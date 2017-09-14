Thank You Readers – Your Communication is Delivering Results…

Thank you to everyone who is taking the time to explain the downstream impacts of fuel shortages in citizen led recovery efforts – to any public official or agency contact who will listen. Using every possible communicative tool in your network is working.

Good News – FEMA “Task Force Irma” is listening and pushing the message upward toward critical “leadership”. We received the following email last night:

FYI… following your reports. We are supplying millions of gallons of fuel. I have used your posts to provide leadership insights into life in much of the state. Prayers are with you. Best Regards, Steve Shea STEVEN W. SHEA

Defense Logistics Agency

Liaison Officer to FEMA Region IV DCO

Task Force Irma

4075 Esplande Way

Tallahassee, Florida 32399

My reply:

Dear sir, THANK YOU. The need for fuel is a critical upstream priority. The downstream consequences are far greater than most could reasonably assess in a short reply. Suffice to say they are extensive and run the gambit touching everyone. For the Southwest coast (south of Lake-O) Keeping the I-75 corridor (every gasoline station on every exit) with full fuel priority has multiple benefits. Inbound returning evacuees can “fuel up” shortly before they get home. That takes pressure off the fuel distribution/consumption inside the impact zone. Our small community efforts have a top priority not to impede local officials and the coordination plans they have in place. That said, the average neighborhood can greatly contribute to their own self-sufficiency if they have access to fuel for portable generators and power equipment, etc. We are wasting approximately 50% of our human resource time/effort simply chasing gas. Less time chasing gas equals more time on self sufficiency (helping neighbors); which means less drain on tight municipal assistance resources. The direction of Irma’s approaching path compounded the use of fuel for personal vehicles. Gas stations in the SWFL area ran out well before the storm arrived. ie. beginning Sept. 4th. That effect has not yet recovered. Thank you for all you are doing. Warmest best.