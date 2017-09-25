Dallas Cowboys Kneel Down in Arizona – Crowd Boo’s – NFL Implosion Complete…

The Dallas Cowboys, together with team owner Jerry Jones, take a collective knee at the start of the Monday Night Football game to display their unity with… well, something probably. Stick a fork in the financial future of the NFL, it’s done; finished.
The only thing that was saving the NFL from full organizational collapse was the advent of Fantasy Football Leagues and the subsequent betting and fan-based league play therein.
Never underestimate the inability of any business organization to inoculate itself with idiot resistant policies once they enter the arena of identity politics. It has always been thus:
.
There is something profoundly hilarious in the face of team owner Jerry Jones looking so smug, as if he’s figured out how to navigate this insufferable financial minefield. He didn’t. Now watch the slow-motion financial implosion… that smugly look will change quickly as he watches his organizational bank account drain. Which is faster than the knee he promised to never take. By Thanksgiving; you’ll see. Bigly.
I’m sorry, but I just can’t stop laughing. Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.
The narrative. Is now unity for racial inequality, started out oppression of people of color and ongoing issues with police brutality.
Kicking the can down the road doesn’t work with blm.
Hildabeast is piling on.
That video looks no different than the Chicago Pee Wee team of 3rd graders who took a knee this weekend.
Same level of maturity.
I don’t know???? They knelt before the anthem, then stood for the anthem. Was it a prayer or moment of silence?
Cowboys Take A Knee In Prayer Before National Anthem
https://www.google.com/amp/dfw.cbslocal.com/2017/09/25/cowboys-statement-of-unity/amp/#ampshare=http://dfw.cbslocal.com/2017/09/25/cowboys-statement-of-unity/
No, it was to show unity with the rest of the NFL. Basically Cowboys said we wont protest in the Anthem but we support the Leagues position and stand with them over the President.
It was a cop-out, plain and simple.
Pansy-a$$ cop-out, at that.
In the words of Clark Gable; “Frankly, my dear, I don’t give a damn.” NFL is dead to me.
There are some ignorant people but for most it takes 3 seconds to dissect. This BLM social justice crap has been going quite a while now and almost every issue they have had with cops have been wrong. Police were legally exonerated. Not good enough for them so they expanded on it with Obama who organized them. On to universities to wreak havoc on Mizzou and others. Then on to statues and white forefathers now to sports …It’s an organized agenda happening to bring down the country with civil unrest the holy grail of the Marxists. You can smell Obama and Jarret sweating late night in their war room……
Which is why it’s so pathetic when people like Villanueva fold in the way he did.
Shades of Maoist China to fold like that to your overlords.
And he did it so easily. Sets a horrible example.
Don’t know how “easily” he did it. I can imagine that the pressure on him was enormous. “Get your mind right or you’ll never work in this town again”, or “nice family you have, it’s be a shame if something happened to them?”. Far fetched? I don’t think so. The pressure was enough to make him stand up and humiliate himself, and I don’t doubt the man’s bravery.
Maybe “RICO” should rhyme with “NFL” ??
Give in to a 2-yr-old’s temper tantrum, guarantee yourself more of same.
It’s the Obama curse. http://www.dailywire.com/news/21480/update-two-years-after-embracing-racial-protests-james-barrett
Leftists will embrace anything their leaders want. Can’t explain to them their America hating president was a liability. All they know if follow the leader.
If the NFL falls, college football falls with it. College athletes are mostly there as a pathway to professional sports.
I am MAD!
His face has the look that he knows he is committing financial suicide. Or at least the NFL won’t recover from this. The brain injury issue was/is the end of the NFL from the SJW wing and this is the end from our side. I think results from our side will be quicker.
I just want to lay down and cry
This is not my America…
NFL – Narcissistic Floundering Liberals
The players and owners display of grandiosity is combined with the need for admiration. Their lack of empathy is evident in dissing America and our Flag. Their only desire is for grandstanding thru their “gladiator” display of physical power. They actually believe they are “right” and everyone must agree with their beliefs (e.g., dominance, uniqueness, status, and so called autonomy {protesting the man}). At the center of their self-identity is a total disregard for other humans (check out the arrests in the thug culture they thrive in)
They really don’t care what any of us say think or do. They are predators and their “show of unity” is a facade. They make millions off of the consumers and view us as more fuel for their “terminally unique” egos.
Very well said…meanwhile see our President Trump’s white house stem initiative in the previous article on this site. Now there is a priority!
