Trump Doctrine: President Trump Meets With The Amir of Qatar Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani…

The effectiveness of the Trump Doctrine is never more visible than when President Trump meets with a recipient, in this case Qatar, and is able to assume the role of good cop negotiator in common cause.
President Trump participated in an expanded meeting with the Amir of Qatar Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani at the New York Palace Hotel. WATCH:
TRUMP DOCTRINE: ♦ President Trump forces the Gulf Cooperation Council (Gulf States, GCC) to own their stake in bringing the extremists within the Muslim Brotherhood under control. Trump doesn’t withdraw the U.S., but rather outlines the expectation that Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates and Oman take lead and pressure the Brotherhood’s enabler, Qatar. The U.S. supports the GCC and their efforts, but the ownership is directly assigned to the GCC to create the necessary peace. President Trump then takes the role of negotiator in common cause.
♦President Trump forces NATO allies to own their own stake in their own collective defense. Specifically as it pertains to Europe and their unity concern about Russia. Trump doesn’t withdraw from NATO but rather forces EU nations to own their own regional security.
♦President Trump forces Pakistan to own their stake in stability with Afghanistan. Trump demands that Pakistan influence the extremists within the Taliban to the table of negotiation. Such placement of responsibility is critical. Again, Trump doesn’t withdraw the U.S., but rather assigns responsibility to the key players. Simultaneously Trump embraces and draws in India as closer ally. This puts China in a position of influence over the behavior of Pakistan (china heavily invested there), or China runs the risk of Trump replacing the U.S./China economic relationship with India.
♦President Trump forces China to own their stake in North Korea. Trump understands that the DPRK is essentially a proxy province of China and accurately demands that China own the problem. This is new for China, they have never been held accountable for their enabling of the DPRK and the economic leverage President Trump wields is forcing them to: 1) drop the panda mask, or 2) show the world their duplicity. Again, the embraced Trump relationship with India (PM Modi) shows China (Xi Jinping) they can easily be replaced; if they choose the wrong path.
In each of these examples President Trump is using economic leverage, there are actually many more ongoing. This is the 30,000/ft understanding of the Trump Doctrine of assigning ownership to the group with the highest vested interest, and then applying the economic leverage of the U.S. toward achieving the objective.
President Trump is not poking the mouse through the maze, rather he changes the location of the economic cheese and the mouse travel changes accordingly.
I’ve never seen any geopolitical strategy so effective in my lifetime.
And we will hear nothing from the press today except the “rocket man” nickname, and he is “threatening war on NK”.
Apparently there just isn’t anything sexy about effective diplomacy, at least when done by a Republican president,
You are right. But to be fair, I am not convinced any of the media analysts are bright enough to grasp what it is PDJT is doing. And even if they were able to see and understand what the strategy is, they would never ever clue us in because Trump is Hitler.
Sad but true. In addition to their reflexive dislike of PDJT, they really are neither informed nor intelligent.
This is what I have concluded also. The intellectual caliber of the media is sorely lacking. They don’t bother to educate themselves on topics. They are just spoon fed their talking points and they happily do what is necessary for the $$$.
Who knows if any of us would be able to put this all together the way Sundance does. We’d all be lost without Sundance’s blog posts.
The ones that might be able to get it, you are right they’re probably intellectual never-Trumpers or globalists.
The media are nothing but juvenile delinquents.
Delinquents for sure, age of the “media personalities” and instigators notwithstanding.
You misspelled Democratic Party Propagandists.
😁 Oh, so THAT’s how “anti-American treasonous traitors” is spelled. Cool. Thanks, Way2!
Did you see the “End The Qatar Blockade” commercials running on Fox News today?
I did. I don’t think the ads were produced during the lunch break at the UNGA and magically placed in slots on Fox. There is serious planning evident in today’s events, and none of the plans leaked. Want to bet the Trump Administration had a ‘teensy’ role in this? And as a reward for keeping their yaps shut, Fox got an exclusive interview with T Rex after his meeting with the Russians.
Yes, I did. I first started seeing them about five days ago, I think.
I have cut down on my Fox News viewing so, it was new to me! 🙂
Too many. It’s been on for a week or so, if I am not mistaken.
Will meeting with Amir of Qatar lead to outlaw MB here in US and roundup BHO brothers and Huma Abedin sisters ????is PDJT behind the scene on that….
It better…
I caught the end of one yesterday, thought it was a bizarre ad, thought it asked us to contact Congress but I didn’t catch it very well. Wonder who put that one together, the MB?
The 30,000′ view of The Trump Doctrine as articulated here is quite understandable. I think this is why President Trump’s base is actually growing, fake news polls notwithstanding. And I think this is why we see more winning on the horizon.
My, my. What a day. With all the the spectacular successes the Trump TEAM has accomplished, on full display today, I would suspect that 100% of Trump Supporters, now Support him.
For many of us, our support never wavered.
President Trump is astute and calculating, I respect and admire those qualities.
He has a ship to straighten, you know.
“I was left a giant mess by the prior Administration”.
That’s putting it mildly!
I think they always did and the doubters and concern trolls were fake.
