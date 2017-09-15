Friday September 15th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

6 Responses to Friday September 15th – Open Thread

  1. Harry Lime says:
    September 15, 2017 at 12:18 am

    Yay!

  2. Lucille says:
    September 15, 2017 at 12:32 am

    “In the Arms of an Angel” – Susan Boyle

  3. Garrison Hall says:
    September 15, 2017 at 12:45 am

    This music was the absolute pinnacle of cool . . . until it all got blown away by rock-and-roll. I still think it’s pretty doggone cool, however.

  4. citizen817 says:
    September 15, 2017 at 1:15 am

  5. citizen817 says:
    September 15, 2017 at 1:17 am

