Thursday September 21st – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

13 Responses to Thursday September 21st – Open Thread

  1. DCayce (@DCayce1) says:
    September 21, 2017 at 12:27 am

  2. Garrison Hall says:
    September 21, 2017 at 12:32 am

    • Garrison Hall says:
      September 21, 2017 at 12:40 am

      Happy **CURSDAY!!** Treepers! Pet your puppies for me.

      Here’s a wonderful passage from one of my favorite books. If you like dogs, I think you’ll like Home Waters.

      “I took Nellie on a last walk before we went to bed. We walked down the paved road that fronted the motel, then I let her go to investigate a patch of grass. She was lazy and docile, tired from a day wading in the water. A few snowflakes began to fall. When she came back to me, I put her on the leash again waited awhile in the darkness. You can see a long way. Snowflakes pulled each other down out the sky like white spiders dipping onto grass.”

      —From Home Waters by Joseph Monninger

  3. Lucille says:
    September 21, 2017 at 12:33 am

    Are Some Cultures Better than Others?
    PragerU – Dinesh D’Souza

    • conservativeinny says:
      September 21, 2017 at 1:07 am

      Thank you. It was a good video.

    • Garrison Hall says:
      September 21, 2017 at 1:11 am

      I greatly admire Dinesh and have no argument with his critique. Except for one thing. If you think of “culture” as essentially a database, a repository of meanings and values which gives us the ability to be competent human beings, then you can safely argue that one culture is broadly similar to another—although this isn’t at all what multiculturalists have in mind. What they do, and what D’Souza handily deconstructs, is to conflate culture with society when they are entirely different. Societies are what people use culture to create and not the other way around. As societies progress, new innovations change critical social relationships which, in turn, add new ideas and values to culture.

      Culture is an ever evolving database which people draw upon to elaborate their societies. Attributing the superiority of western thought, innovation, and the dominant role it has played in the creation of the modern world is a function of the kinds of **societies** people create using ideas and values found in western thought and practice. Simply put, our exceptional societies are historically responsible for creating the modern world. There’s a reason you can walk into a hotel in Shanghai and find a Chinese jazz band playing Miles Davis’s “So What” but you’re unlikely to find an American band playing Chinese music in a New York hotel..

  4. Janie M. says:
    September 21, 2017 at 1:05 am

    One of da’ family… 😆

  5. citizen817 says:
    September 21, 2017 at 1:10 am

  6. citizen817 says:
    September 21, 2017 at 1:11 am

  7. Harry Lime says:
    September 21, 2017 at 1:31 am

    Elephants are awesome!

    Little Junior fell into the deep end…

  8. LionWatchesTonight (@HarrisonCorrin1) says:
    September 21, 2017 at 1:41 am

    4:42 inspiring video of dancers at Strauss Festival.

  9. Lucille says:
    September 21, 2017 at 2:20 am

    “Ferguson” Play In NYC: Phelim McAleer Interview
    MRCTV

