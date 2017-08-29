August 29th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #222

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
Donald Trump Retweet:
If you haven’t seen this from the press conference today, you missed our President at his best!
You tell ’em prez!
That is called COURAGE.
He knew what the reaction would be but he stood his ground.
Hahaha I loved that President Trump called “Chelsea” Manning “HE” and that he mentioned the Clintons.
AMEN. TRUMP 2020
Good for Katie “Never Trump” Pavlich! Glad to see her take a stand.
Ben Rhodes thinks only he gets to decide who deserves empathy. Where does the self righteousness of these people end?
Only when they are in jail.
Apparently there were a lot ” deserving Obama empathy” , nearly two thousand, including a record 330 on 1/19/17 . Former President Obama managed to issue more commutations than 13 of his predecessors combined ! BTW, his pardons and commutations spanned the spectrum of criminal activity, ranging from firearms possession and transfer violations to illegal drug convictions, to money laundering, to robbery, theft and fraud ! ( and this is just stuff on Wikipedia )
Donald Trump Retweet:
We have gotten to the point where it is news when a newspaper reports on actual news.
LIKE
You need to tweet that to PDJT. 🙂
Go for it. I’m not on twitter.
… from farther down on that tweet, there’s this one:
Great post.
So true–perfect Mark Twain-ish statement.
Boom!
The Washington Garbage Post has an ulterior motive for that Antifa article.
But,…but,… but …. the “peaceful demonstrator” got led away in handcuffs ! The “Anti-Fa ” wing nuts aren’t going to go away ! Indeed they’re being emboldened by passivity of the response to their antics ! Or, perhaps more correctly stated , the mind(s) directing these trained stooges are !
Certainly, we’ve already been shown their playbook by Mr. O’Keefe ! We even have a list of cast members ! Perhaps we ought to be asking why police – with Stingray, etc.- are unable or slow to respond to “intel” to intercept these “flash mobs” away from their objectives ? And why aren’t all the Alphabet Agencies bragging about their intercept abilities sending this sort of intel down to the field ?
Antifa is going from long time and I hope DOJ and FBI must be doing something. Everyone knows it’s all planned and money supply from organize group inside group inside another non profit team so not easy to track. Most of these antifa have no jobs so where they get all these gears and travel all over country in a short notice.
Antifa is also in Europe. It is a well organized violent anarchy machine funded by many.
All the communist thug groups are organized and funded by the same as Antifa, Black Lives Matter, etc.
Where’s the IRS on all this money changing hands ? If someone’s getting $20//hr. plus cab fare, gas, lodging, etc. there has to be a paper trail or a cash flow that’s hard to conceal. I don’t believe – even for a New York Minute – the FBI, the IRS, DHS and host of other agencies can exist unaware of all this traffic ! But, if they persist in that story line, its time to sh**-can them all !
I’ve been marveling at this Pariots Prayer group for several months. They’ve been having Rallies in some of the nastiest Lefty ares of the US: PNW, Seattle, Portland, etc. Every single time they gather, (until Laguna and Berkeley, CA. this week where they left cuz of Antifa Fascists), the Violent Leftys attack and they manage to “talk” to people and open a dialogue.
Here is one of the people who showed up to the Vancouver, WA. rally wanting to beat up Trump supporters and ended up being Red Pilled by Patriot Prayer people.
These recently Red Pilled people are usually our **** Best*** Spokespeople, and this guy is no exception:
They are the perfect answer to the fake “white nationalist” narrative. God bless them.
Exactly. Thanks, Joe. THESE are the people that scare the sh*t out of the Left/Globalists/RINOs.
NOT the Fake “white nationalists”, who are working *for* them.
CANCELLING PATRIOT PRAYER
Democrat politicians let Antifa thugs suffocate free speech.
August 28, 2017 – by Matthew Vadum
http://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/267714/cancelling-patriot-prayer-matthew-vadum
I have been dimly aware of them, but started paying attention because I kept thinking, “Oh boy, THAT will draw the lefties out to attack!” and yet each time it has been peaceful (until this weekend).
Tucker Carlson has had the young guy who organized the group on his show three times now and he is very bright, articulate. Interesting guy. He has been repeatedly accused of being a white nationalist, but he says he is not white. He appears mixed race.
Anyway, I admire what he is doing.
