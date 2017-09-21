Thursday September 21st – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Happy **CURSDAY!!** Treepers! Pet your puppies for me.
Here’s a wonderful passage from one of my favorite books. If you like dogs, I think you’ll like Home Waters.
“I took Nellie on a last walk before we went to bed. We walked down the paved road that fronted the motel, then I let her go to investigate a patch of grass. She was lazy and docile, tired from a day wading in the water. A few snowflakes began to fall. When she came back to me, I put her on the leash again waited awhile in the darkness. You can see a long way. Snowflakes pulled each other down out the sky like white spiders dipping onto grass.”
—From Home Waters by Joseph Monninger
Are Some Cultures Better than Others?
PragerU – Dinesh D’Souza
Thank you. It was a good video.
I greatly admire Dinesh and have no argument with his critique. Except for one thing. If you think of “culture” as essentially a database, a repository of meanings and values which gives us the ability to be competent human beings, then you can safely argue that one culture is broadly similar to another—although this isn’t at all what multiculturalists have in mind. What they do, and what D’Souza handily deconstructs, is to conflate culture with society when they are entirely different. Societies are what people use culture to create and not the other way around. As societies progress, new innovations change critical social relationships which, in turn, add new ideas and values to culture.
Culture is an ever evolving database which people draw upon to elaborate their societies. Attributing the superiority of western thought, innovation, and the dominant role it has played in the creation of the modern world is a function of the kinds of **societies** people create using ideas and values found in western thought and practice. Simply put, our exceptional societies are historically responsible for creating the modern world. There’s a reason you can walk into a hotel in Shanghai and find a Chinese jazz band playing Miles Davis’s “So What” but you’re unlikely to find an American band playing Chinese music in a New York hotel..
One of da’ family… 😆
Elephants are awesome!
Little Junior fell into the deep end…
4:42 inspiring video of dancers at Strauss Festival.
“Ferguson” Play In NYC: Phelim McAleer Interview
MRCTV
