U.S. Ambassador To U.N. Nikki Haley Press Conference…

U.S. Permanent Representative to the United Nations Nikki Haley holds a press availability in New York City on September 21, 2017 to discuss ongoing diplomatic engagements.
No-one in the media has yet to fully grasp the Trump Doctrine’ as it pertains to leveraging the scale and influence of the U.S. economy, all aspects, to gain national security outcomes. This is what happens when a non-politician, a problem solver, becomes U.S. President.
For people who have contemplated and debated the possible use of economic leverage for decades, and starved for a strategic national policy therein, it is actually quite enjoyable to watch it all unfold; there’s a fun predictability to the MAGAnomic dance, and we haven’t yet even come to the best parts.
Once the issue with North Korea is addressed/resolved the same level of predictable security outcome will follow a similar path in Afghanistan, Iran and even more broadly throughout the mid-east.
There’s a lot of work between now and then, but that’s when things will become intensely interesting; because there’s a very predictable “Phase II” to the Trump Doctrine that will astound even Trump’s strongest policy detractors.
Assigning ownership and responsibility based on undeniable truisms is what underlines all of President Trump’s righteous endeavors. The truth doesn’t care for feelings or sensibilities; truth exists in a place where it can be avoided but eventually not ignored. POTUS Trump has a remarkable ability to draw out the essential truth in things, and it really doesn’t matter where those things are located.
Domestically or in foreign policy the assignment of truthful ownership carries the same disinfecting weight of sunlight. Politically President Trump assigns ownership of Antifa behavior to Democrats, policy failure to Republicans and intransigent multinational usurpation and erosion of U.S. interests to the larger DC UniParty and administrative state.
These simple truths stand correctly assigned and the recipients cannot avoid ownership because they are factually correct. Avoidance looks silly. Politicians trying to obfuscate their position becomes even more absurd.
When the larger U.S. national security interests are secured and objectives achieved, we will enter a phase where President Trump is no longer speaking to international leadership, their utility will no longer be needed. President Trump will be speaking toward all people who are forced to live inside the consequences of their leadership.
President Trump’s U.N. speech outlining a responsibility of all leaders to look out for the people of their nation was the precursor to what will follow.
Phase II will be incredible.
- A woman in Sweden fears for her safety because the elected officials in Sweden allow the conditions where her fears are real. She is, quite simply, collateral damage to the political agenda of her elected officials. If she wasn’t, she wouldn’t be.
- A Tube passenger in London fears for his safety because his safety is lower on the scale of importance than the political and cultural goals of British officials. If it wasn’t, it wouldn’t be.
- Black people are shot and killed in Chicago because the elected officials and municipal law enforcement in Chicago are ok with allowing a community of black people to be shot and killed. If they weren’t, they wouldn’t be.
- The Eiffel Tower is surrounded in ballistic glass because French officials choose to put Paris at risk. The ‘new social normal’ is not created by Parisians, but rather by the political and social ideology advanced by Parisian enabling.
- German Markets are surrounded by barriers because the immigration policy of German officials creates the security risk. If it wasn’t, they wouldn’t be.
We do that which is important to us; we avoid those things we view less important.
Simple truisms. Start speaking to them and the geopolitical shifting becomes far more than seismic in consequence.
The decades long list will stand as remarkable as the truth behind it. It becomes, as they say, inarguable.
How lucky are we to have POTUS Trump? Wow!
Very true.President Trump is exposing the fraud of political correctness and bringing the light of truth to the people of every country and hopefully, they will hold their politicians responsible for the damage done to their countries and remove them from office just like the USA did in 2016. God Bless President Trump, the Truthbringer.
I’m surprised none of those stupid stupid ‘journalists’ asked UN Ambassador Nikki Haley how many unmaskings she requested today.
God speed President Trump, you are approaching the speed of light👍👍🙏🙏
World Peace! Can you imagine??!!!
So grateful to witness this amazing man, this time in history and to have been a singe vote to MAGA!
Thanks be to God!
Lens wipes. I should have invested heavily in lens wipes, for liberal ‘splodey head brains are gonna be all over the cameras. Now that’s WINNING
We are living during a time that generations down the road would give a body part to have been alive during it. Don’t for one second that it for granted. I absolutely LOVE ❤️ the fact that Generation Z loves our President. They will be the ones that will write the history books about these magnificent eight years. Their kids and grandkids will be asking them to tell us more about the man they called the LION 🦁. Campfire stories will be about the Lion 🦁 that saved America and the World. Kids will want to get involved in politics to try and be the Lion 🦁 of their time.
All of us Treepers will have our special Treehouse in Heaven watching as it all takes place. Maybe the Lion 🦁 himself will come and spend some time on a branch!
“President Trump’s U.N. speech outlining a responsibility of all leaders to look out for the people of their nation was the precursor to what will follow.”
Exactly! Because they are not, their people suffer – not only indignities, but death! We are blessed we have elected a leader who cares about national security – about us – about protecting us from those who want to harm us – steal from us – destroy what we have worked hard as a nation to attain
Look no further than Sweden – where no woman is safe to go to the market in broad daylight – or to Paris where its people are at the mercy of anyone with a knife and/or gun – because of their gun laws – or Germany where German citizens are removed from their homes to make a place for migrants who don’t belong there – and here in the USA where illegals given licenses run down American citizens or gun them down in our streets – while collecting welfare benefits.
President Trump works for the best interests of the American people – and he believes all nations should do the same for theirs – God Bless him for working so hard to protect us and keep us safe!
Sundance says, “…and we haven’t even come to the best parts yet …”
Thank you, Lord, for making our votes count. God Bless our President Trump!
I think Nikki enjoys her job.
She’s an R who has learned how to win!
Can you imagine if life and death negotiations had to be scheduled around Hillary’s naps and sobriety?
POTUS knows how to identify and develop talent. Nikki Haley is on the same page as POTUS and has totally changed our leadership position at the UN. She is doing an amazing job.
