Irma’s Aftermath – A Ground Report…

What a day!! There’s no fuel to be found in South Florida. We quit looking.
I traded some tools for a 5 gal can and paid another guy $100 to siphon his tank from a farm near Arcadia, FL.
Not having watched the news – has anyone mentioned that Lake Okochoobe breached it’s banks and sent a torrent of water two miles North of the town of Arcadia and into the Peace River? Has this been on the news. Not a peep was on the radio… (f**kers).
En route to the coast we got a ham radio call, well, more of a desperate plea for help on U.S. 17 for a group of families stuck between Wachula and Arcadia. By the time we got there… yikes, desperate homeowners and families trying to salvage anything amid chest high water actually flowing on US 17.
We were able to get about 5 families and their pets, and a few belongings, relocated about 2 miles away and called for the United Way to get there and help. It was like something out of a farm movie. These people are suffering, and they didn’t have much to start with; and they are so thankful.
By the time we got them to safety, we couldn’t get back to where we came from. We had to drive 20 miles north; to head West toward I-75 near Bradenton; to head South. On the way across SR64 there were people stuck with the Peace River flowing down the streets and driveways. We helped who we could amid widespread downed power lines; broken power poles snapped like twigs (East to West wind); and trees as thick as cars that were blown over (North to South wind).
It took us 4 hours to cut through the trees blocking the road just to clear enough roadway to get to I-75 (West coast). There’s massive power outages all over; made worse by flooding, that, as far as I can tell, the radio news media seemed to be overlooking.
Cell phone service is poor to non-existent. Out of frustration our team split up to check on our own situations before we lost light.
I have, well, HAD, a massive tree on the roof, small collapse (just fascia/soffit), and there’s no power anywhere. House held up ok, screens lost and two holes (size of frisbees) in roof from that darned tree. Yard is wrecked with debris – who cares about that stuff (inside voice). Looks like water came right to front door but didn’t get inside house. Lucky day, lucky day.
Sporadic cell phone service returned late in day, but doesn’t work much. Might have been sooner, but I didn’t notice while patching holes in roof. Overall: No power. No internet. No AC and hotter than well diggers butt in Utah; and the generator would do in pinch but there’s no fuel. Did I tell you there’s not a drop of fuel within 200 miles. I emptied half of the generator fuel into my truck… and had to take down hurricane shutters to see inside.
There’s an enforced curfew due to looters or troublemakers etc. (so police say)
I’ve only got about 2 gals of chainsaw fuel mix left, and there’s a bunch of people with trees on their houses. Immediate neighbor lost his garage door and tree damaged his car – too serious to drive. Together we were able to fabricate a temp rig for the door; and there’s no gas so he let me siphon his wrecked car. Lucky day, lucky day.
The problem with fuel is a MAJOR problem. We need generators and tools to help these people out. Many people are not back yet to see the damage to their houses. I would guess 50% still haven’t returned. Overall the structural damage is less than prior storms (Hurricane Charley roofs etc), but the overall debris is much worse. It’s Weird.
If we can find fuel tomorrow we can get team back into full wolverine operational mode; if not, FUBAR. That’s ok, we’ll just help people with the hand stuff we can do… etc. Thousands and thousands of desperate people. Not an empty hotel room in South Florida. I tried to get one.
I’m so thankful my family shipped out and planned to stay away. I think the house is ok, but I’m looking at structural stuff. Also, with no power the smells are horrible – oh, and water is running but looks, smells sketchy. Add that to the heat etc. my gosh it’s a big mess.
I’m writing this from a phone hotspot, which is the only source of internet access (probably because cables are down all over) and using the fuel remaining in the generator. to power up the drained laptop. I haven’t seen a second of TV (and don’t care to) and have no idea what media is saying about storm. However, if radio talk is any indicator, these pontificating doofuses are stuck in their Vichy boxes not looking past the coastal metropolitan areas.
The center of Florida is rural, farming, working class, and also lots of poor people. The coasts are more well-off. I think all the attention is going to the coasts. The center of the state is of Florida is FUBAR. Truth. Really bad. Those fine God-loving people didn’t have much and now they have less.
If we can get fuel, our greatest value will be going back to the center of the state and helping those people recover. Entire houses ripped apart there, barns, working sheds, important stuff.
Except for flooding, as far as devastation and human suffering, this was not a coastal hurricane.
Fuel is the problem. No-one has any. This critical need is making things so much worse on the recovery and assistance people are usually able to coordinate.
I’m going to take a short, cold shower indulgence; and then see if this hot spot will hold up long enough for me to review some media headlines.
The unwritten stories are the people in the center of the state. Bigly. Kids with no shoes; desperate moms; no food now; the few belongings they did have washed away or blown away.