Thanks, sunnydaze…just beautiful…
its wonderful to hear people say,
That’s when I saw the truth.
more, please.
Ryan Zinke on Fox and Friends
Hmm…interesting….there have been negative articles popping up on Sec. Zinke the last couple of days. First his daughter blasts POTUS on military trans ban. Then how dare he sell his broken down bus at a loss. They used interior & exterior cosmetic repair costs in article. They failed to calculate engine & transmission repair costs which I assume would be many thousands of buckaroonies…
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4826940/Trump-cabinet-secretary-s-daughter-blasts-transgender-ban.html
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4828944/Sale-Interior-secretarys-motorhome-raises-25K-question.html
The Daily Fail. Article numbers are only 4 apart. Let’s see who in the US plays with this crap next.
PA Abbas “refuses” to quit payments to terrorists…forget about peace in the Middle East for it will not happen. Don’t waste anymore time or money on them…MOVE ON!
https://www.algemeiner.com/2017/08/28/in-meeting-with-kushner-abbas-defiantly-vows-to-continue-pa-terror-payments-policy-palestinian-newspaper-reports/
Only Christ Jesus can bring lasting peace to the middle east. All others will fail.
Correct DEG, and whoa be it to those alive when the “peace” does come!
Some 80% of Israelis think that giving Palestinians a state will result in a terror state and serious trouble. 80% of Palestinians prefer Marwan Bourghuti ( one of the worst ever convicted terrorists) over Abas to be their leader. What a waste of time and money to even try. The focus should be on how to educate a new Generation of Palestinians who are more peaceful and may be willing to live in peace with their Neighbours.
As moronic as Michael Moore is, he knows the truth about the Rust Belt soon to be named the “Trump Belt”. He is already predicting our President winning reelection in 2020! When it comes to Generation Z, he falls flat on his face!
http://www.breitbart.com/big-hollywood/2017/08/28/michael-moore-trump-re-election/?utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_term=daily&utm_content=links&utm_campaign=20170828
From the article linked above:
One year after accurately predicting that Donald Trump would win the presidential election, filmmaker Michael Moore, a vocal Trump critic, says the the billionaire is already on track to win re-election.
“I should say re-appointed, because we will have an even larger population that will vote against him in 2020,” Moore says in a recent interview with Fast Company. “But he will win those electoral states as it stands now.”
Moore also says the “3 million 18-year-olds” who become eligible to vote every year and “the angry white guy” who is “dying out,” will also help remove Trump from office in 2020.
Here is why this moron is wrong about those 18 year olds!
http://hispanicheritage.org/50000-generation-z-high-school-students-identify-republican/
From the article linked above:
LOOKING TO 2020 ELECTIONS, NEW SURVEY OF 50,000 ‘generation z’ HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS INDICATES MOST IDENTIFY AS REPUBLICANS AND THAT THE TRUMP EFFECT CAN HAVE IMPACT going forward in contrast to millenials
Our findings shocked us and clearly state that the Trump effect was not only felt by adults and can have an impact going forward with Generation Z
First Time Voters:
46% Trump / 31% Clinton / 11% 3rd party candidate / 4% write-in candidate / 6% “I would choose not to vote in this election”
Direction of country – positive: yes (11%), no (56%), I don’t know (27%)
23% very engaged in politics / 50% somewhat engaged / 17% not very engaged / 5% not at all engaged
Top issues: economy (44%), education (39%), gun rights (28%), health care (18%)
Overall:
34% Trump / 20% Clinton / 9% 3rd party candidate / 4% write-in candidate / 31% “I would choose not to vote in this election”
Direction of country – positive: yes (7%), no (55%), I don’t know (34%)
12% very engaged in politics / 42% somewhat engaged / 26% not very engaged / 13% not at all engaged
Top issues: education (41%), economy (38%), gun rights (27%), health care (19%)
We know *several* Gen Z who will be thrilled to cast their first vote ever for Trump45! These kids absolutely love him 🙂 They say he’s “cool”!
No self-respecting 18 yr old would have respect for the slovenly, unhip, slob called Michael Moore.
And is in ***Full.Support.*** of Modern Day Slavery politely known as ( No Wage to Low Wage) ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT LABOR.