The picture of the officer in Dallas brought tears to my eyes…. how quickly they forgot about those poor slain officers. I’m so disgusted with all of this nonsense.. I hope the league crumbles like it so deserves!
I too am so disgusted with Dallas..the Cowboys and their owner! So disgusted! Here he makes this big speech about not allowing the team to so disrespect our flag..and then he gets out there with the entire team and does that very thing!!! What kind of lying hypocrisy is that??? Never again !
Michelle Obama “All this for a damn flag.”
Like Merkel ditching the German flag. And when she took it from that guy, she looked like she thought it had cooties.
Lets see…if you were a group of billionaire investors looking to enter the sports industry, you would notice that revenue is down by over 200m in the highly profitable NFL due in large part to the SJW positions being taken and rammed down fans throats by the clearly disconnected league and its ownership.
In order to have a shot at going head to head with the NFL and potentially winning, you need further erosion of that brand, and defection of its fan base….hmmmm…Trump decides to do the patriotic thing and call out those who disrespect the flag and anthem, knowing full that the left will declare war on him and precipitate this exact result….NFL brand drops into the toilet…good time to spring the competing league on them with tens of millions of pissed of football fans needing a fix…was this gambit a coincidence, or was Trump helping to facillitate a needed competitor to the brazenly ignorant institutions that are the professional sports leagues….and giving a big assist to some friends by simply stating the obvious knowing what the reaction would be….we will see
Retired Marine Col. Jeffrey A. Powers
Letter to the NFL
Commissioner,
I’ve been a season pass holder at Yankee Stadium, Yale Bowl and Giants Stadium.
I missed the 90-91 season because I was with a battalion of Marines in Desert Storm. 14 of my wonderful Marines returned home with the American Flag draped across their lifeless bodies. My last conversation with one of them, Sgt Garrett Mongrella, was about how our Giants were going to the Super Bowl. He never got to see it. Many friends, Marines and Special Forces Soldiers who worked with or for me through the years returned home with the American Flag draped over their coffins.
Now I watch multi-millionaire athletes who never did anything in their lives but play a game, disrespect what brave Americans fought and died for. They are essentially spitting in the faces and on the graves of real men, men who have actually done something for this country beside playing with a ball and believing they’re something special !
They’re not! My Marines and Soldiers were!
You are complicit in this! You’ll fine players for large and small infractions but you lack the moral courage and respect for our nation and the fallen to put an immediate stop to this. Yes, I know, it’s their 1st Amendment right to behave in such a despicable manner. What would happen if they came out and disrespected you or the refs publicly?
I observed a player getting a personal foul for twerking in the end zone after scoring. I guess that’s much worse than disrespecting the flag and our National Anthem. Hmmmm, isn’t it his 1st Amendment right to express himself like an idiot in the end zone?
Why is taunting not allowed yet taunting America is OK? You fine players for wearing 9-11 commemorative shoes yet you allow scum on the sidelines to sit, kneel or pump their pathetic fist in the air.
They are so deprived with their multi-million dollar contracts for playing a freaking game! You condone it all by your refusal to act.
I hope Americans boycott any sponsor who supports that rabble you call the NFL. I hope they turn off the TV when any team that allowed.this disrespect to occur, without consequence, on the sidelines. I applaud those who have not.
just another variation on the same stupid theme.
soon, they’ll be taking the knee AFTER the anthem.
it’s all junk. the left has corrupted and destroyed another institution.
i’m done with it.
My British friend just said “They’ve taken a sport America loves and turned it into an anti-American fiasco”
“Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.”
{{Insert tacky county fair “prize”, made in China HERE}}
taxpayer-subsidized sporting event
How many states are going to continue to support this nonsense…just sayin
I’m a lifelong cowboy fan. Didn’t watch one second of NFL this weekend, and not watching Cowboys tonight.
We didn’t need to manufacture some a new moment of unity. The n’tal anthem WAS the moment of unity, regardless what team or political party you support. Kapernick and copycats hijacked the moment for their own personal political soapbox and disunited us.
Trump’s comments were really directed squarely at the OWNERS (more than players) and placing acountability for the problem- and consequences- rightly at the owners’ feet (… just like POTUS has been doing in foreign policy!). This angle is underreported.
The NFL league office and the NFLPA have added Obama cronies in executive jobs in recent years. Hopefully after the franchise valuations take a big slide the owners will wake up, send Goodell and his team of SJW politicos packing, and get back to having football again.
