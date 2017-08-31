Customs and Border Patrol Announces First Four Contracts for Border Wall Prototypes (Video)…

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol announces the first four, of an anticipated eight, border wall prototypes. The first four contracts to build the prototypes are worth $400 to $500 thousand each and are targeted toward “concrete and reinforced concrete” prototypes.

The CBP authorization letters are anticipated to be delivered to the contractors within a couple of weeks, and the companies will have 30 days to build their prototype.

The second set of prototype contracts will surround “alternative material” concepts. USCBP anticipates awarding four of those in a similar fashion. Each segment of prototype is thirty feet wide and thirty feet high (30′ x 30′), and will be the backdrop of a 150 foot wide border enforcement zone.

The eight border wall prototypes will be built in the San Diego border region and will be evaluated by USCBP officials after completion. It is possible that more than one contract will win the border wall award as there are multiple differing geographies, terrain and topographies where the Southern Security Border Wall is being constructed. Parts of the border may be concrete and other parts may be alternative material.

As described, the current “bollard style” border fence will remain, and various additional segments will continue to be built. The contracts for the new border wall will be placed 150′ behind the immediate border fence, and the distance between the two physical structures will be the “enforcement zone”.

The beginning of the prototype builds is anticipated within a couple of weeks.