It’s in Australia, too. (BLM is also in GB and AU)
June 8 2017
Behind the left-wing Antifa movement that attacked Andrew Bolt
http://www.smh.com.au/federal-politics/political-news/is-melbourne-too-dangerous-for-conservatives-behind-the-leftwing-antifa-movement-that-attacked-andrew-bolt-20170608-gwnb6h.html
HIT THAT SNOT LOCKER AGAIN
Joe Dan is back with new Intellectual Froglegs!
https://intellectualfroglegs.com/mob-ocracy/
Jeff Flake may not run in order to save face from the shellacking he will get in the primary next year against Kelli Ward! She is up 25 points on him in the latest poll! This is after his moronic statement about Sheriff Joe’s pardon by our President.
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/08/28/exclusive-jeff-flake-underwater-poll-shows-kelli-ward-opening-up-more-than-25-point-lead-in-senate-race-with-year-to-go/amp/
From the article linked above:
Incumbent Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) is underwater badly in his home state, with just 21 percent of Arizona Republicans supporting him for reelection against challenger Dr. Kelli Ward—who gets 47 percent support—per a new poll from JMC Analytics.
When asked if Flake should be renominated in 2018, an astounding 66 percent said that someone else should represent the Republican Party on the Senate ticket next year while just 22 percent said Flake should be renominated and 13 percent are undecided.
Fifty-six percent said they would be more likely to vote for a candidate if President Donald Trump endorsed someone in the primary, while 19 percent said they would be less likely, and 25 percent said a Trump endorsement would make no difference.
The survey also asked respondents about Trump’s criticism of Flake as “weak on borders, crime, and a non-factor in the Senate.” It noted that Trump “wants to unseat Senator Flake in the Republican primary,” and asked if that makes voters more or less likely to back Flake in 2018. In response, a solid majority—60 percent—said that Trump’s opposition to Flake’s reelection makes them less likely to support the senator, while only 21 percent said it makes them more likely to back Flake, and 19 percent said it makes no difference.
Hope Ward wins in a f*cking landslide. (sounds like she could/would/should)
Message needs to be sent Loud and Clear.
I thought I read about Kelli Ward being kind of “flaky” the last time she ran. How is Paul Nehlen doing against Paul Ryan?
New Intellectual Froglegs:
“Mob-Ocracy”
The Legend of Hussein Obama
Legacy. ..not legend
Another most-excellent video from Joe Dan Gorman.
Thanks, Joe Dan!
And thanks for posting it, citizen817.
THE TIME HAS COME TO STOP THE WAR ON FREE SPEECH
If local authorities won’t do it, the Federal government must.
http://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/267712/time-has-come-stop-war-free-speech-daniel-greenfield#.WaTaHNPkDT8.twitter
It’s a Civil Rights issue, isn’t it?
The Antifa thugs are violating the civil rights of conservatives who are simply exercising their 1st Am right of Freedom of Speech.
Maybe there could be a Fed Law prohibiting “masks in public”.
This would keep the thugs from hiding behind masks…and enable us to see who is doing this.
A lot of states already have a law against ‘masks in public’, but some states don’t enforce it.
It’s like they tested the mask-wearing thing with the Occupy ‘movement’.
A lot of those occutards wore those white-faced Anonymous masks.
Some wore bandanas.
And…no one stopped them.
But that was under Obama.
We have a new sheriff now, thank God.
I think law enforcement has an obligation to protect freedom of speech. I wonder what’s happening with the San Jose lawsuit. Can anybody update us on it? That was a suit against the city officials and the city for not protecting Trump supporters after the rally there last year.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think I read that the liberal judge there in San Jose threw it out of court, unfortunately.
Hope I’m wrong.
But I think that’s what happened.
I can’t believe that George is still on this side of the dirt! The list of people who want him shut up must be YUGE!
He so reminds me of Mel Gibson’s character in the movie conspiracy!
The corruption he has uncovered could level our government if anyone had the nuggets to act on it.
Can’t wait to see how this turns out!
That is a great movie!
The Lord is my strength and my shield;
My heart trusts in Him, and I am helped;
Therefore my heart exults,
And with my song I shall thank Him.
Ps 28:7
So Thankful our President Trump in Charge.
Thank You. Sundance, for those great articles that are still coming thru beautifully.
Thank You to Sundance’s crew, for keeping this site clean and enjoyable.
