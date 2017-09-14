Thank You Readers – Your Communication is Delivering Results…

Thank you to everyone who is taking the time to explain the downstream impacts of fuel shortages in citizen led recovery efforts – to any public official or agency contact who will listen. Using every possible communicative tool in your network is working.
Good News – FEMA “Task Force Irma” is listening and pushing the message upward toward critical “leadership”. We received the following email last night:
FYI… following your reports. We are supplying millions of gallons of fuel. I have used your posts to provide leadership insights into life in much of the state. Prayers are with you.
Best Regards,
Steve Shea
STEVEN W. SHEA
Defense Logistics Agency
Liaison Officer to FEMA Region IV DCO
Task Force Irma
4075 Esplande Way
Tallahassee, Florida 32399
My reply:
Dear sir, THANK YOU.
The need for fuel is a critical upstream priority. The downstream consequences are far greater than most could reasonably assess in a short reply. Suffice to say they are extensive and run the gambit touching everyone.
For the Southwest coast (south of Lake-O) Keeping the I-75 corridor (every gasoline station on every exit) with full fuel priority has multiple benefits. Inbound returning evacuees can “fuel up” shortly before they get home. That takes pressure off the fuel distribution/consumption inside the impact zone.
Our small community efforts have a top priority not to impede local officials and the coordination plans they have in place. That said, the average neighborhood can greatly contribute to their own self-sufficiency if they have access to fuel for portable generators and power equipment, etc.
We are wasting approximately 50% of our human resource time/effort simply chasing gas. Less time chasing gas equals more time on self sufficiency (helping neighbors); which means less drain on tight municipal assistance resources.
The direction of Irma’s approaching path compounded the use of fuel for personal vehicles. Gas stations in the SWFL area ran out well before the storm arrived. ie. beginning Sept. 4th. That effect has not yet recovered.
Thank you for all you are doing.
Warmest best.
I love you.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
I hate coons after the thousands of dollars they cost us in rehab, BUT, this is really cute!
LikeLike
Jesus said I am supposed to love everybody. A lot of people are hard to love. You are not. Thank-you from the lightest and darkest regions of my heart for all your guidance.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Hou Yeah! Sundance,
BOOYEAH! for the translation.
Well done.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Has there ever been an administration that listened to people like President Trump and his team? The answer to that would be a big NO! We have a true man of We the People in President Trump! Thank God the USA has a true leader again!
LikeLiked by 9 people
I’ve found working at places that management is always critical. The culture of a business comes from the top down. If management sets a culture in place and makes it important, it stays that way. If management allows bad apples to hang around it kills morale, etc.
Even if a worker or someone in chain of command is a problem, it’s ultimately the management that lets them stay there… hence management is always the problem, or the reason the company runs well.
So I honestly think that in a lot of these departments (like FEMA) a lot of the workers feel reinvigorated by having President Trump and competent leadership in FEMA running things. It probably makes their job more important than it has been in years. Most people in huge organizations like this get disenchanted by the nonsense, a new director has a way of cleaning up the nonsense and letting the people just do their job. Given the opportunity, almost everyone will do a good job if they feel like their superiors notice it, and appreciate it.
So yeah… damn right I’m gonna give President Trump credit for this amazing Hurricane response… twice in one month, by the way.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Well said & I agree.
LikeLike
Very impressive, Sundance! I know I speak for all of us in saying we are proud of you!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Very Proud ! Sundance , Thank You for All You Are and Do ,,, Godspeed ! 💖
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’m in the UK and have to say how impressive this is to follow.
SD you are a one man army!
Go SD go!!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Woohoo!
I hope this means your area will get more attention now, Sundance.
If they’ve read your posts then hopefully they will send some help over to those farms that are in a world of hurt too.
We love you, Sundance.
This is truly some happy news.
LikeLike
Sundance,
I haven’t seen much on tv about gas distribution but Gov Scott said Fl Retailers is coordinating the effort. At least that’s a clue as to who is doing it if you need to contact them. Here is a couple tweets from Fl Retail & the only tv clip I found.
LikeLiked by 1 person