Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – September 5th

Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders holds a White House Press Briefing following the administration’s decision to end DACA announced by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
More crap from these presstitutes! They have more interest in illegal aliens than Americans.
If you want to see these jokers’ WH press passes revoked, please sign the petition:
https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/all-current-white-house-press-credentials-shall-be-revoked-create-newly-sourced-rotating-press-pool
I signed it. It doesn’t have many. Please sign! These knuckleheads just won’t ask the proper questions that I’d like hear.
Just Signed this petition…great idea hope it gets traction. The brainwashed anti-American presstitutes need a major shock & re-education, however, I see no cure for their pathological psychosis because they work for globalist mobsters.
DACA= Deport All Criminal Alians!
Another epic slap-down, this time to Fox, to the effect:
“With all due respect, the American people elected Congress to do tough things. For those in Congress who can’t do the heavy lifting, they should get out of the way and let someone in who can do the work”.
Congress is going to get spanked daily. Looks like a heck of a month shaping up.
More popcorn AND bacon please!
Hmmmm, Bacon flavored Popcorn?
With grated cheddar cheese sprinkled over the top!
Yum.
Sarah said several times that Congress should do the job they were elected to do or get out of the way and let someone else do it
That second picture says it all. If that’s not about the whitest group of hypocrites then I don’t know what is.
What a HypoTwit!
Thanks for the laugh TTIO – I love your name and share your pain!
SARAH!
I know you’re a married woman, but I still 💘 you.
Hold ’em by the nose and kick ’em in the ass!
Looks like Sarah is real happy about the rescinding of DACA! 😉
Notice her red power dress.
I did!!!!
Sarah was fantastic today! I actually think she enjoyed killing them and their Dreamers. What I loved the most was the fact that our President wants a full immigration plan and not a one off for Dreamers. Now Democrats and Uniparty Republicans will have to decide how important those Dreamers are because it will cost them the flow of immigration to this country for generations to come. Out with Mexicans, Central and South Americans and in whit Chinese, Japanese, Koreans, Indians and Eastern Europeans.
Our President has absolutely no pressure on him! Sarah was clear that if they can’t do their jobs then they need to step aside for those that can. She was talking about Democrats and Republicans!
Yep! The Big Ugly is here!
I don’t believe we need more Indians taking the tech jobs away from Americans. Those ones that took the jobs at Disney work for half of what the Americans did. This only helps the Disney Conglomerate.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Before deporting DREAMers make them pay back my hard earned money that I had to shell out for their food, healthcare, housing, and education.
Working class and middle Americans have been financially raped, violated in the worst way.
I am so sick of illegals and moochers being the protected class while my kids work 3 jobs just to pay their bills!
Come on Congress, pay attention to us for once in your traitorous lives!
Here’s how congress sees the taxpayers, flova.
It’s the law, don’t like it, change the law. Good luck with that. “Will Trump Veto?” Um, duh if the bill is stupid yes, yes he will. America First, MAGA.
http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/mitch-mcconnell-praises-trumps-daca-move-but-doesnt-commit-to-fast-immigration-fix/article/2633419
Senators Dick Durbin (d-IL.) and Lindsay Graham (r -La Raza) just held a press conference. They both want to protect DACA illegals. Lindsay Graham said what we need is a bill to be passed this month to legalize DACA and then we can deal will the broken immigration system later.
No darlings, we need to change our immigration laws to prioritize those who will benefit our country. No more chain migration, no more illegal immigration, we need to enforce existing laws, build the wall, and protect American citizens. Taxpayers paid for the education, health care, and other benefits to those who showed disrespect towards Americans. The dreamers and their families need to repay these benefits and then return to their country of origin. If the 2 Senators are to be believed these Dreamers will benefit their parent’s countries. A Good deal for Americans and a good deal for Dreamers and their families.