Winning-
MAGA
Why do they keep showing us the same images from the floods for days on end? What’s the point? The same guy clinging to a pole for 2 days, the same yellow dog being rescued over and over and my favorite, the guy with the hood of his car up checking his engine in 4 feet of water. It would be comical if it wasn’t so tragic. Aren’t there more interesting and important stories they could be showing us from this disaster? If not, why the repetition? There are other things happening in the world.
I have been watching RSBN Right Side Broadcasting. It has been excellent. Lookner has been showing real live streams off the internet. Excellent, compelling, real life. Last night a couple were live streaming as they used their boat to rescue people. The girl talking had excellent commentary. RSBN is not on the air tonight. He took off early to sleep, but said he would be on tomorrow morning early. People have been sharing the link here. Much better than any news program. Social media has changed everything about how we can see our and understand our world. No longer a need for news stations.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thanks, I need to remember to check them out.
I watched Steve/RSBN for hours. he’s good. He live streams many of the locals streams so it’s the real news inreal time. He’s again early today and with heavy continuos rain he anticipates toady and tomorrow as getting worse and worse,
He updates with raidar, wind, etc weather info. He’s doing a great job.
Probably the news station buy the bundled-up news packets from the AP Great Britain outlet and show the same news over and over. They are running out of viewers so therefore they are running out of money. 🙂 All good news.
Are we boycotting ALL things China? Because this is so dang cute I want one. Gift boxed in gold paper no less.
Remember that $50 I spent ordering the Trump Rooster? It’s Yuge!
LikeLiked by 10 people
Year of the Rooster!!!
Hope we can get a decent/fair relationship going forward with the Chinese, cuz they can be pretty cool people.
this is cute. we must make it popular.
I got the T-shirt!
Be interesting to see what the library’s come up with next🤣
My phone is a libtard too🙄
So many examples of the wonder and beauty of the American Spirit coming out in Houston the past couple days. Here’s just one more example. God I love this country. We are soooo lucky. Weather Channel guy sees US Flag lying torn on the ground and stops to pick it up and fold it:
http://truthfeed.com/this-reporter-saving-old-glory-from-hurricane-harvey-will-bring-a-tear-to-your-eye/104677/
I don’t remember who it was here that turned me onto this guy, but thanks! He is so entertaining!
He’s wearing a shirt, two days in a row! Yes! Maybe it’s a trend!
Styxx’ dry sense of humor gets me giggling all the time!
I’m such a weirdo that I love the MRE videos too!
Wasn’t all that many years’ back I bought out a Walmart’s stock of “safari shirts’ in my size(s) regardless of color at 50% off. Wore them every day to work. My, the comments because I didn’t choose the shirt of the day for color, just its position on the rod !
Rep Mark Meadows from NC is really stepping up big time! He would be my first choice to replace Paul Ryan as Speaker of the House. Love that he talks about his support of the Graham/Cassidy/Heller Repeal and Replace Bill. He also throws Ryan under the bus about not taking up the new bill. The Rhinos 🦏 and CoC will be screwed if 25+ Republican Governors back it and push for it.
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/08/28/12-days-in-september-mark-meadows-lays-out-plan-for-ambitious-dirty-dozen-agenda/amp/
From the article linked above:
“We’re going to have to juggle [the debt ceiling, Obamacare repeal, spending bill, and tax reform] and if we don’t I can tell that really the next 12 days, and that’s all we have — 12 legislative days in September — will decide whether we’re going to remain in power as a Republican majority or not,”
Meadows said that House Speaker Paul Ryan’s efforts to stick with the bill that passed the House dealing with healthcare is dead and that Congress needs to rally around a new plan. He spoke highly of efforts by former Sen. Rick Santorum—who is working with Sen. Lindsey Grahan (R-SC) and the nation’s GOP governors on a new plan—to do just that.
“We can’t stick with the current bill — that’s already been rejected by the Senate so that may make for a good talking point, but it doesn’t make for good policy,” Meadows said. “Rick Santorum has been working really hard with Lindsay Graham and a number of other senators. I’ve spoken to Sen. Graham and Sen. Santorum over the August recess and it’s got real merit — it’s actually about returning the power to the states — making sure we give governors real flexibility over the dollars that we send. The decisions that get made closet to the actual patient are the decisions that are best. Somehow we think the decisions that are made in Washington, D.C. somehow are much better. I can tell you that the further they are away from the actual place that they get consumed the worse it gets. I like the work that Santorum is putting forth and hopefully if we can give it some flexibility and add some of those — what I say — consumer choice that Mike Lee and Ted Cruz have supported — I think it has real merit and could actually take off when we get back in September.”
