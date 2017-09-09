Saturday September 9th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
LikeLike
Amen.
LikeLike
LikeLike
How appropriate for Caturday. 🙂
LikeLike
HURRICANE IRMA
PET-FRIENDLY SHELTERS
Lists for GA, FL, SC, NC … http://www.akc.org/content/news/articles/hurricane-irma-pet-friendly-shelters/
If you scroll all the way down to the bottom of the page, you will find more links for individual states (by county) which provide additional “shelter” information.
LikeLiked by 1 person