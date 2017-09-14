President Trump Arrives in Florida to Survey Irma Damage 9/14/17

Posted on September 14, 2017 by

This entry was posted in Donald Trump, Hurricane Irma. Bookmark the permalink.

31 Responses to President Trump Arrives in Florida to Survey Irma Damage 9/14/17

  1. WSB says:
    September 14, 2017 at 11:59 am

    Amazing stops in Ft. Meyers and Naples!

    Thank you, President Trump!

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  2. Karmaisabitch says:
    September 14, 2017 at 12:00 pm

    If he doesn’t get the wall, DACA be damned. He is pretty clear about that.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  3. Trumpstumper says:
    September 14, 2017 at 12:01 pm

    All States.

    We’re in good hands!

    Thank you, President Trump!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  4. winky says:
    September 14, 2017 at 12:06 pm

    I love and trust my PRESIDENT TRUMP and his wife…..our FLOTUS Melania

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • carrierh says:
      September 14, 2017 at 1:31 pm

      Trump is a hands-on President. Melania is a lovely thoughtful First Lady and nothing like the previous tranny who was happy in our America and along with Obama worked to destroy us and our country. What a difference today!

      Like

      Reply
  5. duchess01 says:
    September 14, 2017 at 12:12 pm

    President Trump Speaks in Fort Myers, Florida After Hurricane Irma 9/14/17

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. n1ghtcr4wler says:
    September 14, 2017 at 12:27 pm

    so can the Breitbart morons now stop calling him amnesty Don

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  7. NJF says:
    September 14, 2017 at 12:28 pm

    Lol

    Is Little Marco literally standing there among hurricane victims drinking a bottle of water?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. duchess01 says:
    September 14, 2017 at 12:30 pm

    President Trump to visit Naples to see the aftermath of Hurricane Irma
    Naples Daily News staff Published 2:31 p.m. ET Sept. 13, 2017 | Updated 8:40 a.m. ET Sept. 14, 2017

    http://www.naplesnews.com/story/weather/hurricanes/2017/09/13/president-trump-visit-naples-and-fort-myers-see-aftermath-hurricane-irma/662555001/

    [Scroll down and see slideshow of devastation in Naples]

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. NJF says:
    September 14, 2017 at 12:37 pm

    THe video coming out of Naples is beautiful to watch.

    Like

    Reply
  10. NJF says:
    September 14, 2017 at 12:48 pm

    Wow. Watching outnumbered, the food FLOTUS & POTUS are handing out was donated by the personally!!!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. georgiafl says:
    September 14, 2017 at 1:03 pm

    Little Marco the Absentee Amnesty Senator actually showed up – for once – and got to ride in The Beast.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. fedback says:
    September 14, 2017 at 1:29 pm

    Trump: ‘Wealthy Americans are not my priority. My priority are people in the middle class and that’s where we will give the big tax reductions’

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s