend services there when they are in Alabama.
“He worships with us on a regular basis,” said the Rev. Huey Gardner, rector of St. Mary’s.
Strange and Melissa also went on a trip to Israel several years ago with Gardner and other members of the church, where Strange showed a strong affinity for Christians in the Holy Land, the priest said. “They are very committed people,” Gardner said. “They are part of the fabric of this church. He is an active, engaged member of St. Mary’s.”
As attorney general Strange often allied himself with the Alabama-based EWTN Global Catholic Network on religious freedom issues such as challenging the Obama administration’s health insurance mandate requiring employer-sponsored health plans to provide coverage for contraception, sterilizations and abortion-inducing drugs.”
Obviously, Strange is also pro-life.
LINK – http://www.al.com/living/index.ssf/2017/09/where_do_roy_moore_luther_stra.html
Actually, it would be great if the admin announced Sudan was back on the list. Then the Left SJW screaming would be that Trump is reacting to one isolated,Sudanese, Muslim immigrant shooting things up, driving even less support for the continued invasion.
Not watching this closely, but isn’t the Venezuelan ban on government officials not citizens?
Yes,
Is California on the new travel ban ?
It ought to be! I’ve been saying we need some containment measures.
President Trumps response to both Chad and Venezuela
And take their coats!!
Thank you for this video, made my day SO much brighter.
😂😂😂😂😂
Who is this Chad guy anyway? And why do they keep treating him like some kind of country?
In 2000, Chad was caught hanging around the ballot boxes in FL.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ha !
😂😂😂
Sadly, the list of dangerously delusionals is growing.
Who does Maduro think he is?!?!
The United States of America is a sovereign nation.
WE choose who receives the privilege of entering our land.
Seriously!
Pffffft
Two “non-Muslim” (North Korea and Venezuela) countries added to the ban, two “majority Muslim” countries taken off (Iraq and Sudan), sounds like the “Muslim ban” argument fell apart before the Supreme Court heard it…
Unlike the former president, President Trump is following through on his promises to protect American Citizens before all others.
God bless President Trump 🙏❤️🙏
Linda Sarsour seems to be very upset that NK was added to the Travel/Immigration EO 😀
Bonus!!
😁Winning😁
Because it removes her false argument the original was a ban on muslims.
We’re onto your games, Linda!
Maybe miss Linda Sarsourpuss ought to move to NK and be upset there.
Looks like I’m going to have to do some research on Chad. I would guess they’re not really working real hard on taking the terrorists out of their country like others are doing. At least that is my take on it. If they can’t do the job they swore they would do, they’re out. Easy peasy. No games.
Boko Haram is the main reason.
Former French colony in west Africa next to Nigeria.
I just looked at his picture and realized it was more than likely taken when they had all gathered in Saudi Arabia. I remember those comfy, white chairs and all of the yummy treats laid out for each leader. I was so envious of that and couldn’t understand why most were not digging in like I would have. I bet they had the best chocolate ever!
Anyways, I wonder if that was his expression when our President Trump was talking to them about wiping out/kicking out all of the terrorists and giving them no place to hide? Could be, not sure. I do know he wasn’t eating the dam chocolate though.
“♦ Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (nee-koh-LAHS’ mah-DOO’-roh) says the Trump administration’s decision to include Venezuelan officials on a travel ban is a form of “political and psychological terrorism.”
__________________
Sounds like the voice of experience talking.
I remember a while back, maybe 6 months ago, when Maduro was out walking in the streets, alone apparently, at dusk. Some people recognized him and started shouting at him, and he ran away.
I remember thinking (and writing, over on Breitbart) at the time, are you people NUTS?
You HAD him!
You will NEVER have another chance like that. I have no idea what he was thinking or what he was doing, whether he was drunk, whatever; no idea how he came to be by himself, walking through the streets, but THAT was their chance.
That was their ‘string him up like Mussolini’ moment, and they blew it.
How many thousands (millions?) of lives will be lost or irrevocably altered (for the worse) because that moment in time was not seized by the People.
