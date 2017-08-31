Customs and Border Patrol Announces First Four Contracts for Border Wall Prototypes (Video)…

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol announces the first four, of an anticipated eight, border wall prototypes. The first four contracts to build the prototypes are worth $400 to $500 thousand each and are targeted toward “concrete and reinforced concrete” prototypes.
The CBP authorization letters are anticipated to be delivered to the contractors within a couple of weeks, and the companies will have 30 days to build their prototype.
.
The second set of prototype contracts will surround “alternative material” concepts. USCBP anticipates awarding four of those in a similar fashion. Each segment of prototype is thirty feet wide and thirty feet high (30′ x 30′), and will be the backdrop of a 150 foot wide border enforcement zone.
The eight border wall prototypes will be built in the San Diego border region and will be evaluated by USCBP officials after completion. It is possible that more than one contract will win the border wall award as there are multiple differing geographies, terrain and topographies where the Southern Security Border Wall is being constructed. Parts of the border may be concrete and other parts may be alternative material.
As described, the current “bollard style” border fence will remain, and various additional segments will continue to be built. The contracts for the new border wall will be placed 150′ behind the immediate border fence, and the distance between the two physical structures will be the “enforcement zone”.
The beginning of the prototype builds is anticipated within a couple of weeks.
Awesome winning! Build that wall! God bless President Trump!
Well, as Phill Connors said: “It’s showtime Phill”
That was the best 24 minutes in a long long while! I could have listened to him speak for days on this topic. WOW! That example blew away what I envisioned in my mind. I thought it would be just a wall. However, you have a Wall followed by 150 feet enforcement zone followed by another 30 foot wall? That is incredible! There isn’t a single Mexican, or anyone else getting over that baby! Cameras and everything else going at the same time. You aren’t digging your way underneath that baby! You aren’t tossing drugs over that 30 foot wall followed by the 150ft followed by another 30 ft wall. If successful, the NY Mets will sign you to a contract!
I can’t begin to tell you ow excited seeing that made me!
Love your response, Flep. On hell of a wall, we’re really talking now. And Mexico will pay for it. Love it bigly!!
Oh Flepore, you always make me smile. We be gettin’ our wall baby!! Woot woot.
Fe I really thought of a wall and that would be it! I envisioned skinny Mexicans squeezing through the fence. This looked like a palace approach! I absolutely loved it!
Everything ON camera was awesome. The questions from the “journalists”? Were they in high school? If not, the bulk of these questions were quite the example of the intelligence levels of “journalists”.
STUPID questions, even with a common sense explanation and a drawing! Wow…
I actually think they were shocked! They thought it would be an eight foot fence you could climb. When the picture went up, theybregressed to the age of five. That eight foot fence became this Monster that would keep Mexicans out forever! The Horror!
The Winning continues…
Wonderful news!!!! Unless your name is Juan McCain or Jorge Bush.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Woooo hoooooo!!!!
“I can see it! It is real!!”
#Winning
That wall is high enough to keep Little Marco Rubio from climbing over
LikeLiked by 3 people
If this is a contract for the mock up prototype wall I’ve seen, forget it.
The long vertical ribs are climbable by a teenager.
If the wall is not smooth it fails before it’s built…..almost as if the Uniparty controls the design contract.
Did you really just imagine how the wall will look, decide you don’t like how the wall you imagined looks, and then blame the uniparty for designing the wall in your head?
Plato, perhaps you should begin by actually reading the thread – or, wait for it, actually watching the video.
Novel, I know. /s
Seriously. Your comment is ludicrous. Watch the video.
Plato’s day job is as a White House press reporter, otherwise known as a “presstitute”.
hahahahah
You are high. The end.
Suck it, US CoC. That Wall will be built.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Love your reply. I’d be totally stocked if it ended up being the “Headline” to the next or future post by Sundance….”Suck it, US CoC. That Wall will be built.”…Love it! MAGA!
Daggone right, Sylvia. It will be built, Trump has this thing.
I have absolutely no doubt. If our President and I need to go down there and do it ourselves, it is going to get done.
But it might be better if the pros get the contract, LOL.
If memory serves me right, I remember the owner of an engineering firm (out of So. CA), who spoke to Tucker Carlson (I think… it’s been a while). The artistic rendition of the prototype he had designed was amazing, covering a number of contingencies such as burrowing under the wall, the material to be used prevented invaders from adhering to its surface and its diagonal tilt also served as a deterrent.
Lacking in engineering skills or training, I cannot vouch for the viability of his plan but it was impressive. The city in which his company is based, as a result of his participation, was going to blackball him from any of their future construction projects… guess he hit a nerve.
I saw that, too. It was pretty impressive looking.
It was on Tucker’s show, right, Sylvia?
I FOUND IT!!!
Searched for it on youtube – found and posted it.
I’m think his company is up north, maybe the Sacramento area.
Right in the middle of NAFTA talks, what a coincidence…
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yeah, keeler, fortuitous timing….😏
I caught the end of this presser and it seemed to me awkward. The press did not know enough to ask intelligent questions, and the representative did not know enough about the process going forward.
The whole thing was odd. And there was not one question about how to stop the tunneling. To me that means double sub-basement or barrier thought.
Dunno.
