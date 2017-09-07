Thursday September 7th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
I’d sure hate to see what he does with his goat 🙂
While I know that all of us here at CTH are concerned for those who are in the path of Hurricane Irma, I’d like to present a little something to help ease the stress and perhaps take our minds off of it for even just a bit.
I finished this drawing yesterday just after lunch and wanted to share. You won’t have to read any long post as I posted the final result right near the top. Hope you don’t mind and I hope you enjoy.
https://marksstudio.wordpress.com/2017/09/06/ya-gonna-eat-all-that-carbon-charcoal-and-graphite-drawing/
Beautiful, Mark! Animals can be such great stress relievers.
Our family horses will have nothing to do with either carrots or sugar cubes. Go figure! LOL!
LOL! Too funny! Surprising about the sugar cubes though.
Your work is so beautiful.
Who are your favorite artists?
Thank you! Good question. There are so many and their styles are so different yet wonderful, I would honestly say I don’t know. Frazetta, Fetchin, Rockwell, Bourguereau, Duhrer, Da Vinci, and probably 20 more LOL!
You are even more eclectic than I am!
Happy Cursday! If your poocher is into out-of-the-ordinary snacks, try cocoanut…
WARNING! ACTUAL COCONUT OK 4 DOGS?
Precious baby.
Last night our “Ma’iingankwe” posted the following….
I had been throwing an idea around in my mind for a few weeks and finally made it come to fruition. My daughter gets extra coaching in gymnastics on Post from one of the Mom’s whose child is another class. She does this for free, so I take her child and another who trains with my daughter and have them over for about 8-9 hours at a time. The two young girls are best friends, and are always together, so to be fair you have to have both and they’re so much fun it doesn’t really matter. I’d prefer both together anyways. They are at the adorable age of eight and nine, and they are adorable, and good kids to boot.
Anyways, I wanted to give thanks to our local police officers and firefighters and I thought the best way was through their tummies. So, I decided to make a little more than a 100 cupcakes. I think there was a 120 or 130, not sure.
I also thought it would be an even better idea to have the children give them out and to say, thank you for all they do. So, that’s what I did. In hindsight I probably should’ve made a cupcake recipe rather than going through about 10-12 cake boxes from the store. We also went through more than 30 eggs and lots and lots of powdered sugar for the frosting. The girls chose neon pink, purple, green, and orange along with other more subtle colors like yellow and different shades of blue, and a few others too.
The night before I hadn’t planned it out very well. I ran out of eggs real quick and my hubby told me I was killing him when I asked him to go to the store for me. He did though. Unfortunately, when he got back I realized the second bottle of vegetable oil was out of date and rancid, so I had to go to the store, which was good since I was able to pick up more boxes of cake mixes. For some reason I was under the delusion that one box would make 24 cupcakes. Nope, only 11-13. Sheesh. I should’ve realized then it would’ve been easier to make them from scratch, but no, not until I was all done. Go figure.
I was making cupcakes and cleaning up after 1am and I wasn’t anywhere near done with all that I needed to make. I thought I could do so when the girls were here. I should’ve been making frosting that night too.
I picked the girls up around ten am. Two girls full of energy and ready to go. I threw them in the truck with my two pups and off we went to start our adventure. When we arrived home, my daughter and her bestest friend were just getting done showered and getting ready to help. Her friend, Noelle helped me Bigly in the kitchen, and my daughter helped the two girls decorate at the kitchen table.
All of them were so excited when they saw all of the decorating goodies laid out on the table. I have been collecting them for years on sale. Most all of it had come from the day after Christmas, Easter, Halloween etc sales. I had every color and type of sprinkles, frosting pens, little tubes of gel to write and make lines, and so much more. Lots and lots more. It was cupcake heaven.
Before we attacked the cupcakes, they attacked my daughter and her friend and played for a good hour in her room and out of the way so I could make more cupcakes and finally start on the frosting. When I had them pick out their first frosting colors, play was quickly ended and it was table time to create. They were so good waiting for the first four colors at the table, I was super impressed. It was all chatter from one subject to another. Too cute.
I did give them two break times, so they could stretch and relax from all of that creativity. They never came back the second time though. It was all good, Noelle and I actually got to sit down and decorate the last twenty or so.
