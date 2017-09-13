Good Grief – Eleven Months Later and Hillary Clinton Still Bellyaching About Losing…

Posted on September 13, 2017 by

Wow, talk about life in a bubble disconnected from reality.  Overall these kinds of expositions are excellent for those who are enjoying watching the Democrat party define itself as Hillary Clinton, Tom Perez, Keith Ellison, Nancy Pelosi and Maxine Waters.

There’s nothing about this interview that’s even remotely alright.  She lost. It’s eleven months later.  However, Ms. Creepy must still have an audience that wants to sit in a circle and talk about where imaginary right-wing frog memes stole their safe place.  Wow.

  1. Bouchart says:
    September 13, 2017 at 1:42 pm

    I have a theory that Hillary is no longer mentally competent, and her handlers and inner circle are getting her to humiliate herself as much as possible, as a type of retribution for suffering years of abuse from her.

    Has anyone heard from Bill lately? He’s quiet. You’d think he’d give her some air support…

  3. Bluto✓ᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ ᵈᴿᵘᴺᵏᵃᴿᵈ says:
    September 13, 2017 at 1:44 pm

    She’s finally a leader.

    Leader of the Mass Hysteria Party.

  4. citizen817 says:
    September 13, 2017 at 1:46 pm

    A delusional psychotic

    • Ace says:
      September 13, 2017 at 1:53 pm

      Translation:
      I would have won if I could have kept my criminal activity secret for a little longer.

      • fleporeblog says:
        September 13, 2017 at 1:56 pm

        One side of my mind was telling me yesterday to go to the book signing with a pair of handcuffs at the Barnes n Noble store in NYC. I would have done a citizen’s arrest. However, I have 11 years until I can retire from my job at the NYC DOE and decided to stay home.

    • JC says:
      September 13, 2017 at 2:01 pm

      “…stopped my momentum.” What momentum? The momentum of being thrown forward like a side of beef into the Rambling ER unit? This is so pathetic, it’s painful to watch. Wait. That’s not what makes it painful to watch; she’s painful to watch, anywhere, anytime. Thank You, God, for sparing us her presidency and, in your great mercy, gifting us with President Trump and his administration.

  5. starfcker says:
    September 13, 2017 at 1:47 pm

    Dennis Miller had the best take on obongo I’ve ever heard, prior to the 2008 election. ” the more I study this cat, the more I realize that he’s neither as smart as they say he is, or as well-intentioned.” Interviews like this with Hillary make painfully clear why they hid her as a candidate. She is as dumb as a fence post. A corrupt, nasty, communist, America hating, white man hating fence post. Thank you, Donald Trump.

  7. tearjr ✓كافر 🇺🇸 says:
    September 13, 2017 at 1:49 pm

    What can you do? Libs live in a fantasy land, and they are completely disjointed from reality. It’s why they are always talking about utopia and screwing everything up that they touch. We need to put the final nail in their coffins – 2018/ 2020.

  8. fleporeblog says:
    September 13, 2017 at 1:53 pm

    This woman is a National Treasure for our President and the Republican party he will transform over the next 7+ years. I was listening to Rush and he was sharing a story of a mother that brought her daughter to a book signing to apologize to HRC for not going out to vote. Instead of feeling compassion for the young girl, the HAG wanted to ridicule her and pile on with the mother. If she could of pulled out a gun and shot two bullets to the back of her head, HRC would have done it herself.

    The Democrats are at a point that they may decide to blow her plane out of the sky and blame ISIS. She will never shut up about the election. My fear is that the HAG may decide to take her own life when she wakes up to the realization that everyone, including Bill, the Energizer Bunny, Chelsea and her grand kids hate her. I am actually praying that she stays around past the 2020 election. Than Lucifer can ask for his wife to join him and John McCain in HELL!

  9. Trumpstumper says:
    September 13, 2017 at 1:53 pm

    I’m sorry, I’ve been out MAGA…

    Who is this person??

  10. hpushkin says:
    September 13, 2017 at 1:55 pm

    A fun summary of the book event:
    http://www.michellesmirror.com/2017/09/rabbit-hole-wednesday-hillarys-book.html
    “A limited number of wristbands for entry will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis with purchase of the featured title at Barnes & Noble Union Square. Hillary Rodham Clinton will sign copies of her new release, What Happened and the 2017 illustrated children’s edition of It Takes a Village, no exceptions or personalizing. She will sign up to two books per customer, one of which must be What Happened. No other books or memorabilia please. Posed photos or selfies will not be taking place . . . Book purchase and wristbands are both required to meet the author, no exceptions. Customers without wristbands will not be allowed to participate in any capacity.”

  12. Ace says:
    September 13, 2017 at 1:56 pm

    I was a democrat in 1992.
    In 1993, I no longer was, because of her.
    If you were paying attention, more than a few demos have transformed this year because of the same reason.
    She is a mill stone around the neck of the DNC.

  13. Annie says:
    September 13, 2017 at 1:59 pm

    When the camera pulled away from the close shots, it looks like ole Hill has been binge eating and drinking and not taking enough walks in the woods.
    I do believe even a Dakota mule would be envious of her butt.

  14. areyoustillalive says:
    September 13, 2017 at 2:09 pm

    There are some things that are just plain unAmerican.
    Not accepting responsibility is one.
    Blaming others is another.

    But not being a gracious loser is at the top.
    You give the other side the respect they are due.

    Hillary is now up to 30 reasons why it didn’t happen. And not one of them is about what she could have done better.
    That’s pretty incredible.

    You can blame Comey all you like. But he didn’t set up the illegal server.
    And he didn’t delete 30k emails.

    He didn’t advise you against going to States to campaign in.

  15. LafnH2O says:
    September 13, 2017 at 2:10 pm

    Simply playin nice..now.
    Imo
    They know… she’s clueless!
    Dangerous!!! To be sure..but .. come onnn!!
    DUH!!

    Poor thang.. /s

    She’s an “Also ran!” On my form!
    A footnote…. On how..
    “NOT…. to live your life”

    KARMA… itsa B

    Sniff
    Time to Move on….

  16. webgirlpdx says:
    September 13, 2017 at 2:10 pm

    She looks like she’s packed on an additional 50 lbs. since the election. Booze and fries can do that to ya….

  17. Larry Bucar says:
    September 13, 2017 at 2:12 pm

    I wonder how granny tranny would look w/o the botox +hairdo in an orange jumpsuit?

  18. Sharon says:
    September 13, 2017 at 2:17 pm

    I watched it with the sound off.

    Man, she’s got that aw-shucks, wide-eyed-startle, “who me?”, “WELL, just let me ex-PLAIN that…”, thing down pat.

  19. Cinderella the Deplorable says:
    September 13, 2017 at 2:18 pm

    LADIES AND GENTLEMEN, it’s time for WHEEL. OF. BLAME!!!!!!!

    Hillary, it sez here you are the biggest loser lying hosebag of alltime. tell us where you’re from and a little about your family………

