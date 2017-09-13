September 13th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #237

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Think he will say something about the mega star telethon tonight…
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-4878622/Stevie-Wonder-opens-star-studded-Hand-Hand-telethon.html
The president need not comment on tonight’s climate change telethon.
Hope they raised a lot of money for hurricane victims nonetheless.
I think little Luke looks a lot like Grandfather Donald.
I see Barron. He a cute baby.
I see a future patriot wrapped in red white and blue, held tight to a mother who will guide and support.
I agree-see the wisp of orange hair peeking underneath…. 😉
We are so happy and excited for the Trump family, esp Papa Eric and Mama Lara.
Baby Luke is truly an American Made baby under the MAGA banner.
As a young child, DJT was a towhead. His hair turned gold instead of gray like my mother’s and Phyllis Schlafley’s. Maybe that’s how the ‘golden years’ term came about. Lots of Scots-Irish hair turns gold in old age.
Definitely Eric’s boy!
Sooo cute. I say over 8 lbs. 😍
Precious. So cute.
DWS IT Guy Was Banned From House After Trying To Hide Secret Server
http://dailycaller.com/2017/09/12/exclusive-dws-it-guy-was-banned-from-house-after-trying-to-hide-secret-server/
The Stephenson Effect, it’s a comin’….
Really, really interesting. This story has more twists and turns. FTA:
“…The secret server was connected to the House Democratic Caucus, an organization chaired by then-Rep. Xavier Becerra. Police informed Becerra that the server was the subject of an investigation and requested a copy of it. Authorities considered the false image they received to be interference in a criminal investigation, the senior official said.
Data was also backed up to Dropbox in huge quantities, the official said. Congressional offices are prohibited from using Dropbox, so an unofficial account was used, meaning Awan could have still had access to the data even though he was banned from the congressional network.
Awan had access to all emails and office computer files of 45 members of Congress who are listed below. Fear among members that Awan could release embarrassing information if they cooperated with prosecutors could explain why the Democrats have refused to acknowledge the cybersecurity breach publicly or criticize the suspects…”
The 45 Congressmen are all Democrats. So Awan didn’t have access to any Republicans? Hmmmm.
The Congressmen especially Becerra who left the House (just in time) are going to pay a high price once this story breaks…blackmail, collusion and more. OMG.
This put a big smile on my face!
Excellent thread flep/love Thomas Wictor.
Me too!
As Scott Adams says, “the wall & border security is an ongoing process.”
And as Thomas Wictor recounts that recent ICE raid near his home, I like to reframe it as, “it’s just incidental deportation folks.”
You know, like incidental surveillance.
One day, maybe some day soon, someone will call it that during a press conference.
ICE: “Just doin’ my job, ma’am.”
“Trump gives you a picture every time.”
Winning—-MAGA
BUILD that WALL !
“But day by day it’s becoming less necessary,” ~ Wictor
That guy’s got to be kidding, right?
Southern border apprehensions are down nearly 30% compared to the same time frame last year, before the election. Border Patrol caught ONLY 281,390 aliens sneaking into the country (mostly from Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, & Mexico).
I wonder what the number of deportations is because there is an uptick in crossings now.
KAC has been outstanding the last month or so. I don’t watch much TV News because the one thing I don’t tolerate is stupid people I don’t respect lying to me, but I do see more then enough with snippets like this on various forums…
I also like Hope Hicks and how she quietly does her job and if these women and others have gained the Presidents confidence, then they are the real deal in my book…
I’m really liking the way things are shaping up in all phases…The dinner tonight and twelve states in seven weeks coming shortly…What I like the most is the butt hurt in the right media sites that never really supported the President and they can go to WAR or play their small audiences for click bait fools…I’m enjoying this more then ever…
I am so grateful every day that Donald Trump was willing to do this –
Does the news media realize how grateful we are that it is President Trump they are pummeling instead of them AND President Hillary Clinton pummeling US and the USA!
God bless you, President Trump – there are all these people out here who voted for you and think you are the greatest – Melania, too!
to clarify – I would much prefer of course that the news media would NOT “pummel” our wonderful President – but we pretty much knew it would be like this – and he keeps pushing through and getting things done!
This book just gets better and better. I actually really want to read it.
Won’t buy it cuz don’t want to contribute to her coffers. But am hoping it shows up at some point in a condo free library or some such place.