Yes, many have magically, thankfully, disappeared.
Political discourse is welcome, but outright besmirching deserves to be called out, reeks of paid bots.
Time to breath in a big, beautiful gulp of fresh air.
Is it just me, or in the original still shot before I played the video, did the face of AlThani kinda look like 😬?
Yes it does. LOL!!
Important video of UN Secy-Genl and Pres. Trump speaking at luncheon today, Sep. 19. 2017.
Thanks for sharing. I like watching the mingling and body language, etc. Can see in this setting too, that there are some that just gravitate to our President. His toast. to the “potential” of the UN.
I feel so lucky today that this man is ours.
And I thank Sundance for explaining why Trump was the man, right from the start.
Interesting body language from Guterres, the UN Sec General.
Guterres is a bigtime socialist.
And I mean bigtime socialist…he’s an uber socialist.
He was not only head of the Socialist Party in his country, Portugal, he was also president of the Socialist International party.
So this guy is in a totally ‘indefensible’ position right now, with socialist countries self-destructing around the globe.
Our President just pointed out how socialism always fails the people who are living under it…and pointed to the most flaming example of it right now — Venezuela.
Socialists around the world are trying to ignore Venezuela these days.
It makes them look bad.
And our President just singled it out & put a magnifying glass on it.
And here Guterres has to make nice and act all humble to our New Yorker President…and then sit down beside him
Haaaa!
Pakistan?
Heck, OUR President wants to work toward peace with ANY country willing to put in the effort to do so!!
Too bad the lefty loony libs fail to acknowledge that fact.
His speech is already being maligned by the mudslime media.
A speech that was unprecedented in scope and value!
Abbasi looks like he’s choking on something.
LikeLiked by 2 people
President Trump laid it out. No misunderstanding on his speech.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I very much appreciate the 30,000 foot view that Sundance gives us. I tend to get caught up in the weeds, which is not the way to understand Donald Trump’s strategery. (GWB’s malapropisms were funny yet understandable so I still use them. His performance as POTUS left a LOT to be desired but he was a globalist.)
I look forward to watching POTUS’s plans unfold. He knows he can win if he doesn’t care who gets the credit. Asians and Arabs are very caught up in saving face and honor.
“President Trump is not poking the mouse through the maze, rather he changes the location of the economic cheese and the mouse travel changes accordingly.”
This is / was how diplomacy, international relations, and foreign policy is supposed to work. Unfortunately, we haven’t had strategic or critical thinking diplomats in decades.
Abbasi doe not look like a “White Hat.”
Well how about the way he presents himself? Unshaved, no tie, needs a haircut. Not smiling or looking at vp. Rounded shoulders. Disrespectful or defeated?
Defeated and he realizes there will be a price to pay for the number of years and more importantly the number of Americans that had to die because of their damn treachery!
The day of reckoning is coming to all these POS!
Folks I was always a lover of history. Had I known when I was in college that I would end up in education, I would have studied to become a history teacher. I would often say to myself that I wish I was alive during…… With our President doing everything humanly possible for us and our country, I feel like the luckiest person on the earth because I am alive to witness every magical second of it. I truly believe in my heart that future generations that were born after our President’s 8 years in office will be saying the same thing I use to say to myself when I was a kid. There is no amount of money 💰 you could pay me to not be around NOW to witness the Greatness of Our Lion 🦁!
Maybe when I retire in 11 years, I will stand on a corner and teach the Trump Doctrine to anyone willing to listen! Thank you God for giving us this gift when this country needed it the most!
LikeLiked by 3 people
AMEN! THANKS, Fle!
Only thing better than reading about history is actually living through it. And yes these are times that will be recorded and retold. Sure enjoy being on the “winning” team since the winners always write the history.
A read of interest.
Minority Share of Russia’s State-Owned Oil Giant From Qatar
Quatar, under siege by Saudi Arabia, has sold its share in Rosneft to China ushering in a stronger Russian-Chinese oil alliance
Excerpt:
Fast forward to today, and Qatar is suffering under heavy pressure from the Saudis blockading their business, the U.S. put stringent sanctions on European banks doing business with the Russian oil and gas sector, and China is being targeted by the Trump administration on multiple fronts.
http://russia-insider.com/en/politics/china-takes-over-minority-share-russias-state-owned-oil-giant-qatar/ri20955
PDJT always, always in every situation sets expectations and the bar of achievement high.
Every. Single. Time. True Leadership.
Delivers what may well be one of the greatest speeches since Reagan’s “Tare Down this Wall”, has lunch, disengages from the UN and engages with the Middle East in one day! Shades of General Patton disengaging from a major battle in the middle of the winter and driving over 100 miles north to break out the 101st at the Battle of the Bulge. He not only quotes Patten he works like the “Glorious SOB”!
If the lamestream media had been around back then, D-Day would have ended in defeat instead of victory.
I’ve seen very little on this little tidbit:
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-09-19/trump-is-said-to-have-warned-saudis-off-military-move-on-qatar
Trump, The Peacemaker, warned the Saudi’s off a military move against Qatar.
Another endless ME war averted.
I’m sure the Nobel Comittee will be right on this.
