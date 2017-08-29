Tuesday August 29th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Great photo in this article, 2nd one down
PICTURED: Heart-stopping moment gang of youths perch on crumbling 300ft cliff
http://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/591038/Pictured-teenagers-cliff-East-Sussex
Not quite related to politics but perhaps a little change would be good.
Just finished this earlier today: Part III final charcoal and carbon portraiture of Clint Eastwood. This completes the trilogy of characters in “The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly”. Hope you enjoy. Thanks
https://marksstudio.wordpress.com/2017/08/28/clint-eastwood-blondie-part-iii-of-the-good-the-bad-and-the-ugly-tribute/
great rendition and I appreciated the explanation of your methods – not being an artist myself, it gave insight that I wouldn’t have known.
– thanks!
Today is a sacred day in the Left’s history….
NUCLEAR NOSTALGIA
Why the Left loved Stalin’s atomic bomb.
August 29, 2017 – by Lloyd Billingsley
http://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/267709/nuclear-nostalgia-lloyd-billingsley
The Lord is my strength and my shield;
My heart trusts in Him, and I am helped;
Therefore my heart exults,
And with my song I shall thank Him.
Ps 28:7
I saw this article and hesitate to put it forward because it is very uncomfortable.
I agree with Samaritan’s Purse. I don’t know about the facility, is it really safe? IDK
I don’t think we are supposed to judge.
But the pictures and the impression of this Houston guy is so very different from Pastor Billy Graham and his lifestyle.
My personal experiencem our Preacher was not wealthy and we were a large congregation. But we are not supposed to judge…..this is very uncomfortable.
Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church Closes Doors to Displaced Harvey Victims
http://www.breitbart.com/texas/2017/08/28/joel-osteens-lakewood-church-closes-doors-displaced-harvey-victims/
Re: Brietbart/ Osteen church. IMO, at this point, without more information, this seems like a “hit piece.” Their decision to help by donating $$$ as well as church volunteers through Samaratins Purse, more than likely will do the most good. Re-inventing a wheel that’s already moving, is redundant & a waste of resources. Also, imo, the big “to do” about his personal home is a cheap shot, bordering on the SJW attitude. Breibart, continues to be a poor information reference!
free73735—I agree about seeming like a “hit piece”. Breitbart’s title says it all…”closes” doors.
“Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church Closes Doors to Displaced Harvey Victims”
Well, the doors were never opened and imo for a good reason.
They most likely didn’t want the church to be trashed rendering it useless for services for who knows how long. I also agree with you re the way the church is going about aiding the flood victims….. is a very wise decision.
btw….Osteen has authored over 200 books iirc. And that is what they live on, not donations to the church….again, iirc.
It would take forever to put the building back together.
Effect of Hurricane Katrina on the Louisiana Superdome-
There were also unconfirmed reports of rape, vandalism, violent assaults, crack dealing/drug abuse, and gang activity inside the Superdome. On September 11, New Orleans Police Superintendent Eddie Compass reported there were “no confirmed reports of any type of sexual assault.”
[…]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Effect_of_Hurricane_Katrina_on_the_Louisiana_Superdome
__________________
September 1, 2005
-snipped-
NEW ORLEANS — A 2-year-old girl slept in a pool of urine. Crack vials littered the restroom. Blood stains the walls next to vending machines smashed by teenagers.
The Louisiana Superdome, once a mighty testament to architecture and ingenuity, became the biggest storm shelter in New Orleans the day before Katrina’s arrival Monday. About 16,000 people eventually settled in. Within two days, it had degenerated into unspeakable horror. A few hundred were evacuated from the arena yesterday, and buses will take away the remaining people today.
At least two people, including a child, have been raped as the arena darkened at night. At least three people have died, including one man who jumped 50 feet to his death, saying he had nothing left to live for.
There is no sanitation. The stench is overwhelming. The city’s water supply, which had held up since Sunday, gave out early yesterday, and toilets in the Dome became inoperable and began to overflow.
“There is feces on the walls,” said Bryan Hebert, 43, who arrived at the dome Monday. “There is feces all over the place.”
http://www.seattletimes.com/nation-world/trapped-in-the-superdome-refuge-becomes-a-hellhole/
Wow!
Saturday, 3 Sept — more trash and more waiting to get out of New Orleans’ Superdome.
Subject: Andy Rooney Once Said
I think this says it all – and addresses many issues that we see arising daily. Andy Rooney should be remembered for his insight on many things. His observations are right on target.
Andy Rooney was one in a million. At the end of ’60 Minutes’ he usually had his own 10-minute segment that, unbelievably, was never censored by CBS. He’s probably the only one who could have gotten away with this. May he rest in peace.
Andy Rooney once said . . .
“I don’t think being a minority makes you a victim of anything except numbers. The only things I can think of that are truly discriminatory are things like the United Negro College Fund, Jet Magazine, Black Entertainment Television, and Miss Black America.
Try to have things like the United Caucasian College Fund, Cloud Magazine, White Entertainment Television, or Miss White America; and see what happens…Jesse Jackson will be knocking down your door.