Anyone interested in more info about the latest Repeal and Replace Bill, you can find it in the tweet from Rick Santorum below.
I support scraping the entire thing and carting the whole 2000 page bill out onto the White House lawn and setting it aflame!
I live in a small town of 6000, and come into contact with a large portion of the community everyday- they all have the same opinion- get the government OUT of healthcare!!
This bill would kill 1,980 pages of it!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Whooo-hooo, I will pass along your info- and thank you 😊
Where is it carved-in-stone that there are only “12 days” in September that Congress can work?
Did they pass a law about that?
They don’t deserve all this time off.
If they want to be part-time legislators…like most State Legislators are…then they should be getting paid like part-time legislators.
I am sick of this.
Full-time pay for part-time work.
Nice gig if you can get it!
Wheatie the average American can do their job with no problem…who wouldn’t want a six-figure salary with all those perks? Sweet!
How about I petition the Treasury to get us a refund. The politutes haven’t earned anything we taxpayers have paid them.
As far as I’m concerned, Fake Congress doesn’t deserve any more time off out of the Capitol…and they don’t even deserve any more Congressional Health-Care coverage paid by the American taxpayers. Cancel their pensions while we are it. Why?….because they did nothing for the Americans in the last 222 days. They don’t even make laws-they don’t know how. They are—Fake Congress—-fake fake fake. Am I ranting? No just making a free speech statement. 🙂
The “unofficial” Harvey update.. A hour or two ago Joe Bastardi tweeted winds of 50 knots (~58 mph) south of Freeport, TX. I have found a pocket of gusts reaching 73 mph over Matagorda Bay heading South into the eye..
The other tropical storm on the East coast is sucking some of the Caribbean moisture away from Harvey.. basically everything flowing through the Florida Straits is being sucked in by the other storm but Harvey has the rest and appears to be gaining dominance to taking most all of it..
Our Mad Dog at his finest…
When Obama was president, the globalists went after gun control with crisis actors gun massacres.
The children actors get reused right away, one even wearing the same outfit still.
David Wheeler and his wife are known B actors.
Now that he’s gone, the globalists are going after a new fear with stage op antifa.
This is what we’re up against with Hollywood craft and fake media!
Note the girl has the same black and red Christmas outfit with identical bow if you look close up.
That is the same dress but it is Madeline that is wearing it in 2012 not Emily. The family pic was made in 2010. Look at the baby girl & how much she has grown between pics & Emily looked different. Her hair was much longer & face more mature. There is another family pic made where you can see difference.
That makes sense. I’m glad they’re still alive in a sense. It’s a wierd feeling knowing it was a hoax. The mother of Heather Hyers is identical to the mother of a teacher said to be shot in SH, so I’m even more convinced now that there may have been some antifa hit by a car but no one died. The operators wanted a death to publicize.
There were antifa crisis stunt actors already climbed up on the hood of the car before the car then moved. I don’t think those actors realized the car was going to move but they were ready to roll with whatever happened. They were very muscular and fit looking dudes. The woman too. Then on cue another group ran ensemble towards the car together. I noticed the car too waited for a black girl to get off the hood of the car before he stepped on the gas and backed off really fast and out of the street in the last scene. The injured which numbered real ones with the fake, were too quiet lying down in fetal positions. If you’re injured, you’re not going to be lying still on the sidewalk unless dead and they didn’t look like Heather.
What we’re seeing is a nation including Cohn completely falling for the ruse conjuring up a far right white supremacist nationalist group.
And remember when Hillary used a little girl child-actor on 09/11/16…after she nearly collapsed at the 09/11 ceremony in NYC?
She got thrown into her van like a sack of potatoes…
Then a few hours later, when she emerged from Chelsea’s apartment to make an appearance for the cameras…there was a little girl on the sidewalk for Hillary to motion to, for her to come over to Hillary.
Online sleuths came up with the identity of that little girl.
She was a child-actor who had appeared in other staged Democrat events!
I remember that because it made me gag!
Some teens were risking their lives…
.
While other teens were working to save lives:
—
I’m all for having fun.
And on one hand, I think it’s funny that those kids were wake-boarding behind a pickup truck during the flooding…
But there are a lot of people who would’ve appreciated being rescued by those guys in the pickup.