Welcome back, Sundance -great to have you back and hope you’ll provide an after action report once you’ve had a chance to decompress. I’ve donated to Samaritan’s Purse to help the folks in Florida as I did with Harvey. Who’s with me?
Thanks, Great. SP is a great group.
I’ll be happy to do my part, and see this happen!
But if he did that, congress might actually pass something useful and, heaven forbid, might actually start passing Trump’s agenda. But, of course, McConnell’s UniParty controllers would never approve of something like this. Steve Bannon’s right. Both Ryan, McConnell, and a major portion of the “Republican” congress are committed to seeing to it that that the Trump administration is discredited and becomes a failure. This is more important to the donor class (that provides the money) and , hence, more important to Ryan, McConnell and “moderate” bought-and-paid-for members of congress than keeping the Republican majority. These people do NOT represent the American people. They are a part of the swamp that must be drained of America is ever to be great again.
16 yrs after 9/11, our collegians have no clue about patriotism. Turned into SJW by their lack of education and leftist professors. How depressing!
This is despicable!
As daffy Duck would say…
But I thought that the terrorists were not Muslim. If they were not Muslim, why would Muslim students be offended?
Wonder why the press isn’t reporting this:
http://www.barenakedislam.com/2017/09/10/ding-ding-ding-finally-after-20-years-the-islamic-jihadi-training-camp-in-islamberg-ny-has-been-raided-by-the-fbi/
On yesterday’s Day #236 thread, there was quite a bit of back and forth on DACA and whether or not President Trump would break his word.
Just a reminder: President Trump already did his job “repealing” DACA and now DACA is going to be drafted and voted on in Congress.
If we don’t want DACA, no matter the horsetrading deals they try to make in Congress, it is up to us to bombard our representatives in Congress every single day if need be and let them know they will be Cantored if they try to go ahead with amnesty. (Personally, I think we’ll need to have a huge march in Washington because those Congress critter aren’t going to want to listen to us deplorable peeps.)
Everyone’s always asking, “What can I do to MAGA?” Well, here’s something everyone can – and should – do.
I agree. I am so tired of the glass is half empty mind set.
What do you bet this was arson?
I hope they had security cameras. The school is destroyed.
Tampa, Florida
What has the Sessions Justice Department been up to?
DOJ announced today “…the independent federal investigation into the death of Freddie Fray, Jr. on April 19, 2015 in Baltimore, Md., found insufficient evidence to support federal criminal civil rights charges against six Baltimore Police Department officers…. the investigation into this incident has been closed without prosecution.”
M A G A
Ooops, wrong link above.
http://legalinsurrection.com/2017/09/no-federal-charges-in-freddie-gray-death-detailed-doj-report-explains-why/
Over here
Later today is shaping up to be a pretty fun day in terms of Healthcare!
Graham/Cassidy/Heller/Johnson will be sharing their Repeal and Replace Bill on Capital Hill while Crazy 😜 Bernie, Pocahontas, Booker, Gillibrand, Baldwin etc. will be unveiling their Single Payer Bill.
Nancy Pelosi and Crying 😭 Chuck are not happy that the far left is talking about Single Payer when a majority of Americans want absolutely nothing to do with it. Fly Over Democrats in states like WV, IN, OH, MI, ND, MO, MT are mortified that the party Socialists are about to link Single Payer to their party and hopes of being re-elected in 2018.
This also could somehow galvanize the Republicans in the Senate to do the unthinkable and pass the bill that would give Healthcare back to the states which would put a stake in the heart of Single Payer once and for all.
Wonder if our Lion 🦁 tonight had a heart to heart with Heitkamp, Donnelly and Manchin about their prospects now that the Democrats are going all in with Single Payer.
https://www.reviewjournal.com/news/politics-and-government/group-of-gop-senators-plan-last-effort-to-replace-obamacare/
From the article linked above:
WASHINGTON — A group of Republican senators will roll out a plan to replace the Affordable Care Act on Wednesday as the GOP makes a last-ditch effort to reform the nation’s health care system.
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., will lead a group of fellow Republicans — Sens. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Dean Heller of Nevada and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin — in unveiling a plan that would provide federal money to states to allow them to create their own health care plans.
“It will take the decision-making and the money out of Washington and bring it back to the states,” said Heller, discussing portions of his plan during a Senate Finance Committee hearing.