Fact: I’ve never been scared of rivers until today.
God Bless Florida in unceasing prayers! We stand with you Sundance!
Your post made me think of Hebrews 13:2: “Do not neglect to show hospitality to strangers, for thereby some have entertained angels unawares.”
Thank you Sundance for everything. Please try to get some rest yourself.
fuel tanker trucks are parked next to all the electric service cherry picker trucks waiting to get on the job of returning electricity to the state….and there are hundreds of trucks, so there are hundreds of gallons of gas as well as chain saw fuel mix all sitting there doing nothing in the immediate period….and the WILL get fuel provided….
meanwhile, the citizens have NOTHING for their own survival.
More than 2 million people in South Florida and the Treasure Coast are still without power after Hurricane Irma slammed the state Sunday.
At 9:30 p.m. Monday, FPL reports:
Palm Beach County: 463,970 customers without power
Martin County: 61,180 customers without power
St. Lucie County: 77,480 customers without power
Indian River County: 38,950 customers without power
Okeechobee County: 17,670 customers without power
Broward County: 589,030 customers without power
Miami-Dade County: 752,660 customers without power
God bless you SD. Prayers are up for all affected and for the CERT teams and all those helping their fellow man in their time of need.
God be with you
Amen!
It makes me sad to know of lack of reporting on inland FL. The eMSM will very soon ignore all of Florida and move on to the next news cycle (bashing my Trump). Harvey coverage long gone..already.
I believe that Almighty God will provide the needs of His people (as well as others who will hopefully become His People).
I have great hope also that our president will show up as a servant, he seems to have a servant’s heart like your own. God bless you and yours.
They’re not called the Drive-By media for nothing.
Best report I’ve read in 3 days! Thank you, Sundance!!
Help is on the way! Godspeed!
http://ijr.com/the-declaration/2017/09/971498-911-boat-made-steel-twin-towers-helping-americans-suffering-disaster/?utm_source=iheart&utm_medium=referral
Also here …
“Five warships including the amphibious assault transport dock the USS New York — which was forged in part from steel salvaged from the World Trade Center — spent the 16th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks underway for southern Florida Monday to assist in post-Irma humanitarian relief efforts.
The USS Iwo Jima and USS New York, left their home port in Mayport, Florida, last week for Norfolk, Virginia to pick up more than 300 sailors as well as Marines with the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing and II Marine Expeditionary Force. They were linking up with the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln; a destroyer, the USS Farragut; and a cruiser, the USS San Jacinto.
They should be ready to assist the state on Tuesday, Pentagon spokesman Army Lt. Col. Jamie Davis said Sunday.
Military officials said the mini-armada — smaller than a strike group — can handle a variety of missions, notably using four of the five ships as floating platforms. “As Irma clears, airfields will be established in southern Florida and support operations from the sea with air assets provided” by the Lincoln, San Jacinto, Iwo Jima and New York.”
Read more here: http://www.mcclatchydc.com/news/nation-world/national/mcclatchys-america/article172544936.html#storylink=cpy
Also, WH lifted all restrictions that prevents gasoline from arriving in Fla
“Other Pentagon offers of support to the state include U.S. Army Corps of Engineers power teams, debris removal teams, temporary roofing teams and port survey personnel, Davis said. By Sunday they were on alert and ready in Florida and Georgia.”
Read more here: http://www.mcclatchydc.com/news/nation-world/national/mcclatchys-america/article172544936.html#storylink=cpy
Also, if you didn’t catch Tom Bossert briefing with Sarah Sanders today, lots of great info revealed … He was an instantaneous wealth of information, facts, and display of Administration competence that made those propagandist Journalists look like the bunch of lying, bed wetters they are …
“Q Tom, what are you doing on the fuel front?
MR. BOSSERT: On the fuel front, what the federal government is doing at this stage, and what we did in the three or four days building up to this event, was to get out of the way. And by that, I mean we waived regulations, we waived rules, we waived the Jones Act restrictions to free up additional capacity.
Florida is a uniquely postured state in the way it receives refined fuel. It’s not part of the larger pipeline system throughout the country. It receives fuel by ship or tank — by ship tanker. Those ship tankers then link into intermodal sites, where they fill up trucks and trucks distribute.
And so what we’ll do is clear those pathways, assess those three ports where those tankers dock, make sure they’re not damaged, and we’ll get things back up and running. Florida Power & Light and others, the nuclear power generation facilities, Duke Energy and others, they’ll continue with their professionalism and they’ll bring those facilities back up as soon as possible. ” …
Much more here …
https://www.whitehouse.gov/the-press-office/2017/09/11/press-briefing-pressecretary-sarah-sanders-and-homeland-security-advisor
Help Is on the way!
