President Trump United Nations Address – 10:00am Livestream…

President Trump will deliver his first U.N. address at the 72nd meeting of the UN General Assembly.  The speech is scheduled for 10:00am EDT.

  1. Bob Fegert (@BobFegert) says:
    September 19, 2017 at 8:36 am

    To paraphrase Adlai, I will withhold payments to the UN until it changes its ways…or until hell freezes over!

  2. fedback says:
    September 19, 2017 at 8:46 am

    President Trump’s schedule

    9:25 AM Depart Trump Tower en route to the United Nations
    9:30 AM Arrive at the United Nations
    10:30 AM Deliver address to the 72nd Session of the United Nations General Assembly [Live Stream]
    1:00 PM Participate in expanded meeting with Secretary-General of the United Nations -General Assembly 200B United Nations
    1:15 PM Attend a luncheon hosted by the Secretary-General of the United Nations – Delegate Lounge United Nations
    3:00 PM Participate in expanded meeting with the President of the 72nd Session of the United Nations General Assembly – General Assembly 0202 United Nations
    3:15 PM Depart the United Nations en route to the Lotte New York Palace Hotel
    3:20 PM Arrive at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel
    4:00 PM Participate in an expanded meeting with the Amir of Qatar – Hubbard 1 Lotte New York Palace Hotel
    7:00 PM Participate in photo opportunity with leaders of the United Nations Member State – Gold Room Lotte New York Palace Hotel
    8:05 PM Deliver remarks at a diplomatic reception hosted by the President and First Lady – Villard Ballroom Lotte New York Palace Hotel [Live Stream]
    8:20 PM Depart the Lotte New York Palace Hotel en route to Trump Tower
    8:25 PM Arrive at Trump Tower

  3. Kristin says:
    September 19, 2017 at 8:51 am

    My President: Godspeed!

  4. Dora says:
    September 19, 2017 at 8:51 am

    I can’t wait! 🙂

  5. thehouseonmstreet says:
    September 19, 2017 at 9:40 am

    He’s going to roll down the thunder this morning. Can’t wait to see the heads explode.

  6. blognificentbee says:
    September 19, 2017 at 9:49 am

    Kinda feels like a rally day, huh? So excited to watch our President speak strongly to the rest of the nations. #AmericaFirst!

  7. tearjr ✓كافر 🇺🇸 says:
    September 19, 2017 at 9:55 am

    Let’s get this party started!

  8. fedback says:
    September 19, 2017 at 10:00 am

    First Lady dressed like a business woman. Nice

  9. G3 says:
    September 19, 2017 at 10:04 am

    Ok, President Trump let’s get started renovating the UN.

  10. Liberty says:
    September 19, 2017 at 10:05 am

    Ugh, listening to the lead in to Trump… Globalist garbage talk, almost incoherent.

  11. fedback says:
    September 19, 2017 at 10:05 am

    America First

  12. Dora says:
    September 19, 2017 at 10:05 am

    He has arrived!

  14. fedback says:
    September 19, 2017 at 10:09 am

    Inspirational speech

  15. fedback says:
    September 19, 2017 at 10:11 am

    The leader of the Free World speaking

  16. moe2004 says:
    September 19, 2017 at 10:11 am

    We won’t have to watch our President strut around and chew gum!!!!!!! MAGA!

  17. G3 says:
    September 19, 2017 at 10:12 am

    230th Anniversary of our Constitution! “We the People”

  18. fedback says:
    September 19, 2017 at 10:12 am

    ‘God’.
    The President just mentioned ‘the big man upstairs’

  19. Dorothy Marcum says:
    September 19, 2017 at 10:13 am

    TRUMP is nailing it !!!!!!!!!!!!!! A 20 out of 10!!

    I hear some Stephen Miller in there … but someone else helped on this speech

  20. fedback says:
    September 19, 2017 at 10:14 am

    Brilliant speech, such a powerful delivery

  21. Dorothy Marcum says:
    September 19, 2017 at 10:14 am

    and HERE comes the big smack down …. I LOVE IT
    AMERICA FIRST and OUR $ MATTERS

  22. moe2004 says:
    September 19, 2017 at 10:14 am

    USA USA USA USA

    • Dorothy Marcum says:
      September 19, 2017 at 10:15 am

      I think Donald J Trump wrote most of this speech himself …. it has HIM all over it folks THIS is what he ran on, this is the words in his books and interviews for DECADES

  23. mysticrose80 says:
    September 19, 2017 at 10:15 am

    The good: Listening to this speech.

