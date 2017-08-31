Jack Cashill Was Right! – Kansas City Serial Killer Was Targeting White Males…

Police have arrested a man named Fredrick Demond Scott, a suspect in a years-long series of at least five murders in the Kansas City area. However, a long time before this arrest investigative Journalist and best-selling author Jack Cashill was on the trail of the killings and noting a pattern. All of the victims were white males, and all followed a specific pattern within the geography.

Jack Cashill (pictured insert above) followed the murders closely and developed a theory that a serial killer dubbed the “Indian Creek Killer”, was a black male racially targeting white men. Cashill’s intuition drew attention to the pattern as it was being uncomfortably avoided by a politically correct media:

“[…] The police see “obvious similarities” in the four Indian Creek deaths, but they are not yet willing to attribute the four killings to one source. To its credit, the Star reported that the victims were “all white men between the ages of 54 and 67.” Had the paper acknowledged a pattern after the third death, however, there might not have been a fourth.”

In May of 2017, after the fourth victim, Cashill wrote: “Four Dead, Is the Indian Creek Killer Targeting White Men in South KC”?

Jack Cashill Was Right! TODAY:

(VIA KC STAR) The 22-year-old man suspected of shooting five middle-aged white men since last year — including four on south Kansas City walking trails — threatened in 2014 to shoot up a school and “kill all white people,” according to court records.

Jack Cashill has done some incredible investigative work and written several books. His latest: “TWA 800 The Crash, The Coverup, The Conspiracy” is available on Amazon.

Jack Cashill also wrote the definitive book on the Trayvon Martin shooting by George Zimmerman: “If I Had A Son” Amazon Here – Which is where CTH first encountered Mr. Cashill as Treehouse research was a small portion of the investigative material Cashill used.

Jack is one of those writers who follows his instincts, questions everything, and allows the facts as they present themselves to be the source material for his analysis, as noted by his accuracy in the Indian Creek Killer. [May 2017 ↓ ] Follow Jack on Twitter HERE

