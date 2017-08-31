James Comey Drafted Conclusion in Clinton Probe Prior to FBI Interviewing Key Witnesses…

Posted on August 31, 2017 by

In a letter from Senator Chuck Grassley to new FBI Director Christopher Wray (full pdf below) the senator outlines some disturbing information discovered in documents reviewed by the judicial committee.

Chief among the issues was a discovery that fired FBI Director James Comey had already drafted a preliminary conclusion that Hillary Clinton was not going to be held responsible; the FBI Director’s position was created in April and May 2016 before sixteen key investigative witnesses, including Mrs. Clinton herself, were even interviewed.

The revelations within the documents provides even more evidence that FBI Director James Comey was running a political investigation and using the FBI to cover-up for the Clinton email crimes.

WASHINGTON DC – […] The Judiciary Committee reviewed transcripts, which were heavily redacted, indicating Comey began drafting the exoneration statement in April or May 2016, before the FBI interviewed up to 17 key witnesses, including Clinton and some of her close aides.

Comey’s work on the statement also came before the Justice Department entered into immunity agreements with Cheryl Mills, Clinton’s chief of staff while she was Secretary of State, and Heather Samuelson, who served as the State Department’s White House liaison.

Comey announced in July 2016 the FBI wouldn’t recommend criminal charges against Clinton.

Democrats in Congress alleged last fall that Comey’s actions in the FBI’s investigation into Clinton’s email use violated the Hatch Act, which caused the Office of Special Counsel to launch an investigation. (Read More)

Here’s the letter from Senator Grassley and the Senate Judiciary Committee:

.

Key page:

56 Responses to James Comey Drafted Conclusion in Clinton Probe Prior to FBI Interviewing Key Witnesses…

  1. Natasha says:
    August 31, 2017 at 6:40 pm

    Remember he claimed the turmac meeting was why he made his decision UNDER OATH to congress and in SWORN TESTOMINEY……LOCK HIM UP ALRREADY

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  3. georgiafl says:
    August 31, 2017 at 6:42 pm

    What a Jackass.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  4. belle819 says:
    August 31, 2017 at 6:42 pm

    Disgusting on so many levels…

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  5. Bob Thoms says:
    August 31, 2017 at 6:42 pm

    When can we expect AG Sessions to act on this?

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  6. Minnie says:
    August 31, 2017 at 6:43 pm

    Well, Sundance, I don’t know how you do it. You find and present verifiable news worthy of our attention.

    Gratitude!

    Heading back upthread to finish reading this incredible analysis.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • grandmotherpatriot says:
      August 31, 2017 at 7:06 pm

      Seditious Conspiracy .

      Like

      Reply
    • Howie says:
      August 31, 2017 at 7:06 pm

      I can think of 10 or 15 major felony crimes off the top of my head, for many many swampers in DOJ, CIA, FBI, everything and all of it, Awful. A real investigation would put half of DC in prison it looks like. It was a FAKE INVESTIGATION.

      Like

      Reply
  8. paulraven1 says:
    August 31, 2017 at 6:46 pm

    What are the odds on this being reported at all by the MSM?

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  9. Joe S says:
    August 31, 2017 at 6:46 pm

    …..Even prior to the testimony, key testimony, from the IT guy?…WTH?

    And now there is word he might testify against PDJT RE obstruction. Yeah, sure everything he said is credible. And BTW, he used Russian agents to get wire taps on then candidate Trump.

    Things are really coming apart, now.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  10. Travis McGee says:
    August 31, 2017 at 6:47 pm

    I guess this shows Phony Comey is a political hack. I thought that was already established. Is what he did illegal or is this just another example of FBI/DOJ corruption? Will anything happen because of this? The FBI still won’t release Hillary’s documents because we the public don’t have an interest in it. Where’s Wray stand in regards to all this?

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  11. Plato says:
    August 31, 2017 at 6:48 pm

    Actually, no surprise at all.
    This sort of thing happens when political appointees with a political agenda massage their narrative.
    Should be kinda illegal use of process though…… a couple of years max will do.
    Of course, things will go on as if this never happened.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. Natalie says:
    August 31, 2017 at 6:49 pm

    I hope they clean house! I bet this is just the tip of the preverbial iceberg. Wonder if Comey will get prosecuted for perjury and interfering/colluding wrt the election. The OSC dropped the case when Comey resigned. Maybe Grassley and Graham will pursue this, Awan Brothers and Hillary email/foundation issues.

    Like

    Reply
  13. NJF says:
    August 31, 2017 at 6:50 pm

    Recap:

    Then; we had a crime, but no investigation.

    Now; we have no crime, but Lordy we go us an investigation!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  14. Craig W. Gordon says:
    August 31, 2017 at 6:50 pm

    This revelation should have every American Citizen steaming! Lock Comey and Hildabest up!!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. Merle Marks says:
    August 31, 2017 at 6:52 pm

    Can’t wait for Comey to tearfully confess that “he broke me…he broke me…” Maybe Comey and Hillary can be pen pals from prison cells…

    Like

    Reply
  16. tytanshammer says:
    August 31, 2017 at 6:53 pm

    Whoopsie! Looks like you didn’t redact enough.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. Bob Thoms says:
    August 31, 2017 at 6:54 pm

    This doesn’t change anything we know about Comey; but it does turn up the pressure on AG Sessions………knowing what we know and seeing inactions by our AG is repulsive to me.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Howie says:
      August 31, 2017 at 6:56 pm

      Nothing Trump can do. The Senate locked him out of firing him and a recess appointment. That would leave Rosey in charge and CoC Ward as back up. He will have to nuke them as I called long ago.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  18. Jedi Clampett says:
    August 31, 2017 at 6:55 pm

    Anybody still want to try to defend Sessions for his inaction? Anyone? Anyone? Bueller? Bueller?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. WSB says:
    August 31, 2017 at 6:55 pm

    I was barely able to get through the first paragraph…”OSC [Office of Special Counsel] closed its inquiry after Mr. Comey’s removal pursuant to its standard policy of not investigating former government employees.”

    So, is this why all of the Obama cabal is still on the job?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. BobW462 says:
    August 31, 2017 at 6:56 pm

    I’m now making my overly dramatic fake look of surprise and shock in response to this “news”. 🙂

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  21. Abster says:
    August 31, 2017 at 6:56 pm

    That swamp is the size of Cleveland.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. average Joe says:
    August 31, 2017 at 6:57 pm

    If this is true,and it’s not April fools day?then I see a ray of sunshine on my PRSIDENT.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. First Last says:
    August 31, 2017 at 6:57 pm

    This agency really doesn’t have the testicular fortitude to go after the bad guys, does it?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. Travis McGee says:
    August 31, 2017 at 6:58 pm

    “The FBI should be held to a higher standard than that, especially in a matter of such great public interest and controversy”. Public interest? I didn’t think there was any according to the FBI.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  25. Howie says:
    August 31, 2017 at 7:00 pm

    This revelation renders the reason Sessions recused Moot.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  26. PDQ says:
    August 31, 2017 at 7:00 pm

    WOAH…smoking gun?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. woohoowee says:
    August 31, 2017 at 7:06 pm

    We jess wanna arress! Lock him up!

    Like

    Reply

