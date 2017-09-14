Prayer Requests
Contact E-Mail
Support The Treehouse
Follow the Last Refuge Blog
Choose A Topic
Recent Comments
-
Recent Posts
- President Trump Speaks in Fort Myers, Florida After Hurricane Irma
- President Trump Arrives in Florida to Survey Irma Damage 9/14/17
- President Trump Delivers DACA Remarks Departing White House….
- Thank You Readers – Your Communication is Delivering Results…
- Irma Recovery Day #3: Trees and Power Lines…
Historical Campfire Conversations
Follow us on Twitter!
- President Trump Speaks in Fort Myers, Florida After Hurricane Irma theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/09/14/pre… 1 hour ago
- President Trump Arrives in Florida to Survey Irma Damage 9/14/17 theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/09/14/pre… 1 hour ago
- President Trump Delivers DACA Remarks Departing White House…. youtube.com/watch?feature=… theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/09/14/pre… 1 hour ago
- President Trump speaks as he leaves for Florida theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/09/14/pre… 1 hour ago
- RT @SecretaryPerry: .@ENERGY is working hand in hand w/ partners like Eric Silagy, FL Power & Light on restoration efforts. #IrmaRecovery h… 1 hour ago
George Zimmerman Case Research
-
The Bard of Murdock
Amazing stops in Ft. Meyers and Naples!
Thank you, President Trump!
LikeLiked by 7 people
If he doesn’t get the wall, DACA be damned. He is pretty clear about that.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yep, that’s exactly what he said. He couldn’t have been more clearer.
LikeLiked by 3 people
BUILD THAT WALL!
⚒🔨🛠⚒
LikeLiked by 3 people
Goes to show how many people on this blog have been hazed by the MSM once again.
Starting at the 5:08 mark, you can hear a reporter openly state what the MSM has been reporting since the meeting Wednesday night and our President Trump ONCE AGAIN, telling them it was basically a false statement being promoted by the MSM to cause divisiveness.
Brietbart pissing all over themselves on this one without even verifying the facts of what took place.
LikeLiked by 3 people
All States.
We’re in good hands!
Thank you, President Trump!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I love and trust my PRESIDENT TRUMP and his wife…..our FLOTUS Melania
LikeLiked by 3 people
Trump is a hands-on President. Melania is a lovely thoughtful First Lady and nothing like the previous tranny who was happy in our America and along with Obama worked to destroy us and our country. What a difference today!
LikeLike
President Trump Speaks in Fort Myers, Florida After Hurricane Irma 9/14/17
LikeLiked by 2 people
so can the Breitbart morons now stop calling him amnesty Don
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’ve read elsewhere that they are ready to bail on Trump if there’s no wall.
Folks, there’s gonna be a wall, new, repaired bigger and effective.
🚂🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 1 person
“they’re ready to bail”, what else is new? Haven’t we heard this mantra for over 10 months now? “if Trump doesn’t do this (fill in the blank) then I’m leaving….
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yep!
LikeLike
I avoid BB as much as possible.
LikeLike
Lying Ted’s crowd.
LikeLike
Lol
Is Little Marco literally standing there among hurricane victims drinking a bottle of water?
LikeLiked by 2 people
President Trump to visit Naples to see the aftermath of Hurricane Irma
Naples Daily News staff Published 2:31 p.m. ET Sept. 13, 2017 | Updated 8:40 a.m. ET Sept. 14, 2017
http://www.naplesnews.com/story/weather/hurricanes/2017/09/13/president-trump-visit-naples-and-fort-myers-see-aftermath-hurricane-irma/662555001/
[Scroll down and see slideshow of devastation in Naples]
LikeLiked by 1 person
THe video coming out of Naples is beautiful to watch.
LikeLike
Maybe Sundance will share it. I’ll post it on my blog.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow. Watching outnumbered, the food FLOTUS & POTUS are handing out was donated by the personally!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
ETA by them if that wasn’t clear 😜👍
LikeLike
Little Marco the Absentee Amnesty Senator actually showed up – for once – and got to ride in The Beast.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And all the while, as he quickly slips he, he is thinking to himself:”One day! One day this will be all mine!” 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mark, yes Jeb though that way to.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yeah, I know….kinda funny ain’t it? 🙂
LikeLike
Rubio is NO leader. NOT an achiever. Couldn’t run a lemonade stand.
Just a pretty face, crooked as the day is long, like his father.
Here is the story of Rubio in college:
http://themeck.blogspot.com.ar/2016/02/finebaum-show-caller-drops-bombshell.html
Quote:
“Big Chris shared with Paul he went to Tarkio College in Missouri and played football in 89. He said Marco Rubio was at football practice the first day and never came back to practice.
At the end of the semester (Christmas break) Rubio told the players/students he could get them ‘supplements’ in Miami.
He had a list – they gave him money – ‘maybe $200 apiece,’ Big Chris said. Rubio never came back to school. He took our money and ‘He’s a Liar’ – said Big Chris.
Finebaum was looking at Marco Rubio Bio and said yes Rubio says he went to Tarkio College in 89 on a football scholarship. Big Chris said that’s a Lie because I was a starter and they didn’t give football scholarships at Tarkio College.
Finebaum also asked Big Chris to explain what kind of ‘supplements’ and Big Chris didn’t want to get specific.”
Rubio is the same person today that he was in college.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Like Father, like son
LikeLiked by 1 person
Rubio’s achievements:
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2016/02/04/marco-rubios-7-top-achievements-u-s-senate/
LikeLike
WP won’t let me list them. They are so bad they are banned on WP.
LikeLike
No more Presidential Candidates
– with sealed records (two in this election)
– with dubious citizenship
– with dubious eligibility
– with no concrete accomplishments
– with no actual business experience
– who are junior first term Senators
– with divided loyalty and no real love for our Country
– with globalist, open borders agenda
– with social/political agenda
– with no respect for immigration laws
– with no respect for Constitution
– with no respect for Balance of Powers
– who want to dissolve, diminish national sovereignty and identity.
LikeLike
Trump: ‘Wealthy Americans are not my priority. My priority are people in the middle class and that’s where we will give the big tax reductions’
LikeLike