The group, joined by former Sen. Rick Santorum, R-Pa., met with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., about their plans to rush the bill through committee and to the floor before the end of the month.
The 23-page bill will be sent to the Congressional Budget Office to be analyzed and to determine its cost and its impact on the national debt.
Meanwhile, Sanders also is expected to introduce his bill Wednesday. Several lawmakers have lined up to support the single-payer approach.
However, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., declined to support the bill, saying she continues to fight to preserve Obamacare and fix portions of the law that are in need of repair.
But Sanders has a growing number of supporters, including several eyeing a possible 2020 presidential run as Democrats.
Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., called the Sanders bill “a litmus test for the liberal left.”
On health care, McConnell has told members of his Republican caucus not to come forward with a bill unless they have the 50 votes needed to pass it under special rules.
Lindsay Graham’s lacks the ambition of a McConnell but for what it’s worth I think his political instincts are underestimated.
So we get a “yes” vote with McCain…he screwed the last vote. Now we get a “No” vote with Rand Paul (he’s already says he’s against), and most likely still won’t pass.
Because it’s not “perfect” enough for Rand.
Definitely controlled opposition.
The “Turdle” plays both sides against the middle. Can never be trusted!
The Swamp lost their minds tonight wondering what the hell was discussed at Dinner at the WH this evening. Nothing has been reported about the dinner our President had with three Democrat and three Republican Senators. The Senators were:
Joe Donnolly, D-IN
Heidi Heitkamp, D-ND
Joe Manchin, D-WV
Orrin Hatch, R-UT
Pat Toomey, R-PA
John Thune, R-SD
Democrats up for reelection in 2018 are petrified by the announcement that our President will be coming to their state to pitch his Tax Reform Bill (he will visit 13 states in 7 weeks). This also petrifies the Uniparty Republicans. Our President is telling them that you are all full of crap and I won’t be tricked in having just a Republican Majority of 52 to try and pass Tax Reform.
Those 3 Democrats at dinner with our President told Crying Chuck a few months ago that they wouldn’t sign his pledge to fight any Tax Reform Bill that had cuts for the top 1%.
This also sends a MASSIVE MOAB on the fact that next year, our Lion will campaign in those same 13 states to discuss why Kate’s Law, Sanctuary City Bill and possibly the RAISE Act have not been voted on and passed.
https://www.peoplespunditdaily.com/news/politics/2017/09/12/president-trump-tax-reform-2018-senate-battleground-states/
From the article linked above:
President Donald Trump will visit 13 states in 7 weeks in a major push for tax reform, all of which are senate battlegrounds during the 2018 midterm elections. The White House strategy sends a clear message to both Republicans and Democrats: either get on board with the MAGA (Make America Great Again) agenda or get defeated.
The states from East to West include Maine, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Florida, West Virginia, Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Wisconsin, Missouri, North Dakota and Montana. President Trump won all but New Jersey and Virginia in November, taking the Second Congressional District in Maine for the first time for a Republican since the 1980s.
President Trump will host a dinner at the White House Tuesday night for Sens. Joe Donnolly, D-Ind., Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D., Joe Manchin, W.Va., Orrin Hatch, R-Ut., Pat Toomey, R-Pa., and John Thune, R-S.D. In North Dakota, Sen. Heitkamp attended the event with the president, though it was not clear whether she would support tax reform.
Reading on-line excerpts of Crooked’s book, it becomes clear the mindset that allowed her to stay married to Sick Willie..I don’t play psychiatrist, but this is not normal and it’s obvious no editor,friend or even husband could control this sick Wack Job…
Apparently, Hillary only answers softball questions from her co-conspirators in the press.
Fast forward to the 7:10 mark.
“We all have to live with the consequences of our decisions”…too funny. I wonder if she believes if it applies to her.
She is easily the most unlikeable person in politics. She gives the word “bitch” a bad name.
This is the second or third time I’ve seen this particular excerpt today, and it strikes me now only because of the last line: “We all have to live with the consequences of our decisions.” The is unmitigated gall from someone who’s actions and actions have not only cost lives, unnecessarily, but who has also brazenly and publicly lied about them: She seems gobsmackingly un-self-aware and likely a psychopath.
