Good Grief – Eleven Months Later and Hillary Clinton Still Bellyaching About Losing…

Wow, talk about life in a bubble disconnected from reality. Overall these kinds of expositions are excellent for those who are enjoying watching the Democrat party define itself as Hillary Clinton, Tom Perez, Keith Ellison, Nancy Pelosi and Maxine Waters.
There’s nothing about this interview that’s even remotely alright. She lost. It’s eleven months later. However, Ms. Creepy must still have an audience that wants to sit in a circle and talk about where imaginary right-wing frog memes stole their safe place. Wow.
I have a theory that Hillary is no longer mentally competent, and her handlers and inner circle are getting her to humiliate herself as much as possible, as a type of retribution for suffering years of abuse from her.
Has anyone heard from Bill lately? He’s quiet. You’d think he’d give her some air support…
LikeLiked by 5 people
I think we are beyond “theory” at this point.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bill has joined up with the Bushes and Carter to raise funds for Harvey victims. I guess the Clinton foundation needs to steal more money from natural disaster victims.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Bouchart, her brain is pickled from years of alcohol abuse. I suspect Bill stays away from her because she is also physically abusive toward him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bill is hanging with his Honeys down in Arkansas. No man in his right mind would want to be near Hillary unless she’s signing a check.
Bill Clinton is a lot of bad news but he’s not stupid.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No, with Hillary out of Chappaqua Bill can hang with his Energizer Bunny neighbor. The Secret Service agents have been missing their home-baked cookies…
LikeLike
I think this theory makes sense. It’s the only explanation why everyone involved in her book thought it would be a good idea to leave in the part of her wanting to use voodoo dolls on her enemies.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Those eyes!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Please, please run again in 2020. Trump will win all 57 states.
LikeLiked by 8 people
She’s finally a leader.
Leader of the Mass Hysteria Party.
LikeLiked by 4 people
A delusional psychotic
LikeLiked by 3 people
Translation:
I would have won if I could have kept my criminal activity secret for a little longer.
LikeLiked by 5 people
One side of my mind was telling me yesterday to go to the book signing with a pair of handcuffs at the Barnes n Noble store in NYC. I would have done a citizen’s arrest. However, I have 11 years until I can retire from my job at the NYC DOE and decided to stay home.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“…stopped my momentum.” What momentum? The momentum of being thrown forward like a side of beef into the Rambling ER unit? This is so pathetic, it’s painful to watch. Wait. That’s not what makes it painful to watch; she’s painful to watch, anywhere, anytime. Thank You, God, for sparing us her presidency and, in your great mercy, gifting us with President Trump and his administration.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dennis Miller had the best take on obongo I’ve ever heard, prior to the 2008 election. ” the more I study this cat, the more I realize that he’s neither as smart as they say he is, or as well-intentioned.” Interviews like this with Hillary make painfully clear why they hid her as a candidate. She is as dumb as a fence post. A corrupt, nasty, communist, America hating, white man hating fence post. Thank you, Donald Trump.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Fence post. Best reference I’ve heard for her.
Although I have to say, in the defense of fence posts, some of them were really nice to watch in the sunset’s changing colors in the years old childhood on my eastern Montana dryland farm.
Almost alll fence posts were valuable in their function, standing in place, firm and well placed. Guarding that piece of pasture, protecting cattle from wandering off to who knows where. Serving many long years in searing sun and way-below-zero blizzards. We deeply appreciated our fence posts, which had originally been cut out of the coulees where they had lived many years in tree iteration.
However – all fence posts also had their turn to be peed on by coyotes marking their territory frequently – so there is that.
LikeLiked by 8 people
😆
LikeLiked by 1 person
I do think it’s unfair to characterize Hillary by her odd moments now. There were times during the campaign she was inspiring, a uniter, and the country felt her love and competence. Here’s my favorite. https://youtu.be/UQMC6nUVmMc
LikeLiked by 2 people
Here’s another:
LikeLike
Dear God she sounds like Kathy Bates in that movie where James Caan is prisoner in her home😳
Very funny clip.