Guns do not make you a killer. I think killing makes you a killer. You can kill someone with a baseball bat or a car, but no one is trying to ban you from driving to the ball game.
I believe they are called the Boy Scouts for a reason, which is why there are no girls allowed. Girls belong in the Girl Scouts! ARE YOU LISTENING MARTHA BURKE?
I think that if you feel homosexuality is wrong, it is not a phobia, it is an opinion.
I have the right ‘NOT’ to be tolerant of others because they are different, weird, or tick me off.
When 70% of the people who get arrested are black, in cities where 70% of the population is black, that is not racial profiling; it is the Law of Probability.
I believe that if you are selling me a milkshake, a pack of cigarettes, a newspaper or a hotel room, you must do it in English! As a matter of fact, if you want to be an American citizen, you should have to speak English!
My father and grandfather didn’t die in vain so you can leave the countries you were born in to come over and disrespect ours.
I think the police should have every right to shoot you if you threaten them after they tell you to stop. If you can’t understand the word ‘freeze’ or ‘stop’ in English, see the above lines.
I don’t think just because you were not born in this country, you are qualified for any special loan programs, government sponsored bank loans or tax breaks, etc., so you can open a hotel, coffee shop, trinket store, or any other business.
We did not go to the aid of certain foreign countries and risk our lives in wars to defend their freedoms, so that decades later they could come over here and tell us our constitution is a living document; and open to their interpretations.
I don’t hate the rich; I don’t pity the poor. I know pro wrestling is fake, but so are movies and television. That doesn’t stop you from watching them.
I think Bill Gates has every right to keep every penny he made and continue to make more. If it ticks you off, go and invent the next operating system that’s better, and put your name on the building.
It doesn’t take a whole village to raise a child right, but it does take a parent to stand up to the kid; and smack their little behinds when necessary, and say ‘NO!’
I think tattoos and piercing are fine if you want them, but please don’t pretend they are a political statement. And, please, stay home until that new lip ring heals. I don’t want to look at your ugly infected mouth as you serve me French fries!I am sick of ‘Political Correctness.’ I know a lot of black people, and not a single one of them was born in Africa; so how can they be ‘African-Americans’? Besides, Africa is a continent. I don’t go around saying I am a European-American because my great, great, great, great, great, great grandfather was from Europe. I am proud to be from America and nowhere else, and if you don’t like my point of view, tough…”
Re: Andy Rooney……excellent spokesman for myself & would suggest, many others!
Db, I loved Andy. I always looked forward to his segment (to me, a slightly different version of Paul Harvey but the same wonderful life’s lessons articulated). Their passing left such a void in media. I have often wondered over the years, where are their proteges?
Thank you for the memories–Miss Andy Rooney….and his to-the-point witty humor.
Hot Froglegs, get ’em while you can… wait… they’ll be around from now on, so get ’em when ya want if ya want! lol
Mob-ocracy
https://intellectualfroglegs.com/mob-ocracy/
I truly hope he gets the WORST case of road rash (and it’s frontal) known to man! 😈 😝 From the NY Post:
Would-be carjacker gets dragged, loses his pants
By Amanda Woods
August 28, 2017 | 11:36am | Updated
He got caught with his pants down.
A would-be carjacker got dragged down the street by a defiant SUV driver, who refused to give up his ride — leaving the crook lying injured in the street in just his underwear, dramatic video shows.
The footage, taken Friday in Kent, Washington, shows the thug holding onto the handle of the driver’s door. After a few seconds, his shorts start slipping down.
At one point, the driver stops — prompting the thief to stand up and pull on the handle. The driver then takes off again, with the desperate suspect still holding on.
He eventually was arrested and taken to a hospital for treatment, police told station KIRO 7.
The suspect had punched other cars and pulled on door handles in earlier failed carjacking attempts, cops told the station.
http://nypost.com/2017/08/28/would-be-carjacker-gets-dragged-and-loses-his-pants/
Starblocks is running a TV advert exploiting American military veterans, looks like a pretty transparent admission that they’ve alienated much of their consumer base with their Shariabucks campaign and other shenanigans. I saw it on TV today so found the link to it.
I don’t want it to load here so we keep bandwidth down – and I wouldn’t want to run a risk of it autoplaying for someone who would gag at it – so I’ve inserted a couple characters in front of the link. If you want to view it, copy paste it into a new browser tab and delete the star-space.
You’ve been warned
* https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x7noWnLKdZQ
I apologize, I’ve been selling Macron short. From quickly browsing an article I mistakenly maligned him a couple days ago for spending $30,000 on makeup.
Turns out the $30,000 included the cost of his makeup artist. Imagine how silly I feel.
“It was enchanting news that the handsome, youthful-looking French president Emmanuel Macron during his first three months in office as president had employed a makeup artist named Natacha for his appearances in a TV studio and in the presidential Élysée Palace at a cost of 26,000 euros ($30,695). Sacré bleu – but these are cutting times in France.”
Make-Up for Him and Mission for Her in Paris
http://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2017/08/makeup_for_him_and_mission_for_her_in_paris.html
