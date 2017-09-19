Major Earthquake Hits Near Mexico City – Death Toll Climbing…

This is horrific. Multiple buildings have collapsed, several appear to have pancaked. Prayers for the people in Mexico City.
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – A major earthquake of magnitude 7.1 struck central Mexico on Tuesday, toppling dozens of buildings in the heavily populated capital and killing at least 49 people nearby.
President Enrique Pena said 27 buildings had collapsed in Mexico City, one of the world’s biggest cities. The first reports of fatalities were from surrounding areas.
In the state of Morelos, just south of Mexico City, 42 people died, the state’s governor said. Authorities reported other deaths in neighboring Puebla and the State of Mexico.
“People are really scared right now,” said dentist Claudia Meneses who was in her clinic in Mexico City’s Lindavista neighborhood when the earthquake struck mid-afternoon. “We’re going to go to a building that fell to see if we can help.”
Earthquakes of magnitude 7 or above are regarded as major and are capable of causing widespread heavy damage.
Television images showed a multi-story building in the capital with a middle floor collapsed as sirens blared and first responders rushed to the scene. Other video showed the side of a government building shearing off and falling into the street as bystanders screamed.
Rescue workers pulled at least one survivor from a collapsed building in the Condesa neighborhood near the center of Mexico City. (read more)
What a time to have a builder in the White House…may increase pressure on Mexico to resolve NAFTA for the good of their people.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Sadly we are going to see real quick who is built for “climate change”.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Praying …
Dios te salve, María, llena eres de gracia,
el Señor es contigo.
Bendita tú eres entre todas las mujeres,
y bendito es el fruto de tu vientre, Jesús.
Santa María, Madre de Dios,
ruega por nosotros pecadores,
ahora y en la hora de nuestra muerte.
Amen.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Its my only acceptance that I am a feminist : i love my Catholic Faith because it worships a woman who intercedes to God for all of us . When I ask Mi Virgencita for my children I know she understands. Santa María, Madre de Dios, ruega por nosotros pecadores, ahora y en la hora de nuestra muerte. Amén. Virgencita mía, por favor hoy ayuda a los mejicanos que estan sufriendo.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Worship only in the archaic sense.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amen.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mil gracias por su oracion tan bonita y espero que el Dios nos escuche!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
Lord have mercy
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
this one shows damage happening all over the city
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Ziiggii I hope you realise how important and pertinent you are to us all for the info you give us.
God bless you and yours💖🇺🇸💖
LikeLiked by 2 people
The media could not be played.
I hate twitter!
LikeLiked by 1 person
there are many video’s floating around like this one
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Very terrible images. Prayers for Mexico City and may they be able to yet save some lives.
LikeLiked by 8 people
On a very serious note, that plate has been shifting as long as I can remember — ancient dino that I am!! — and I can recall many a long chess or Scrabble game being disrupted by serious tremors. We should expect more really damaging quakes and be prepared to help as needed.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
collapsed bridge footage. this is horrific:
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow. It lasted for a long time. Not good.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And probably was an earthquake going in “circles” and these are the worst. I am going to try and email a friend to see how they are. They live away from central Mexico, but still a long earthquake is terrible.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Isn’t much of central Mexico City built over a lake? Or in other words, on fill that liquefies very easily during an earthquake? Very bad combination…
The social media coverage also reminds me that there hasn’t been a “big” US earthquake since the penetration of cell phones and live streaming into everyday life.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Continual problem!
From 1983 prior to the big one in 1985:
https://www.upi.com/Archives/1983/02/15/Mexico-City-is-sinking-in-dried-lake-bed/7999414133200/
2008:
http://www.seattletimes.com/nation-world/rain-is-the-bane-of-mexico-city-built-on-a-lake-bed/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mexico City is like a bowl – and terrible pollution collects in it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Part is built over a lake but most is not. What appears here is poor construction and these people caught in the building pancaking makes me cry. I lived in Mexico City for years and there were constant small earthquake, but then in 1989 so many of my friends were killed.
