Good Grief – Eleven Months Later and Hillary Clinton Still Bellyaching About Losing…

Wow, talk about life in a bubble disconnected from reality. Overall these kinds of expositions are excellent for those who are enjoying watching the Democrat party define itself as Hillary Clinton, Tom Perez, Keith Ellison, Nancy Pelosi and Maxine Waters.

There’s nothing about this interview that’s even remotely alright. She lost. It’s eleven months later. However, Ms. Creepy must still have an audience that wants to sit in a circle and talk about where imaginary right-wing frog memes stole their safe place. Wow.