So it seems a shame to see them wasting all that energy on ‘having fun’ while so many are suffering.
Let them have a little fun.. I was a teenager once.. doing not so smart crazy things.. our group of guys were dam divers.. jumping off the tops of dams.. crazy..
Oh I know, teenaged boys are lucky to survive their teen years.
Hah.
But in this particular instance…it just seems a shame to see them not pitching in to help rescue the flood victims.
It is not the right timing for fun sports, esp when some can’t do much rescuing due to lack of access to gas sources to refill their motors so they can continue to search and rescue.
I love seeing kids having fun like this but bad timing for “whee moments”.
Ya know. It’s possible they were told, perhaps by parents, not to venture away from that location. The vids are 30 seconds out of a day…..who knows what they were doing with the rest of the day. Dunno. None of my business anyway 😉
Hope those “surfers” have current tetnus, hepatitis, and Hbig shots…..YUCK…that water is nasty.
http://abc13.com/live/
Live flood coverage.
I have been chuckling today about how President Trump sets up the media and rinos to look like the fools they are.
Sheriff Joe was not prosecuted, he was persecuted by O in a Kangaroo court for, not breaking any law but ignoring a state judges order to STOP enforcing the law; a law that O didn’t like. President Trump was not going to let that “conviction” stand. He also did not want Sheriff Joe wasting another minute or dime in the courtroom of that Clinton appointed criminal. So, he got the pardon out before any more of the D-Rat circus could continue.
Now being the genius he is, President Trump knew that the media and the rinos would be trying to make an issue of the pardon. So, he issues the pardon on a Friday evening while the storm is the big news. Then, the usual rinos immediately run their mouths: McTreason, Flakycrust and then Lyin’ Ryan jump right out there denouncing President Trump for doing the right thing; after all, Sheriff Joe broke NO law.
Now, President Trump sets the stage for a press conference by hosting the Finish President the first working day of the week. Then President Trump allows them to ask questions knowing that they are going to go after Sheriff Joe and the pardon. Of course they do but President Trump, after he tells them that pardoning Sheriff Joe was the right thing to do because he didn’t break any law, pulls out a list of the Traitors, murderers, terrorists and drug dealers that O and Clintoon pardoned.
Now, McTreason, Flakycrust and Lyin’ Ryan, since they did NOT dispute O’s pardons of terrorists, traitors and murderers, by their silence, are saying they approve of releasing terrorists, traitors and murderers. When O pardoned every criminal, traitor and murderer he could write up before he left office, there was not a word from any of these rino clowns or the media.
I can see a great commercial now: Lyin’ Ryan supports pardoning terrorists, murderers and drug dealers but he thinks professional law enforcement officers with 60 years of service upholding the law should go to jail for doing their job. Lyin’ Ryan is pro criminal and anti law and order. Is this who we need as Speaker of the House? Lyin’ Ryan, 100% D-Rat and ISIS approval rating.
^^This^^
That’s a great idea for campaign Ads against Ryan and Flake.
Love it.
Perfect! vote all these anti-MAGA idiots out!
Boom!
Love this compaign ad!
It is nothing but the truth! Believe me! 😉
He knew they would ask “the question” and when I saw him pull out his usual folded in half 8×11 sheet of paper I knew it was going to be an epic answer to a smart alec reporter. He didn’t disappoint.
LikeLiked by 2 people
In a statement, DeSantis said the order appointing Mueller as special counsel “didn’t identify a crime to be investigated and practically invites a fishing expedition.”
“Congress should use its spending power to clarify the scope and limit the duration of this investigation,” he explained. Deputy Attorney General Rod “Rosenstein has said that the DOJ doesn’t conduct fishing expeditions; the corollary to this admonition should be that Congress will not fund a fishing expedition.”
LikeLiked by 4 people
Just when I was feeling all warm and fuzzy inside with how people were helping each other out in Houston, reality rears its ugly head. The Cajun Navy was getting shot at by looters or people who wanted to steal their boats.
” One group member said some looters are pretending to need rescuing and then robbing people and other looters are pretending to be rescuers and then robbing people.”
http://www.wdsu.com/article/cajun-navy-members-met-with-gunfire-by-apparent-looters-in-texas-group-says/12109436
I’m starting to see a pattern, do you?