    The bad: Listening to this speech in the same room as suspected libs. ‘Cause you know…..the message of taking care of one’s country first = the horror!

  24. Dorothy Marcum says:
    September 19, 2017 at 10:17 am

    POWERFUL POWERFUL STUFF
    Respect for BORDERS

  25. Liberty says:
    September 19, 2017 at 10:17 am

    Wow, seek shelter globalists… Truth bombs away! Historic speech in the making!

  26. Howie says:
    September 19, 2017 at 10:17 am

    Libs triggered by sovereignty every time he say it thousands of Lib heads explode.

  27. Dorothy Marcum says:
    September 19, 2017 at 10:18 am

    I bet there are a lot of wet diapers in that room right now
    BUT
    the media will say “OH THIS WAS A MEAN SPEECH” “DARK” “DEVISIVE” … watch it
    The talking points are probably already out

  28. Dorothy Marcum says:
    September 19, 2017 at 10:19 am

    WOW .. I did not know about the Japanese girl ….

  29. duchess01 says:
    September 19, 2017 at 10:20 am

    Powerful, inspirational, no-nonsense speech! One for the History Books for sure!

    Our President is a National Treasure!

  30. Dorothy Marcum says:
    September 19, 2017 at 10:20 am

    Rocket Man is on a sucicide mission ………haaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa

  31. Educated Citizen says:
    September 19, 2017 at 10:20 am

    This is MAGA at a global scales

  32. moe2004 says:
    September 19, 2017 at 10:20 am

    Rocket Man lol!

  33. fedback says:
    September 19, 2017 at 10:20 am

    Rocket Man

  34. Dorothy Marcum says:
    September 19, 2017 at 10:21 am

    man he is putting the UN on notice that they have to do MORE …. hitting on the nations who still are buying and from NK

  35. tearjr ✓كافر 🇺🇸 says:
    September 19, 2017 at 10:22 am

    I had to step out for a min, did Pres. Trump mention Otto, in regards to the Norks?

  36. Dorothy Marcum says:
    September 19, 2017 at 10:22 am

    butt holes drawing up from the audience
    look at their body language
    they know they are guilty

  37. redlegleader68 says:
    September 19, 2017 at 10:22 am

    did anybody walk out?

    • Dorothy Marcum says:
      September 19, 2017 at 10:23 am

      if they did the camera did not turn .
      only tepid applause on the IRAN part
      Ramming the IRAQ deal … haha he is gonna pull out of that deal lock stock and barrel

  38. Liberty says:
    September 19, 2017 at 10:23 am

    ROCKET MAN!!!! YES!!!! I fell out of my chair!

    😂😂😂😂

  39. fedback says:
    September 19, 2017 at 10:24 am

    President Trump is on a whole other level.

    He makes professional politicians look like amateurs

  40. redlegleader68 says:
    September 19, 2017 at 10:24 am

    Tell ya one thing: just look at PDJT! Deadly Serious.

  41. Lion2017 says:
    September 19, 2017 at 10:24 am

    Rocket Man!! Our Lion is on fire!

  42. Dorothy Marcum says:
    September 19, 2017 at 10:25 am

    branding him Rocket Man brands him as just a toy boy with a dangerous toy that is gonna get him hurt .. President Trump is THE BEST
    It is like chastising your kids to STOP with STUPID behaviour before you get hurt or killed
    He said we will DESTROY NK if we have to

  43. G3 says:
    September 19, 2017 at 10:26 am

    Drive them out!

  44. Dorothy Marcum says:
    September 19, 2017 at 10:26 am

    RADICAL islamic Terrorism
    so McMaster and Kelly are NOT THE BOSSES
    President TRUMP is the BOSS
    This speech fortifies my support for this man
    I will say I dangled a bit

  45. fedback says:
    September 19, 2017 at 10:26 am

    radical islamic terrorism
    Drive them out of our nations

  46. n1ghtcr4wler says:
    September 19, 2017 at 10:27 am

    hahaha he called Kim rocket man in his speech hahahahaaaaaaaaaa

  47. Dorothy Marcum says:
    September 19, 2017 at 10:28 am

    This is one STEELY LION up there today folks … he is STERN but he is laying out ALL THE REASONS that the UN has been a FAILURE

