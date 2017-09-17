President Trump Designates Kim Jong-un: “Rocket Man”…

Oh this is too funny:
Is Sir Elton John suing PDJT yet?
LikeLiked by 8 people
In 4…..3…..2….
Ok! pic.twitter.com/3mhRckILmV
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) September 17, 2017
Ok! pic.twitter.com/3mhRckILmV
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) September 17, 2017
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 5 people
Thank you, Pam! 😎
From “Wonky Chateau”! 😎
LikeLike
I used to like Elton John’s tunes back in the day. I stopped liking him when he became an activist.
I don’t listen to his stuff any more.
Funny how libtards are good at alienating half their audience by their antics.
LOL !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Our President is so media savvy;;;;
LikeLiked by 7 people
The thing about Rocket Man is: He's not the man they think he is at home. https://t.co/cbGzybfa0S
— Steven Shepard (@POLITICO_Steve) September 17, 2017
The thing about Rocket Man is: He's not the man they think he is at home. https://t.co/cbGzybfa0S
— Steven Shepard (@POLITICO_Steve) September 17, 2017
LikeLiked by 11 people
Noko ain’t the kind of place to raise your kids..
…in fact it’s cold as hell…..
I laughed out loud this morning when I saw this! How could anyone not love our President? Funny as heck and a great nickname!
LikeLiked by 14 people
I thought it was a prank twitter account at first, then quickly realized, nope, that’s MY President!!! Funniest thing ever 😂😂😂😂
Missmarple2, I am with you laughing & loving our President. It also bring in so many of the younger generation into politics. The times we are living in Treepers is one for the history books & not boring like the little shrub years or low energy would have been.
Another great Trump tweet the media can collectively gnash their teeth over. Love it!!!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Covfefe Rocket Man hahahahaha
Zing!
Fantastic to infinity!!!!!! 🤣😂🤣
And beyond!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m having a laugh. The President is hilarious and right on target. Read a report the other day about the price of gas going up in NK. Now if he can get China to cut off their Daqing/Dandong pipeline that would be great. Love twitter diplomacy.
The William Shatner version is a treat.
I.can.not.breathe!!! 😂😂😂😂😂
Ki Jong-un just might have rockets in his pockets!
Also, maybe a reference to the movie “Rocket Man”. Funny. Someone who is bumbling and inept.
The twitter trolls who are indulged with self importance and comment their outrage at Trumps tweets was an added bonus – cherry on top.
Trump knows how to trigger the crazies. !!
That was such a funny movie…guy had 13 min of sleep in 13 months and was tethered to that other guy and started passing gas. Outrageous!
This is just flat out funny.
I love our president!
This one is gold!
LikeLiked by 3 people
President Trump…Driving leftists looney more each day.
Rocket man burning out his fuse up here alone
I wonder how many world leaders get a kick out of Trumps tweets and the games he plays with the media. They tell him, “We can’t say it, but you can. Go ahead with it.”
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
RSS - Posts
Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.
Join 46,536 other followers
Treehouse Poet Laureate
Is Sir Elton John suing PDJT yet?
LikeLiked by 8 people
In 4…..3…..2….
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 5 people
Thank you, Pam! 😎
LikeLiked by 1 person
From “Wonky Chateau”! 😎
LikeLike
I used to like Elton John’s tunes back in the day. I stopped liking him when he became an activist.
I don’t listen to his stuff any more.
Funny how libtards are good at alienating half their audience by their antics.
LikeLike
LOL !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Our President is so media savvy;;;;
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 11 people
Noko ain’t the kind of place to raise your kids..
…in fact it’s cold as hell…..
LikeLiked by 4 people
I laughed out loud this morning when I saw this! How could anyone not love our President? Funny as heck and a great nickname!
LikeLiked by 14 people
I thought it was a prank twitter account at first, then quickly realized, nope, that’s MY President!!! Funniest thing ever 😂😂😂😂
LikeLiked by 11 people
Missmarple2, I am with you laughing & loving our President. It also bring in so many of the younger generation into politics. The times we are living in Treepers is one for the history books & not boring like the little shrub years or low energy would have been.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Another great Trump tweet the media can collectively gnash their teeth over. Love it!!!
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 14 people
Covfefe Rocket Man hahahahaha
LikeLiked by 6 people
Zing!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Fantastic to infinity!!!!!! 🤣😂🤣
LikeLiked by 1 person
And beyond!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m having a laugh. The President is hilarious and right on target. Read a report the other day about the price of gas going up in NK. Now if he can get China to cut off their Daqing/Dandong pipeline that would be great. Love twitter diplomacy.
LikeLiked by 7 people
The William Shatner version is a treat.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I.can.not.breathe!!! 😂😂😂😂😂
LikeLiked by 4 people
Ki Jong-un just might have rockets in his pockets!
Also, maybe a reference to the movie “Rocket Man”. Funny. Someone who is bumbling and inept.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The twitter trolls who are indulged with self importance and comment their outrage at Trumps tweets was an added bonus – cherry on top.
Trump knows how to trigger the crazies. !!
LikeLiked by 11 people
That was such a funny movie…guy had 13 min of sleep in 13 months and was tethered to that other guy and started passing gas. Outrageous!
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is just flat out funny.
I love our president!
LikeLiked by 4 people
This one is gold!
LikeLiked by 3 people
President Trump…Driving leftists looney more each day.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Rocket man burning out his fuse up here alone
LikeLiked by 3 people
I wonder how many world leaders get a kick out of Trumps tweets and the games he plays with the media. They tell him, “We can’t say it, but you can. Go ahead with it.”
LikeLiked by 2 people