James Comey Drafted Conclusion in Clinton Probe Prior to FBI Interviewing Key Witnesses…

In a letter from Senator Chuck Grassley to new FBI Director Christopher Wray (full pdf below) the senator outlines some disturbing information discovered in documents reviewed by the judicial committee.
Chief among the issues was a discovery that fired FBI Director James Comey had already drafted a preliminary conclusion that Hillary Clinton was not going to be held responsible; the FBI Director’s position was created in April and May 2016 before sixteen key investigative witnesses, including Mrs. Clinton herself, were even interviewed.
The revelations within the documents provides even more evidence that FBI Director James Comey was running a political investigation and using the FBI to cover-up for the Clinton email crimes.
WASHINGTON DC – […] The Judiciary Committee reviewed transcripts, which were heavily redacted, indicating Comey began drafting the exoneration statement in April or May 2016, before the FBI interviewed up to 17 key witnesses, including Clinton and some of her close aides.
Comey’s work on the statement also came before the Justice Department entered into immunity agreements with Cheryl Mills, Clinton’s chief of staff while she was Secretary of State, and Heather Samuelson, who served as the State Department’s White House liaison.
Comey announced in July 2016 the FBI wouldn’t recommend criminal charges against Clinton.
Democrats in Congress alleged last fall that Comey’s actions in the FBI’s investigation into Clinton’s email use violated the Hatch Act, which caused the Office of Special Counsel to launch an investigation. (Read More)
Here’s the letter from Senator Grassley and the Senate Judiciary Committee:
.
Key page:
Remember he claimed the turmac meeting was why he made his decision UNDER OATH to congress and in SWORN TESTOMINEY……LOCK HIM UP ALRREADY
This criminal dirty cop is a witness for Muelley against our good president. Good Grief. The DOJ is a dirty bird.
Oh Lordy!
Lol
What a Jackass.
Disgusting on so many levels…
I REFUSE!!!!…
To be surprised or shocked by anything these clowns have done or are doing! It’s just a matter of uncovering the depth of their depravity!!!
When can we expect AG Sessions to act on this?
Sessions better lock her up! And take away her coat!!!
Punt. That is his specialty.
I have no hope Sessions will do anything. He is useless.
Well, Sundance, I don’t know how you do it. You find and present verifiable news worthy of our attention.
Gratitude!
Heading back upthread to finish reading this incredible analysis.
Sundance does a super job ferreting out articles with substance and details! So much in the news is junk reporting.
Treason.
Seditious Conspiracy .
I can think of 10 or 15 major felony crimes off the top of my head, for many many swampers in DOJ, CIA, FBI, everything and all of it, Awful. A real investigation would put half of DC in prison it looks like. It was a FAKE INVESTIGATION.
What are the odds on this being reported at all by the MSM?
Who cares. The more important question is what are the odds that AG Sessions will do something about it.
Zero
Yes, better question, and the answer equally predictable.
…..Even prior to the testimony, key testimony, from the IT guy?…WTH?
And now there is word he might testify against PDJT RE obstruction. Yeah, sure everything he said is credible. And BTW, he used Russian agents to get wire taps on then candidate Trump.
Things are really coming apart, now.
Now it’s more clear why FBI didn’t want to release documents about Hillary. I don’t think the excuse that there is not enough interest in it will fly now.
I guess this shows Phony Comey is a political hack. I thought that was already established. Is what he did illegal or is this just another example of FBI/DOJ corruption? Will anything happen because of this? The FBI still won’t release Hillary’s documents because we the public don’t have an interest in it. Where’s Wray stand in regards to all this?
His #2 is McCabe. Clearly common sense tells you he was up to his ears in it. FBI is gone bad.
Shutter the whole agency, like yesterday.
Actually, no surprise at all.
This sort of thing happens when political appointees with a political agenda massage their narrative.
Should be kinda illegal use of process though…… a couple of years max will do.
Of course, things will go on as if this never happened.
I hope they clean house! I bet this is just the tip of the preverbial iceberg. Wonder if Comey will get prosecuted for perjury and interfering/colluding wrt the election. The OSC dropped the case when Comey resigned. Maybe Grassley and Graham will pursue this, Awan Brothers and Hillary email/foundation issues.
Recap:
Then; we had a crime, but no investigation.
Now; we have no crime, but Lordy we go us an investigation!
Lordy, we only got us a letter!
This revelation should have every American Citizen steaming! Lock Comey and Hildabest up!!!
It should have every CTH Treeper screaming, “Do Something AG Sessions”.
A bad apple.
Can’t wait for Comey to tearfully confess that “he broke me…he broke me…” Maybe Comey and Hillary can be pen pals from prison cells…
Whoopsie! Looks like you didn’t redact enough.
that is the silver lining here!
This doesn’t change anything we know about Comey; but it does turn up the pressure on AG Sessions………knowing what we know and seeing inactions by our AG is repulsive to me.
Nothing Trump can do. The Senate locked him out of firing him and a recess appointment. That would leave Rosey in charge and CoC Ward as back up. He will have to nuke them as I called long ago.
Anybody still want to try to defend Sessions for his inaction? Anyone? Anyone? Bueller? Bueller?
See my comment below…I’m very confused in the state of NY here.
I still have faith in Sessions. If you think you know what he’s up to .. you’re wrong.
Sure let him arrest her today & she goes to trial before all of the info is in .. she walks & can’t be tried again.
I was barely able to get through the first paragraph…”OSC [Office of Special Counsel] closed its inquiry after Mr. Comey’s removal pursuant to its standard policy of not investigating former government employees.”
So, is this why all of the Obama cabal is still on the job?
Schumer is still blocking appointments to DoJ, perhaps?
That’s one thing, but if no FORMER employees can be investigated, on the whim of the Office of Special Counsel, we got BIGGER issues!!!!!
Since when is something illegal erased because you no longer work at the COMPANY!!!!!
not investigating former government employees
OMG!!!!!!!!!
I’m now making my overly dramatic fake look of surprise and shock in response to this “news”. 🙂
That swamp is the size of Cleveland.
Ohio.
If this is true,and it’s not April fools day?then I see a ray of sunshine on my PRSIDENT.
This agency really doesn’t have the testicular fortitude to go after the bad guys, does it?
“Administration”…not agency.
“The FBI should be held to a higher standard than that, especially in a matter of such great public interest and controversy”. Public interest? I didn’t think there was any according to the FBI.
Funny Business Incorporated
This revelation renders the reason Sessions recused Moot.
WOAH…smoking gun?
We jess wanna arress! Lock him up!
