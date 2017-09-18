Perfect Electoral Optics – Nancy Pelosi Ambushed by Angry Screaming “Dreamers” – Security Escort Away From Stage…

Posted on September 18, 2017 by

President Trump’s political strategy working brilliantly.  1.) Democrats will always be unable to control the Moonbats within their ranks. 2.) As long as the Moonbats suck up the political oxygen, and remain highly visible, the entire democrat party will be defined by Moonbattery.  3.) Average Americans want nothing to do with Moonbats.

Occupy Wall Street – Anarchists – Black Lives Matter – Antifa – Dreamers…. it’s all shades of the same Moonbat leftist movement.  “mic check”, “uptwinkles”, “downtwinkles” etc. etc. it’s all goofy, weird, entirely exclusive to ‘trust fund activism’, and also entirely outside the political center….

Everyone who enjoys seeing the DNC throw themselves into the pit of irrelevance should appreciate the Democrat Political Party as defined by these displays.  Gotta love it.

  1. trumpsbamagirl says:
    September 18, 2017 at 8:52 pm

    Undocumented & UNAFRAID signs?

    I want them AFRAID!!

  2. joeknuckles says:
    September 18, 2017 at 8:53 pm

    Nancy Pelosi be like:

  3. flounder, rebel, vulgarian, deplorable, winner says:
    September 18, 2017 at 8:53 pm

    Why doesn’t ICE attend these events?

  4. Howie says:
    September 18, 2017 at 8:54 pm

    Send in Code Pink!

  5. Howie says:
    September 18, 2017 at 8:56 pm

    The democrat Base….

  6. All American Snowflake says:
    September 18, 2017 at 8:58 pm

    Which is harder on the eardrum? the mealymouthed Pelosi or the screaming dreamers?

    “In the very same way, on the strength of their dreams these ungodly people pollute their own bodies, reject authority and heap abuse on celestial beings.” Jude 1:8 (New International Version)

    That’s the way the New International Version translates the Greek Septuagint Bible.

    Do these criminal-by-definition Mexicans –criminal by definition because of violating the laws of the land– even have a Bible written in their language?

    You know… I despise self-righteous people who want to tell me how to live my life. I am charged “wealth-tax” by King County to support dreamers who want to live better than I have ever gotten to live. Welcome to my American Nightmare.

  7. Howie says:
    September 18, 2017 at 9:01 pm

    All this dreaming is just making me listen to good music…

  8. WrightorWrongAl says:
    September 18, 2017 at 9:05 pm

    I would not hold a banner that was pulled out of someone’s skin tight stretch pants. These people behaved in a rude uncouth manner. It is not helping their cause.

  9. WVDeplorable (@RednekWV) says:
    September 18, 2017 at 9:15 pm

    Hard to believe a group got that close to Nancy without previous arrangement…She would freak out. It is my humble belief it was all prearranged….Call me senile…

  10. Harry Lime says:
    September 18, 2017 at 9:16 pm

    This is how you handle rude people. Show them the door!

  11. Cyrlous (@Cyrlous) says:
    September 18, 2017 at 9:17 pm

    Better version of the video:

  12. Scott says:
    September 18, 2017 at 9:19 pm

    Problem is, it seems many “conservatives” are up in arms about DACA and already whining Trump is a sell-out. We damage ourselves when purists cry they will stay home.

    • Oldschool says:
      September 18, 2017 at 9:48 pm

      Secure the damn border.

    • hyacinthclare says:
      September 18, 2017 at 9:55 pm

      Scott, I was thinking about this and I think what we’re seeing from these “conservatives” is that they’re just the ground troops for the liberals. Pelosi and Schumer start the artillery, and they do the invasion. They are howling, “Oh horrors, Trump has betrayed us, let’s abandon him.” These aren’t our people. They’re theirs. They have exactly the same goal as Pelosi and Schumer. Stuff all of them.

    • Kroesus says:
      September 18, 2017 at 9:55 pm

      while I am not one of those “Ill leave Trump over this” his own statements convict him on this matter…..he told us to only believe what He says so here goes…..he told us he would not LIE to us…….he said ALL (hint: in this case “dreamers” would be a subset) illegals would have to go home first…..when asked specifically about “Dreamers” he said he would rescind Bammy’s 2 unconstitutional acts on immigration (still waiting as his “compassion” gets in the way) and they would need to go home and possibly return through a “door in his beautiful wall”………you also may fail to note while REWARDING illegal behavior you encourage more of it…..what were the parents’ of “Dreamers” motive to cross with children….looks to me as if it was improved living standard and eventual legalization…voila!!!! it is done

  13. BillRiser says:
    September 18, 2017 at 9:24 pm

    Ha! Ha! Ha! That’s Nancy with her beautiful snakes she took in and rescued! Careful it looks like they bite!

  14. Tagger says:
    September 18, 2017 at 9:27 pm

    I remember one of the Mexican parades not too long ago, some girls were carrying posters that said;
    TODAY WE MARCH! TOMORROW WE VOTE!
    If we had Clinton as president I suspect that would come true.
    But not with our Trump!

  15. Apfelcobbler says:
    September 18, 2017 at 9:41 pm

    This video shows how Nancy was fawning over the Screamers, before the shouting began:

    http://www.vdare.com/posts/will-dreamer-wilding-of-pelosi-diminsh-democrat-support

    That particular camera angle captures Nancy’s Moment of Realization that these brats are not quite the putty she assumed. But she’s careful to keep the plastic smile in case any camera captures her frustration. Here’s the chaser at the end:

    http://www.vdare.com/posts/dreamers-leave-nancy-pelosi-speechless-in-san-francisco

  16. GW says:
    September 18, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    Now if only we can get Cryin Chuck to have a town hall like that too……………
    Now THAT’S Dreamin’ !!!!!

  17. Kerry Gimbel says:
    September 18, 2017 at 9:50 pm

    Now the screamers need to visit LA and SF city halls!

  18. Howie says:
    September 18, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    Oh Nancy!…..

  19. Kaco says:
    September 18, 2017 at 9:56 pm

    Last thing this country needs is a bunch more entitled SJW citizens to go with half the brainwashed country that will help move this country further left and allow more corruption.

    Tucker had on an “undocumented worker” who is head of some pro illegal group. Can ICE raid these organizations and bust up some of these groups like La Raza and the like? How can they blatantly get in front of the camera?

    If California is now a sanctuary state, is ICE even allowed to be there now?

  20. sunnydaze says:
    September 18, 2017 at 9:58 pm

    I love that this happened in San Fran and will now be all over their local news. Between this and the Berkeley and BLM protests/riots, I bet the Dems are gonna do a bit worse than usual out there this year.

  21. Howie says:
    September 18, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    My Chiuahua Chilli is barking at Hendrix!

  22. burnett044 says:
    September 18, 2017 at 10:03 pm

    and one more song for Nancy and the dreamers…

