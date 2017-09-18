Perfect Electoral Optics – Nancy Pelosi Ambushed by Angry Screaming “Dreamers” – Security Escort Away From Stage…

President Trump’s political strategy working brilliantly. 1.) Democrats will always be unable to control the Moonbats within their ranks. 2.) As long as the Moonbats suck up the political oxygen, and remain highly visible, the entire democrat party will be defined by Moonbattery. 3.) Average Americans want nothing to do with Moonbats.
Occupy Wall Street – Anarchists – Black Lives Matter – Antifa – Dreamers…. it’s all shades of the same Moonbat leftist movement. “mic check”, “uptwinkles”, “downtwinkles” etc. etc. it’s all goofy, weird, entirely exclusive to ‘trust fund activism’, and also entirely outside the political center….
Everyone who enjoys seeing the DNC throw themselves into the pit of irrelevance should appreciate the Democrat Political Party as defined by these displays. Gotta love it.
Undocumented & UNAFRAID signs?
I want them AFRAID!!
LikeLiked by 12 people
Me too.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Nancy Pelosi be like:
LikeLiked by 3 people
Why doesn’t ICE attend these events?
LikeLiked by 12 people
Good question.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Why isn’t ice there? Great, freakin, fantastic question. Obvious answers, PC, no will, they are lying to us about rounding up illegals.
LikeLike
Send in Code Pink!
LikeLiked by 3 people
The democrat Base….
LikeLiked by 15 people
Which is harder on the eardrum? the mealymouthed Pelosi or the screaming dreamers?
“In the very same way, on the strength of their dreams these ungodly people pollute their own bodies, reject authority and heap abuse on celestial beings.” Jude 1:8 (New International Version)
That’s the way the New International Version translates the Greek Septuagint Bible.
Do these criminal-by-definition Mexicans –criminal by definition because of violating the laws of the land– even have a Bible written in their language?
You know… I despise self-righteous people who want to tell me how to live my life. I am charged “wealth-tax” by King County to support dreamers who want to live better than I have ever gotten to live. Welcome to my American Nightmare.
LikeLiked by 4 people
All this dreaming is just making me listen to good music…
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Brings back so many memories . . .
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lot of memories.
s://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mrZRURcb1cM
LikeLiked by 1 person
WOW
LikeLike
I would not hold a banner that was pulled out of someone’s skin tight stretch pants. These people behaved in a rude uncouth manner. It is not helping their cause.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Eeeeuuuww!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sadly wright or wrong, whatever they do simply does nothing to hurt or help. They have unlimited, unrestricted currency with zero accountability and unless we start enforcing our laws, across the board, no carve outs or exceptions, this will only get worse. I see no move towards law enforcement anywhere on the horizon.
LikeLike
Hard to believe a group got that close to Nancy without previous arrangement…She would freak out. It is my humble belief it was all prearranged….Call me senile…
LikeLike
It looks like it started out that way, but things got out of control and they turned against her.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree. I think it was staged just like they gave the debate questions in advance to the Hag of Chautauqua.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The best way to know for sure (if it were staged) is to look at the Enemedia coverage, or lack of it. If they show the video and Pelosi in a bad light, then it’s definitely a false flag. But if they hide this video from their fake news broadcasts, then it must be real. They want us to see it = fake. They don’t want us to see it = real.
LikeLiked by 3 people
This is how you handle rude people. Show them the door!
LikeLiked by 5 people
#ThatsMyPresident
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Better version of the video:
LikeLiked by 2 people
Her daughter Alesandra turned out cool probably because she laid it down like that with her. Its way too late with these savages.
LikeLike
How about that wall funding Nancy?
LikeLike
Well, if the don’t want the dream act, great…don’t have to waste any time on that. In 6 mos they can all be deported.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is great. They’re lumping the Dreamers in with all “11 million” illegals……exactly what the Dems don’t want to happen- not out loud anyway.
LikeLike
Problem is, it seems many “conservatives” are up in arms about DACA and already whining Trump is a sell-out. We damage ourselves when purists cry they will stay home.
LikeLike
Secure the damn border.
LikeLike
Scott, I was thinking about this and I think what we’re seeing from these “conservatives” is that they’re just the ground troops for the liberals. Pelosi and Schumer start the artillery, and they do the invasion. They are howling, “Oh horrors, Trump has betrayed us, let’s abandon him.” These aren’t our people. They’re theirs. They have exactly the same goal as Pelosi and Schumer. Stuff all of them.
LikeLike
while I am not one of those “Ill leave Trump over this” his own statements convict him on this matter…..he told us to only believe what He says so here goes…..he told us he would not LIE to us…….he said ALL (hint: in this case “dreamers” would be a subset) illegals would have to go home first…..when asked specifically about “Dreamers” he said he would rescind Bammy’s 2 unconstitutional acts on immigration (still waiting as his “compassion” gets in the way) and they would need to go home and possibly return through a “door in his beautiful wall”………you also may fail to note while REWARDING illegal behavior you encourage more of it…..what were the parents’ of “Dreamers” motive to cross with children….looks to me as if it was improved living standard and eventual legalization…voila!!!! it is done
LikeLike
Ha! Ha! Ha! That’s Nancy with her beautiful snakes she took in and rescued! Careful it looks like they bite!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Looks like that sizzling DACA grenade, the one that President Trump lobbed back under the Uniparty’s feet, just went BOOM 💥☄️
LikeLiked by 4 people
haha.
LikeLike
I remember one of the Mexican parades not too long ago, some girls were carrying posters that said;
TODAY WE MARCH! TOMORROW WE VOTE!
If we had Clinton as president I suspect that would come true.
But not with our Trump!
LikeLiked by 1 person
This video shows how Nancy was fawning over the Screamers, before the shouting began:
http://www.vdare.com/posts/will-dreamer-wilding-of-pelosi-diminsh-democrat-support
That particular camera angle captures Nancy’s Moment of Realization that these brats are not quite the putty she assumed. But she’s careful to keep the plastic smile in case any camera captures her frustration. Here’s the chaser at the end:
http://www.vdare.com/posts/dreamers-leave-nancy-pelosi-speechless-in-san-francisco
LikeLike
Now if only we can get Cryin Chuck to have a town hall like that too……………
Now THAT’S Dreamin’ !!!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Now the screamers need to visit LA and SF city halls!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh Nancy!…..
LikeLike
Last thing this country needs is a bunch more entitled SJW citizens to go with half the brainwashed country that will help move this country further left and allow more corruption.
Tucker had on an “undocumented worker” who is head of some pro illegal group. Can ICE raid these organizations and bust up some of these groups like La Raza and the like? How can they blatantly get in front of the camera?
If California is now a sanctuary state, is ICE even allowed to be there now?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Social Justice is a big fat zero. Nothing going for it. Not cool at all. Lame.
LikeLike
I love that this happened in San Fran and will now be all over their local news. Between this and the Berkeley and BLM protests/riots, I bet the Dems are gonna do a bit worse than usual out there this year.
LikeLike
My Chiuahua Chilli is barking at Hendrix!
LikeLike
She likes it.
LikeLike
and one more song for Nancy and the dreamers…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sweet.
LikeLike