Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 2:15pm Livestream

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders delivers press briefing for September 25th, 2017. Approximate start time 2:15pm EDT:
It’s SHOW TIME!!!
How many Qs are going to be about the NFL or NFL protest related? LOL
How many Qs will be about important things?
Let the jackals hyperventilate over this… meanwhile POTUS will do the peoples work…
Are we up to (6) questions about the tweets, yet?
Zzzzzzzzz….
Sarah mentioned Gen Dempsey statement.
Here it is:
———-
Why we stand for the flag: Gen. Dempsey
https://www.google.com/amp/amp.usatoday.com/story/90429784/#ampshare=https://www.usatoday.com/story/opinion/2016/09/18/kaepernick-patriotism-flag-anthem-military-football-respect-general-dempsey/90429784/
Excerpt:
It’s important to remember that our military is composed entirely of volunteers. It obviously takes a special kind of patriotism for people to volunteer to risk their life for their country. Theirs is not blind patriotism that pretends there is nothing wrong with the country. Every man and woman in uniform knows we still have work to do to achieve the equality, opportunity and justice for all to which we aspire. But every member of the military also knows that what is right about America is worth defending. And if it’s worth defending, it’s worth honoring.
Thank You!
Tom Brady said that what President Trump said was “divisive”.
What Tom and his ilk fail to see is that the Kaepernick kneel is what is “divisive”. It is not divisive to stand at attention for the national anthem. It is courtesy and respect for all who have fought to defend that flag. Yes, mostly white folks for sure, but many black folks as well. Thousands and thousands of those folks paid the ultimate price with their lives. Is that “divisive”, Tom?
Forget the country Tom. Look to your own NFL rule book. You taunt another player or show too much celebration , or don’t stand for the anthem you are supposed to be penalized. Which is more “divisive” Tom, “taunting” another player or not taunting? Do you condone ridiculing your teammate for a botched play? No, that is “divisive”. Yet you can not allow your fellow teammates and fans to honor their country by standing for the national anthem. Instead you encourage a minority of your teammates to “taunt” them and their beliefs.
Spoiled rotten hypocrites, all.
Yes, just like the libs: claim that the position 80 to 90 percent of the country believes in is divisive, and their fruitcake position 10 percent believe in is unifying.
President Trump commonly speaks of the American Flag in his rallies and speeches. I’ve got great photos of when he paused during a rally to give a little hug and point to the flag. Media suddenly can’t recall his rallies. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
They have no idea what the President does on any given day – they think he sits there and ‘tweets’ all day – Geesh!
I’m beginning to think PDJT wants and plans it that way….sending out tweets to direct and misdirect the media.
Of Course President Trump does.
I am 1/2 way through Art of the Deal (all read yesterday) and what stands out is PLANNING!
President Trump knows the art of Planning every move carefully and the Art of precise TIMING. He knows how to be flexible and have several contingency plans. Very Very rarely have we had anyone in the oval office with his type of skills of planing AND flexibility.
The NFL tweet was all about a death shot to Political Correctness and Social Justice virtue signalling.
Do not forget the ANTIFA Website is Planning Nationwide Anarchy On November 4th. If this is for real Trump has to get ahead of it so his base is solidly behind him.
Yay! My Birthday. Thanks ATIFA. Not.
I read A.O.T.D. A couple of months ago.
You are correct…another thing that struck me, was PDJTs seemingly endless patience.
God bless PDJT.
I’m sure of it, Georgiafl. The maestro plays them again while still getting his point across. Respect the flag and those who sacrificed for what it symbolizes, and msm will spin and obsess over it; meantime, tax cuts and strengthening of OE 13780 full steam ahead almost under the radar.
Oh, but those ‘tweets’ are so hurtful – gotta get to my ‘safe space’ quickly – big babies!
I love it! the new travel ban is being overlooked…lol
That is because they don’t understand it, irving!
Concentrating on the Shiny Stuff……………………
Also used to ignore the Nashville church shooting – the press jackals are used to using the “noise” to bury the stories they do not want to cover. PDJT also uses the noise – jackals not used to not having full control over what issues to deafen.
Seriously, I only watch these for Sarah. I cannot stand the MSM. I can’t believe that Jim Acosta is still in there for one thing.
Same Here,……….. whatever they pay Sara, its not enough
Satisfying and appropriate that Sarah shut down Acosta at the end. He continued to badger her beyond all reason and courtesy, of course, the buffoon. He is insufferable, and I agree that it’s hard to believe he’s still there, dbethd.
I’ve heard or read somewhere that the White House loves having Jim Acosta there because he is so ridiculous, that he makes the press look hyperpartisan
I believe that’s why Acosta is still there- to remind people how fake the fake news still is.
Gotta get in their ‘sound bites’ – aka negative talking point assertions posited as questions – right down to Acosta at the last second.
It is so tough to watch, but Sarah performs brilliantly.
Press Corps along w/ media, as always, trying to make this a racial issue.
Same crap over and over and over.
I knew one of these pricks would squeeze in the “demographics of Nascar”.
Media whores who know nothing about anything. It’s spin, spin, spin all the time every day. Push the meme, push the meme as ordered by the daily talking points memo. I no longer can watch this crap. Life’s to short to listen to these frauds.
it should be shocking but we all know it won’t be
Bu, Bye kiddies – gotta go – The President is in the wings…
The media just doesn’t get it because they don’t love America nor honor our flag and anthem themselves. Anyone can think about anything political or not, but when an employee and performing, then keep your mouth and actions engaged in the sport and not anything else. By the way, police again blacks – gee, and statistics prove the exact opposite. Blacks being killed by blacks doesn’t resonant with you at all, does it? How about remembering you are a very small percentage of the population in spite of so many illegal black births. How about thinking about the fact you have been brainwashed because most of you are not exactly high on the IQ scale, BUT you are earning millions which soon will be lost due to the NFL owners losing money in attendance and advertising. Where else in any other country could you earn this kind of money, in general waste it, and still hate the country that gave you the freedom to do any of this. How about you think you are the only ones with brain damage. You aren’t! Time to grow up and start thinking for yourselves. Curry certainly disappointed me, so he lost a lot of people who watched him, admired him, but now cannot respect nor watch him. WE have people of many colors in this country so you are not special at all, but brainwashed or just plain ignorant!
True, Cisco, but note how she makes the same reply over and over and over. So, every time they ask about “taking a knee,” she responds with almost the same words each time. Maybe they will get tired of this and stop repeating?
She is using all of the tricks a good kindergarten teacher has at her disposal. The were really petulant today. I sense they feel that their tricks are not working & they are becoming irrelevant.
I like Sarah and she does a fine job schooling the gaggle of pinheaded antiTrump political operatives. I just won’t take the time anymore to wade through the garbage question narratives.
LikeLiked by 1 person
NFL rule book says it all
http://redstatewatcher.com/article.asp?id=96525
Notice the similar sleepy dispositions on the Fox news reporter and dirty blond next to him in the first row? Maybe they stayed up too late last night playing hanky-wanky.
One could think that these presstitutes aren’t Americans.
Sorry for such a tacky comment above. But I got so bored listing to the phony reasoning pouring out of the reporters. Isn’t the NFL a private corporation? If so doesn’t that make the players employees of the NFL. Doesn’t the 1st Amendment only apply to governmental suppression of an individual’s rights? So in all reality the 1st Amendment, that every reporter screamed out, is not even applicable to this kneeing situation. If so reporters are as dumb as sticks and are stuck petting straw dogs.