LikeLike
Not to insult fence posts, of course.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We just had one president that was a imbecile banking on not being a white man and just showed up and the American people didn’t go for Obama part 2
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
She did see that Obutthead blaming George W. for everything worked great for 7 years.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I LOVE the twitterdom…
LikeLike
What can you do? Libs live in a fantasy land, and they are completely disjointed from reality. It’s why they are always talking about utopia and screwing everything up that they touch. We need to put the final nail in their coffins – 2018/ 2020.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This woman is a National Treasure for our President and the Republican party he will transform over the next 7+ years. I was listening to Rush and he was sharing a story of a mother that brought her daughter to a book signing to apologize to HRC for not going out to vote. Instead of feeling compassion for the young girl, the HAG wanted to ridicule her and pile on with the mother. If she could of pulled out a gun and shot two bullets to the back of her head, HRC would have done it herself.
The Democrats are at a point that they may decide to blow her plane out of the sky and blame ISIS. She will never shut up about the election. My fear is that the HAG may decide to take her own life when she wakes up to the realization that everyone, including Bill, the Energizer Bunny, Chelsea and her grand kids hate her. I am actually praying that she stays around past the 2020 election. Than Lucifer can ask for his wife to join him and John McCain in HELL!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m sorry, I’ve been out MAGA…
Who is this person??
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just a bad memory from a dark time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
A fun summary of the book event:
http://www.michellesmirror.com/2017/09/rabbit-hole-wednesday-hillarys-book.html
“A limited number of wristbands for entry will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis with purchase of the featured title at Barnes & Noble Union Square. Hillary Rodham Clinton will sign copies of her new release, What Happened and the 2017 illustrated children’s edition of It Takes a Village, no exceptions or personalizing. She will sign up to two books per customer, one of which must be What Happened. No other books or memorabilia please. Posed photos or selfies will not be taking place . . . Book purchase and wristbands are both required to meet the author, no exceptions. Customers without wristbands will not be allowed to participate in any capacity.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Boy, that last sentence sort of says it all. Sounds like the clinton fundraising foundation.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
I was a democrat in 1992.
In 1993, I no longer was, because of her.
If you were paying attention, more than a few demos have transformed this year because of the same reason.
She is a mill stone around the neck of the DNC.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ace, like a V.D. the gift that keeps on giving and never truly goes away.
LikeLike
Agree 100%. I would love for her to be on the TV every day until the 2020 election. We should have her and Bernie Sanders have a debate once a week to show the good people of the USA what could have been if either one of those two were elected POTUS.
LikeLiked by 1 person
When the camera pulled away from the close shots, it looks like ole Hill has been binge eating and drinking and not taking enough walks in the woods.
I do believe even a Dakota mule would be envious of her butt.
LikeLike
Annie, I noticed that in a few of the posted pics here and was thinking she looked like she had gained even more weight.
LikeLike
Hilldabeast has taken a quantum leap into gross obesity territory.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And her camouflaging wardrobe hasn’t helped.
LikeLike
Not if they couldn’t get the butt without having to take the rest of her. Even Dakota mules have their limits.
LikeLiked by 1 person
C’mon Hill, put on yer big boy pants!
LikeLike
There are some things that are just plain unAmerican.
Not accepting responsibility is one.
Blaming others is another.
But not being a gracious loser is at the top.
You give the other side the respect they are due.
Hillary is now up to 30 reasons why it didn’t happen. And not one of them is about what she could have done better.
That’s pretty incredible.
You can blame Comey all you like. But he didn’t set up the illegal server.
And he didn’t delete 30k emails.
He didn’t advise you against going to States to campaign in.
LikeLike
And that’s a democrat for ya… lemme tell you about all the stuff that’s wrong.
LikeLike
Simply playin nice..now.
Imo
They know… she’s clueless!
Dangerous!!! To be sure..but .. come onnn!!
DUH!!
Poor thang.. /s
She’s an “Also ran!” On my form!
A footnote…. On how..
“NOT…. to live your life”
KARMA… itsa B
Sniff
Time to Move on….
LikeLike
She looks like she’s packed on an additional 50 lbs. since the election. Booze and fries can do that to ya….
LikeLiked by 2 people
I wonder how granny tranny would look w/o the botox +hairdo in an orange jumpsuit?
LikeLike
I watched it with the sound off.
Man, she’s got that aw-shucks, wide-eyed-startle, “who me?”, “WELL, just let me ex-PLAIN that…”, thing down pat.
LikeLike
LADIES AND GENTLEMEN, it’s time for WHEEL. OF. BLAME!!!!!!!
Hillary, it sez here you are the biggest loser lying hosebag of alltime. tell us where you’re from and a little about your family………
LikeLike