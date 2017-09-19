Trump Doctrine: President Trump Meets With The Amir of Qatar Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani…

The effectiveness of the Trump Doctrine is never more visible than when President Trump meets with a recipient, in this case Qatar, and is able to assume the role of good cop negotiator in common cause.

President Trump participated in an expanded meeting with the Amir of Qatar Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani at the New York Palace Hotel. WATCH:

.

TRUMP DOCTRINE: ♦ President Trump forces the Gulf Cooperation Council (Gulf States, GCC) to own their stake in bringing the extremists within the Muslim Brotherhood under control. Trump doesn’t withdraw the U.S., but rather outlines the expectation that Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates and Oman take lead and pressure the Brotherhood’s enabler, Qatar. The U.S. supports the GCC and their efforts, but the ownership is directly assigned to the GCC to create the necessary peace. President Trump then takes the role of negotiator in common cause.

♦President Trump forces NATO allies to own their own stake in their own collective defense. Specifically as it pertains to Europe and their unity concern about Russia. Trump doesn’t withdraw from NATO but rather forces EU nations to own their own regional security.

♦President Trump forces Pakistan to own their stake in stability with Afghanistan. Trump demands that Pakistan influence the extremists within the Taliban to the table of negotiation. Such placement of responsibility is critical. Again, Trump doesn’t withdraw the U.S., but rather assigns responsibility to the key players. Simultaneously Trump embraces and draws in India as closer ally. This puts China in a position of influence over the behavior of Pakistan (china heavily invested there), or China runs the risk of Trump replacing the U.S./China economic relationship with India.

♦President Trump forces China to own their stake in North Korea. Trump understands that the DPRK is essentially a proxy province of China and accurately demands that China own the problem. This is new for China, they have never been held accountable for their enabling of the DPRK and the economic leverage President Trump wields is forcing them to: 1) drop the panda mask, or 2) show the world their duplicity. Again, the embraced Trump relationship with India (PM Modi) shows China (Xi Jinping) they can easily be replaced; if they choose the wrong path.

In each of these examples President Trump is using economic leverage, there are actually many more ongoing. This is the 30,000/ft understanding of the Trump Doctrine of assigning ownership to the group with the highest vested interest, and then applying the economic leverage of the U.S. toward achieving the objective.

President Trump is not poking the mouse through the maze, rather he changes the location of the economic cheese and the mouse travel changes accordingly.

I’ve never seen any geopolitical strategy so effective in my lifetime.