Pittsburgh Steelers Player Alejandro Villanueva Apologizes For Standing During Anthem…

Many people heralded Pittsburgh Steeler football player Alejandro Villanueva as a hero for standing up during the national anthem…. Today, not-so-much.
Unfortunately, today Villaneuva says he was embarrassed to stand for the U.S. flag and National Anthem; and he apologized to his team and coach for not supporting their decision to stay in the locker room.
I wonder if all of those people who purchased his jersey will now be asking for refunds?
Every media outlet is gleefully promoting this apology with a “we told you so” narrative…
Coach Tomlin has looked bad for years; his hatred comes out. They should play Big Ben’s regret too.
Pittsburgh Kneelers coach hosted a Crooked Hillary fundraiser last year
Whatever the Dallas Cowboys do for the National Anthem tonight will not make up for the disgrace they showed yesterday. Remember they locked arms in defiance of our Anthem and then rose for “God Save the Queen” on foreign soil.
Villanueva just SURRENDERED the moment his teammates returned fire.
• COURAGE of Convictions? Hardly.
• DUTY to respect the Flag? Disappeared.
• HONOR? Meh.
• COUNTRY? Caved to the Anti-American Anarchists.
BRANDED himself an embarrassment to the members of the Long Gray Line.
Right now the NFL is playin the wrong game .
The NFL talks about respect…what about the fans? The family who works hard all week, runs around to get ready for the work week because they want to watch a game on Sunday as a family. Nope nobody cares about them. They call you raciest, let your kids go to the bathroom with pervs and yes you are white too fool. Your health care is crazy expensive and no meaningful raise in years. Talk about stupid, Trump is brilliant.