Amen!
Thank you for this information 👍
I’m in Palm Beach County and I can tell you that hurricane was terrifying. We had a lot of wind and some rain. I HATE the sound of howling wind!
We were lucky- no flooding or structural damage, but a lot of yard debris (plants mostly). No power since Friday night, but it is breezy tonight. Mom and I decided to sleep in the carport tonight-much cooler than house 😜. They say we should have power back in about 3 days. I hope that’s true. Guess it’s time to have a block BBQ with all the frozen stuff before it goes bad. Could be a good way to get to know neighbors.
I wonder if these storms are the Lord’s way of waking people up and bringing them together?
Just glad the family and neighbors are OK, and my prayers to others who were affected as well.
Stay safe everyone and God bless!
Great idea on the block BBQ. Do it! Maybe God laid it on your heart for a reason.
I honestly believe help is on the way. Tomorrow will be a better day, relatively speaking. It’s got to be so frustrating when you have such a heart for helping and are prevented because of a lack of the basics.
We Americans take plentiful fuel for granted until it’s gone or can’t be found.
We take electricity for granted as well.
The US just endured a one-two punch with Harvey and Irma. Storms and flood waters can’t be stopped. Preparation only protects us partially and sometimes it seems futile. You can put up hurricane shutters and plywood, but those aren’t able to protect against floods and tornadoes spawned by a hurricane.
Then there are the huge wild fires out west filling the air with smoke for weeks.
It boils down to recovery and helping each other.
I’ve lost homes to war, fire, widowhood, parents and my own divorce.
Nothing helps and heals like folks who care and caring for others.
You are right about the commie media…. Effers…..I never ever used that word until Mubarek Ozero was installed as dictator.
I have not seen any reports about Central Florida….. anywhere! I looked.
Those poor people in Arcadia and elsewhere.
God Bless! Everyone, the victims, animals, rescuers, and everyone helping are in our prayers.
You all are in my heart and prayers for fast recovery!
I would like to offer up a little perspective here. Since I have been following the Treehouse Sundance has been talking me off the ledge from time to time. Anyone that doubts how dangerous these storms can be I ask that you look no further than the coverage of Hurricane Irma as provided by CTH.
Last night scared the hell out of me and I live smack in the middle of Central Florida. By comparison to the original trajectory I would say we dodged a bullet. Few will realize just how close we were to what was possibly the largest Humanitarian crisis in the US in quite a long time…..I know this storm caused a lot of misery and suffering; but thank the Good Lord an absolute nightmare was averted.
Check this map for power outage, there is no need to report outage as they are working the areas
http://www.fplmaps.com
You called it Sundance. Networks only covering coastal cities. Nothing about the center of the state. Hoping you find the fuel you need.
Someone go save that dog stuck in the tree!!! I might just have to call the WH to get somethin done 😛
Well Im glad to hear that the family is safe and you are back home. We won’t expect to hear much from you as you take care of your personal duties and get everything straightened out. BTW the admins are doing a fine job for you. so we can hold out a bit longer here 🙂
A wet cloth on the back of the neck does wonders when the heat gets too much…and of course Im sure you have a flotation device just in case you have to sleep on the water. Or you can even pitch a tent over that hole in the roof just as long as you don’t roll around too much up there 😛
Listen to me rattlin off like I wasn’t worried a bit…cause I was!!!
Wasn’t it Sundance in these very posts proclaiming people would be on their own for at least a week? I am confused by the anger towards media not being there and there not being gas. Did you expect media to get it right? Did you expect them to venture miles into dead zones and miles out to file a report?
Great to read about the help you are providing just a little turned off about the gripes. Fuel is on its way but there is flooding north of your position.
They’re reporting right now…live…on Fox, that Utility Trucks are already heading out tonight in areas where roads have been cleared.
Hopefully some will be coming to Sundance’s area soon.
Not sure where this picture is from, but it is similar to the scenes they’ve been showing today on news reports.
Sundance, We’ve been watching various channels (Not CNN) off and on since Saturday morning. There has been nothing about South Central Florida before or during the storm or reporting damage. In fact, there has been little about the aftermath in most areas except maybe, Miami, Jacksonville and Tampa. The bulk of the reports are all about before and during the storm in the major metropolitan areas. We haven’t even been able to find a total for the storm surge in Naples where my brother has a home.
What can we do to help? Who can we email or call? Is there anyway we can get some funds directly to you so you can continue to help others? Too bad we can’t rent a fuel truck and just bring it down to you. I firmly believe in prayer but also believe that God relies on us to help enact his miracles when we can.