Right there in Dallas where 5 cops were ambushed by yes BLM supporters and yes right here in SO CAL we had 2 beautiful cops killed in an ambush at the front door. Same people who caught the cop killer rhetoric from the BLM.. He appeared in court today……..How does this owner justify the fact many of these players are BLM supporters or Nation of Islam or black panther like Beyonce and her performance……….Does the crocodile eat the last guy…..
Dirty little truth is that the NFL was already entering its death throes. To be fair, Rush called this several years ago – that the left wanted the NFL gone and would eventually succeed at it.
Concerns about chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) will eventually end football. Kids will not be allowed to play it, schools won’t be able to take the potential legal heat, and right on up through the professional levels gigantic lawsuits for damages will prevent anyone from trying to continue to do this. The current racial protests are getting the headlines now, but that will fade. The CTE lawsuits will be the terminal event for football in general, and the NFL as an industry.
Wonder what sports bars are going to do?
Turn the television to a different type of sports if they wanna keep their customers happy 😛
Alejandro Villanueva has released a new statement stating he accidentally walked out by himself and was caught unintentionally standing for national anthem. All his fault?
https://twitter.com/search?q=Villanueva%20&src=typd
Turn out the lights nfl;
The party’s over.
For those hooked on PepsiCo products, try store generics. You save money and hit Pepsi in the pocketbook. Diet Mt. Chill. It’s like Diet Mountain Dew but without the leftism.
Now I have had enough – Why The Flag Means So Much To Americans
Brandon Tatum
Officer Brandon Tatum explains why you cannot disrespect the flag without respecting it, why it means so much to Americans, and why the NFL needs to stop disrespecting it.
Anyone else having problem with cth site, either reading(keeps jumping around) or posting? ( doesn’t want to move fwd after typing a letter). Have anti-virus on phone & pc. They check out ok. Purged all cache, history, etc. Having major problem writing this too. Any advice offered would be great.
My ipad does that so I quit using it. PC not affected, so far. Wish I knew how to help you cause it surely is frustrating.
I have had that a lot here lately. Maybe virus or adblock . I leave for a couple hours and it gets better……..
When it was time to stand and be counted, the Dallas Cow-wards took a knee!
This world has gone absolutely crazy. We may be the generation that witnesses its end.
Cowards, every one of these owners & players who side with these low IQ, racist thug wannabe players, nothing but a bunch of trembling f***ing cowards
This is what happens when you allow physically gifted players who couldn’t pass a fifth grade test to graduate from college
This is what happens when physical talent is worth more than honesty & integrity
This is what happens when you allow the radical left to use their thug foot soldiers to dictate your business model
And the fate of the NFL is what happens when weak willed Americans are paralyzed with fear at being called names, & willingly bow down to the radicals
There isn’t an ounce of honor or integrity left in the NFL. The organization, the team owners & the players are all disgusting cowards, who place money above all else. Country, pride, honor & integrity mean absolutely nothing to them
So go ahead, side with the tiny minority of radicals over the American people. You’ve picked your side, there’s no going back now. You’ll now find out who really keeps your business running
You chose a thug wannabe who wears socks depicting the police as pigs over your loyal customer base. Let’s see how that works out for ya
There is some conspiracy.
CLEARLY the NFL execs and owners hashed this strategy out in a boardroom somewhere and decided that this “freedom of speech” and “show of unity” thing was the best strategy for damage control.
Anyone that resists would be punished. Explains why Tom Brady locked arms and disavowed Trump.
Explains why the Villanueva guy so quickly apologized.
There are executive and network powers at play here. This is really weird. The Villanueva apology is really, really creepy.
My head is in need of duct tape and I don’t really even watch football that much. Mr Red is a sports freak, but even he has taken to FB over this and told the guys at work to remove him from the fantasy football league today. I’ve been on Twitter and took troop bait a few times….not fun…but sort of😀….Anyway, this household will not support the NFL! I’ve tried to research how much money TN gives to the Titans but can’t find any info, when and if i do I’ll be sending some scorching emails and making calls😠😠😠😠
Troll bait…not troop bait…
Me thinks they grossly underestimate the power of the American flag and what it means to ordinary Americans. How many times are they going to spit in the face of the forgotten man? How many times will flyover country, America’s heartland, be either ridiculed or ignored? God bless Donald Trump!
And Johnny Cash!
