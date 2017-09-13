Prayer Requests
Contact E-Mail
Support The Treehouse
Follow the Last Refuge Blog
Choose A Topic
Recent Comments
-
Recent Posts
- White House Press Briefing with Sarah Sanders, 9/13/17
- Our President Heads To Florida – President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Vice-President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence…
- Fuel Shipments at Port of Tampa – Statistical Optimism?…
- Good Grief – Eleven Months Later and Hillary Clinton Still Bellyaching About Losing…
- Mr and Mrs Eric Trump Introduce Eric “Luke” Trump…
Historical Campfire Conversations
Follow us on Twitter!
- White House Press Briefing with Sarah Sanders,@9/13/17 youtube.com/watch?v=uipM0f… theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/09/13/whi… 1 hour ago
- Our President Heads To Florida – President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Vice-President… theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/09/13/our… https://t.co/dETdjN9qNV 1 hour ago
- RT @FLGovScott: Gov. Rick Scott: I Am Demanding Answers https://t.co/EgxW9SrtjZ 1 hour ago
- Good Grief – Eleven Months Later and Hillary Clinton Still Bellyaching About Losing… theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/09/13/goo… https://t.co/YtBCfzHX05 2 hours ago
- "Reporter" = Katy Tur. 🤔 Keith Olberman's ex live-in lover... 👈😬😂 twitter.com/thehill/status… 3 hours ago
George Zimmerman Case Research
-
The Bard of Murdock
Boy oh boy the media is so upset our POTUS is meeting with Dems to try and circumvent GOPE obstruction.
🤗
LikeLiked by 8 people
Where is everyone??
LikeLiked by 2 people
Short but sweet. Hillary gets beat up again.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Love our President more and more each day! So grateful that he is supporting both Lindsey Graham and Bill Cassidy on their bill to repeal and replace Obamacare. The Whores will be all over this in their questions today. The fact that their messiah’s one domestic accomplishment might go up in smokes means that they have to go right back at it with Sarah and the WH.
The problem for the Uniparty is that their bipartisan proposal is dying a slow death right in front of their eyes and Crazy Bernie, Pocahantas, Booker, Gillabrand, Harris, Baldwin etc. decided to introduce Single Payer for all today.
Democrats are pissed off with Lucifer because he is saying that he will back the bill if his Arizona Governor is in favor of it. Problem for Democrats and Lucifer is that the Governor of Arizona, Doug Ducey, helped in flushing out the final particulars in the bill.
Folks, they have every reason to be SCARED!
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-09-13/trump-says-he-applauds-last-ditch-obamacare-repeal-proposal?cmpId=yhoo.headline&yptr=yahoo
From the article linked above:
President Donald Trump let Republican senators working on an eleventh-hour effort to repeal Obamacare know he is rooting for them, without explicitly supporting the legislation.
GOP senators Lindsey Graham, of South Carolina, and Bill Cassidy, of Louisiana, introduced a bill Wednesday to repeal the Affordable Care Act and replace it with block grants to states, who would determine how to help people pay for health care. Their effort comes as Tennessee Republican Senator Lamar Alexander is working with Washington Democratic Senator Patty Murray to craft a bipartisan, short-term Obamacare fix.
“I applaud the Senate for continuing to work toward a solution to relieve the disastrous Obamacare burden on the American people,” Trump said in a statement. “As I have continued to say, inaction is not an option, and I sincerely hope that Senators Graham and Cassidy have found a way to address the Obamacare crisis.”
The repeal bill was introduced on the same day that Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, an independent, rolled out a so-called Medicare-for-All measure that would extend government-provided insurance to all Americans.
Senator John McCain, one of three Republican senators who voted against repeal in July and scuttled the entire effort, said Wednesday he supports Graham-Cassidy but won’t back it until he hears from top officials in his home state of Arizona about its effects on the state.
LikeLike
SS’s “responsible immigration reform” seems to be Trump and her’s new euphemism for “comprehensive immigration reform”…..we know this is code for amnesty whether it is limited or general and the American people have rejected this at every opportunity they have been given in the past 30 years since Simpson-Mazzoli and the Dimm’s betrayal
LikeLiked by 1 person
No, he’s not giving amnesty and you can take that to the bank.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It won’t be primarily up to President Trump. Congress must act. His only recourse (if he doesn’t agree with the legislation) is to use his veto power.
LikeLike
HE is the last check to stop it and any lessening of current penalties by law IS amnesty and would betray his MAGA message….his softening stance does not give defense to his campaign rhetoric
LikeLike
I believe that will be a “bounced check”……his “heart” for the DACA kids” comment and instructions for Congress to get “DACA right” do not compel a lot of confidence in your statement as being true
LikeLike
Well, you had better get busy calling Congress. I see no downside to him vetoing whatever hare-brained scheme they come up with and a big downside for them pushing amnesty against the will of the people.
I have no objection to DACA people being allowed to stay with NO path to citizenship and no relatives tagged on as being allowed to stay with them. I also wouldn’t let them stay if they have criminal records, are on welfare, have illegally voted, or are associated with terrorist organizations.
If they want citizenship, they have to return to their country of origin and apply to immigrate just like anyone else. I think that is reasonable. That is as far as I would go.
LikeLike
Got to love Sarah! She is such a pro and she can read these people’s motives, cut right through some of those silly questions and move on quickly.. Next!
Loved her Hillary ‘blame’ comment. Perfect!
LikeLiked by 3 people