LikeLike
there was an 8.1 just 400 miles to the SE off the west coast of Mexico just 11 days ago…
This fault is very active – part of the same system that runs all the way up the west coast of North America. The location of that 8.1 quake is still having aftershocks of 4.5+ and one (4.9) just occurred 3 hours after the one near Mexico City.
LikeLiked by 4 people
What I have never ubderstood with the advances in engineering, soil testing, etc, is WHY this city AFTER the 1985 earthquake that killed 1000s, continues to expand, since it is built on a friggin soft lakebed. People build where they can but there must be some common sense that necessitates sound building or limited building, even in economically depressed areas. Its a horrible terrifying event, says the Californian who has been through several big ones(we have quakes daily, btw, just most dont get noticed).
What I want to know is what was this quakes depth? And the last one? Distance between the 2? Same fault or different?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Earthquakes are to Mexico City as floods are to Houston.
LikeLiked by 4 people
USGS is reporting depth was 51 km.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“What I have never ubderstood with the advances in engineering, soil testing, etc, is WHY this city AFTER the 1985 earthquake that killed 1000s, continues to expand, since it is built on a friggin soft lakebed”
.
Because Mexico…
LikeLike
10K killed in the 1989 as none in 1985 as I was there.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is California likely to follow suit?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here so you understand plates. San andreas is our big link. A large earthquake relueves the pressure. Remember the couple in Chile a few minths ago?
Now the 2 in Mexico? Its always possible, but it depends on the fault line and the activity of each. Still no reliable earthquake predictions, but we have quakes all the time. Every little one, even the 5.0, help relieve pressure. The big damage happens when it is shallow and or happens over big buildings on bad soil, like mexico.
http://geo-mexico.com/?p=6277
Keep this one in your bookmarks. You can see all our daily quake activity:
http://scedc.caltech.edu/recent/index.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks! I’ll put the link on my links page with the weather/hurricane links.
LikeLike
After the Earthquake in 1985 weren’t building codes tightened? Given the number of phones with cameras it’s not surprising that some collapses were caught.
LikeLike
i would imagine some were.. especially for new highrises.. but its sad to say this but quake proofing a building isnt cheap so its likely that many poor people lived in subpar construction… combine that with soil conditions and its a recipe for disaster
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was just reading the Wiki article about the 1985 earthquake. Two things stuck out at me. One they are suppose to have an early warning system of an alarm for earthquakes.
The second was the sentence – “Every 19 September, in all public buildings at Mexico City and all the nation the civil protection authorities conduct evacuation drills to evaluate the evacuation response in the case of an earthquake.”
LikeLiked by 6 people
I heard earthquake sirens going off in one of the videos on this page. I pray they went off early enough
LikeLiked by 4 people
Oh Jesus pray for them. They may have thought it was the drill.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I believe MC conducted these drills earlier today. At least, that is what I’ve heard.
LikeLike
Earthquakes in divers places…
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am waiting a call from son, he’s in the Sierra Madre mts in Michoacan at Lake Zirahuen last I spoke to him, he was leaving in next few days driving to Playa Troncones in Guerrero on the Pacific. Either place I’m sure the shock was felt. Here is a video of Lake Zirahuen (son, Taylor & his girlfriend Brianne & white dog Nina are in the video). I’ve never been to this place only been to Troncones 6x’s. Look forward to going there this winter, maybe.
https://www.presentmomentretreat.com/retreats/mountain-yoga-meditation-center-in-zirahuen/
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
death toll has already increased to 70+
expect there to be major loss of life as the missing begin to be accounted for (under rubble).
LikeLiked by 3 people
The buildings that collapsed, on video, dont look modern. I bet we have pre 1985 codes for building on those.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I had never been in an earthquake until they started happening here in Oklahoma.
What struck me the most about them…is the sound.
It’s like thunder.
Thunder coming up from the ground.
Those poor people.
I can only imagine what a 7.1 would be like!
We had a 5 pointer here, and even though we were 70 miles away, we heard it and felt it.
A 7 pointer…how terrifying.
LikeLike
Man they’re saying like 80 dead, there’s no way that number is even a fraction of the lives lost. Some of those large buildings they’re showing pictures of collapsed probably killed dozens or hundreds of people in each building.
This is God Awful.
LikeLike