For those that think that Luther Strange will win on September 26th and whether Roy Moore will lose to the Democrat in December, the following should put you at ease:
Luther Strange is dying a slow and painful death! All the talk about the Democrat winning in December is complete nonsense. Even PPD states so. Please keep in mind they predicted our President winning PA and MI days before the election. They also show how biased the polls are about our President’s approval rating both nationally and in individual states.
https://www.peoplespunditdaily.com/polls/2017/09/12/alabama-senate-polls-roy-moore-luther-strange-maga-vote/
From the article linked above:
President Donald Trump may have endorsed Luther Strange in the runoff, but Roy Moore is getting the lion’s share of his base in two new Alabama Senate polls. The two men advanced to the runoff on September 26 to replace Attorney General Jeff Sessions in the U.S. Senate after the first round of voting.
As our county-by-county post-election analysis explained, private polling data conducted by PPD a week before indicated that nearly two-thirds of voters who planned to back Rep. Mo Brooks would vote for Judge Moore against Sen. Strange in the runoff. Given we underestimated the judge by several points, it is entirely possible some of those voters already made that strategic voting decision.
ALL THEY DO IS LIE LIKE CRAZY IN THESE BS POLLS ABOUT OUR PRESIDENT’S APPROVAL RATINGS! THE DISCREPANCY BETWEEN THE BS’s POLL AND PPD IS ASTRONOMICAL ESPECIALLY IN ALABAMA (SEE BELOW)!
However, the Emerson Poll found voters in Alabama gave President Trump a 52% job approval and 36% disapproval rating, significantly lower than the PPD Big Data Poll (68%) and the 82% a new Strategic National Poll found have a favorable view of him.
The eventual winner will go on to face Democrat Doug Jones, the Establishment favorite who beat Robert Kennedy, Jr. While there has been some chatter, mainly from a liberal media hoping Judge Moore is too conservative for Alabama, we find that assertion ludicrous. This race is rated Safe Republican on the PPD Senate Election Projection Model.
Lucianne has a story right now with a “poll” saying the Democrat is not far behind… Is that possible?
Not in Alabama!
The group linked to Bannon that targets Alabama Sen. Strange in new ad is from the pro-Trump organization Great America Alliance! Tell me how our President’s endorsement of Strange is working out for Luther, McConnell and Rove…….
Ad embedded in my tweet below:
Yeah, this needs to be re-posted.
Even Jemele’s tweet about Trump was dreary and boring. This failing ESPN sports talk show hire is obviously tanking in her job and ratings which is why she used Trump’s name to get attention. Her lefty comrades even get antisemitic attacking Ben Shapiro and doesn’t realize they’ve become the Nazis at Charlottesville.
I asked Jemele to show her work and name the white supremacists Trump’s surrounded himself with. She didn’t answer – but her followers did, citing Steve Bannon, Seb Gorka, Stephen Miller, Jeff Sessions, Kris Kobach, and the Trump family themselves. So that’s two guys who are gone…That’s your indication of deep-seated white supremacy at the White House? These are the guys in white hoods carrying torches? And how exactly are they a threat to you?
I respect Wictor and his twitter feed makes for interesting read.
However, the physical wall needs to be built.
yes the guy is mostly false and lives in some fantasy land where the Saudis have futuristic weapons and are an elite force
I’ve been waiting for this to be addressed and am so happy to read today’s announcement, as I’m sure all of those in the Western states are, too.
“Secretary Zinke Directs Interior Bureaus to Take Aggressive Action to Prevent Wildfires”
“Today, U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke directed all Department of the Interior bureaus, superintendents, and land managers at all levels to adopt more aggressive practices, using the full authority of the Department, to prevent and combat the spread of catastrophic wildfires through robust fuels reduction and pre-suppression techniques. ”
“This Administration will take a serious turn from the past and will proactively work to prevent forest fires through aggressive and scientific fuels reduction management to save lives, homes, and wildlife habitat. It is well settled that the steady accumulation and thickening of vegetation in areas that have historically burned at frequent intervals exacerbates fuel conditions and often leads to larger and higher-intensity fires,” said Secretary Zinke. ”
https://www.doi.gov/pressreleases/secretary-zinke-directs-interior-bureaus-take-aggressive-action-prevent-wildfires
Democrats, GFA and beserk media are conveniently forgetting that DACA was set to expire Sept 5 due to Obama dangling a carrot to elect Hillary. ‘Splains the illegals in CAL voting for her. The fault is Obama.
GFA is Google, Facebook and Amazon.
