Sunday September 3rd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

8 Responses to Sunday September 3rd – Open Thread

  1. citizen817 says:
    September 3, 2017 at 12:16 am

    • patrickhenrycensored says:
      September 3, 2017 at 12:18 am

      Donald J. Trump‏Verified account @realDonaldTrump 1h1 hour ago
      Remember, Sunday is National Prayer Day (by Presidential Proclamation)!

  2. citizen817 says:
    September 3, 2017 at 12:17 am

  3. Xroads says:
    September 3, 2017 at 12:24 am

    OMG. Did you see the Nazi swastikas on the shoulders of the Florida State University football players jerseys? The supremacists overtones 😉

  5. Garrison Hall says:
    September 3, 2017 at 12:30 am

  6. citizen817 says:
    September 3, 2017 at 12:37 am

  7. Janie M. says:
    September 3, 2017 at 12:49 am

    Having great convos over at Breitbart regarding movies. Article, 9/2/17, by John Nolte (who just returned to BB). Headline: Worst Box Office In 25 Years: Hollywood’s Problems Are Permanent & Deep
    http://www.breitbart.com/big-hollywood/2017/09/02/worst-box-office-in-25-years-hollywoods-problems-are-permanent-deep/