The Germans buried microphones in POW camps towards the end of WWII. It was very effective. None of it will matter if there is no enforcement.
There’s no question that enforcement needs to be part of border control. However, this was a presser about physical prototypes. And no one, the press, knew any intelligent questions to ask.
They were in damn shock! They thought they were going to see a damn chain linked fence! They 💩 their pants when the visual went up!
So what else is new, WSB?
“None of it will matter if there is no enforcement.”
_______________
And there will be no enforcement if the treasonous UniParty ever has a puppet in the WH again.
That’s why we need to stop playing GAMES with the SUBVERSIVE elements and crime syndicates constituting a 5th Column within our nation.
BLM. Anti-Fa. Nation of islam. CoC. UniParty. Soros. La Raza. Multinational Corporations, specifically those in control of mass media. The Leftist monopoly held by technology companies like Facebook, Google and Youtube.
ALL of it.
It is coordinated, orchestrated and very plainly seeking to undermine and overthrow America as we know it.
And unless we do something about it, the Trump era will only be an interruption, not an expulsion.
You are correct. There has been no enforcement of the border or the immigration laws for the last 30 years. Traitors.
Tunneling can be dealt with. The wall buys time and discourages amateurs. Tunnels are funnels.
My frustration was in the people who were there asking questions. They were complete idiots who had no understanding of what to ask.
That sums it up pretty good!
“… there was not one question about how to stop the tunneling.”
— Sensitive seismic geophones for listening and locating
— Truck-mounted drilling rigs to bore drill pipe into the located tunnels
— Inject fatal gas vapor with smoke for visual location of tunnel entrances / exits / vents
— For the squeamish, just go with the smoke first and interdict the telltale smoking locations physically
Let’s name the wall
I nominate “The American Persuasion Against the Craven Invasion” Wall Act of 2017
LikeLiked by 3 people
How about, “The Wall.”
Couldn’t help it, WSB… Pink Floyd came to mind… 🙂
Of course! That’s it!
And what a great era we all grew up with… Yes and ELP, and all of our other musicians!
But thw Wall is great…we could incorporate a sound system!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sily the best!
WP…Simply the best!
TU, dreamboat annie!
I like “The Great Wall of Trump”
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Hispanic Preservation Project.
LikeLike
^^^Lol
Here is my suggestion: Keep Them The Hell Out Of Our Country Wall.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LIKE it!
Works for me!
What the hell don’t these “reporters” understand about prototype?
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Go USBP!
Only problem is all the illegals are in Canada now /s
Y’all got a little more of them prototypes? Let’s prototype it from San Diego to Texas and see if we like it. Then we’ll narrow it down to two contractors who will start in New Mexico and build another parallel prototype one going to San Diego and one going to Texas. The winner will be awarded a contract to build some big, beautiful doors.
200,000 volt metal barrier is all you need.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe a few dogs to help clean up.
I have no idea what the final prototype will look like. Having said that, steel fences require maintenance. Concrete will last 100+ years with little to no maintenance.
The Liberals would have to actively tear down a concrete border fortress, and if you construct it right that would be extremely difficult, costly, and still possibly near impossible to destroy.
Some German concrete fortifications still exist today, because they were impossible to destroy. Most of the German bunkers built for Wolf’s Lair in East Prussia are still in nearly perfect condition. Steel reinforcement and 6 foot thick cement walls… built to last.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Mademan, so many Roman ruins in Egypt, it looks like wackamole. They still stand through sand storms and arid conditions.
And then you see how pristine the pyramids are at Giza, or walk through King Tutankhamun’s burial chambers in the Valley of the Kings.
The reason President Trump knows he needs to build a wall is to make border control timeless and consistent. A wall cannot be torn down unless the government defies the people who want it built.
It never ceases to amaze me exactly how stupid reporters can be. This is a large part of why our country is where it is today.
First. Good, maybe this will keep some people from losing their ever loving minds… Ahem, Anne Coulter…
Second. I’d really hoped this would be a hysteric-free thread. But I guess one can hope, until reality rears its ugly head…
That looks pretty damn good, but I don’t see the guard-tower turrets for the .50-cals …
And please dont forget the gator moat…
The Establishment are MSM are looking at each other tonight and saying “oh crap, he really meant it!”
Signature campaign promise. Presidential honor at stake. Therefore the enemies will do their utmost to prevent it from happening. The President may be a political outsider, but is an elite, massively experienced builder of imposing structures. His field of expertise. When due diligence is done the wall will inexorably begin to take shape. And it will stand as a testament to this era of history.
Decades from now new generations will see it as both a symbol and practical structure that redefined the course of American History. The Trump profile may not grace Mt. Rushmore, but the wall be be an enduring historical monument.
Before I setttle in and enjoy myself I just want to say this is my new favorite site. I’m off news, need a hobby, and Sundance keeps finding us all these great videos to watch to kick back and enjoy the Trump revolution.
–Breitbart and Drudge are letting me down, they’re not giving us content to enjoy and sometimes their motives seem off. Other fun sites like Ace of Spades are in a sort of angry place right now which I don’t want to effect me.
–This site and Scott Adams videos have the most calming effect on me.
–If all Conservative sites were doing what this site and the Scott Adams videos are doing we’d get results a lot faster.
–I’ll probably share this site’s links a lot more like I used to during the election.