My hair goes down past the middle of my back, so I always tie it up when I cook. To be honest, I can’t cook without having it tied up, it just doesn’t feel right. Anyways, something that has never happened to me before while cooking happened. All of my hair from my neck down was wet. At first I was like what? Then I realized it was from all of that labor with love in the kitchen. So, I had to jump on the shower real quick before we could go a knocking on the doors. The girls didn’t mind because it meant more play in my daughter’s bedroom, lots of cool stuff in there. Unfortunately, my daughter is still a bit young to think ahead and thought it would be a great idea to blindfold the two young girls and have them put makeup on the older two and vice versa. They were wearing lipstick on their lower cheeks and eyeliner on their foreheads. At least the eyeshadow made it in the right place, but with the wrong colors, one was black and green. So, it took me a bit to clean them all up and make them presentable to the public.
We finally made it out around four pm or a bit after. The first place we stopped at was our closest fire station. Their buzzer wasn’t working so you had to call them with the phone number they provided. The young man sounded very solemn until I mentioned I had some girls who had toiled hard all day to make them cupcakes. Boy, his tune sure changed quick, and he couldn’t get to the door fast enough.
I’m a bit cheap, and I didn’t want to give away all of my containers and platters, so we brought paper plates for them to pick out and put their cupcakes on. The two youngest had lots of fun helping them pick each one out and we made sure they had about four each. Well, we gotta fill up their bellies with sweetness.
We hit the police station next and the city fire station last where they had a lot more people stationed for the night.
The guy who met us at the last door was tickled pink by the girls and what they were doing for them all. He asked them lots of great questions and received the absolute best answers and without any training from me. It was good to hear in their own words how appreciative they were of our police and fire fighters. We then gave all of our cupcakes away.
However, I did make sure each girl had at least one plate with cupcakes to take home to their families. We left those plates at home to pick up afterwards.
I had told the girls if they were good and remembered to say, Happy Labor Day to all the places we went, I would have a surprise for them afterwards. They all complied, so we went to McDonalds for dinner! Yay! I was the best lady ever in their universe at that very moment. I know because that’s what they told me, I was the best. Lots of smiles all around.
I finally got them to their parents a few minutes after 8pm. They were so tired and worn out, they could barely keep their eyes open, poor things. They were proud of their plate of cupcakes though and after showing mom and dad, they were falling asleep all buckled up in the backseat.
My girls were tired too. I had no problems getting them to bed on time either. It was a great day had by all. I didn’t even mind all of the cleanup and all of the dishes. I was doing dishes throughout, so all I had was the containers and platters to do when we returned. Plus, I had newspapers down on the table, so that was easy enough and I vacuumed the next day. It looks better than when we started.
I took pictures as we were going along, but don’t have a clue as to download them from an iPhone 6 to here at CTH. They were so creative. I think you’d guys love to see them.
So, that’s what we did on our Labor Day. It was a really good day, and I just wanted to share it with you wonderful Treepers.
Be well,
Ma’iingankwe
Tonight, we have the pictures! 😀
*Bonus* pictures….since is’s “Cursday”. 😀
The first picture is of our Ella, and the second picture is with Ella and her favorite ball on the left, and our awesome Cheetah on the right wanting to drive. It’s not unusual to find Ella with her ball or a stuffed toy hanging from her mouth when we are going for a ride.
Beautiful babies and those cupcakes are too delicious looking!
PS, thanks again for the Urban Decay suggestion, Mal-check out their limited edition Basquiat eye shadow palette (EBay). Those cupcakes have a definite Basquiat feel.
Love this post! And we finally get to see Ma’iingankwe’s dancing partner, Ella and she looks marvelous (appears to have come through her surgery well)! Those cupcakes were creative and truly a labor of love.
It’s Cursday Treepers. Find a puppy to pet!
One Man Band…
Amazing
That looks like Terry Crews…he is in amazing shape. After all, he is a former NFL player. I remember him from “Everybody Hates Chris.” Great show.
I subscribe to King Arthur’s site and yesterday I made their Chai-spiced pound cake (it’s a bundt, doesn’t have a real high crown). I didn’t have Chai spice so I used its recipe suggestion – it is amazing. If you love a spicy, dense cake, this is for you.
http://www.kingarthurflour.com/recipes/chai-spiced-pound-cake-recipe
It seems like a lot of spices (it is) but I wouldn’t change a thing.
I saw this and thought of the Australian woman killed by a Somali cop in MInneapolis. I’m still stuck on why no one could find the woman getting raped and screaming for help. Someone here said it couldn’t be a Somali thing bc it happened in a high end safe neighborhood. I don’t accept that answer. Still hoping for some truth to come out
https://www.jewsnews.co.il/2017/09/06/mob-of-somali-muslims-rage-through-upscale-neighborhood-threatening-to-kidnap-and-rape-homeowners.html
Last week someone mentioned they’d like to see the gal who does the Bombard Body Language videos do one for the Fake CNN Rescue.
Well… She did it!
(Hopefully this posts correctly.)
