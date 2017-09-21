U.S. Ambassador To U.N. Nikki Haley Press Conference…

U.S. Permanent Representative to the United Nations Nikki Haley holds a press availability in New York City on September 21, 2017 to discuss ongoing diplomatic engagements.

No-one in the media has yet to fully grasp the Trump Doctrine’ as it pertains to leveraging the scale and influence of the U.S. economy, all aspects, to gain national security outcomes. This is what happens when a non-politician, a problem solver, becomes U.S. President.

For people who have contemplated and debated the possible use of economic leverage for decades, and starved for a strategic national policy therein, it is actually quite enjoyable to watch it all unfold; there’s a fun predictability to the MAGAnomic dance, and we haven’t yet even come to the best parts.

Once the issue with North Korea is addressed/resolved the same level of predictable security outcome will follow a similar path in Afghanistan, Iran and even more broadly throughout the mid-east.

There’s a lot of work between now and then, but that’s when things will become intensely interesting; because there’s a very predictable “Phase II” to the Trump Doctrine that will astound even Trump’s strongest policy detractors.

Assigning ownership and responsibility based on undeniable truisms is what underlines all of President Trump’s righteous endeavors. The truth doesn’t care for feelings or sensibilities; truth exists in a place where it can be avoided but eventually not ignored. POTUS Trump has a remarkable ability to draw out the essential truth in things, and it really doesn’t matter where those things are located.

Domestically or in foreign policy the assignment of truthful ownership carries the same disinfecting weight of sunlight. Politically President Trump assigns ownership of Antifa behavior to Democrats, policy failure to Republicans and intransigent multinational usurpation and erosion of U.S. interests to the larger DC UniParty and administrative state.

These simple truths stand correctly assigned and the recipients cannot avoid ownership because they are factually correct. Avoidance looks silly. Politicians trying to obfuscate their position becomes even more absurd.

When the larger U.S. national security interests are secured and objectives achieved, we will enter a phase where President Trump is no longer speaking to international leadership, their utility will no longer be needed. President Trump will be speaking toward all people who are forced to live inside the consequences of their leadership.

President Trump’s U.N. speech outlining a responsibility of all leaders to look out for the people of their nation was the precursor to what will follow.

Phase II will be incredible.

A woman in Sweden fears for her safety because the elected officials in Sweden allow the conditions where her fears are real. She is, quite simply, collateral damage to the political agenda of her elected officials. If she wasn’t, she wouldn’t be.

A Tube passenger in London fears for his safety because his safety is lower on the scale of importance than the political and cultural goals of British officials. If it wasn’t, it wouldn’t be.

Black people are shot and killed in Chicago because the elected officials and municipal law enforcement in Chicago are ok with allowing a community of black people to be shot and killed. If they weren’t, they wouldn’t be.

The Eiffel Tower is surrounded in ballistic glass because French officials choose to put Paris at risk. The ‘new social normal’ is not created by Parisians, but rather by the political and social ideology advanced by Parisian enabling.

German Markets are surrounded by barriers because the immigration policy of German officials creates the security risk. If it wasn’t, they wouldn’t be.

We do that which is important to us; we avoid those things we view less important.

Simple truisms. Start speaking to them and the geopolitical shifting becomes far more than seismic in consequence.

The decades long list will stand as remarkable as the truth behind it. It becomes, as they say, inarguable.

