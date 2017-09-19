Major Earthquake Hits Near Mexico City – Death Toll Climbing…

This is horrific.  Multiple buildings have collapsed, several appear to have pancaked. Prayers for the people in Mexico City.

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – A major earthquake of magnitude 7.1 struck central Mexico on Tuesday, toppling dozens of buildings in the heavily populated capital and killing at least 49 people nearby.

President Enrique Pena said 27 buildings had collapsed in Mexico City, one of the world’s biggest cities. The first reports of fatalities were from surrounding areas.

In the state of Morelos, just south of Mexico City, 42 people died, the state’s governor said. Authorities reported other deaths in neighboring Puebla and the State of Mexico.

“People are really scared right now,” said dentist Claudia Meneses who was in her clinic in Mexico City’s Lindavista neighborhood when the earthquake struck mid-afternoon. “We’re going to go to a building that fell to see if we can help.”

Earthquakes of magnitude 7 or above are regarded as major and are capable of causing widespread heavy damage.

Television images showed a multi-story building in the capital with a middle floor collapsed as sirens blared and first responders rushed to the scene. Other video showed the side of a government building shearing off and falling into the street as bystanders screamed.

Rescue workers pulled at least one survivor from a collapsed building in the Condesa neighborhood near the center of Mexico City.  (read more)

  1. Publius2016 says:
    September 19, 2017 at 5:53 pm

    What a time to have a builder in the White House…may increase pressure on Mexico to resolve NAFTA for the good of their people.

  2. TwoLaine says:
    September 19, 2017 at 5:53 pm

    Sadly we are going to see real quick who is built for “climate change”.

  3. the phoenix says:
    September 19, 2017 at 5:57 pm

    Praying …

    Dios te salve, María, llena eres de gracia,
    el Señor es contigo.
    Bendita tú eres entre todas las mujeres,
    y bendito es el fruto de tu vientre, Jesús.
    Santa María, Madre de Dios,
    ruega por nosotros pecadores,
    ahora y en la hora de nuestra muerte.
    Amen.

  4. Ziiggii says:
    September 19, 2017 at 5:59 pm

  5. Ziiggii says:
    September 19, 2017 at 6:00 pm

  6. Ziiggii says:
    September 19, 2017 at 6:01 pm

    this one shows damage happening all over the city

  7. Ziiggii says:
    September 19, 2017 at 6:02 pm

    there are many video’s floating around like this one

  8. Ziiggii says:
    September 19, 2017 at 6:05 pm

  9. rashamon says:
    September 19, 2017 at 6:07 pm

    On a very serious note, that plate has been shifting as long as I can remember — ancient dino that I am!! — and I can recall many a long chess or Scrabble game being disrupted by serious tremors. We should expect more really damaging quakes and be prepared to help as needed.

  10. cycle1 says:
    September 19, 2017 at 6:11 pm

  11. keeler says:
    September 19, 2017 at 6:11 pm

    Isn’t much of central Mexico City built over a lake? Or in other words, on fill that liquefies very easily during an earthquake? Very bad combination…

    The social media coverage also reminds me that there hasn’t been a “big” US earthquake since the penetration of cell phones and live streaming into everyday life.

  12. Gil says:
    September 19, 2017 at 6:11 pm

    What I have never ubderstood with the advances in engineering, soil testing, etc, is WHY this city AFTER the 1985 earthquake that killed 1000s, continues to expand, since it is built on a friggin soft lakebed. People build where they can but there must be some common sense that necessitates sound building or limited building, even in economically depressed areas. Its a horrible terrifying event, says the Californian who has been through several big ones(we have quakes daily, btw, just most dont get noticed).
    What I want to know is what was this quakes depth? And the last one? Distance between the 2? Same fault or different?

  14. georgiafl says:
    September 19, 2017 at 6:15 pm

    Is California likely to follow suit?

    Liked by 1 person

    • Gil says:
      September 19, 2017 at 6:30 pm

      Here so you understand plates. San andreas is our big link. A large earthquake relueves the pressure. Remember the couple in Chile a few minths ago?
      Now the 2 in Mexico? Its always possible, but it depends on the fault line and the activity of each. Still no reliable earthquake predictions, but we have quakes all the time. Every little one, even the 5.0, help relieve pressure. The big damage happens when it is shallow and or happens over big buildings on bad soil, like mexico.

      http://geo-mexico.com/?p=6277

      Keep this one in your bookmarks. You can see all our daily quake activity:
      http://scedc.caltech.edu/recent/index.html

  15. MfM says:
    September 19, 2017 at 6:15 pm

    After the Earthquake in 1985 weren’t building codes tightened? Given the number of phones with cameras it’s not surprising that some collapses were caught.

    • Doug says:
      September 19, 2017 at 6:20 pm

      i would imagine some were.. especially for new highrises.. but its sad to say this but quake proofing a building isnt cheap so its likely that many poor people lived in subpar construction… combine that with soil conditions and its a recipe for disaster

  16. MfM says:
    September 19, 2017 at 6:23 pm

    I was just reading the Wiki article about the 1985 earthquake. Two things stuck out at me. One they are suppose to have an early warning system of an alarm for earthquakes.

    The second was the sentence – “Every 19 September, in all public buildings at Mexico City and all the nation the civil protection authorities conduct evacuation drills to evaluate the evacuation response in the case of an earthquake.”

  17. grandmaintexas says:
    September 19, 2017 at 6:24 pm

    Earthquakes in divers places…

    Liked by 1 person

  18. quintrillion says:
    September 19, 2017 at 6:25 pm

    I am waiting a call from son, he’s in the Sierra Madre mts in Michoacan at Lake Zirahuen last I spoke to him, he was leaving in next few days driving to Playa Troncones in Guerrero on the Pacific. Either place I’m sure the shock was felt. Here is a video of Lake Zirahuen (son, Taylor & his girlfriend Brianne & white dog Nina are in the video). I’ve never been to this place only been to Troncones 6x’s. Look forward to going there this winter, maybe.
    https://www.presentmomentretreat.com/retreats/mountain-yoga-meditation-center-in-zirahuen/

    Liked by 1 person

  19. sundance says:
    September 19, 2017 at 6:25 pm

  20. sundance says:
    September 19, 2017 at 6:26 pm

  21. Ziiggii says:
    September 19, 2017 at 6:27 pm

    death toll has already increased to 70+

    expect there to be major loss of life as the missing begin to be accounted for (under rubble).

    Liked by 3 people

  22. wheatietoo says:
    September 19, 2017 at 6:41 pm

    I had never been in an earthquake until they started happening here in Oklahoma.

    What struck me the most about them…is the sound.
    It’s like thunder.
    Thunder coming up from the ground.

    Those poor people.
    I can only imagine what a 7.1 would be like!
    We had a 5 pointer here, and even though we were 70 miles away, we heard it and felt it.

    A 7 pointer…how terrifying.

  23. treehouseron says:
    September 19, 2017 at 6:42 pm

    Man they’re saying like 80 dead, there’s no way that number is even a fraction of the lives lost. Some of those large buildings they’re showing pictures of collapsed probably killed dozens or hundreds of people in each building.

    This is God Awful.