Upthread there were some links about Interior Sec. Zinke being criticized, and earlier SD has the thread up about TRex under fire for wanting to cut superfluous “envoy” positions (that I had no idea we had), and now Sec. Pruitt is being investigated by the Inspector General for his travel back and forth to Oklahoma.
http://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2017/aug/28/epa-ig-launches-probe-scott-pruitt-travel-costs/
What a crock.
Sounds like we need a new Inspector General.
Let’s ‘investigate’ the travel expenses of people like Pelosi, Feinstein and McCain…and see how much they have been spending.
Yeah, the pressure has come from Congress and “an anonymous call.” Seriously? What do you want to bet the IG for the EPA is an Obama appointee.
I had always thought the IGs were neutral, but in the Obama years nothing remained neutral or non partisan it seems.
Okay, here’s one to ponder. Or not. But trendsetters will want to know all about the latest special group that will require some kind of inclusiveness and representation.
http://www.independent.co.uk/life-style/love-sex/demisexuality-what-is-it-sex-orientation-emotional-relationships-physical-a7912661.html
My take:
Given enough time, liberals may actually rediscover virtue.
I mean, if the idea of people who don’t want to screw everything that walks by, has the option of becoming a protected class, I see nothing wrong with making the sexually virtuous a protected class. But let’s not jinx things – we need to go with THEIR name for it, whatever it is.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Although, I don’t know. If Sam Elliot is still alive and he wandered into my living room I might not have to get to know him before kissing him.
But then again, what if he turned out to have an I’m With Her pin or something? No, best policy is to look before you leap.
Young people hate the idea of their elders being right about something.
They also hate the notion that “it’s all been done before”.
I know I did, when I was in my teens & 20’s.
So in keeping with the current norm of indulging our youth with whatever they want…they are now re-naming the age old practice of ‘courtship’ and ‘romantic love’.
Discussion came up of Bill Clinton enabling Nork Nukes. Many people don’t know the warning signs, that a guy who would help North Vietnam might help North Korea. Note also that Bill Clinton’s draft conflict was around the same time as his first known rape.
Anyway, an EXCELLENT chronology of early Bill Clinton, the Draft Dodging Years. Note that Oxford / Rhodes Scholarship is held in common with Susan Rice. Bottom line – a PRIME WATERING HOLE for the KGB to go fishing back in the day.
That was interesting. Disgusting, depressing, but interesting.
Newt always has a way of looking at things. I know most of us don’t care about polls, with good reason. I always say I look at the polls for the same reason I read my nonsenical daily horoscope. Entertainment. Here’s some perspective on things:
PDJT currently has an approval rating of 39%, Macron’s has dropped like a rock to 36%. “British Prime Minister Theresa May earned a 34 percent satisfaction rate, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had a July approval rating of 34.2 percent, and the Democratic Party in the United States received 38 percent approval in June.”
http://www.foxnews.com/opinion/2017/08/27/trump-and-approval-ratings-what-elite-media-wont-tell.html
I don’t know whether to vomit or laugh my head off! lol
LOVE IT, COPIED IT
Once again, I just HAD to look, didn’t I? Once again, an image I cannot unsee.
I could only find this on YouTube where it was uploaded by Time. Note that I despise Time as much or more than the other eMSM garbage.
Where’s SandraOpines and the petition to investigate George Soros? She mustn’t give up!
I saved this article from a while ago.
http://www.foxnews.com/world/2017/05/05/george-soros-battles-10b-lawsuit-familiar-charges-wielding-political-influence.html
J. Christian Adams, a former DOJ attorney under the Obama administration who is now president of Public Interest Legal Foundation, told Fox News Soros had the Obama DOJ at his beck and call.
“Soros’ organizations in the U.S. were instrumental in shaping DOJ policy under the Obama administration,” Adams said, noting allegations that Soros was involved in police procedures and voter ID rules across the nation. “Americans do not understand the extent to which Soros fuels this anti-constitutional, anti-American agenda.”
Agree!
I’m just gonna drop this in here for reference. Since this tweet…
Not a peep.
Not a showing on Hannity. Nothing on Circa News. No explosive expose’s with blasting headlines.
Nothing.
Nada.
Might be a coincidence. Then again, might be affirmation of earlier analysis “being fed” disinformation. If the latter, then Bannon was most likely feeder.
Things that make you go “Hmmm” 🤔
I call this…more Winning!
