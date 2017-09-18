Perfect Electoral Optics – Nancy Pelosi Ambushed by Angry Screaming “Dreamers” – Security Escort Away From Stage…

President Trump’s political strategy working brilliantly. 1.) Democrats will always be unable to control the Moonbats within their ranks. 2.) As long as the Moonbats suck up the political oxygen, and remain highly visible, the entire democrat party will be defined by Moonbattery. 3.) Average Americans want nothing to do with Moonbats.

Occupy Wall Street – Anarchists – Black Lives Matter – Antifa – Dreamers…. it’s all shades of the same Moonbat leftist movement. “mic check”, “uptwinkles”, “downtwinkles” etc. etc. it’s all goofy, weird, entirely exclusive to ‘trust fund activism’, and also entirely outside the political center….

Everyone who enjoys seeing the DNC throw themselves into the pit of irrelevance should appreciate the Democrat Political Party as defined by these displays. Gotta love it.