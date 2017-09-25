Pittsburgh Steelers Player Alejandro Villanueva Apologizes For Standing During Anthem…

Many people heralded Pittsburgh Steeler football player Alejandro Villanueva as a hero for standing up during the national anthem…. Today, not-so-much.

Unfortunately, today Villaneuva says he was embarrassed to stand for the U.S. flag and National Anthem; and he apologized to his team and coach for not supporting their decision to stay in the locker room.

I wonder if all of those people who purchased his jersey will now be asking for refunds?

