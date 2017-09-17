President Trump Designates Kim Jong-un: “Rocket Man”…

Oh this is too funny:

  1. Peter G says:
    September 17, 2017 at 9:21 am

    Is Sir Elton John suing PDJT yet?

  3. Bob Thoms says:
    September 17, 2017 at 9:24 am

    LOL !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  4. WeeWeed says:
    September 17, 2017 at 9:24 am

  5. missmarple2 says:
    September 17, 2017 at 9:25 am

    I laughed out loud this morning when I saw this! How could anyone not love our President? Funny as heck and a great nickname!

    • Fe says:
      September 17, 2017 at 9:33 am

      I thought it was a prank twitter account at first, then quickly realized, nope, that’s MY President!!! Funniest thing ever 😂😂😂😂

    • Rebcalntx says:
      September 17, 2017 at 10:00 am

      Missmarple2, I am with you laughing & loving our President. It also bring in so many of the younger generation into politics. The times we are living in Treepers is one for the history books & not boring like the little shrub years or low energy would have been.

  6. Newman says:
    September 17, 2017 at 9:27 am

    Another great Trump tweet the media can collectively gnash their teeth over. Love it!!!

  8. A2 says:
    September 17, 2017 at 9:28 am

    I’m having a laugh. The President is hilarious and right on target. Read a report the other day about the price of gas going up in NK. Now if he can get China to cut off their Daqing/Dandong pipeline that would be great. Love twitter diplomacy.

  9. Dogstar_K9 says:
    September 17, 2017 at 9:30 am

    The William Shatner version is a treat.

  10. Fe says:
    September 17, 2017 at 9:30 am

    I.can.not.breathe!!! 😂😂😂😂😂

  11. itswoot says:
    September 17, 2017 at 9:32 am

    Ki Jong-un just might have rockets in his pockets!

    Also, maybe a reference to the movie “Rocket Man”. Funny. Someone who is bumbling and inept.

  12. Peter says:
    September 17, 2017 at 9:33 am

    The twitter trolls who are indulged with self importance and comment their outrage at Trumps tweets was an added bonus – cherry on top.

    Trump knows how to trigger the crazies. !!

  13. MM says:
    September 17, 2017 at 9:42 am

    This is just flat out funny.
    I love our president!

  15. Howie says:
    September 17, 2017 at 9:45 am

    President Trump…Driving leftists looney more each day.

  16. cathyperkins says:
    September 17, 2017 at 9:47 am

    Rocket man burning out his fuse up here alone

  17. Brant says:
    September 17, 2017 at 9:59 am

    I wonder how many world leaders get a kick out of Trumps tweets and the games he plays with the media. They tell him, “We can’t say it, but you can. Go ahead with it.”