Letter I am getting ready to send to all my Representatives plus House Leadership:
IF CONGRESS ADDRESSES “DACA” BEFORE:
• REPEALING AND REPLACING OBAMACARE
• THE PRESIDENT’S TAX REFORM PLANS
• THE PRESIDENT’S BUDGET
You will be telling the American People to go to hell and that, in your opinion, ILLEGALS are more important than the American People. And, then see how your re-election looks then.
The way that Congress and individual elected representatives handle the Immigration issue will determine if the American People will choose to re-elect our representatives.
The American People are watching very carefully what you do. If you betray the American People and do not pass legislation as outlined by President Trump. you will not be re-elected.
This is what the American People will likely accept:
1. Pass the RAISE ACT without watering it down. We like the way it is.
2. End Sanctuary Cities and any Federal financial assistance for same.
3. Prohibit Illegals from gaining access to any Federal social benefits. None. Nada. Zip.
4. Fund and BUILD THE WALL on the Southern Border.
5. End Chain Migration
ONLY AFTER CONGRESS DOES ITS JOB:
With the Rule of Law returned to America, the American People are compassionate.
ONLY AFTER ALL OF THE ABOVE IS COMPLETE,
Allow SOME “children” brought here illegally as children and raised here the ability to obtain PERMANENT RESIDENCY — HOWEVER, NEVER, NEVER Full Legal Citizenship. If they have committed any crimes, they must be deported.
A child CANNOT reap the benefit of their parents robbing a Bank. They CANNOT BE ALLOWED to reap the benefits of their parents bringing them here illegally.
Before any Representative decides to give some emotional sob story about how cruel this is, think about how cruel it is to The American People to have been relegated to second class citizenship in our own country. No other country in the world is as stupid as this.
Congress, take heed.
The American People are watching.
Bravo! Boy, do we ever need a march that rivals the march in Cairo. The Deplorables march on the District of Corruption before the leftists can organize..”Do you Hear the people sing Congress?…..We are angry and you suck globalist butt!
Lindsay Graham is a bigot, against Americans and legal immigrants.
Tweet him and ask him if he’s ever met with Americans whose loved ones were killed by a “dreamer.” I do, every day.
So Ms. Lindsay’s priority is to protect illegals, and screw the American people.
People in SC, please tweet, Facebook, email the living daylights to this idiot that he is a traitor to the American people.
Sarah has real step up to the plate since she became Press Secretary.
She is very confident, she know her stuff, she is not been intimidated by the presstitutes, and she is kind and sharp in the same sentence.
I also like the way she has upgraded her wardrobe, she looks very professional, and her hair and make up are always fresh.
Sarah is rocking.
I think it’s great that Sarah hammered home that any daca has to be part of a comprehensive reform package that includes immigration (Raise Act) and the wall.
Sarah was Awesome. Congress needs t o do their job that we elected theme to do or step aside and let someone else do the job,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Let’s be very clear about DACA.
These 800,000 people are in the shaking predicament they are in BECAUSE the choice THEIR PARENTS make many years ago.
Their situation was aggravated BECAUSE of the INCONSTITUTIONAL and FAKE HOPE given to them by the previous administration A.K.A DEMOCRATIC EXECUTIVE ORDERS and ACCTIONS.
President Trump HAD nothing to do with it.
It is the President duty to enforce the laws and to NO ENFORCE the NON-LAWS.
Parents UNLAWFUL choices
Previous administration UNLAWFUL and FAKE HOPE
President Trump LAWFUL choices
Are we good?
Oh, and this one.
I know this is silly of me to post this, but, I haven’t Once heard a question that wasn’t confrontational, since day one. Isn’t there One media outlet that is at least neutral/maybe supporter of the the President sitting in the room? Maybe it’s the silent majority, that never says a peep, but takes up space in there.
Lame Stream Media: Let me phrase this in a way that obscures my narrative, Does the President have a heart?
Lame Stream Media: So he only had a heart over the weekend?
