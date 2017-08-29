CNN Called Out By Distraught Flood Victim For “Vulture Journalism”…

Narrative Engineering – This is what happens when you put arrogant and condescending Jim Acosta at the CNN media desk and tell production journalists to stimulate and capture the highest level possible of ramped-up anxiety. Why do this? Simply to push a crisis agenda, lead news with stories of desperation and create toxic narrative, that’s why.

One distraught Houston flood victim has enough, and righteously calls out CNN for their “vulture journalism”. Watch:

.

Vulture media allies will quickly circle the wagons in 3…. 2…. 1….

