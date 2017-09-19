President Trump United Nations Address – 10:00am Livestream…

President Trump will deliver his first U.N. address at the 72nd meeting of the UN General Assembly. The speech is scheduled for 10:00am EDT.
To paraphrase Adlai, I will withhold payments to the UN until it changes its ways…or until hell freezes over!
“…respect for borders”. Thank you, Mr. President!
“Rocket Man” !!
President Trump’s schedule
9:25 AM Depart Trump Tower en route to the United Nations
9:30 AM Arrive at the United Nations
10:30 AM Deliver address to the 72nd Session of the United Nations General Assembly [Live Stream]
1:00 PM Participate in expanded meeting with Secretary-General of the United Nations -General Assembly 200B United Nations
1:15 PM Attend a luncheon hosted by the Secretary-General of the United Nations – Delegate Lounge United Nations
3:00 PM Participate in expanded meeting with the President of the 72nd Session of the United Nations General Assembly – General Assembly 0202 United Nations
3:15 PM Depart the United Nations en route to the Lotte New York Palace Hotel
3:20 PM Arrive at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel
4:00 PM Participate in an expanded meeting with the Amir of Qatar – Hubbard 1 Lotte New York Palace Hotel
7:00 PM Participate in photo opportunity with leaders of the United Nations Member State – Gold Room Lotte New York Palace Hotel
8:05 PM Deliver remarks at a diplomatic reception hosted by the President and First Lady – Villard Ballroom Lotte New York Palace Hotel [Live Stream]
8:20 PM Depart the Lotte New York Palace Hotel en route to Trump Tower
8:25 PM Arrive at Trump Tower
Mid-town must be a mess…………..
Bob Thomas: Thanks for this. Made me laugh. After reading the very important and serious agenda of our President Trump, to see the reality for ‘folks on the ground’ for the moment at least…yep, there is something about this irony I just had to laugh 🙂
Glad that Trump gets to return to the MAGA-sacred ground of Trump Tower!
My President: Godspeed!
I can’t wait! 🙂
He’s going to roll down the thunder this morning. Can’t wait to see the heads explode.
Kinda feels like a rally day, huh? So excited to watch our President speak strongly to the rest of the nations. #AmericaFirst!
Let’s get this party started!
First Lady dressed like a business woman. Nice
I’m soooo Happily Married, so all I can say is that Melania looks classy. 🙂
Left hand in her trouser pocket as she enters. Confident, class, impeccable style. She always reads the occasion and dresses appropriately.
She’s fearless, tough minded, confident, genuine and amazing.
Ok, President Trump let’s get started renovating the UN.
YES!!! That green is ugly as hell.😃👍👍👍
Ugh, listening to the lead in to Trump… Globalist garbage talk, almost incoherent.
America First
Always and Forever!
He has arrived!
Our Guy is nailing it!
SOVEREIGNTY!!!
Inspirational speech
The leader of the Free World speaking
* Smiling BIGLY *
We won’t have to watch our President strut around and chew gum!!!!!!! MAGA!
LOL
Or put his feet up on the desk in the Oval Office. I remember the first time I saw Obamanation do this, I became nauseous.
230th Anniversary of our Constitution! “We the People”
“The PEOPLE are SOVEREIGN!” – President Trump
‘God’.
The President just mentioned ‘the big man upstairs’
TRUMP is nailing it !!!!!!!!!!!!!! A 20 out of 10!!
I hear some Stephen Miller in there … but someone else helped on this speech
AMERICA FIRST
Take that you globalists!
As you should put your coutry first– applause .
*country
Brilliant speech, such a powerful delivery
and HERE comes the big smack down …. I LOVE IT
AMERICA FIRST and OUR $ MATTERS
YES!!!
USA USA USA USA
I think Donald J Trump wrote most of this speech himself …. it has HIM all over it folks THIS is what he ran on, this is the words in his books and interviews for DECADES
The good: Listening to this speech.
The bad: Listening to this speech in the same room as suspected libs. ‘Cause you know…..the message of taking care of one’s country first = the horror!
POWERFUL POWERFUL STUFF
Respect for BORDERS
Wow, seek shelter globalists… Truth bombs away! Historic speech in the making!
Imma lovin’ it, Liberty!
Libs triggered by sovereignty every time he say it thousands of Lib heads explode.
😂
If only that were the literal truth.
I bet there are a lot of wet diapers in that room right now
BUT
the media will say “OH THIS WAS A MEAN SPEECH” “DARK” “DEVISIVE” … watch it
The talking points are probably already out
Talking poins for the left were probably handed out last night, they already know what they’re going to say. I hate the left.
WOW .. I did not know about the Japanese girl ….
Powerful, inspirational, no-nonsense speech! One for the History Books for sure!
Our President is a National Treasure!
Rocket Man is on a sucicide mission ………haaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa
This is MAGA at a global scales
Rocket Man lol!
Rocket Man
man he is putting the UN on notice that they have to do MORE …. hitting on the nations who still are buying and from NK
That’s OUR President! Putting them ALL on notice!!!
I had to step out for a min, did Pres. Trump mention Otto, in regards to the Norks?
yes he did
butt holes drawing up from the audience
look at their body language
they know they are guilty
* Teethy Smile *
did anybody walk out?
if they did the camera did not turn .
only tepid applause on the IRAN part
Ramming the IRAQ deal … haha he is gonna pull out of that deal lock stock and barrel
ROCKET MAN!!!! YES!!!! I fell out of my chair!
😂😂😂😂
Brilliant for him to use “Rocket Man” in his speech. President Trump just planted an ear worm of sorts in all the leaders heads.
President Trump is on a whole other level.
He makes professional politicians look like amateurs
Tell ya one thing: just look at PDJT! Deadly Serious.
Rocket Man!! Our Lion is on fire!
branding him Rocket Man brands him as just a toy boy with a dangerous toy that is gonna get him hurt .. President Trump is THE BEST
It is like chastising your kids to STOP with STUPID behaviour before you get hurt or killed
He said we will DESTROY NK if we have to
Drive them out!
RADICAL islamic Terrorism
so McMaster and Kelly are NOT THE BOSSES
President TRUMP is the BOSS
This speech fortifies my support for this man
I will say I dangled a bit
radical islamic terrorism
Drive them out of our nations
hahaha he called Kim rocket man in his speech hahahahaaaaaaaaaa
This is one STEELY LION up there today folks … he is STERN but he is laying out ALL THE REASONS that the UN has been a FAILURE
